CF Industries: Solid Performance, Debatable Capital Allocation

There was little to complain about as CF Industries (CF) released its quarterly results. Rising nitrogen prices saw the company enjoy high margins and generate strong cash flow.

CF Industries plans to keep allocating excess cash to share buybacks. At this stage, I think it would make sense to start increasing the dividend.

CF Has Become Synonymous With 'Cash Flow'

CF Industries has been going from strength to strength in 2018, thanks to improving nitrogen fundamentals and low natural gas prices in North America. Financial highlights for Q3 and for the first 9 months were:

Third quarter net earnings of $30 million, or $0.13 per diluted share; EBITDA of $308 million; adjusted EBITDA of $300 million

$308 million; adjusted EBITDA of $300 million Nine month net earnings of $241 million, or $1.03 per diluted share; EBITDA of $1,080 million; adjusted EBITDA of $1,064 million

Added $294 million to cash on balance sheet during quarter

There is some seasonality at play, hence the lower figures for Q3 than in previous quarters, but make no mistake, this is a very successful quarter. In fact, Q3 18's EBITDA of $300m compares with a Q3 17 EBITDA of $139m.

Even more important is CF Industries' ability to turn EBITDA into free cash flow. CF invested heavily in new production facilities in previous years and is now reaping the benefits. With the expansion capex now behind it, the company finds itself in the enviable position where capex (now mainly maintenance) is much lower than depreciation:

This results in tremendous free cash flow generation. For the 9 months ended September 30, 2018, CF generated $1.243B from operating activities, and spent $278m in capex, equating to $965m in free cash flow.

Adjusting for the gain in working capital (mostly customer advances), free cash flow remains a very comfortable $0.7B.

Enduring Competitive Advantage Will Support Future Results

How does CF Industries obtain the high margins that have made it a cash cow? The company enjoys a significant competitive advantage over its competitors in China and Europe, thanks to its access to cheap U.S. natural gas:

This puts CF, and other North American producers such as Nutrien (NTR), at the low end of the cost curve. With costs in the low 100s, and prices moving back up towards $300, margins for North American producers are comfortable.

In addition, the North American market has benefited hugely since 2017 from reduced imports from China. Chinese producers are not competitive anymore due to high energy prices and environmental restrictions, and imports from China are expected to be less than 1 million tons of urea in 2018 vs almost 14 million back in 2015.

Management expects this cost advantage to continue, as energy costs are rising in Asia and Europe, at a time when the nitrogen market is tightening, with minimal capacity additions planned in the next few years. This should support CF's performance in 2019 and beyond.

CF Industries Should Start Raising The Dividend Instead Of Focusing On Buybacks Only

With debt obligations well covered by free cash flow, CF Industries can afford to allocate some of its excess cash to shareholders. In its Q3 presentation, CF set out the following priorities when it comes to capital allocation:

I underscored the 'historic bias towards share repurchases', as I think this is something that the company should reconsider. To me, a more balanced approach including dividend hikes would make sense.

The priority given to buybacks was confirmed during the Q3 earnings call. The view was first expressed by CFO Dennis Kelleher:

We have been biased in the past and currently towards share repurchases, because we believe that the share price today greatly undervalues the business. And I think that that's something – that philosophy is unchanged as we go forward into the future. (Source: Q3 earnings call)

CEO Tony Will later explained the rationale and confirmed that there are no short-term plans to increase the dividend:

I would be delighted if we're in a place where our dividend looks meager by virtue of yield from the rest of the S&P 500, because it means our share price is back up where it belongs, and then we'll think about whether a more even handed approach between increasing dividend versus share repurchases make sense. But I think in the near-term back to Dennis' comments earlier, we view our shares as being a tremendous value right now, and that's kind of where our focus is.

Nothing uncommon here: Management believes the shares are undervalued and, therefore, buybacks are thought to be an efficient use of capital. The problem is that, more often than not, companies (not specific to CF) tend to get the timing of buybacks wrong.

Are the shares that undervalued? In the Q3 presentation, CF Industries showed the below sensitivity analysis with regard to EBITDA:

I emphasized the most likely outcomes in my opinion. EBITDA is seen to vary between $1.6B and $2.1B. Given CF Industries' current Enterprise Value of 17.2B, this translates into an EV/EBITDA ratio between 8 and 11. This is not overly expensive, bearing in mind that CF Industries' capex will be reasonable going forward.

However, this is not what I would call blatant undervaluation. To me, buybacks make sense when the stock price is depressed. If that is not the case, I consider that more cash should be returned to shareholders in the form of growing dividends. Each shareholder can then decide whether to use their dividend to buy more CF shares, if they too think the shares are undervalued indeed, or whether to deploy their dividend elsewhere.

As it is, the dividend has been stagnant since 2015 (see below). The share count is down thanks to the buybacks, but at this point, I consider that the upside potential in the share price is not sufficient to justify a buyback-only policy.

Takeaway

CF Industries delivered a very good Q3 and the prospects for 2019 and beyond look bright, thanks to a tightening nitrogen market and the company's cost advantage.

These achievements enable CF to reward shareholders, which the company has chosen to do through buybacks. So far in 2018, CF has repurchased $150 million worth of shares, at an average price of $50.

At this point, I feel that CF should revise its dividend policy and start growing the dividend again, possibly based on a % of net result, rather than stick to a buyback-only approach. I'm happy to hear what other shareholders think in the comment section below.

