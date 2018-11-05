Crack Spreads Say Buy Refiners On A Scale Down Basis During The Current Sale

In the oil market, crack spreads represent the economics of processing a barrel of crude oil into oil products. The process of refining a barrel of crude oil into products requires passing the energy commodity through a catalytic cracking process which heats the petroleum to various temperatures producing gasoline and distillate products.

Gasoline and distillates are the fuels that we consume in our everyday lives. We fill our automobiles with gasoline which makes us direct consumers of the crude oil. Some of us heat our homes with heating oil. We buy products that come to market via trucks which run on diesel fuel which is a distillate product. We travel by planes which require jet fuel, another distillate product. The gasoline futures contract trades on the NYMEX division of the CME. The heating oil futures contract also trades on the futures exchange, but it serves as a proxy for other distillates given their similar composition.

Oil products tend to trade in seasonal patterns. The peak season for gasoline demand each year is during the summer months when favorable weather conditions and vacations from school and work increase the mileage that many of us put on our cars. Gasoline prices tend to peak during the summer months. Therefore, the winter season tends to be a time of the year when gasoline demand decreases and the price of the oil product declines.

The price pattern in the distillate markets tends to be less pronounced than in gasoline. Therefore, heating oil prices display more of a steady trading pattern throughout the year. Over recent weeks, we have seen gasoline cracks decline, but the price of the heating oil refining spread has risen to the highest level since 2015 even though the price of crude oil has corrected to the downside since reaching its most recent high in early October.

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is a company that sees its earnings rise and fall with the level of crack spreads. Since VLO concentrates on gasoline refining, the price of the shares has declined significantly over recent months as the gasoline processing spread is a real-time indicator of profits for the company and it has dropped to a seasonal low.

Oil backs off the highs

The refining process for crude oil starts with the raw energy commodity. On October 3, the price of crude oil that trades on the NYMEX futures market moved to its highest price since 2014 when it traded at $76.90 per barrel in the nearby futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart highlights, the price of the energy commodity fell from its high to a low of $62.63 on November 2, a drop of $14.27 per barrel or 18.6% from its high less than one month before. Higher interest rates, a rocky stock market, and a rising dollar contributed to the fall in the price of oil. At the same time, President Trump had been leaning on Saudi Arabia to increase their output of the energy commodity for months. After recent events surrounding the murder of a Washington Post journalist and Saudi national in Turkey, it seems that the world’s leading oil producing country and leader of OPEC has capitulated to U.S. requests to increase their output of petroleum.

The price of crude oil has declined below two areas of technical support on the weekly chart. The mid-August low at $64.43 and mid-July nadir at $63.59 gave way on the first day of trading in November. Time will tell if crude oil will find a bottom somewhere around the November 2 low at $62.63 per barrel, but the gasoline and distillate crack spreads could determine if the downward trajectory of the price of oil slows as they are a barometer for demand in the oil market.

Cracks tell us a lot about demand

As individuals, we do not directly purchase raw crude oil unless we trade in the commodities markets. However, we drive cars, buy products that come to market, heat our homes, fly on plans, travel on buses, ships, and other conveyances that rely on oil-based energy products to power their engines. The consumer demand for oil products filters through to the energy commodity, but we can monitor consumption directly via the prices of products compared to the oil that is the input in the refining process. The crack spread is a barometer for the demand of the energy commodity, and a part of the market structure for crude oil many oil market participants watch on a daily basis to gauge the supply and demand fundamentals of the market.

At this time of the year, as we are going into the winter season, we tend to see gasoline cracks move lower and strength in the heating oil cracks, and that is precisely the trend over the recent weeks.

Gasoline cracks fall on seasonal factors

The active month December gasoline crack spread has dropped and made a series of lower lows since late September.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of the December gasoline crack spread illustrates, the refining spread traded to a high of $17.69 per barrel on June 1 as the peak driving season approached. At the end of September, the processing spread was at the $14.81 per barrel level, but as the offseason is now underway for gasoline consumption, it has almost halved in value and was trading at a low of $7.60 per barrel on November 1 as the cold winter season is just around the corner in the United States. Poor weather conditions will restrict driving, and the demand for gasoline will decline over the coming weeks and months. In response to the weak season for consumption, refineries are currently processing oil into distillates as they cut back on their gasoline refining. The gasoline crack spread was at the $8.60 per barrel level on Friday, November 2.

Distillate cracks roar

While the gasoline crack spread reflects the current time of the year, the distillate crack spread is trading at a multiyear year high.

Source: CQG

At a high of $29.49 per barrel on November 1, the heating oil crack spread on the NYMEX division of the CME was at the highest level since March 2015. The heating oil crack which is a proxy for distillate prices is telling us that demand for oil products remains strong which could stem the current decline in the price of the raw energy commodity. While the path of least resistance of the price of crude oil depends on a myriad of factors, the price action in the distillate crack spread is a warning to avoid getting too bearish on the price of crude oil at its current price level even though the price trajectory over recent weeks has been highly bearish. The heating oil crack spread was trading at the $28.34 per barrel level last Friday. At the same time, the fall in the prices of the shares of some refining companies are starting to look very attractive at their current levels as they have tanked over recent weeks and months.

VLO is a cheap stock, and at almost 30% off the highs it offers investors a bargain

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) is primarily involved in refining crude oil into gasoline. The fall in the crack spread has impacted the earnings of VLO shares and weakness in the stock market has helped the stock drop precipitously since the beginning of June.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, the stock has declined from its all-time high at $126.98 on June 4 to a low of $82.64 on October 26, a drop of 34.9%. VLO recovered on the back of buying in the stock market over recent sessions and was trading at around the $91.50 per share on November 2, which is still 27.9% off its June high. Given its high degree of correlation with the gasoline crack spread and its beta to the stock market, VLO at the current level is a bet on a higher processing spread in gasoline and a recovery in the stock market over the coming weeks and months.

VLO trades at an 8.81 multiple to earnings and pays an attractive 3.46% dividend to shareholders.

The decline in the gasoline processing spread and a rocky road in the stock market have combined to create a buying opportunity in Valero which offers value at its current price level. I would not put all of my eggs in one basket with VLO stock at its current level but would begin to gently buy the shares on a scale-down basis over the coming weeks and months leaving room to buy on further weakness. When the gasoline crack spread starts to make a comeback from under the $10 per barrel level, VLO should move back to the upside given its historical pattern of trading.

Refining spreads in the oil market are real-time indicators of demand for the energy commodity. While the gasoline crack continues to display weakness, the distillate spreads are telling us that the need for oil remains buoyant.

