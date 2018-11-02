Intel Stock Is In Buy Territory (Again)

The stock has dropped significantly from its recent highs, which makes it a solid buy at the moment, despite existing risks.

However, Q3 results point out that the situation is improving, as the quarter turned out to be significantly more favorable than expected.

Intel stock has recently suffered from several major setbacks

Intel (INTC) has not been a rewarding investment over the last months as the stock has lost its momentum over lack of significant catalysts. Thus, at the beginning of June 2018, when the stock reached its peak of almost $60, I wrote an article which explained why investors had to be cautious regarding the company. Since that time, INTC has dropped around 25%, plummeting from its peak of $58.5 in June to about $42 before Q3 earnings.

Several catalysts could be found for such a movement. First of all, the increased competition in the CPU space in both client computing and data center segments. Semiconductor players such as AMD (AMD) have finally started to show strength in chip technology, which led to the fact that Intel's CEO admitted that the corporation would lose server share in 2H 2018 to AMD. Since the data center group is of vital importance to INTC's bottom line, investors' negative reaction to these words seems to be understandable.

Moreover, Intel continued to have problems with its 10nm process, delaying the technology further to 2019. Losing Apple (AAPL) as a major PC client, shutting down the smart glasses product, and a PR scandal related to the company's 28-core CPU were among the other news surrounding the company. Notably, later in June Intel CEO Brian Krzanich resigned from the company, although it remains uncertain (and probably will) if the corporation's performance was among the reasons for the resignation.

However, Q3 results reveal the situation is improving

On October 25, Intel reported its Q3 financial results. And while the company (and the entire semiconductor industry) has been surrounded by significant skepticism, INTC beat on both main metrics (EPS and revenue). Thus, EPS turned out to be $0.25 higher than expected ($1.40 against $1.15), whereas revenue grew an impressive 18.6% to $19.16 billion, around $1 billion higher than predicted by analysts.

The double-digit growth in revenue is the main point that should encourage investors. Although Intel's sales also grew double-digits in Q2, previous years' results were not so impressive. For instance, in Q3 2017, the company increased its revenue by only 2.3%, which was not an extraordinary improvement, especially compared to AMD and Nvidia (NVDA), which expanded their sales by 25.2% and 32% in the same period, respectively. Nvidia's Q3 2018 results are yet to be released, but the "local" competition with AMD seems to be won by Intel this year, as the former reported 4.4% revenue growth in the recent quarter. This is the piece of news that will probably drive INTC stock higher in the near future.

The main growth driver in Q3 was Intel's Data Center Group, which includes revenue from Xeon processors and other data center solutions. Hence, sales numbers for DCG increased a considerable 26%, while the Client Computing segment grew by "only" 15.5%. It seems that Mr. Krzanich's prediction that Intel would lose server share to its competitors has not materialized yet, which means investors should closely watch Q4 and annual results in order to get the full picture.

It is also stated by the company that 14nm Xeon Scalable processors are seeing strong adoption, which drives the average selling price higher. In fact, around 11 percentage points of DCG growth (out of total 26) can be attributed to the higher ASP, which can be seen as both strong and weak points, depending on the perspective. Thus, on the one hand, higher ASP usually induces higher margins and leads to higher operating income. Higher prices coupled with higher volume also demonstrate that consumers are willing to purchase Intel's data center solutions despite significant competition in the market. On the other hand, increased ASP could open avenues for rivals such as AMD, which can offer more competitive pricing to its clients. Therefore, ASP in DCG is another factor to watch in the future.

Overall, the dynamics in all Intel's revenue segments show positive business performance. Thus, the Internet of Things (IoT) group increased sales by more than 8%, memory unit grew hefty 21.3%, and all other revenue (which partly includes Mobileye results) soared by almost 50%. Therefore, it can be stated that so far Intel is successfully navigating its business in the right direction.

The company's financials continue to present (positive) stability

Regarding the company's financials, the situation remains solid. This point has not been an issue even during more difficult times in the corporation, and Q3 was not an exception.

First of all, the operating margin continued to increase year on year. The metric grew from 31.8% in Q3 2017 to 38.3% in the same period of 2018. This shows that the corporation is actively managing its efficiency, which is especially important during volatile times in the market. While low R&D efficiency was one of the points of criticism regarding Intel's performance in the previous quarters, Q3 2018 proved many analysts (including me) wrong. Thus, with just a 7% increase in R&D, the corporation was able to grow its revenue by almost 19% and operating income by 43%.

Moreover, Intel continues to keep a low level of debt, which reduces risks for investors. Thus, debt to TTM EBITDA remains to be significantly lower than 1, which means the company's obligations are fully covered by the income it generates from its operations.

Finally, the company's buyback strategy should provide additional downside protection. It was stated during the recent earnings call that Intel has returned $12.6 billion to shareholders in the form of buybacks, or 112% of free cash flow, which is a significant number. Although it is a debatable question whether this strategy is beneficial in the long run (especially in the fast-moving technology industry), Intel shareholders may enjoy a reduced level of medium-term risk in the stock.

DCF analysis demonstrates the stock now has a solid margin of safety

In light of Q3 results, I updated my DCF model, incorporating current revenue growth, margin expansion, and new levels of debt and cash. It was particularly interesting to value the company at this point, as the previous valuation revealed significant potential in the stock, which then realized a 60% gain in less than a year.

The analysis is based on the following assumptions:

1. The average annual revenue growth over the horizon period of five years is estimated to be around 7.3%. I believe the assumptions are relatively conservative, considering the revenue is guided to jump 13.5% in FY 2018.

2. EBITDA margin will remain at the level of 42% over the horizon period of five years, which is consistent with what the company has achieved over last three years. Notably, the metric reached 46.4% in 2017, which means it should not be a problem for Intel to keep the margin at the average level specified in the model.

3. The operating tax rate is estimated to be 21%.

4. Then goes the WACC. The after-tax cost of debt is 3.2%. The cost of equity capital (11.8%) is calculated using CAPM, with 0.97 beta, 3.1% risk-free rate (which is the current U.S. 10-year bond yield), and 9% market premium. The WACC is, therefore, estimated to be 11%.

Here is the operating and balance sheet data used in the modeling:

As a result, the model shows $232 billion equity value under the base scenario, which assumes EV/EBITDA multiple to be at the level of 7 by the end of the horizon period (FY 2022). In this case, the fair value of the stock is $50.8. The multiple is consistent with an average metric for the company.

The sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by actual results of the corporation. In light of this, the fair price range is $48-53.6, which represents up to 15% upside potential from the current price of $47-48.

Although some risks remain, Intel stock seems to be in buy territory again

Overall, Intel's Q3 results demonstrated that the company remains (at least for now) on the right track in terms of financial performance, as 18% growth in revenue and a 43% surge in operating income are clear signs of strong execution.

However, it should still be noted that certain risks can arise in the near future. For instance, the increased level of competition in the CPU market means that Intel should move faster with its new technologies. Intel's Cannon Lake 10nm processor was supposed to be launched in 2016, and it remains uncertain whether the company will be able to release the product in 2019, as some media, such as SemiAccurate, report the company may have canceled the research due to low financial viability. Therefore, Intel will still need to "fight" for its future with competitors such as AMD.

Despite the existing risks, Intel stock is presently in buy territory after the recent sell-off. The company's forward P/E ratio of about 10 seems to be very conservative, especially in light of recent growth, which sets the current PEG ratio to the level of about 0.4 (the level of around 1 is usually considered as a normal level, depending on the industry). This is also supported by the DCF analysis, which demonstrates the stock has a solid margin of safety, since the fair value of shares is about 10-15% higher than the current stock price.

