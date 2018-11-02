Suncor Energy: Impressive Results, Likely Future Improvement

On Thursday, November 1, 2018, Canadian oil sands giant Suncor Energy (SU) announced its third quarter earnings results. The initial headline numbers here were mixed as Suncor did manage to beat the analysts' consensus earnings estimates but it failed to match estimates of revenue. Nevertheless, there was definitely a lot in here that should please the company's investors, much as was the case with many of the oil and gas companies that have been reporting their results recently.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Suncor Energy's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Suncor reported total revenues of $10.863 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This compares quite favorably to the $8.006 billion that the company brought in during the third quarter of 2017.

The company reported operating earnings of $1.557 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a 79.58% increase over the $867 million that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Suncor Energy reported an average daily production of 743.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalents in the third quarter of 2018. This compares well to the 739.9 thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day that the company averaged during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating cash flow of $3.139 billion in the quarter. This represents a 7.79% increase over the $2.912 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

Suncor Energy reported a net income of $1.812 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 40.57% increase over the $1.289 billion that the company had during the year-ago quarter.

It seems likely that the first thing anyone perusing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially all of Suncor's measures of profitability increased from the prior-year quarter. One of the reasons for this was the production increase that we witnessed during the period. As mentioned in the highlights, Suncor produced an average of 743.8 mboe/day in the third quarter of 2018, which was a higher level of production than it had in the year-ago quarter. In fact, this was a higher level of production than the company had in any of the quarters in the past year:

Source: Suncor Energy

One of the things that multiple news reports discussed following the release of these results is the fact that the company's oil sands production set a new average daily production record at 476,100 barrels per day. This is certainly a stark change from a few years ago when many pundits were predicting the end of production in the Canadian oil sands. One of the reasons why these predictions were being made was the sharp decline of oil prices during the bear market to levels that were considered to be economically non-viable for oil sands production. Suncor Energy has always proven to have very low production costs in the region, however, and the latest quarter was no exception. During the third quarter of 2018, Suncor had cash operating costs of $22 per barrel from its oil sands operations, which were just a bit higher than the $21.60 that the company had in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year increase here is from the company's massive Fort Hills mine, which saw its operating costs increase to $33.45/barrel in the quarter due largely to the costs of the production ramp up. At this price though, costs are still well below the current market price for oil, so the mine is still profitable.

It was perhaps somewhat surprising that Suncor was able to deliver this very high oil sands production output despite the problems that it had with the Syncrude facility. As I discussed in an earlier article, a power disruption disabled this oil sands facility late in the second quarter and it was very slowly brought back online over the third. The fact that this facility was out of commission was expected to have a significant negative impact on Suncor's oil sands production during the third quarter. It actually did, which makes the fact that the company managed to achieve record production anyway all the more impressive. In the third quarter of 2018, Suncor's share of the Syncrude facility's production was an average of 106,200 barrels per day, which was a 33.25% decrease over the 159,100 barrels per day that it received in the prior year quarter. The facility was actually fully back online by the end of the third quarter though so we should see production back up to normal levels during the fourth quarter. This will likely result in the company seeing another production (and revenue) boost at that time.

As was the case with many other oil companies, Suncor also benefited from higher oil prices in the third quarter of this year compared to the same quarter of last year:

Source: Suncor Energy

Here, we can clearly see that all energy commodity prices as a whole were broadly better than they were a year ago. The one exception to this was Alberta spot natural gas, but Suncor is not as involved with the natural gas market as some other energy companies. These broadly higher energy prices boosted the company's revenues due to the reasons that might be expected. Basically, the company received more cash for every unit of oil or gas that it sold during the quarter than it did during previous ones. If the company is able to hold its costs relatively steady, then more of this money should migrate down to the bottom line. That was largely the case here.

One thing that sets Suncor apart from other Canadian oil sands producers is the company's relatively large refining and marketing unit. Suncor owns three refineries located throughout the United States and Canada that are capable of processing approximately three-fourths of the firm's production. These refineries are the reason why Suncor is not as affected by the large discount that Alberta crude trades at relative to WTI as they essentially allow it to obtain world oil pricing for the majority of its output. This unit had an exceptionally good quarter as it generated operating revenues of $6.737 billion in the third quarter of 2018, a 32.72% improvement over the $5.076 billion that the company had in the third quarter of 2017. These higher revenues translated into improved numbers all around for the unit:

Source: Suncor Energy

The biggest reason for the strong revenue growth here is, in fact, the differential between Alberta crude and world oil pricing. This is due to the fact that the refineries largely make their money based on the spread between their inputs (WCS crude) and outputs (refined products, based on Brent). This differential has been increasing over the past several months, so it seems quite probable that we will see the profitability of this unit increase even further in the third quarter.

In conclusion, this was a very good quarter for Suncor Energy. The company managed to achieve a record level of production in the oil sands despite the problems at the Syncrude facility. It also showed that it is quite insulated from the price differential that is having a very negative impact on the other companies operating in the region. While Suncor's forward growth may prove to be somewhat constrained (barring the production boost that it receives from the Syncrude facility returning to full production), there is still reason for shareholders to be quite satisfied with these results.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.