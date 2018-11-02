The Rally In Fitbit Stock Makes Sense

Shares of wearable device maker Fitbit (FIT) soared after the company reported third quarter earnings which beat top and bottom line expectations, and included a surprise adjusted profit and an above-consensus fourth quarter guide. FIT stock rose nearly 30% in response.

We feel this rally in FIT stock, while driven partly by short covering, is warranted, and that FIT stock actually has room to the upside into the end of the year. We are impressed by the company's smartwatch growth trajectory, and feel that revenues and margins have bottomed. We expect steady revenue growth and margin expansion over the next several years, and believe this combination will power FIT stock higher from currently depressed levels.

FIT data by YCharts

Fitbit's third quarter report was pretty good. In the big picture, there were four critical observations:

The smartwatch business is ramping at an impressive rate. Just over a year ago, Fitbit had zero share in the smartwatch market. Today, the company is the number two player in the space, and smartwatch sales continue to ramp at an impressive rate. For all intents and purposes, this is now a smartwatch business, as smartwatch sales now comprise ~50% of revenues. That is a good thing, because the growth outlook for basic activity trackers is dour, while the growth outlook for smartwatches is healthy.

Revenues may have bottomed. Revenues in Q3 were supposed to drop 3% year-over-year, but they were essentially flat with 3Q17 revenues. Meanwhile, the Q4 guide calls for revenues to be essentially flat again next quarter. Also, the year-over-year drop in devices sold was just 100,000 in the quarter, versus 700,000 in Q2 and 800,000 in Q2, and smartwatch revenue share is now around 50%, meaning smartwatch growth should more than offset activity tracker declines going forward.

Revenues in Q3 were supposed to drop 3% year-over-year, but they were essentially flat with 3Q17 revenues. Meanwhile, the Q4 guide calls for revenues to be essentially flat again next quarter. Also, the year-over-year drop in devices sold was just 100,000 in the quarter, versus 700,000 in Q2 and 800,000 in Q2, and smartwatch revenue share is now around 50%, meaning smartwatch growth should more than offset activity tracker declines going forward. Margins have bottomed, too. Gross margins in the quarter were still down sequentially and year-over-year, but they are guided to improve next quarter thanks to ASP increases. Meanwhile, management remains on track to cut operating expenses down to $740 million this year, so while gross margins are starting to show signs of improvement, opex remains slim.

Gross margins in the quarter were still down sequentially and year-over-year, but they are guided to improve next quarter thanks to ASP increases. Meanwhile, management remains on track to cut operating expenses down to $740 million this year, so while gross margins are starting to show signs of improvement, opex remains slim. The healthcare business provides a speculative long-term growth catalyst. Fitbit's healthcare business rose 26% in the quarter. This business should not be counted on as a big contributor at the present moment. But, strong growth in healthcare does imply that this data-driven business could one day be a high-margin driver of both revenues and profits.

These four critical observations from Fitbit's third quarter report come together to a paint a fairly optimistic long-term picture for this company. Fitbit is now a smartwatch company with stabilizing to slightly growing demand, rising ASPs, stabilizing to slightly growing margins, and a potential super-charged growth catalyst through healthcare. That means that the days of Fitbit revenue declines and margin erosion are in the rear-view mirror. Instead, Fitbit going forward should be able to grow revenues in-step with the smartwatch market, while stabilizing gross margins in the low 40's and keeping operating expenses contained below $800 million. That should lead to consistent profit growth.

We argue that even after this pop, FIT stock isn't fully priced for consistent revenue and profit growth. The company's biggest competitors in this space, Apple (AAPL) and Garmin (GRMN), trade around 4x trailing sales. Granted, we don't think Fitbit deserves that big of a multiple. Both Apple and Garmin are vastly more profitable. But, if Fitbit's gross margins stabilize in the low 40's and revenue growth drives opex leverage, then Fitbit's operating margins could move way higher. In this world, FIT stock deserves to trade above 1X sales.

FIT PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts FIT Gross Profit Margin (TTM) data by YCharts

Our numbers on the stock are as follows. The smartwatch market is projected to grow at a 10%-plus rate, while the activity trackers market is expected to keep declining. As smartwatches comprise a bigger and bigger portion of Fitbit's revenue, Fitbit's revenue growth should more closely track that 10% rate, while potential healthcare growth should get revenue growth up to 10%. Thus, over the next several years, this is likely a 10% revenue growth company.

Assuming $1.5 billion in revenues this year, that would put revenues just north of $2.4 billion in five years. Management implied that gross margins should stabilize around the low 40's, and we think 42% feels like the right number. Meanwhile, we believe disciplined expense control will keep opex below $800 million going forward. Under those assumption, we think $2.4 billion-plus in revenues should flow into about $215 million in operating profits. Taking out 20% for taxes and dividing by a presumably higher share count of 300 million, that equates to about $0.60 in EPS in five years. A market-average 16 forward multiple on that implies a four-year forward price target of $9.60. Discounted back by 10% per year, that equates to a present day value of just over $6.50.

FIT Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Overall, we think the 30% pop in FIT stock following strong Q3 numbers is warranted. Demand is stabilizing, and revenues and margins are showing signs of bottoming. If this happens, Fitbit could be characterized over the next few years by consistent revenue and profit growth. These characterizations aren't priced into FIT stock just yet. As such, we see further upside to $6.50 by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.