Washington Prime Group Shames The Haters

Washington Prime Group (WPG) shamed the haters once again during its Q3 performance: continuing to improve its investment-grade balance sheet, pruning the portfolio of its poor-performing, non-core properties, and advancing its aggressive redevelopment program. All the while, investors collected a hefty dividend from free cash flow while moving closer and closer to the turnaround story becoming recognized by the market. Sears' (OTCPK:SHLDQ) bankruptcy and the threat of economic turmoil turning into a recession remain as overhangs on the stock, but, given its extremely cheap price, well-covered dividend, solid balance sheet, and ever-improving portfolio, now is the best time yet to buy WPG.

Sound and Improving Balance Sheet

WPG's Q3 performance continued to justify its investment grade credit rating (BBB-), as it set itself up nicely to return leverage levels back to within its long-term target range by the end of the year. Between continued progress (and projected year-end completion) of the sale of the restaurant outparcels to Four Corners, the extinguishment of $94 million of debt through the return of the Rushmore property to the lender, the progress on two additional property transfers to lenders (at single digit debt yields, meaning a highly efficient deleveraging), raising an additional $35 million through an attractive 4.48% fixed interest rate mortgage, a projected total liquidity exceeding half a billion dollars by year end, and a well-laddered debt maturity schedule, the company's financial position keeps looking better with each passing quarter.

Management believes they are able to "fully commit" to their redevelopment program with their current dividend in place. However, they also reiterated that they believe that their investment in redevelopment is their best and most strategic use of capital, meaning that they might decide to jump at any future opportunities to cut their dividend. While this might cause a short-term drop in share price, given that their portfolio performance and balance sheet are fairly sound right now, such a move should not be viewed as an act of desperation. Rather, it would be a strategic move with the well-being of long-term shareholders in mind. Regardless of what may happen over the medium to longer term, management signaled a resounding "no" to any considerations of a near-term dividend cut during the latest earnings call.

Stable Portfolio

Portfolio metrics displayed continued stability, which, while not impressive in light of the robust economy and impressive results at higher tier retail competitors, certainly do not imply a dying business model either. All major metrics implied a stabilizing business: Occupancy at Tier One enclosed properties improved 100 basis points year-over-year, overall core portfolio occupancy increased 20 basis points year-over-year to a respectable 93.1%, Tier One and Open Air NOI comps (90% of the core portfolio) declined 0.5%, FFO/share was flat year-over-year and guidance was reaffirmed (at a level that leaves shares currently priced at ~4.25x 2018 FFO). Additionally, sales per square foot increased 1.1% year-over-year, management laid out a detailed plan for tackling the Sears bankruptcy, and there was demonstrated continued tenant diversification progress in new leasing. Even better, WPG's competitiveness improved as occupancy cost declined 30 basis points year over year.

Barring a sudden recession, it appears that, given the extensive redevelopment investments being made, the stabilizing NOI, and slowing dispositions, FFO/share should be at or near a bottom. While the redevelopments should be driving FFO/share growth, the disruption from the Sears bankruptcy will likely offset that over the next year or two. However, longer term these redevelopments (including on Sears properties) will drive growth and better position the portfolio to weather the next recession.

Highly Attractive Valuation

The value proposition here is obvious. WPG currently offers shareholders an FFO yield over 23% and a dividend yielding well north of 15%. Despite its portfolio and balance sheet being in their best shape in quite a while, the share price and dividend yield are at some of their most attractive levels ever:

WPG data by YCharts

If FFO/share is indeed hovering near a bottom and management indeed sustains the dividend, WPG is poised to provide enormous returns to shareholders over the next several years.

Investor Takeaway

WPG continues to "grind out" quarter after quarter, gradually gaining ground on its portfolio, balance sheet, and cash flow goals. In the meantime, it continues to pay out a hefty dividend giving investors little incentive to sell while they wait for the turnaround story to manifest itself to the market. While the primary remaining risk facing the company is a sudden recession, right now may be the best risk-reward opportunity to buy into WPG yet. We recommend holding a fairly small allocation of it as an aggressive part of a well-diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am part of the "High Yield Landlord" (HYL) research team.