November 2: Natural Gas Weekly - Bulls And Bears Are Equally Strong

Annual storage deficit is expected to shrink by more than 100 bcf over the next three calendar weeks (four EIA reports).

This report covers the week ending November 2, 2018. Daily data for October 27 to November 1 is estimated. Daily data for November 2 is forecast.

Total Supply/Demand Balance

We estimate that aggregate demand for American natural gas (consumption + exports) totaled around 530 bcf for the week ending November 2 (down 2.9% w-o-w, but up 3.0% y-o-y). The deviation from the norm stayed positive but declined from +29% to +20% (see the chart below). According to our calculations, aggregate demand for U.S. natural gas (on a weekly basis) has been above 9-year norm since February 24, 2017.

This week, the weather conditions have warmed up across the country - but particularly in the Northeast and Southeast parts of the U.S. We estimate that the number of nation-wide heating degree-days (HDDs) dropped by at least 15.0% w-o-w in the week ending November 2. However, natural gas consumption was additionally supported by non-degree-day factors - such as higher nuclear outages. According to U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, nuclear outages averaged 21,500 MW this week, which was some 19% above 5-year average. Overall, however, total energy demand (measured in total degree-days) should be below last year's level by no less than 15%.

Total exports dropped by 1% w-o-w, but this decline was primarily the result of the base effect from very strong previous week. At the same time, pipeline flows into Mexico reached a new all-time high of 5.20 bcf/d. According to Marine Traffic data, Sabine Pass, and Cove Point together served no less than six LNG tankers this week (total natural gas carrying capacity of 20 bcf).

* norm defined as simple average over the last nine years. Source: Bluegold Research

We estimate that dry gas production has been expanding in annual terms for 74 consecutive weeks now. Indeed, dry gas production reached an all-time-high on Oct. 31 - 88.0 bcf/d (+500 MMcf/d from the previous all-time high, reached on Oct. 22). Currently, we project that dry gas production will average 89.2 bcf/d in November, 88.8 bcf/d in December, and 88.5 bcf/d in January. The aggregate supply of natural gas (production + imports) averaged around 94.5 bcf per day for the week ending November 2 (up 13.0% y-o-y, but mostly flat w-o-w). Overall, total unadjusted supply/demand balance should be positive at around 125 bcf. The volume is some 12 bcf larger than a week ago and 23 bcf above 5-year average for this time of the year (see the chart below).

Note that the total Supply-Demand Balance does not equal storage flows. Source: Bluegold Research

In the simplest of terms and with all other things being equal, this kind of volume is bearish for natural gas prices since it is above last year's level and above the historical norm. However, the market is forward-looking and this week's data is, to some extent, irrelevant for traders. The price is often a function of a 2-week weather forecast and end-of-season storage expectations + short-term changes in non-degree day factors, such as nuclear outages, wind speeds, and hydro inflows. At Bluegold Research, we provide a daily (early morning and afternoon) update on the weather forecast as well as a full update on the end-of-season storage outlook + early morning update on nuclear outages. In addition, we publish the latest results of the extended-range ECMWF model (twice per week). Consider signing up, if interested (see the link below).

Storage Outlook And Technicals

Yesterday, the EIA reported an injection of 48 bcf. Total storage now stands at 3,143 bcf, which is 638 bcf (or 16.87%) below 5-year average for this time of the year. Currently, we expect EIA to report an injection of 56 bcf next week (final estimate will be released on Wednesday). Overall, at this point in time, we expect storage flows to average +25 bcf over the next three reports. Natural gas inventories deviation from 5-year average should narrow from -638 bcf (-16.87%) today to -604 bcf (-15.80%) for the week ending November 16.

Indeed, at this moment in time, we project that annual storage deficit will shrink by a total of 133 bcf by November 23, 2018. Please note that the weather models remain extremely volatile and can adversely impact our forecast, but currently, we do not see any y-o-y tightening in supply-demand balance what so ever.

Technicals paint a mixed picture in terms of price direction. On the one hand, as long as Dec. contract remains above 3.150, mid-term trading bias is bullish. However, the bears have challenged every single rally since the beginning of October. Indeed, over the past weeks, natural gas price has been controlled by two ostensibly bearish patterns - a descending parallel channel (purple area on the chart below) and a descending wedge (black lines on the chart below). Overall, it seems bears and bulls have been equally strong thus far, but only one camp can eventually break the patterns mentioned above. Who's it going to be? Place your bets.

Source: Trading View

