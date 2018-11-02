3M: An Expensive Dividend King

Despite the recent market correction, current valuation is too punchy to own the stock.

Investment thesis

Going through 3M (MMM) reminds us of Honeywell International (HON). The ‘top students in the class’ of industrials, both produce products the world can’t live without, led by excellent management, have an identical market cap, have a good mix of cyclical and non-cyclical segments and diversified geographically.

Over the last ten years, 3M’s top-line growth has been somewhat cyclical, three out of the previous ten years have been negative. However, on average it still manage to grow revenue by 2.6% a year, nothing exciting and much less so in operating margins expansion, which only managed 3.6% increase in the last ten years, from 20% to 23.6%.

Owning a system that works like a clock allowed the company to reward investors a decent dividend of 3% that has been increased each year for the last 60 years. Additionally, 3M has also been aggressively buying back its shares.

However, along the way, we think that 3M has lost focus on the health of its balance sheet. Cash flow to debt ratio has never higher. Moreover, its recent growth rate and margins seem to have passed its peaks. Should investors be worried?

We think they should evaluate the merit of owning 3M. We find its current valuation too punchy compared to its historical average, its direct competitor and also the S&P500. On the other hand, we acknowledge that the 3% dividend does sweeten the deal, and naturally 3M is a defensive investment and could add diversification to ones’ portfolio. All things considered, we will sit this one out and would prefer Honeywell as a like-to-like industrial.

Diversified and Consistent Performer

3M has five segments. Industrial segment is the biggest, but it is the least efficient with an operating margin of 22%. 3M’s remaining four segments generate similar revenue with over $1B each last quarter and operating margins range from 24% to 32%, best by Electronics and Energy.

Source: 3M 10-Q - Q3 2018

Source: 3M 10-Q - Q3 2018

3M possesses an ultra-safe label for its fundamentals. Its top-line growth is nothing spectacular, at just 1% for this quarter and 3% YTD, but during the last ten years, it has been growing at an average rate of 2.6% each year. Things work like clockwork.

Source: 3M Q3 2018 Earnings slide – Organic local-currency growth

Moreover, when comparing with a like-to-like competitor, 3M’s margins are impressive. Both of its gross and operating margins are a class higher than Honeywell's. The comparison below shows 3M can sweat out higher profits from every dollar of sales.

Source: Morningstar, Author’s calculation

Slowing Growth and Higher Leveraged

We might appear picky here, but underneath that impressive efficiency is a machine that seems to be running out of steam. The graph below shows that gross margin passed its peak last year. It looks as though 3M’s bottom-line will be receding in the coming years.

Source: Stockrow, MMM Gross margin

Moving on to the EPS growth, we can also see a clear deceleration of growth as the rate of the 10-year average EPS growth came down from 12% in 2008 to just under 3.54% in 2017.

Source: Morningstar, MMM 10-year average EPS growth

Importantly, the margin contraction is negatively correlated with the level of debts. The current long-term debt is $13.5B; this figure is not alarming considering 3M also has $3B of cash, and its FCF is $4.5B TTM. However, the amount of debt is three times what it was in 2013.

Source: Stockrow, MMM capital structure

In the following chart, we can see that debt is also outgrowing operating cash flow. In contrast, Honeywell's leverage ratio had barely budged as it was expanding its revenue and margins.

Source: Stockrow, MMM OCF to debt

Overall, we see a clear trend of deteriorating efficiency and balance sheet health.

Careless Shareholder Capital Allocation

Year to date, 3M bought back $3.6B of its stock, more than twice the number during the same period in 2017. Looking at the share price chart, it seems like the management has got their capital allocation logic wrong. Granted 3M has been buying back shares aggressively since 2011, but continuing to buy at the peak prices of this year is just careless.

Source: Stockrow, MMM Number of Shares Outstanding

Interestingly, the massive buyback of the shares should help EPS numbers, disappointingly, 3M EPS over the last four quarters were mediocre (Q3-2018 $2.58, Q2-2018 $3.07, Q1-2018 $0.98, Q3-2017 $0.85), and as alluded previously, the long-term EPS growth has also been falling.

The company has another $0.4B to $1.6B left from their previous stock repurchase program. Our valuation in the next section confirms that the stock price isn’t low, and thus we would prefer the company to stop the share repurchase to reinvest or reduce debt.

Valuation

We have established that 3M’s fundamentals have declined slowly, and suggested that valuation seems punchy for buybacks. The following chart shows that in spite of the recent price dip, 3M’s P/FCF is still high at 23.5x.

Source: Stockrow, MMM, P/FCF

Compared to Honeywell and the broad market, the table below shows that whichever column you look at, 3M is more expensive.

Source: Morningstar, Author’s calculation

Takeaway

3M has offered a lot to the shareholders over the years, consistent growing dividend, share buyback and amazing capital appreciation. However, at this point, we have demonstrated that 3M is no longer an attractive stock. Its increasingly higher appetite for debt, careless spending on the buyback, receding margins, and lastly the higher than average valuation make it a difficult stock to invest in. As value investors, we are always on the lookout for quality companies selling at an attractive price. 3M is on the trajectory to be neither.

