The Bad Brazilian Business At Ontex Is Priced In By Now

I consider Ontex cheap compared to its direct competitors such as Essity and Kimberly-Clark, especially since it seems the Brazil situation can't get a lot worse from here.

Management points to currency effects and higher input costs to explain a very weak 10.2% operating margin, and are blaming almost exclusively the Brazilian business.

The company is struggling with the integration of the Brazilian business it bought last year. Lower EBITDA and high CAPEX is detrimental to free cash flow.

Ontex has dropped dramatically since rejecting a take-over offer from PAI Partners (private equity) in September of this year and is now down 42% year to date.

Ontex (OTC:ONXYY, OTC:ONXXF) is a Belgian manufacturer of personal hygiene products both under its own brands and for others. It has decades of experience in this space and the company was taken public in the spring of 2014 for a second time in its history.

Here's an overview of some brands owned by the company.

Source: Ontex website

Let's dig right into the numbers.

It started off well

Ontex is announcing Q3 results on November 7th. Let's first analyze the full year numbers of 2017 and then zoom in on recent trends by dissecting the half year results for 2018.

Full year 2017

Due to take-overs done by Ontex in Mexico and Brazil (Grupo Mabe and Hypermarcas), we will focus on the like-for-like numbers where possible. Ontex bought the diapers unit from Hypermarcas last year.

Source: Ontex annual report 2017

As you can see in this table, the FY2017 have the 2 extra months of Grupo Mabe and 10 months of Ontex Brazil in the books. This explains the enormous jump in revenue by 18.2%. Like-for-like though, which means without the take-overs and currency fluctuations, top-line growth was limited to 5.5%.

The bottom line rose by 7.1% and the EBITDA margin stood at 11.3%.

At the end of 2017, the company had €744 million in net debt, resulting in a 2.79x Net Debt/EBITDA.

So far so good:

Revenues are growing, even without accounting for the acquisitions

The EBITDA margin remains intact at an decent level

Leverage is okay at a below 3 multiple (2.79 to be exact)

Source: Ontex annual report 2017

The Ontex business can be split into 3 main categories: Babycare, Femcare, Adult Info. All business units seem to be growing at a good pace, with the biggest unit, Babycare, taking the lead. The smallest unit has the lowest growth numbers. Again, so far so good.

Source: Ontex annual report 2017

In terms of a geographic split, 45% of revenues are still being made in the home market (Western Europe) and if we add Eastern Europe that number rises to 58%. The weight in the Americas has doubled thanks to the takeovers.

Before I jump into the more recent numbers of 2018, I would like to emphasize two important factors in this company's valuation: profitability and debt.

This picture says everything you need to know:

Source: Ontex annual report 2017

While revenue is up due to acquisitions, profitability has not increased and leverage stood at 2.79x (Net Debt/EBITDA).

The debt and profitability are two major factors to take into account when valuing this company.

Half year results 2018

Now where did it all go wrong?

Let's quickly glance over the half year results for 2018.

Source: Ontex H1 report

With profitability and debt in focus, we can summarize that

Like-for-like revenue is declining slightly (-3%)

EBITDA is down significantly (-18.7%)

Adjusted earnings per share are down even more (-22.2%)

Free Cash Flow is in 'free fall', down 47%

Clearly, the strategy is not working out well for Ontex. The company needed to increase CAPEX (39 million euro in H1 2018 vs 29.8 million in H1 2017), mainly in the Adult and Baby pants segment.

The company states the hit in gross profitability is due to the exchange rate in Brazil and higher resource costs. Even worse, it reflected the inclusion of SG&A expenses of the Brazil business (6 months included versus 4 months included in 2016).

In the end, net leverage increased to 3.25. Not good. Free cash flow got hammered by the sandwich of decreased EBITDA and higher CAPEX in the Brazil business, thus restricting the capacity of paying of debt.

All in all, the business fundamentals deteriorated significantly over the first half of 2018 mainly due to the Brazilian business. While the numbers in 2017 where pointing towards successful venturing in the Americas, the acquisition strategy now seems to backfire in 2018.

Unsurprisingly, the stock fell from €28.64 on January first to €16.81 on November first.

The PAI take-over story

At these depressed prices, there are always interested parties. French private equity fund PAI wanted to buy the company for €27.5 per share back in September. The total deal value was 2.3 billion euros.

It's important to note that the deal value was calculated on publicly available information, and tentative to PAI looking into the books of Ontex.

The Ontex board unanimously rejected the offer and at the same time ordered a strategic review on how to unlock shareholder value to be finished by Q4 2018.

An interesting 'detail' is the fact the Ontex CEO Charles Bouaziz used to be leading the consumer division at PAI between 2010 and 2013 and obviously has very close ties to the private equity firm.

A final thing to note is that one of the most important Belgian holdings GBL has 15% of the equity of Ontex. It is rumored that Albert Frère is in favor of a sale.

The problem is Brazil

In short, the fundamentals are deteriorating and private equity firms are beginning to take an interest to buy the company on the cheap. But what is the long-term opportunity here?

The bulk of the revenue is made in the Diaper division of the company, both for babies and incontinent people. An aging population in Europe, the home market, and more cultural acceptance can prove to be a tailwind for the company going forward.

Eurostat shows that in 2016, 19% of the population was 65 or older. On average, people will live another 20 years after reaching that age. Compare this to the diaper market for babies, who wear diapers for around 40 months, and you can see the opportunity. Unfortunately, there are less and less babies being born in Europe at the same time.

That being said, the real issue here is Brazil, the 4th largest hygiene market in the world. There are almost 3 million new babies being born in Brazil each year. Ontex believed it could profit from getting access to this huge market.

In hindsight, it seems Ontex didn't take a hard look at the books of the Diaper division of Hypermacas. Rumor has it that too many discounts were given that were not reflected in the accounting. Ontex paid $306 million for $367 million in revenues, back in the day.

I believe if Ontex is able to 'solve' the Brazilian problem, the stock can quickly go back towards the €27.5 mark PAI proposed to them.

Now, what has changed in Brazil? First of all, the new president is said to be 'business minded' and people even go that far to call him the 'Trump of the tropics'. This has already boosted the Brazilian stock market and will likely increase the purchasing power of individuals across Brazil. A stronger Brazilian Real should also help Ontex in the short term.

Secondly, the company has started consolidating the Brazilian production in one plant. This explains the one-off heavy CAPEX number hitting free cash flow. In the long-run, it should boost profitability.

On the earnings call, management talked about turning around the Brazilian business by first selling all the excess inventory in the highly competitive environment (with promotions and discounts), to then proceed with new products. This is not a 'six month kind of thing', so investors shouldn't expect this work to be done by the end of the year.

Peer comparison

Let's do a peer comparison by including the competitors, all of which are in the same markets.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Essity

P&G (PG)

KMB PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble are trading around 23 times earnings. It makes sense for these world-class brands to have a higher multiple attached to them. Essity, a Swedish company, made $11 billion in sales in 2017, and trades around 16 times earnings.

At the same time, Ontex trades at a mere 10.8 times earnings valuation when we take the current stock price and 2017 full-year earnings.

Yes, the 2018 full year earnings will be lower, but let's do some math. In H1 earnings were down 19% from $62 million to $50 million. The full-year earnings came in at $128 million in 2017. If the total earnings will be 19% lower, meaning the situation does not get a lot better or a lot worse in short time frame, earnings will still be around $104 million.

This means the company is trading at 13.4 times forward earnings. I consider this cheap for a company developing operations in growth markets such as Brazil and Mexico.

KMB Financial Debt To EBITDA (Annual) data by YCharts

Of course, there's a reason why Essity and Ontex are trading at lower valuations than their American counterparts, and it's not only about brand strength: it's about debt.

Essity has leverage (Net Debt/EBITDA) of around 3.6, while Ontex is officially at 3.25 based on the H1 results of 2018. However, the CFO said that it's more likely to be around 3.9 when including factoring when answering a question on the earnings call. They would like to get it down to around 3.5 going forward.

Conclusion

To conclude, I believe the market has completely priced in a failure of the Brazilian turnaround. If management succeeds in turning around this part of the business, the stock can rise again. Look for signs of this is in the upcoming Q3 earnings on November 7th.

Discounts and promotions should be scaling back soon in Brazil and the capital expenditure to improve operations has already been done. If and when free cash flows reach levels again similar to 2016 (130 million euro in FCF), there's plenty to pay down the debt step by step.

The offer of PAI partners to buy the company at €27.5 per share strengthens my belief that the company is undervalued. The market thinks the company is worth €17 per share today.

Even if shares meet 'in the middle' at €22.5, this still represents an upside of more than 30% from current levels.

If one thinks Ontex deserves the same multiple as Essity (17x earnings), this yields a similar increase of 26% to €21.5 per share. In Essity's Q3 results, it showed only a 2.4% organic sales increase.

I therefore conclude the market is pricing in even worse fundamentals in the future, while the bottom should be in. I believe there's enough margin of safety to initiate a position in the stock around €17.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ONXXF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.