Wayfair: Unfair Costs

The story is worth following, if the company can figure out the expense side of the equation.

The company will need more than a cash balance of $525 million to compete in this market at these cash burn rates .

My biggest complaint with Wayfair (W) is coming home to roost. The online furniture retailer doesn't have the margins to support outlandish spending on data scientists and customer acquisitions for the company to ever have massive profits. Even despite the wayward rally to $151 back in September, the stock has fallen far below my previous negative view of the stock around $123. The Q3 results only reinforce the negative thesis.

Image Source: Wayfair Q3'18 presentation

Spend, Spend, Spend...

The Wayfair story is an easy one to understand. The large furniture market is shifting online and Wayfair wants to be the destination site by offering a better selection and customer experience.

The problem with the story is that the company isn't able to sell a premium service or product. Consumers still shop based on price, so Wayfair has to spend aggressively to have the better selection and service to obtain the sale. The end result is weak long-term margins view.

The stock is down below $100 as Q3 involved another quarter of heavy spending and margin compression despite reaching quarterly sales of $1.7 billion. Wayfair already has a very large business with analysts expecting sales to reach $8.7 billion next year, so waiting for next year is getting to be an old story.

The problem is that spending is relentless because it takes a lot to scale a distribution and delivery network. For these reasons, gross margins dipped to 23.0% as spending soared. It's very difficult to earn a lot of money with margins this low which is why investors always need to view this long-term model. Wayfair suggests the upside might only reach 25.0% gross margins.

Source: Wayfair Q3'18 presentation

One has to question whether advertising spending and operations will ever get down to the company targets. Wayfair has an incredible 6,100 people in the marketing, engineering and technology group now with no signs of spending ever ending.

Possibly, the worse part is that customer acquisition costs aren't improving. Wayfair spent more on advertising, but active customers only grew 35%. A lot of the revenue and order growth came from repeat customers that shouldn't require higher ad spending. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, summed up the issuer perfectly (via CNBC):

Over the past year, the online home furnishing store added 3.6 million new active customers, about 35 percent more over 2017, but it's spending a lot to attract them. Over the same period, spend on advertising was around $707 million. This works out at $196 per new customer. When customers only spend $443 a year, this seems like a rather excessive, and completely unprofitable, acquisition cost.

Even assuming Wayfair reaches the 10% adjusted EBITDA target, the company would earn about $670 million in EBITDA on the '18 sales estimates of $6.7 billion. At a market cap of $8.5 billion, the stock trades at 12.5x best-case scenario EBITDA.

Remember, the company only has $525 million in cash on the balance sheet and burned $59 million in the last quarter. Free cash flow has been negative $114 million so far YTD. The forecasted large losses in the next couple of years is going to place Wayfair in the need to raise more capital

W EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

Worth Winning?

One way to look at a stock is to view what the business will look like once the company captures the market. The furniture market is estimated to reach $330 billion by 2022 with ~$64 billion of the market online.

The problem for Wayfair is that this isn't 2008 when the traditional retailers are ignoring online sales. The company estimates that it only captures about 25% of the sales moving online with the vast majority captured by other retailers.

Source: Wayfair Q3'18 presentation

The numbers suggest Wayfair is trying too hard to capture only a portion of the online growth. In total, the company only controls about 2% of the total domestic furniture market so competition is hardly impacted by Wayfair burning cash. The company still faces a highly competitive market down the road. All while, the online furniture retailer has less capital to compete in the crowded market.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors have to question whether Wayfair has a market worth winning with these runaway costs and low target margins. At this point, the best move is to wait for a better entry point that includes a stronger balance sheet in comparison to the cash flow burn.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.