The Correction Is Likely Over

Technical, sentiment and macroeconomic indicators are yet to breach significant levels. This indicates that this correction could be over.

The U.S. stock market recently saw its largest one-day drop since February 2018. Many financial media pundits are predicting that a recession is on the cusp, while others see this as a buying opportunity. If we’ve learned one thing as traders/investors, it’s that we shouldn’t trust pundits when it comes to investing decisions.

In this article, we’ll take a look ‘under the hood’ of the stock market to see if there’s any real drivers to the recent sell-off.

Key Moving Averages

The price action in the S&P 500 has been quite bearish, breaching both the 50-day and 200-day simple moving averages, although we have yet to see the 50-day cross below the 200-day, better known as the “golden cross,” a moving average crossover that technical analysts use to determine bull and bear markets. The golden cross is also commonly used in trading systems utilized by trend followers.

Index Confirmation

This is a longer-term technical analysis indicator formulated over 100 years ago by Charles H. Dow, founder of the Wall Street Journal and the Dow Jones Company. Before his death, Dow developed a framework for analyzing the stock market on a technical level, which is now referred to as Dow Theory.

One of the tenants of his theory is that “stock market averages must confirm each other,” that new highs and lows on one index must be confirmed by other indexes. If there is no confirmation, this is seen as a negative divergence and a possible indication of market weakness on a new high, and strength on a new low.

In his day, the two main averages were the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Nowadays, we have the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 to observe as well.

Here’s a chart comparing four major market averages.

Dow Jones Industrial Average: red line S&P 500: black line NASDAQ 100: purple line Dow Jones Transportation Average: blue line

As you can see, each average’s price action has confirmed each other in the last pullback, which lends it more credibility.

Market Sentiment

There are dozens of ways to identify market sentiment, and even more theories as to how to trade on the information. There’s social media sentiment, financial media sentiment, indicator data-based sentiment, etc. Let’s take a look at two of the most popular sentiment indicators: the SPX put/call ratio, and the VIX.

SPX - Put/Call Ratio

Most SPX options are purchased for hedging purposes by investors with large portfolios that are net-long S&P 500 stocks. The conventional wisdom regarding the SPX put/call ratio is that large extremes indicate a short-term top or bottom. In other words, when the put/call ratio hits a short-term high, the market is poised to bottom out and move upwards.

We haven’t seen any historically extreme levels in the put/call ratio as of late. Here’s a 1-year chart. As you can see, we’ve seen an uptick in the ratio, however, we still haven’t seen levels as extreme as the short-vol collapse back in February.

Many refer to the options market as “smart money,” that the big moves made in stocks are often first implied in the options market. Perhaps this implies that the outlook isn’t as bearish as it seems when looking at S&P price action?

Volatility

The level of the VIX has been a reliable indicator for predicting recessions, historically. When the VIX is rising, people are paying more to hedge their positions, which indicates a higher level of stress among investors.

When looking at the VIX, the recent price action looks quite similar to many recent VIX spikes throughout this market cycle, and it’s hardly the most severe.

The VIX calculation looks at the pricing of various SPX options, and based on that, projects the S&P’s annualized implied volatility for the next 30 days. Compared to the stock market, it looks like the VIX is underreacting.

Macroeconomic Indicators

Yield Curve

Investors pay close attention to the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve for an indication of the country’s economic health. A yield curve illustrates the yields for various treasury notes, like the 10-year and 30-year treasury note. A healthy-looking yield curve has an upwards slope, while the flattening or inverting yield curve is a sign of danger.

An inverted yield curve occurs when short-term interest rates are higher than long-term rates. This happens when investors are pricing in a potential recession and piling into shorter-term fixed income securities.

As you can see, the yield curve has flattened considerably over the last year. While alarming, we shouldn’t jump to conclusions just yet. Professor Campbell Harvey, a professor of finance at Duke University, who is credited with discovering the yield curve as a recession predictor in 1986, had this to say regarding the flattening yield curve:

Question from journalist: Is the yield curve actually close to signaling a recession?

Professor Harvey:“First, there is no single yield curve measure. The media focuses on the 10-year yield minus the two-year yield. I did not use that in my model. Instead, I used the five-year yield minus a 90-day Treasury bill yield. This spread is not nearly as small as between the 10-year and two-year. Also, there is no evidence a relatively flat yield curve (long rates only slightly higher than short rates) predicts recessions. The evidence is that inverted yield curves, with short rates higher than long rates, predict recessions. The yield curve is not inverted regardless of which spread we use. Importantly, there is only a prediction of recession when the T-bill yield is greater than the five-year yield for a full quarter. We are not near that situation. So there is currently no forecast of an imminent recession.”

ISM Report On Business

The Institute of Supply Management tracks various statistics across the manufacturing sector, including orders, inventories, employment, production, etc. The ISM publishes a monthly report that compiles data based on surveys of over 300 manufacturing firms. Two of the most important figures to look at within these reports is the growth in New Orders, and the direct quotes from purchasing managers.

In the October 2018’s report, complaints about tariffs are almost unanimous among the respondents. Here are all of the quotes included in the report, sourced from the October 2018 Report On Business.

WHAT RESPONDENTS ARE SAYING

“All electronic components are having shortages and much longer lead times that impact our production.” (Computer & Electronic Products)

“Tariffs are causing inflation: increased costs of imports, increased cost of freight and increased domestic costs from suppliers who import.” (Chemical Products)

“Protein prices continue under pressure from heavy U.S. supplies and export concerns related to trade tariffs. Higher costs related to trade tariffs are starting to be passed on to the cost of goods sold.” (Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products)

“While order intake remains steady, the pace has slowed since the first half the year. Instead of growing, the backlog is declining. We were processing orders at a high level; now they are at the point of status quo from late 2017. We are not concerned yet, but there is certainly trepidation about the future.” (Machinery)

“NAFTA 2.0/USMCA does nothing to help our company, as it does not address Section 232 tariffs.” (Plastics & Rubber Products)

“We continue to run at full capacity. I continue to see pricing pressures and longer lead times in most commodities.” (Primary Metals)

“Mounting pressure due to pending tariffs. Bracing for delays in material from China — a rush of orders trying to race tariff implementation is flooding shipping and customs.” (Miscellaneous Manufacturing)

“Demand is high, and the supply chains are stressed.” (Transportation Equipment)

“Orders and shipments are strong right now. Backlog for Q4 and next year are way down. Savvy customers are asking us to hold pricing on blanket orders, but material suppliers will only hold prices for a few days, which puts us in a bad spot. We'll be spending as much as possible on capital improvements before the end of the year.” (Fabricated Metal Products)

“Steel tariffs continue to negatively affect our cost, even though we utilize U.S. sources for steel. Oil prices put meaningful upward pressure on cost. Continued tightness with truck drivers is expected.” (Petroleum & Coal Products)

When it comes to New Orders growth, the number of new orders received by those surveyed has grown for the 34rd consecutive month, however, the rate of growth is slowing down.

Conclusion

While significant sell-offs should always be a cause for concern and a reason to rethink your thesis, most market indicators aren’t telling us to panic just yet. In fact, most of them are quite positive when put in perspective.

Those warning of a recession may be proven right in the future, but when looking at indicators that have proven reliable in the past, that doesn’t seem to be the case in the short-term. There's a good case to be made that this correction is now over.

