Citrix: Accelerating Capital Returns

Like most technology stocks, Citrix suffered a correction in the month of October, losing about 15% of its value.

In addition, the company is increasing its buyback by $750 million, indicating it believes its shares to be undervalued.

The company also announced its first-ever dividend of $0.35 per share (which at today's stock prices translates to a ~1.5% yield).

Consistent as ever, Citrix Systems (CTXS) posted yet another strong quarterly beat in Q3, handily beating Wall Street's consensus estimates by a wide mile and giving investors a cherry on top. The company is initiating a quarterly dividend program of $0.35 per share, as well as increasing its buyback program by $750 million, extending a $2 billion buyback authorization announced in November last year. $1.6 billion of the prior authorization has already been executed, leaving a total of $1.1 billion under the new program - which, with Citrix's market cap at just under $14 billion, still covers a good portion of its total capitalization.

Recession or no, Citrix is the kind of software company that will continue to post stable results through the cycle. VPN is its bread-and-butter product, and this is not something enterprise clients can opt out of even in the harshest of times. Citrix has seen tremendous progress as well in converting its clients toward a cloud-based consumption model, increasing its base of recurring revenues and further stabilizing its revenue and billings.

Like most software companies, Citrix has seen a bit of a correction in the month of October, and the positive earnings release hasn't done much to arrest the decline either. Relative to its peak at ~$115, Citrix has now lost about 15% of its value.

The company has also released prelim guidance for FY19. It's expecting to grow revenues by 4% y/y and to hit pro forma EPS of "approximately $6.00". To some investors, that revenue view might be light - considering Citrix grew a few points stronger than 4% in each of the past few quarters.

Figure 1. Citrix FY19 guidance Source: Citrix investor relations

Some further useful commentary from management on the earnings call regarding guidance:

In 2019, we plan to continue investing in go-to-market capacity, demand generation, innovation in the infrastructure areas necessary to scale our cloud services. At a high level, as of now, we are currently looking at FY 2019 revenue growth to be about 4%, and adjusted EPS of about $6. Very important to note that behind these numbers, we are assuming that the mix of subscription as a percent of product bookings increases from 40% this year to between 50% and 55% next year. This incremental mix shift will create a 1% to 2% point headwind to the revenue growth rate for next year."

Note that Citrix has typically been a conservative guidance giver, however. For example, Citrix guided to just $715-$725 million in revenues for this quarter, yet ended up posting just under $733 million in revenues - two points higher. There's plenty of room for Citrix to exceed its targets next year.

In addition, tacking on a ~1.5% dividend yield (based on its current dividend authorization of $0.35 per share) and a beefed-up share repurchase program should offer investors further confidence in Citrix's prospects in FY19. After all, Citrix has enough buyback firepower to repurchase about 10% of its current market cap, which isn't a trivial amount.

If we take Citrix's EPS as is, the stock currently trades at a reasonable 16x forward P/E ratio. Though Citrix clearly isn't as exciting of a stock as the high-growth SaaS names, it's also not plunging ~40-50% from highs as they are. Every portfolio should have more stable, income-producing tech names, and Citrix fits that slot perfectly. Note that the ex-dividend date for the company's first dividend falls on December 6, so there's still a window of opportunity to invest in the stock before then.

Q3 download: growth above targets; robust margin expansion enables 15% EPS growth

Here's a look at Citrix's full Q3 results:

Figure 1. Citrix 3Q18 results Source: Citrix investor relations

Revenues grew 6% y/y to $732.5 million - which as previously noted surpassed a prior guidance range of $715-$725 million (+4% y/y at the midpoint) by two points. It's pretty typical for Citrix to offer up ~4% growth as a baseline target, then come in well above that. Wall Street, as usual, gravitated toward management's guidance range and expected a consensus target of $722.8 million (+5% y/y).

Citrix's new most important revenue component, subscription revenues, saw even stronger growth at 37% y/y to $111.5 million. This indicates continued strong progress at Citrix's transition into cloud bookings. Andrew Del Motto, Citrix's CFO, even notes that subscription revenues will improve in the last quarter of the fiscal year, per his prepared remarks on the earnings call:

Q3 was the typical back-end loaded quarter due to summertime seasonality around the world. This impacted the timing of revenue from cloud and subscription transactions, the bulk of which closed in late September. The result was a deceleration in the subscription revenue growth rate from our second quarter. We expect subscription revenue to reaccelerate in Q4, as we'll see a full quarter of revenue from our September transactions, plus the benefit of a typically more linear bookings quarter."

From a product segment standpoint, Citrix's flagship "workplace services" segment and networking products saw stable 7% and 5% y/y growth, respectively. But its nascent content collaboration efforts, which generated $47 million in revenues this year, saw low-teens growth:

Figure 2. Citrix revenue breakout Source: Citrix investor relations

Citrix's strength on the top line also translated into strong operating income growth. From a gross margin perspective, Citrix's margin in the mid-80s was already one of the highest margin profiles in the enterprise software space. This quarter, the company hit a GAAP gross margin of 85.8%, jumping 110bps from 3Q17's gross margin of 84.7%. This is in spite of the company's growing transition into the cloud, which carries near-term margin headwinds.

The company also achieved operating leverage on all components of its operating spend. Operating expenses grew just 3.5% y/y in the quarter to $463.8 million, representing 63.3% of revenues, 160bps less than 64.9% in the year-ago quarter. As a result, operating income leaped 21% y/y to $164.8 million, or an operating margin of 22.5% - a 270bps improvement over 19.8% in 3Q17.

Citrix also managed to achieve 15% y/y pro forma EPS growth to $1.40:

Figure 3. Citrix pro forma EPS bridge Source: Citrix investor relations

Wall Street had only expected about flat EPS growth of $1.25 in the quarter, so Citrix posted a 12% EPS surprise in Q3.

Final thoughts

In my view, Citrix is executing well against all of its targets: increase in subscriptions, operating margin expansion, and growth in new collaboration products. Despite the fact that all key fundamentals are on track, Citrix Systems is currently trading at a ~15% discount this month. It's understandable why many richly-valued tech stocks saw a correction this month - but Citrix, at a ~16x forward P/E against EPS growth of ~15%, doesn't seem overvalued at all.

There are, of course, risks to Citrix's bullish trajectory. While the company is currently the undisputed leader in VDI and virtualization software, much larger companies like VMware (VMW) and Cisco (CSCO) are also fighting for share in the space. Also, while Citrix contends that it's compatible with nouveau infrastructure technologies such as Docker, newer technologies such as Docker's containerization could give off the impression that Citrix is lacking in innovation.

This being said, however, enterprise IT spend is growing fast enough for both incumbents and startups to capture a share of that growth. Gartner (NYSE:IT), the leading software industry analyst, still expects an 8.3% increase in software spending in FY19, faster than Citrix's growth rate. Citrix is pursuing the right strategy by shifting to a cloud-based billings model, which is where most of the growth resides.

Investors should use the recent pullback to buy. Citrix is a mission-critical component of the enterprise IT stack that has proven the health of its business with an increased capital returns program, in the form of its first-ever dividend and an additional $750 million buyback. Remain long on this stock.

