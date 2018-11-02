Amazon: Was It Really That Bad?

Amazon: Just how serious is the growth slowdown?

I have written about Amazon (AMZN) on many occasions for this site. My last article that's linked here was about a year ago, but there are many others. Most of the time I have suggested its merits as an investment. Over time, the shares appreciated to levels that were far beyond my initial imagination. But over time, AWS has proven to be far more than a flash in the pan, and my expectations regarding the company’s ability to remake itself and exploit new opportunities have been continuously exceeded. A key component of the investment thesis for this - and frankly every other tech company - isn’t historical numbers. It's the ability of management to re imagine the set of solutions offered and to pivot the business. It's the success that Amazon has had in doing that, as evinced by the company’s growth, that has made it a premier investment in the tech space.

Last week, in the wake of the company’s latest quarterly earnings report and its guidance, some commentators have declared that Amazon’s growth days are behind it. Some of the headlines are quite extreme - indeed reading a few of them might suggest that the sky has fallen in Seattle and wherever the company ultimately decides to locate its second headquarters.

We are passing at this time through an extreme period in which investors have lost confidence in the growth paradigm - not just for Amazon but for many other tech companies, whether they sell to the consumer or to the enterprise. The results of Amazon - and for that matter Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) - are said to indicate that tech spending, whether at the enterprise level or consumer level is screeching to a halt. The reality is very far removed from this kind of sensationalism and oversimplification.

As a software analyst, foremost, the growth of AWS is of particular interest to me. At the end of the day, the results of AWS are still the tail wagging the dog when it comes to operating income for Amazon as a whole. AWS revenues were just 12% of total revenues last quarter and were 11.3% of net sales through the first nine months of the year. This last quarter, AWS, with operating income reaching $2.1 billion, was 56% of Amazon’s operating income. That's actually down from the 59% contribution to operating income through nine months. In order to suggest that the Amazon growth story is over, the AWS growth story would have to be over. And it isn’t.

AWS is simply not seeing any kind of real growth slowdown and its revenues did not miss estimates on any reasonable basis. In fact, as I will be at pains to suggest, AWS growth is somewhat self limited and the result of that choice has been escalating operating margins. Amazon has choices to make regarding the future of AWS. It can, if it wishes, follow the playbook of Microsoft (MSFT), to a greater or lesser extent, and pivot some of the AWS resources to becoming a full-fledged vendor of a wide variety of software solutions.

When commentators talk about AWS, they are talking about a ship sailing uncharted waters. No one really quite knows the size of the market for web services, because Amazon essentially invented the category. I don’t think suggesting that 45% growth is a miss is worthy of the electrons used to convey the assertion. At this point, AWS revenues have reached a run rate of about $27 billion/year. Growth has accelerated since the latter part of 2017. Operating margins for AWS have climbed to new quarterly records. Sequential growth from Q2 to Q3 this year was 9.4%. Sequential growth last year from Q2 to Q3 was 11.8%. That's the magnitude of the “slowdown.”

The investment case for Amazon

Why buy Amazon shares now? Until recently, Amazon shares seemed to lead a charmed life and I have chosen to simply watch the levitation of the shares without making many comments. From my perspective, when everyone loves something, it's rare that an analyst is bringing much new to the conversation. But the worm has turned so to speak. Amazon shares lost 9% of their value Friday and they are down by more than 20% from the high made as recently as September 4. That said, the shares are still up 37% year to date. In most years that would be considered extraordinary performance.

As has been observed by many observers over the years, the stock market is a price discovery mechanism. It really doesn’t much matter what someone might believe is rational or “deserved.” I doubt that I'm going to persuade many by the words on this screen that they need to run out and buy Amazon shares because the reaction to the company’s earnings release is illogical. Just for the record, I do believe that Amazon’s forward guidance, questionable as it is, is really not a great reason for investors to move to the sideline? In fact, while some analysts have lowered their price targets, others have raised them. There was nothing in the report and the commentary that Amazon provided that suggest that its growth era is over, or that it's poised to lose market share in the e-commerce space or in particular, that the opportunities of AWS are diminishing. I don’t think any of those things is very likely. But I think readers might be well served by evaluating the specifics of what Amazon reported, what it guided and why the package might make some sense as an investment at these prices.

Amazon these days is a company large enough to move the needle. The latest statistics are that the company accounts for 49% of US e-commerce sales and 5% of total retail sales. At that level, it's impossible to ignore both context and some thoughts about the economy as a whole in evaluating the company’s performance and outlook. E-commerce sales are outgrowing retail sales in general by a factor of 3X or 4X and it's hard to imagine that trend stalling or reversing. But obviously, Amazon will not be able to avoid cyclical influences at its scale. If the US enters a recession, or if US growth slows dramatically, it will show up in Amazon’s numbers. But the opposite also is true.

I try to provide nuanced commentary on the IT space. I don’t try to provide economic commentary or an evaluation of the market or technical analysis. In the last week or two, it has become de riguer, so to speak, to suggest that the economic expansion in this country is at risk. Even last Friday’s GDP report was dubbed mixed, because growth was based on consumer spending and not on business investment. Yet again, as I write this, the ADP job report was above consensus expectations. Recessions do not often start when private payrolls are expanding, and doing so at an accelerating pace.

The problem with much of the analysis I have seen that proclaims the threat to the expansion is that it ignores the context. At the moment, the Fed, through interest rate increases, is trying to constrain growth. The problem as seen by the preponderance of economists, and by most econometric models, is not the threat of a recession but the threat of too much growth. If the data regarding residential investment and auto sales is worrisome to the Fed, it would be very easy to suspend the widely expected rate increase in December and wait a couple of months.

Amazon gets most of its revenues from selling things to consumers. If retail sales do slow down, it's reasonably likely that Amazon, already 5% of US retail sales, will see that portion of its business impacted. But it would be highly unusual to see retail sales dropping with employment at record highs and labor force participation about as high as it can get with the current demographic profile of this country. Amazon’s guidance obviously caused some investors/traders to dump their positions. But that guidance is probably not meant to be anything more than prudence rather than a forecast of an impending recession. I simply don’t see nearly enough evidence of an economic forecast based on entering a recession for me to think that Amazon’s growth will not continue at levels beyond those forecast recently on the earnings conference call.

The investment thesis for Amazon is quite straightforward. It starts with the company’s dominance of e-commerce in this country, it goes on to look at the advantages Amazon has in providing e-commerce solutions in this country. From there it goes on to look at the opportunities Amazon is pursuing outside of the US. Along the way, it considers some of the ancillary services and products that Amazon sells such as its hardware offerings, its entertainment productions and these days particularly its advertising platform. And it winds up considering the company’s AWS business, still contributing a huge proportion of the company’s operating income. I'm not going to try to look at all of these businesses in any detail - to do so would create an article of unwieldy length. But I do think in looking at Amazon shares, and evaluating the earnings release, it's important to consider how the earnings release either solidifies or calls into question the Amazon investment thesis. Should I take the earnings release to mean that AWS growth is slowing dramatically? Should I take the earnings release to mean that the e-commerce trends and Amazon’s market share have hit a speed bump or something worse? I think the answer to those questions and others is a resounding no!

As most readers of this article will recollect, probably the single greatest factor in Amazon’s share price decline in the wake of earnings has to do with its Q4 guidance. Guidance was for top-line growth of 10%-20% for the quarter including some level of headwind from FX. I think when a company, any company, estimates growth with such a wide range, it might be well to suggest that there's no model being used in which management has confidence. What did the CFO say specifically on the call? “Much of our, not only our revenue for the quarter, but also for the year coming in that very tight window between middle of November and the end of the year. So, it’s always a very difficult period for us to estimate. What I would say is that we feel like we’re in great shape for the holiday. We feel like we’re in great shape for the holiday. The warehouses are very clean. We feel like we’re going to have great capacity not only for retail products but also for FBA (Fulfillment by Amazon). We’re going to have great capacity for shipping to our customers. So, we’re very ready to go…”

Should that commentary be taken as meaning that Amazon’s guidance was meant to signal an end to growth? If commentators are relying on Amazon’s sales growth guidance for Q4 to support their contention that the growth era for this company is over, then they really ought to carefully parse the conference call transcript and see how the CFO’s answers square up to a slowing growth thesis. The difference between the top end of Amazon’s forecast range and the prior analyst sales consensus is less than 200 basis points to $1.3 billion. For Amazon, these days, there are simply lots of moving parts that encompass a sales forecast. The truth is, that the company does not have the tools to provide the kind of precision necessary to validate a growth forecast within less than 2% and commentators and particularly investors would be better served looking at Amazon’s growth drivers and evaluating if anything has changed for better or for worse in terms of the investment case. I don’t believe it has.

Amazon shares are not for every investor. A significant component of the thesis revolves around trying to handicap its success of new areas of business. In the past year Amazon has opened up major new geos for its e-commerce activity in such diverse countries Australia, Singapore, Brazil, Argentina and Columbia. Not all of these forays will prove to be successful and not all of them will be successful simultaneously. Recent reports suggest that Amazon is having its share of difficulties in trying to grow its Brazilian operation, bogged down by local conditions and taxes. It continues to expand the categories of products its sells. It continues to dominate the market for devices, and it continues to expand its entertainment offerings. Its advertising business, as has been oft commented, is growing at a triple-digit rate and reached $2.5 billion last quarter, or about 4% of total sales. It almost certainly is a much greater contributor to operating income as a percentage of the total. The company’s subscription line, which includes many different offerings, grew by 52% last quarter, eclipsing what many readers think of as the traditional Amazon shopping experience. Truth to tell, I get my water and aspirin and toothbrush heads from Amazon subscriptions

Part of the Amazon growth thesis is going to be about products and service offerings as yet unknown. I personally believe that Amazon shares can make sense even within the context of the products and services currently offered and planned by the company. But I think most investors who hold and who contemplate owning Amazon shares are looking for the lagniappe that comes from the new potential business. No one can really model the potential impact of 3,000 Amazon Go stores - it's a new category without any history. The company is a leading user of robotics. That's a significant competitive advantage in terms of warehouse productivity, but it also might be a revenue category at some point. I suppose the omni-channel strategy is really more of the same - but again, there are newer ways of accessing customers that this company will deploy and which have the potential to move the growth rate. It is, short sighted, or worse, to proclaim that the Amazon growth story is over, when the commentators are not able to know the products and services that the company will be offering next year or three years from now.

Some specifics of the Amazon numbers on which to focus

Most readers and commentators have focused on a few numbers that Amazon reported. Perhaps the most salient in this discussion was that Amazon revenues grew at a 29% rate this past quarter (30% in constant currency) while the revenue growth rate is forecast to be 10%-20% this quarter. Is that an appropriate way of looking at Amazon’s journey? I don’t think it comes close.

Obviously, Amazon is lapping its acquisition of Whole Foods in Q4. The Whole Foods merger closed at the end of August in 2017. Last quarter, Amazon lapped its acquisition of Souq, which closed in the first days of July 2017. In addition, the adoption of ASC 606 pulled the recognition of some subscription revenues from Q4 to earlier quarters.

It's these specifics that in part have led to a rather significant growth divergence in different components of the company. North American sales, which include most of the Whole Foods sales, were up 35% this past quarter. This number already is shrinking back toward the level it was before the acquisition of Whole Foods which was 27% as the impact of the purchase was only for two quarters. Overall, Whole Foods increased the North American growth rate by about 900 basis points last quarter, from 26% organic growth to the reported number of 35%.

On the other hand, international sales growth fell to 13% this past quarter, from 21% in the past quarters. Part of this was a function of the lapping of the purchase of Souq, and part of it was a late date for Diwali, the Indian Festival of Lights and from a retail perspective, the equivalent of our Christmas. So, the 13% that Amazon reported for Q3 in terms of international growth had some headwinds that will not recur going forward and might provide investors with some confidence that Amazon has probably been more prudent than might be reasonable in its Q4 revenue forecast.

Is Amazon having market share issues outside North America? The biggest bet the company has made in terms of global e-commerce has been that of building out its infrastructure in India. The CFO talked about a 60% growth in new customers in India last quarter. The company says it has seen significant success from its Great Indian Festival promotion. Amazon is not the most transparent company when it comes to providing investors with a detailed guide to its operations in different business areas. That's not terribly surprising. And the company has launched operations, as mentioned earlier, into many high-potential geos. The company mentioned that it launched in Turkey last quarter. Outside of the issues with Brazil that were mentioned earlier in this article, my expectation is that Amazon continues to gain market share in e-commerce because it has been able to offer its customers an unrivaled set of commerce experiences.

I'm going to suggest two things to readers. One is that Amazon is more likely gaining than losing share in e-commerce on a global basis, and that the e-commerce wave is years behind North America. In addition, I would suggest that many of the strategies that Amazon is testing in the US, or has started to implement, are just now being rolled out internationally. I imagine that the company will be able to see its international growth rate accelerate notably, next quarter, next year and beyond.

Many analysts who cover this company try to present commentary about the mix between growth in online store volume, which has been waning, physical stores which are a category mainly animated by Whole Foods although now including some Amazon physical stores in selected areas, third-party seller services and subscription services. Needless to say, the company is seeing far more rapid growth in third party, other and subscription revenues than in its traditional online stores. I really think that trying to dissect, parse and analyze the results of these segments is not a terribly useful exercise for most readers. For the record, the fact is that 3P revenues grew 31% and subscription services grew 52% last quarter. The 122% growth in other is primarily the result of Amazon's advertising offerings.

Those results have nothing to do with Whole Foods. They have everything to do with Amazon’s increasing portfolio of offerings and trends in the e-commerce space. They also would seem to make a hash of the commentators who refuse to look at the forest and want to concentrate on a specific tree or two.

Amazon remains, essentially unchallenged, the leading e-commerce vendor in the US. This is not the time or venue to try to substantiate whether or not Wal-Mart (WMT) or Target (TGET) have competitive e-commerce platforms. Of course they do. But Amazon has so many advantages that it's not likely to see its leadership and market share position in the e-commerce space at risk for the foreseeable future.

Again, in the interest of brevity (well relative brevity anyway), I'm going to keep my comments on Amazon’s strong margin performance to a minimum. Why did it happen and why is it likely to continue? Sometimes CFOs of a company actually present a realistic picture of what's taking place within a given company. For years now, this CFO has talked about building out warehouses and other fulfillment infrastructure in advance of actually filling those facilities. And for years now, skeptics scoffed and some investors avoided this company because it didn’t report any adequate profits. And now the other side of the coin has emerged. The very sharp deceleration in the growth of employee headcount to 13% year-on-year is one sign of the productivity gains. The magnitude of the improvement in the sales per employee metric is probably a bit of a surprise, but it ought to be obvious that the investments this company has made in automating its facilities and rationalizing its supply chain and its logistics capability are now producing these outsize results - which will probably become the new normal.

Amazon has been able to start to achieve leverage on its facilities and it can build fewer facilities and constrain hiring. And so, operating margins and cash flow from operations are showing a substantial upside. This shows up particularly in the North American operating income attainment of 5.9%, which compares to operating margins that were negligible a year ago. Amazon is a retailer, and what it reports in its North American segment is related to its retail sales business. Almost all retailers achieve peak annual operating margins in their Q4 period that encompasses the Christmas holiday. When looking at Amazon’s guidance, it's probably well to project that it will continue the margin trends it has most recently shown. In other words, the profit forecast which calls for operating profits of between $2.1 billion and $3.6 billion probably shouldn’t be the basis for any realistic Q4 expectations. Amazon reported operating profits of about $3.7 billion last quarter. There was an impact of about $300 million in that number from the adoption of new accounting standards that transferred operating income from Q4 to Q3. But even adjusting for that anomaly, the odds of the company exceeding that result would seem to be substantial, at least to me.

With the rise in profitability, the free cash flow generation that Amazon reports also has shown a massive improvement. Cash flow from operations rose, mainly because net income rose. Overall, balance sheet items were not a major factor in the increase in cash flow and the company’s stock-based compensation is not a major factor in its results at this time. Free cash flow rose more rapidly than operating cash flow because the company simply increased its cap ex in the quarter at a far lower rate than in the past. And that was true with regard to additions to property acquired through capital leases as well. Fewer new warehouses, fewer new data centers equals a higher free cash flow margin.

I have seen lots of words and some questions about the fact that AWS growth slowed from 49% to 46% this past quarter. Now the fact is that I'm unaware of any IT venture that has been able to achieve this level of growth at this scale. The question is not the specifics of the numbers but what the forward trend might be.

There are lots of excellent research reports that attempt to delineate the cloud opportunity. I have linked with a couple here if anyone cares to read them. The problem is - this is really terra incognita. No one really knows just how far the so-called cloud journey might be and therefore no one really knows how far along the process might be. It may indeed be prudent to think that AWS won’t continue to reprise its growth rate indefinitely - but that has been said now for some time.

One thing to note before leaving this section. A few weeks ago, Microsoft reported its numbers. Its cloud revenues were up 76% and most investors found that a pleasing result. But the big news from Microsoft, at least as I read the numbers, was the growth in its Intelligent Cloud, which showed a revenue increase of 49%. What happened is that the strategy of selling Azure in conjunction with Dynamics 365, particularly, started to show substantial success. Will AWS go down that road in whole or in part?

I obviously don’t know and so far there are no signs that this will be the strategy the company adopts. But given the track record of the management team in place at Amazon, it's not going to be terribly surprising to see the company make a choice to use its base in the cloud to become a more significant vendor of a broader stack of software solutions that include both more infrastructure but also applications as well. No, that doesn’t mean I think AWS will start selling HCI software in competition with Nutanix (NTNX). It simply means that there's a huge opportunity for this company to become a formidable software vendor, and that would be far more likely realized through acquisition than internal development. Indeed, it seems far more likely to me that Amazon might wind up owning Nutanix than competing with it.

I mention these possibilities because I believe that in suggesting that Amazon’s growth era is over, the potential for this company to accelerate AWS growth through inorganic sources has been ignored. Amazon certainly has the financial resources to make deals to enhance the AWS TAM and at some price acquisitions are available. It's my expectation that AWS growth will bounce around - and perhaps will trend to 40% or less, but no one can really know how long the hyper growth era at AWS might last. But as that happens, operating margins for AWS are likely to continue to increase.

I think it's worth noting that rather dramatic margin expansion at AWS this past quarter. A 420-basis point improvement in operating margins to 31% at the scale of this business is more or less unheard of. Part of it reflects better utilization of fixed facilities, and part of it reflects what's obviously a benign pricing environment. Microsoft and Google may be formidable competitors in the cloud, and no doubt they offer features that some customers find unique differentiators, but their competition is clearly not expressed on the pricing side. If I were trying to construct a model for AWS I think there is and will be a strong correlation between the growth percentage and the change in operating margins. In the nature of things, AWS doesn’t generate any material level of deferred revenues, but it can generate lots of cash through operating profits.

Should readers own Amazon shares?

Investors create portfolios based on many criteria. I have owned a bit of Amazon for some time now - primarily because of my expectations for AWS and for the ability this company has to find new opportunities through which to grow. The fact that the company provided guidance that was unsettling to some hasn’t altered my perceptions of the reasons to own the shares - its share price implosion means to me that the shares are on sale. While I do look at EV/S ratios, and the ratio for Amazon is low (2.75 EV/S for a growth rate of 20%) that probably isn’t relevant given the retail sales component of the “S” divisor. The new forward P/E based on a revised consensus is about 60X. It wasn't that long ago that some commentators were bemoaning a triple digit P/E. Now the P/E is lower than it is for most IT names.

I think Amazon is likely to go on creating positive alpha for years to come. The share price reaction to a so-called revenue miss and to what was judged disappointing guidance simply doesn't bear close scrutiny. There have been many reasons to buy and own Amazon shares for years - not there's another in that valuation has compressed substantially.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.