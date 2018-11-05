Crude Oil Sits At Lows As Sanctions Begin This Week

The price of crude oil has been dropping steadily since reaching a high of $79.90 on the nearby NYMEX futures contract and $86.72 on Brent futures on October 3. As the energy commodity was working its way higher, President Trump repeatedly lobbied Saudi Arabia and other allies in the Middle East to pump up their output to control the price of the energy commodity. In the aftermath of the murder of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the hands of the Saudis, they apparently buckled to U.S. pressure and began to increase their selling in the oil market. At the same time, a stronger dollar and rocky stock market weighed on the prices of all commodities sending the price of crude oil lower in a corrective move from the highs.

The price of crude oil fell through its first two levels of technical support at the mid-August low at $64.43 per barrel and the mid-June bottom at $63.59 on November 1 when the price slipped to a low of $63.11. On November 2, the price of December NYMEX futures made a lower low at $62.63 per barrel. The next area of technical support is at the February low at $58.07 per barrel. As bearish sentiment has descended on the oil market, this could be an excellent time to consider dipping a toe in the energy commodity on the long side. Last weekend, harsh sanctions on Iran took effect which could increase price volatility in the oil market over the coming days and weeks.

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) seeks to replicate twice the price action in the NYMEX crude oil futures contract. The complimentary bearish product is the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil product (SCO). If the price volatility in the crude oil market increases over the coming days and weeks, these two trading tools could become tools to enhance returns for nimble traders and investors with their fingers on the pulse of the crude oil market.

Iran comes into the spotlight

On Sunday, November 4, sanctions will begin to bite on the Iranian economy. The United States under President Trump walked away from the 2015 nuclear nonproliferation agreement with the theocracy in Teheran earlier this year. On the campaign trail and at the start of his term in office, the President repeatedly said that the agreement with Iran was the worst deal he had ever seen.

The United States spent recent months lobbying allies around the world, warning them that trade that violates the new and severe sanctions on the Iranians would result in retribution from the U.S. As a result, many European companies and others around the globe walked away from potential investments. Meanwhile, Iran's President Rouhani warned the United States and the rest of the world that if they find it difficult or impossible to sell their crude oil, they will make sure that other producers in the region will suffer the same fate. The threat centers around the Strait of Hormuz which is a narrow seaway through which 2.7 million barrels of Iranian crude destined for customers around the world flows each day. At the same time, a total of 20% of the global requirements for the energy commodity or 19 million barrels of crude oil move through the Strait on a daily basis.

While sanctions took effect this past weekend, time will tell if Iran decides to retaliate against the economic chokehold. One sign of concern has been the Brent-WTI crude oil spread. Most Middle Eastern oil production uses the Brent price as a benchmark.

As the chart of the price of WTI minus Brent crude oil illustrates, the downside correction in crude oil has caused the premium for Brent to fall from over $11 to $9.53 per barrel as of last Friday. However, the Brent premium remains close to its highest level since 2015 at the current level. The higher premium for Brent is a sign of concern over supplies of the energy commodity from the Middle East. Any hostilities in the region that impact production, refining, or logistical routes like the Strait of Hormuz could quickly send the price of crude oil higher and it is likely that Brent futures would lead the way.

Iran is likely to stand in the spotlight in the global oil market over the coming days, weeks, and months. We should expect an increase in the rhetoric from the leadership in Teheran which could ripple through the oil futures markets.

Inventories weigh on the energy commodities

Increasing U.S. production of crude oil which is now around the eleven million barrel per day level has weighed on the price of the energy commodity over recent weeks and sent the price over $14 below the high on October 3. Last week, the Energy Information Administration told markets that crude oil inventories rose for the sixth straight week. Over the last one and one-half months, the EIA reports totaled an increase in stockpiles of almost 32 million barrels. Rising stockpiles have weighed on the price of the energy commodity which began to drop in early October after reaching the highest price since 2014.

One of the reasons for the selloff in the crude oil market has been new Saudi cooperation following President Trump's repeated requests to pump up the volume of sales. Additionally, a bumpy ride in the U.S. stock market and a continuation of the trade dispute between President Trump and China have caused concerns that a risk-off period where all assets decline in value could be on the horizon.

The dollar is booming

Another factor weighing on the price of crude oil has been the rise of the U.S. dollar to a new high for 2018 on October 31.

As the weekly chart shows, the dollar index rose to a high of 96.98 on the final day of October which was the highest level for the greenback since June 2017.

A strong dollar tends to be a bearish weight on raw material prices, so it is likely that the ascent of the U.S. currency contributed to the downward trajectory in the price of crude oil. At the same time, interest rates in the U.S. continue to rise which increases the cost of carrying raw material inventories and long positions.

Over recent weeks we have seen an almost perfect bearish storm in the crude oil market that sent the price of active month futures from a high of $76.90 on October 3 to a low of $62.63 per barrel on November 2, a decline of $14.27 per barrel or 18.6% in less than one month.

The price of crude oil has been rallying since reaching a bottom at $26.05 in February 2016. However, the move to the upside has not occurred in a straight line as there have been corrective periods over the past almost two years. We are currently experiencing another correction in the energy commodity, but there are signs that we will find a bottom at a higher low and could challenge the upside from the beginning of October again later in 2018 or 2019.

Three reasons why we are close to a low

There are three reasons why oil is close to a bottom these days and the market will begin to recover from prices seen over recent sessions.

The first factor is the turmoil in the Middle East. While Iran is at odds with the United States, they continue to be at war with Saudi Arabia. The new sanctions that took effect last weekend will only serve to increase tensions and the potential for hostilities in the region that could cause a sudden rise in the price of crude oil. Moreover, OPEC will meet in their bi-annual gathering in Vienna on December 6. After the recent fall in the price of crude oil, any hopes of higher production quotas for members likely went out the window. The cartel will probably keep quotas at the same level agreed at their meeting at the end of last spring.

The second factor that should support the price of crude oil is that demand for the energy commodity remains strong. While the gasoline processing spread has dropped for seasonal reasons, the distillate crack spread is roaring and at a multiyear high.

As the monthly chart highlights, the heating oil crack spread, which serves as a proxy for all distillate products, has moved to over the $28 per barrel level which is the highest price for the refining spread since 2015. The rise in the heating oil crack is a sign of continued demand for oil products that should translate to support for the price of the raw energy commodity.

Finally, President's Trump and Xi will meet at the G-20 meeting in Argentina later this month to discuss trade. On November 1, President Trump tweeted:

"Just had a long and very good conversation with President Xi Jinping of China. We talked about many subjects, with a heavy emphasis on Trade. Those discussions are moving along nicely with meetings being scheduled at the G-20 in Argentina. Also had a good discussion on North Korea!"

A trade deal between the U.S. and China that avoids a prolonged trade war could spark a wave of economic growth that would increase the demand for energy and boost the price of crude oil.

It is possible that we will look back at the beginning of November as a time when crude oil was on sale at a bargain basement price.

UCO could turbocharge returns

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil product (UCO) is a leveraged instrument that does an excellent job tracking the price of WTI crude oil futures. The fund summary states:

The investment seeks to provide daily investment results (before fees and expenses) that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex. The "Ultra" funds seek results for a single day that match (before fees and expenses) two times (2x) the daily performance of a benchmark. It does not seek to achieve their stated objective over a period greater than a single day. The Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex is designed to track crude oil futures prices.

The most recent top holdings of USO include:

The product offers double leverage, so the risk of time decay can eat away at the value of the product over time. In November 2008, the split-adjusted value of UCO was at $1081.60 per share for the product that was trading at under $27 on November 2.

Source: Barchart

Over the period from October 3 through November 2 when WTI futures fell from $76.90 to $62.63, a drop of 18.6%, UCO fell from $39.36 to a low of $26.27, or 33.3% lower, just slightly under twice the loss in the futures market.

Over the same period, the complimentary bearish product, SCO rose from $12.29 to $17.96 per share, an increase of 46%, more than double the percentage move on the downside. SCO also suffers from decay over time because of the double bearish gearing. In 2009, SCO was at a split-adjusted high of $149.40 per share.

UCO and SCO could be highly useful tools for short-term positions on the long and short side of the crude oil market. Given the current price level of the energy commodity and events on the horizon over the coming weeks and months, UCO could be a winner if the price of crude oil finds another in a long series of higher bottoms and begins to move towards a challenge of the highs from just one month ago.

