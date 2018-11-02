Church & Dwight Not A Buy At These Levels, Despite Q3 EPS Beat

With valuation metrics at new highs and the dividend yield at a multi-year low, I will be staying on the sidelines, waiting for a better entry point.

CHD has grown revenues in the first 9 months of 2018 at a much higher pace than in recent years.

Shares in Church & Dwight have reached a new all time high after smashing analyst forecasts for third quarter earnings per share and revenue. At the current price per share, the yield has dropped to only 1.30%, which, as we can see from the graph below, is a multi-year low. Today, I will be taking a look at the company's recent results as well as expected future growth to determine whether or not I should add CHD to my portfolio.

I prefer stocks paying high dividends as they give me funds to reinvest to buy more shares, but I will consider stocks that have the potential to grow their dividend at a high pace. As we can see from the graph below, CHD has been able to grow its earnings per share at a very high pace, with a 5 year EPS growth ratio of 18.1%. The dividend has grown at a lower pace of 9.6%. This has pushed the payout ratio down to only 24.5%, giving the company plenty of room to raise the dividend or return money to shareholders through stock buybacks.

For the next 5 years, the average analyst expectation for EPS growth is 10.2% per year, which is quite high but certainly not impossible. In fact, CHD has had a habit of beating analyst expectations for some time now. Average analyst expectations for EPS in the most recent quarter stood at $0.54, which CHD managed to beat by $0.04.

Looking at CHD's recent history we can see it has beaten analyst expectations in the 4 previous quarters as well.

The increase in price per share has outpaced revenue growth, pushing the price to sales ratio up to a multi-year high, as we can see in the next graph. The company's 5-year revenue growth rate stands at 5.3%, but for this year, the company expects sales to grow by 9% compared to last year. A higher than usual rate of sales growth can justify a higher p/s ratio.

Domestic sales growth in the most recent quarter was 7.6%, partially due to higher pricing. Organic sales growth was 4.7%. This shows us CHD is able to increase the volume it sells while increasing prices, which is quite impressive.

Looking at CHD's international sales we can see they are growing at a high pace, with organic growth reaching 8.3% in the most recent quarter. While domestic sales still amount to roughly 70% of total revenues, its good to see CHD grow outside of the US. International sales for the first 3 quarters of 2018 were up 17.7% compared to the same period last year.

Looking at CHD's valuations we can see both the price to earnings ratio and the price to free cash flow ratio have reached new 6-month highs due to the recent increase in share price. As I noted above, the price to sales ratio has reached a new 5-year high, at 4.06.

Long term debt for CHD has risen in recent years and now totals $2.21 billion. As long as the company continues to increase its revenues and cashflows, I don't consider this level of debt to be too much of an issue. However, the quick ratio and current ratio, which are an indicator of short-term balance sheet health, have been declining rapidly in recent years.

I won't be buying shares at current prices. The company has reached new highs in terms of valuation and future earnings growth appears to have already been priced in. However, I would like to buy CHD if the stock returns to a more reasonable price, primarily because of the dividend growth potential. With a payout ratio of less than 25% and expected EPS growth of around 10% annually for the next 5 years, there should be plenty of room for double digit dividend increases. Therefore, I will be buying shares if and when they drop back to a range of $50-55.This would give me a yield on cost of between 1.58% and 1.74%.

