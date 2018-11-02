Market Volatility Bulletin: SPX Slides Lower Amidst Higher Rates And Lack Of Resolution On Trade

Apple is trading at its low for the month, which may cause another spark in volatility if the bleeding continues.

Spot VIX leaned higher as US stock futures are well off their 24-hour highs.

Monday, 1:36 PM EST

US stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) were showing strong prior to the market open, and have since given up quite a bit of ground. There are a number of factors at play, but first…

The jobs picture remains quite strong. We are seeing wage growth pick up even as the jobless claims and unemployment rate drop to multi-decade lows.

So the economic data provided good news.

Stocks did not take Larry Kudlow's appearance on CNBC well. To be sure, some ground had already been lost from the pre-market highs before Mr. Kudlow dialed down the optimism on a trade deal with China. But the above headlines worsened the situation, giving volatility measures a boost in process.

Apple's (AAPL) performance post-announcement has really taken a toll in today's price action. When a nearly $1T market cap company sheds over 7% in a day, that is going to resonate through the broader averages. I am quite surprised that the impact has not been larger.

If the fortunes of these shares reverse soon, it could be very helpful to a recovery effort for US equities. If not, then Apple's demise may well remove a strong timber of support in what looks to be a rather fragile market psyche.

Several years ago, with the help of monetary policy, a common saying went "Good news is good news, and bad news is good news". I do not think we live in that era any longer. Indeed, good news can be bad at present, if it results in rising Treasury yields (IEF, TLT, AGG).

Stocks will not be the only market to respond to strong unemployment data. Both for reasons relating to real yields, and perceived increased risks in inflation, the natural reaction from the bond market after a string of strong employment reports is to notch yields higher. That's what happened today.

Yikes! That's quite an odd stat! If anything like the historical precedent were to play out, then I think stocks would truly have a difficult time recovering anytime soon. I say this mostly in light of last month's action, which many investors found to be highly unnerving.

In fact, my belief is that the recovery probably needs a few down days that can turn into rebounds. October was a rarity, and to get buyers at the margin, we will not stocks to generate a string of small wins to restore confidence.

S&P futures traded in the pre-market near 2764, and then steadily sold off from there. The High/Low ratio is once again pretty large in magnitude.

There definitely is a case to be made for shorting vol here (SVXY), but big 24-hour swings in the futures are unlikely to feature strongly in that scenario.

VVIX traded as low as 97.77 today, which is remarkable. I interpret this to mean VX options traders are not looking for big moves in the term structure here. A stuck VX futures curve would be remarkable in light of the action we've experienced, but I would if anything say that this metric is giving a small hat tip to vol shorts.

This is especially the case because both the term structure and the roll yield between spot VIX and M1 have flattened considerably. We're looking at some of the most neutral rolls of the year, and so no side has a clear upper hand on that measure.

I still think shorting vol will prove treacherous, as I have more of February through April in my mind as how this recovery (if it is indeed a recovery at all) plays out: some momentary bursts of hope that descend back into what ultimately resembles controlled chaos (VXX).

