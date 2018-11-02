Monotype Imaging Holdings' (TYPE) CEO Scott Landers on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Chris Brooks – Vice President Finance and Investor Relations

Scott Landers – President and Chief Executive Officer

Tony Callini – Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer

Analysts

Steven Frankel – Dougherty

Jackson Ader – JPMorgan

Zach Cummins – ‎B. Riley FBR

Glenn Mattson – Ladenburg Thalmann

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Monotype’s Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instructions will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to introduce one of your hosts for today’s conference Mr. Chris Brooks, Vice President Finance and Investor Relations. You may begin.

Chris Brooks

Thank you. Thank you for joining us for Monotype’s third quarter 2018 financial conference call. With me this morning are; Scott Landers, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Callini, Executive Vice President and Chief financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that matters we’re discussing today and the information contained in the press release issued by the company earlier this morning announcing our third quarter 2018 financial results that are not historical facts are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements, including predictions, estimates, expectations and other forward-looking statements generally identifiable by the use of the word believes, will, expects or similar expressions are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Accordingly, participants on today’s call are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s opinions only as of today’s date, November 2, 2018. Information on the potential factors and detailed risks that could affect the company’s actual results of operations is included in the company’s filings with the SEC.

The company undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to the forward-looking statements made in our third quarter 2018 press release or on this morning’s conference call, other than through the filings that will be made with the SEC concerning this reporting period.

Additionally, I’d like to remind you that today’s discussion will include references to non-GAAP, net adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP diluted EPS, which are intended to serve as a further complement to our results provided in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures can be found in our press release. Finally, a link to today’s call can be found under Events in the Investor section of our website at monotype.com. The call will be archived on our website for one year.

And now I’d like to turn the call over to Scott Landers. Scott?

Scott Landers

Good morning, and thanks for joining us. On today’s call, I’ll discuss our business performance, and Tony will provide details on our financial results and expectations for the rest of the year. Overall, we were pleased with Monotype’s third quarter. Q3 revenue was within our guidance range and declined 4% to $58 million. Excluding the impact of prior year onetime printer fees, and the portfolio rationalization we implemented last quarter, revenue would have been flat.

Non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA grew 13% to $18.3 million, which exceeded the high-end of our guidance range. We are pleased with our ability to drive profitability across the business. Year-to-date, revenue has increased 3% and our net adjusted EBITDA has grown 25%.

Drilling down into revenue. Creative Professional grew 5% closing at $36.1 million as we continue to demonstrate our ability to be a trusted partner to the world’s largest brands. OEM revenue finished at $21.9 million, a 16% decrease, primarily due to the expected headwinds related to onetime printer fees in 2017.

Moving to our business highlights, starting with Creative Professional. Our enterprise sales team continues to perform well. As a company, we strive to understand our customers’ complex global and digital needs and deliver simple and flexible solutions to address them. For example, last month, we announced two distinct Mosaic packages based on specific customer needs; Mosaic Design and Mosaic Design and Deploy.

Mosaic Design is for customers seeking creative freedom and an easy way to discover, manage, share and activate fonts across their design workflow. With this option, customers can create, prototype and test with any font in the library. Mosaic Design and Deploy includes all the capabilities of Mosaic Design, plus distribution rights based on specific customer use cases.

In the quarter, brands including Teva Pharmaceutical and Webber chose Mosaic. Our early progress demonstrates the value we provide to major brands, where we are in the best position to serve the enterprise. Our customers see Mosaic as an effective way to leverage our growing IP library, type expertise and workflow enhancement technologies.

Now moving to the digital commerce portion of our business. We continue to serve the millions of creative professionals around the world through a blend of our direct e-commerce properties, and an increased focus on partnering. We believe the blend of our direct approach while working with other creative platforms will enable us to extend our reach and provide the best experience for our customers.

While our e-commerce business declined slightly this quarter, after modest growth in Q2, MyFonts platform continues to benefit from new and innovative typeface advancements and additions. For example, in Q3, we introduced some of the most creative and interesting designs to-date, expanding the options for designers who want to add new typographical elements to their projects. Trade Gothic Inline, FS the new ground, Bayamo and Hideout represent a diverse set of new designs that can be used by creatives to help them differentiate their work.

Also, we are happy to share that Monotype’s Tazugane Gothic typeface, our first Japanese design was awarded the prestigious 2018 Good Design Award. The typeface balances at an original, humanistic style with elements of traditional Japanese handwriting to allow Latin and Japanese text to be used together in a natural, seamless and adaptable manner.

Last quarter, we signed several new global partnerships. In Q3, we worked with our partners to deploy our inventory across their systems, while also signing new partners supporting multiple aspects of the business. This quarter, we partnered with Envato, a large creative market place in Australia to sell our fonts under e-commerce platform.

We also signed an agreement with Moddable, an Internet of things development firm. Moddable has integrated the Monotype Spark engine into its platform for building rich, animated user interfaces for low-cost embedded devices. Overall, we are very pleased with our progress on the partnering front. We expect to see some incremental revenue in Q4 with a more meaningful impact in fiscal 2019 as partners fully deploy our IP within their go-to-market channels.

Now turning to our Olapic offering. While year-over-year revenue grew, ARR growth did not meet our expectations. Drilling down, we continue to see growth within our eight core verticals. However, we see accelerated churn in non-core verticals where user-generated content has not risen to the strategic level. Currently, approximately 85% of the business is comprised of our key verticals versus 70% one year ago.

Our expectation is that overall ARR will decline approximately 10% in 2018. ARR from our key verticals should continue to grow between 5% and 10%, which will be offset by a large than expected decline in our non-key verticals. We will end the year with key verticals representing almost 90% of the overall business, setting up 2019 as the year we expect to see ARR growth resume.

This quarter, we signed several new Olapic customers and expanded our engagement with others. For example, Major League Baseball Korea and Primark were added to our new client roster. We’re also focused on working with more of the individual companies within each parent brand. We’re excited to have added OPI to the Sitoy [ph] brand and Hush Puppies under the Wolverine brand. We will continue to operate the business towards the goal of breakeven and short term with increased profitability over the loan term.

Now turning to OEM. Overall, OEM results were down, primarily due to the printer headwinds that I mentioned earlier. As you know our Creative Professional business has grown significantly over the past few years as we have executed well in an overall expanding market. Our OEM business does not benefit from those same market trends, and we are managing it accordingly. OEM is a blend of primarily mature devices and operating systems, with some opportunities for growth within emerging or transforming device categories.

I will briefly touch on a few examples within the OEM portfolio. We see automotive as a growth area for us within OEM. We have now seen a multiyear trend of adding new customers and expanding within the base, which is led to a meaningful increase in revenue. Our ARVR opportunities evolving and serves as a potential new source of revenue. In markets like these, we are investing to add value to new platforms and ecosystem as a whole, so that we stay relevant to the opportunity to monetize, materialize.

To date, it is still unclear if there will be a revenue opportunity on the device or if the opportunity will be with the content creators themselves. And in cases like the printer market, where mature legacy electronic category such as camera or GPS systems, we aim to serve our customer base sufficiently while providing the necessary value they need to meet their customers’ needs.

Now turning to our outlook. As we look at Q4, we are tightening our full-year revenue guidance to $239 million to $243 million, and increasing our net adjusted EBITDA to $65.3 million to $68.7 million. This marks the second time this year that we have increased our profitability expectations. We are seeing net adjusted EBITDA leverage being generated from several sources. For example, the top line growth driven by our enterprise sales team is levering as we deliver more value under recurring commitments from our customers. We are also gaining leverage from portfolio decisions where we discontinued supporting certain products, and adjusted the investment profile against others.

Now turning to our high-level thoughts on 2019. We will continue to take a portfolio-based approach to running the business. We will manage accelerating, developing and mature markets according to the opportunities that each presents over the loan term. We believe our portfolio is healthier today, and reflects a stronger base to drive increased profitability. We will enter 2019 with creative professionals representing approximately two-thirds of overall revenue, which is a major shift from the 40% in 2014.

For us, this shift was intentional and then in response to the market opportunities within creative professional and the headwinds within the OEM portfolio. We invested in new capabilities to drive this transformation while at the same time, we observed a meaningful decrease in revenue and net adjusted EBITDA from the maturation of the printer market. The change in portfolio mix and the demonstrated leverage from creative professional will mean we can continue to drive expanding profitability across the business.

As we look across the current portfolio, we are seeing low to mid-single digit revenue growth for 2019. The majority of that growth will come from our creative professional revenue streams. We also see the ability to grow net adjusted EBITDA twice as fast as revenue, yielding at least a 10% improvement over 2018, and an overall margin between 29% and 31%. As a result, we are now increasing our long-term net adjusted EBITDA target to 32% to 36%. Overall, we’re pleased with our progress, and remain focused on managing the portfolio to continue long-term strength and profitability.

And now, I will turn the call over to Tony. Tony?

Tony Callini

Thanks, Scott. Q3 2018 financial results reflect another quarter of steady execution and profit margin expansion. Q3 revenue of $58 million decreased 4% year-over-year, and was within the lower half of our guidance range. At the same time, non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA of $18.3 million or 31.5% of revenue exceeded the top of the guidance range. This represents a 13% increase as compared to $16.1 million or 26.7% of revenue in the third quarter of 2017.

Drilling a little further into revenue, Q3 Creative Professional revenue of $36.1 million, increased 5%, led by continued traction with enterprise sales customers. And as expected, third quarter OEM revenue of $21.9 million declined by 16%, largely due to last year’s $2 million of one-time fixed fee printer revenue.

Gross profit margin for the quarter was 82.3%. Operating expenses of $37.8 million or $6 million or 14% lower than the prior year, reflecting last year’s Olapic restructuring, the June efficiency program and a sustained focus on optimizing operating costs.

As a reminder, the June Efficiency Program is expected to save about $8 million annually, which we expect to be fully in our run rate as we enter 2019. Third quarter GAAP net income was $3.3 million as compared to $1.3 million in Q3 of last year, an improvement of 164%. As expected, our effective quarterly tax rate was about 62%. This effective rate continues to be materially and adversely impacted by the amortization of non-deductible acquisition-related costs, nonrecurring restructuring cost we recorded in Q2, as well as the impact of the new tax reform legislation.

As we mentioned last quarter, we expect the effective rate to begin to normalize as we enter 2019, when the large nonrecurring and permanent items roll off and as we begin to see the benefit of the recent tax planning actions. Net income per diluted share was $0.08 as compared to $0.03 last Q3, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share was $0.22 compared to $0.12 last year.

Turning to the balance sheet, cash and cash equivalent at the end of Q3 was $70.1 million, a decrease of $13 million from year-end largely reflecting to more than $21 million that we’ve return to shareholders through our dividend and share repurchase programs, partially offset by cash generated from operations.

This quarter, we generated $8.1 million of cash from operations, which was about $1 million lower than last year, primarily as a result of $1.3 million of nonrecurring cash restructuring payments made in Q3 related to last quarter’s efficiency program. If we’re to normalize with these nonrecurring items, cash flow from operations were about 4% higher than last year, primarily as a result of improved earnings.

We expect to continue to make nonrecurring payments related to the June restructuring through the remainder of 2018. Q3 non-operating use of the cash include $5 million of debt repayment and $4.9 million for our quarterly dividend. Last quarter, we announced a new $25 million equity buyback program, and during Q3, we repurchased approximately 282,000 shares for total consideration of $5.7 million. Subsequent to quarter end, we’ve repurchased an incremental 315,000 shares for consideration of $6.3 million. As of the end of October, we had another $12 million remaining on the authorization.

Now, turning to our guidance. As Scott mentioned earlier, based on our results today and the outlook on the remainder of 2018, we are refining our full year guidance. We are tightening the range on our full year 2018 revenue guidance to $239 million to $243 million from $238 million to $244 million. At the same time, we are tightening and increasing our non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA guidance to $65.3 million to $68.7 million from $63 million to $67 million. We’re updating our guidance to reflect lower operating expenses between $171.7 million and $173.7 million. Higher non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.94 and $0.97 and GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.14 and $0.17.

Consequently for the fourth quarter, we expect revenue of $63.7 million to $67.7 million, gross profit margins between 80% and 82%, and operating expenses between $40 million and $42 million. We anticipate non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA to be between $18.7 million and $22 million, non-GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.22 and $0.25, and GAAP diluted EPS to be between $0.08 and $0.11 per share.

Looking forward to 2019, we’ll continue to focus on driving operational improvement as profitability outpaces revenue growth. While we anticipate revenue to grow between 2% and 6%, we expect non-GAAP net adjusted EBITDA margins to expand to 29% to 31%, which would translate to EBITDA growth of at least 10%. As a result, we are increasing our longer-term profitability range by 400 basis points to 32% to 36% from 28% to 32%. On the revenue side, given the mix within our portfolio, we expect longer-term growth to be between 3% and 7%, annually.

We’re pleased by the sustained growth and profitability expectations, even as our revenue growth outlook has become more tempered. We’ll provide more specifics on 2019 and longer-term guidance on our year-end call in February, but we wanted to frame the improvements in operating results for you now.

In closing, Q3 was another strong quarter of improved profitability and we remain encouraged by the growth opportunities we’re seeing in the market. We’re pleased to be able to raise full year profit expectations for the second consecutive quarter and we’ll remain focused on execution and creating enhanced long-term shareholder value.

Now I’d like to turn the call over to the operator to begin the Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Okay. And our first question comes from Steven Frankel with Dougherty. Please proceed.

Steven Frankel

Good morning, Scott and Tony. Great progress on the margin front, but [indiscernible] creative professional growth was a little slower and you had a launch of double-digit organic growth in that business. And it sounds like that’s not something to count on going forward. What’s changed there?

Scott Landers

Hey, Steve, it’s Scott. I think you’ll see a couple of things. Q3 was a little slower relative to that double-digit pace than enterprise sales has been experiencing. If you look at Q3 on a year-to-date basis, that enterprise business is still growing in excess of 20% and our Q4 guidance would have ES resuming that 20-plus-percent growth for the fourth quarter. So that’s just where we are today.

Now Q3, because we’re selling to the enterprise, Q3 can be slower, right. With the summer months you get a lot of customers that are out. So that performance in Q3, we were in the guidance range, excuse me, and that really doesn’t concern us. But as you look longer-term, that business has grown very rapidly over the last three to four years and we think there’s plenty of runway left. But we would expect that those growth rates, which have been 20% and in some cases well above, they probably temper into the 10% to 20% range as we get into 2019.

Tony Callini

Steve, I think we’re just getting to the point where the comps are getting higher as we performed over the last couple of years. But, Scott’s right, as we see that in the future, it’s 10-plus-percent.

Steven Frankel

Okay, so at least you do see that as a double-digit growth. In terms of the printer side, when did the renewal start coming up and what’s your strategy to try to maintain, at least maintain dollar value of those contracts as they come up for renewal I assume in 2019?

Scott Landers

Yes. So we begin to get some, I believe in the second half of 2019 in the strategy, Steve, really varies by customer. In the cases of some customers, there is a lot of additional value we can add because not only did they have printers, they may have other electronic devices, where we’re encouraging them under the license to use this everywhere they can. If someone’s just manufacturing printers, we’ve talked about this before. What this allows them to do is to implement our entire stack across every model, both the high-end and low-end so they don’t have two or three different engineering builds for different level of printers.

With that said, we would still expect, and what we model Steve is that there will continue to be downward pressure in prints. We think the approach we’re taking is the best way to give our customers more value and maintain as much of that revenue, and in some cases, maybe grow it. But from a modeling perspective, we still model a slight decline in this business as we move forward.

The other thing that these contracts do is they allow us to have some visibility in advance into what the runway of revenue maybe a year from now, right. And that was one of the things that we wanted to relate when we had the per unit royalty contracts, is that when that industry experience some turmoil, you would open up the reports in a certain quarter and they could be very different than what your expectations were. So I think, these contracts give us some stability, some visibility and certainly more value for the customers, but overall that market is – we would expect it to be a slow decliner overtime.

Steven Frankel

Okay. And then on Olapic, well, it’s not surprising that the non-core verticals continue to churn away. I’m a little surprised with the ARR number you gave for the core business. Have you just kind of come to the conclusion that this opportunity is smaller than maybe you thought it was going in even in that core verticals? Or is there some kind of near-term impediment that’s leading to that slower ARR in the core business you can work through?

Scott Landers

Yes, no, great question. No, I think we still feel good about what can the market be within those core verticals, right? So that’s a $20-ish million ARR stream. And if you look at the total market available within those eight key verticals, you can get through a $50 million business without having 50% market share. So there’s plenty of runway within those eight core verticals.

And what we’re encouraged by is if you look at some of the major brands that are using us and how they’ve expanded their investment over three- or four-year period, and how they can really calculate the ROI of the solution, it makes us feel really good because when someone takes their investment from $50,000 to $0.5 million or in some cases, $50,000 to $1 million a year and there’s another half a dozen to a dozen customers that look like them, we believe we’re onto something and we should stick with it.

With that said, Steve, you may recall from last quarter there was a bit of a short-term impediment over the implementation of GDPR and probably more broadly the privacy environment. We think we’ve weathered that storm. Certainly, the activity we hear from our customers is much less than actually what a lot of customers have done, is use it as an opportunity to actually get closer to their customers.

And one of the things that they’ve done is instead of just asking customers to interact with them via hashtag, they’re now asking them to do it via an at mention, right? And that does two things; it helps them with any privacy concerns because now the customer is saying, yes, I want to directly speak to you. And it also enables them to build now a tighter one-to-one relationship versus someone who’s just perhaps mentioning the brand. Now the call to action is to actually interact with the brand one-on-one.

And you’ll see a lot of things out there in the marketplace now on different materials within the store saying, hey, if you like our product, hit us up with an at mention or show us a picture of your new living room at mention here with ABC company. And so a lot of customers are moving there and we would expect that to continue.

Steven Frankel

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Jackson Ader with JPMorgan. Please proceed.

Jackson Ader

Thanks. Good morning, everyone.

Scott Landers

Hey, Jackson.

Jackson Ader

The first question from my side, it looks like the move to 606 has been pretty strong tailwind. There was about a $7 million benefit for license revenue in the quarter and $13 million for the year. And it’s called out specifically in the filings that Mosaic is a big contributor.

I guess, my question is, it seems like, why wouldn’t Mosaic be treated ratably even under the new model? I think it was kind of my understanding at least that this would be more of a Software-as-a-Service type product. So what’s causing the upfront recognition there?

Tony Callini

Yes. Hey, Jackson, it’s Tony. So the Mosaic portal piece of it is a SaaS offering and that is being recognized on a ratable basis. What we do in the way that we go to market is we essentially sell Mosaic which is the portal tool that allows our customers to manage their fonts, but there’s also some licensing associated with that. And so the rev rec around that is you just separate the two, and the portal piece ends up being pretty small and the licensing piece is pretty much the same way that we went to business before. So optics and the financial statements does have that difference between 606 and the old rev rec rules. But the reality is, is that our license piece that we’re selling is exactly the way that we sold it before, right?

And so under the old rules, if we had sold the Mosaic before, we would have had to bundle all that together because the accounting rules tells you, you have to take the portal piece and the license piece and bundle it. What it actually has allowed us to do is to add this extra piece of value and account for the license piece the same way that we would have before. So, it’s really kind of a false tailwind if you will, but that’s really how the accounting behind that works.

Jackson Ader

Okay. And then – okay, if you’re – how are you then typically billing? Are you billing and collecting annually in advance? I mean, what is the cash flow profile of the Mosaic piece?

Tony Callini

Yes, I mean, it’s negotiated, so it’s different for every customer, but typically we would get it in advance and a lot of times it is annual in advance. If it’s over a number of years, sometimes we’ll get it all upfront per three-year, sometimes it will be spread over that period of time.

But I guess the difference from a cash flow profile is to the extent that we do have payment annual in advance over a three-year period, we would recognize most of that revenue upfront, which would create more of an ARR, which is actually one of the reasons why our ARR’s gotten to be a little bit higher is because we’re recognizing the revenue for those licenses now and the payment terms comes over the course through a couple of years. Again, the Mosaic piece is deferred and that’s taken ratably over the term and contract.

Scott Landers

Yes, I mean the business in large part is very much the same and I’ll just give you a basic customer example. Last year we went to a major brand, and they said, hey, we have all of these use cases we needed on the desktop, we needed on the web, we needed in apps, we needed in advertising. And we say, okay, great. You’ve chosen these three fonts for your brand, let’s just make up a number and here is your license for $100,000 per year, right. We would recognize that all upfront one-year ago.

Today, we do that same exact thing and then we – and so we say here’s your $100,000 for your licensing, but we say, hey, there’s good news because we now we also have a software product that can help you manage the use of those fonts; so you can see them, you can distribute them within your organization, you can see where they’ve been used. And also this portal will give you access to all the other fonts that you haven’t licensed for production, but then you can play with and create as you’re considering new design throughout the year. And that new piece may be $25,000, right?

So last year we would have recorded revenue of $100 upfront. This year we’re going to record revenue of $100 upfront, but then we’ve got this $25,000 for Mosaic that we would spread out ratably over the period. Unfortunately, as Tony was saying, the 606 makes it seem like that we’re doing something different, but for us it’s really the same exact rev rec as it relates to the spot licensing, which is the vast majority of the revenue we have. So it is not an artificial tailwind in our business.

Jackson Ader

That’s it. All right. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from Zach Cummins with ‎B. Riley FBR. Please proceed.

Zach Cummins

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking my question. So first question is, is around Olapic and the churn and the bookings. Isn’t there still some overhang from GDPR at this point or are there other things that are driving a lot of this churn in the near-term?

Scott Landers

I think where that manifests itself is in those non-core verticals, right? So in – when we look at these eight core verticals, when we look at some of these major brands that are using and I’ve been using it and it’s truly strategic. Something like GDPR becomes something that they need to work through as an organization, right? But this is a strategic way that they interact and engage with their customer base that provides them a lot of value.

So that was the example, Zach, where I was talking about where in the past using the hashtag under the privacy rule, that leaves a little bit of grey area so they’ve actually taken their business and they transitioned it over to this at mention one-by-one and we wouldn’t be surprised 12 months from now if that’s the way the industry is doing it everywhere.

On the flip side though, if you have a customer that where it’s not strategic. And what I mean by strategic maybe it’s only being used on the e-commerce side. And on the e-commerce side, it’s only being used for 5% of the product. In that case it really hasn’t risen to the level of the CMOs office. And when you have these types of bumps in the road, they may say, you know what, we’re just going to take a timeout on this. We’ll come back to it two years from now, we’ll come back to it two years from now when the dust has settled, but on the key vertical side, you really don’t see it.

So where that GDPR would really hit and I think it has accelerated return rate in this But when you look at our best customers, they’re the ones, I think they actually appreciate us, because we’re putting an awful lot of time and effect in helping especially can them understand the rules and what is means in relation our product. We made certain product changes, we’ve done a number of webinars, educating them as a group. And I think of anything that’s only solidified us more as a trusted partner for these folks.

Zach Cummins

Understood, that’s helpful. And then outside of the printer-related headwinds and your OEM segment. How did the other aspects of that segment performed versus your expectations in the quarter?

Scott Landers

Yes, I would say they performed in line. And we’ll be -- OEM is an interesting one, right? Because you’ve got some very well defined mature businesses like to printer, and then when you look at the non-printer business, it’s a collection of some very mature and we gave a couple of examples, but then also some that are going. And so within that portfolio, we have a couple of device categories, which are giving us really great growth. We’ve got a number of them, which are kind of flat, right? So they’ve been around unit which are same, they really aren’t going, And then we’ve got a example of some that are declining, which is why when you look at the non-printer OEM business, if it was only automotive, there would be a rapid growth for us, right? Because it is a portfolio ending up itself, it is -- in any given year it can be a slight decline in our in a given year can be a slight grower.

Our strategy in that area because if you step back and look at it from 30,000 feet, there’s a lot of new devices that are coming out, a lot of them have screens. We continue to invest to ensure that if one or two of those major devices come out and they are significant, and they really need this, we’re legibility is a problem our rendering is complex, that we are there to help solve the problem and that can be the next category. So even with that something that from a distance may seem like it is a bit dormant, we’re still investing underneath. So in the event that ARVR is the next automotive, will be there and will be ready. It turns out that ARVR isn’t and the mainstream operating systems solve problem, we’ll be there for the next day. And we let you know it let folks know when something significantly changes, what we view that business to be on a longer-term and then.

Zach Cummins

Understood. And then final question for me. In terms of the opportunity for your Creative Professional Enterprise sales team, it sounds like comps are getting tougher as you really start to scale this business. I’m just curious along the lines of how you view the opportunity. Do you believe more of your growth is going to come from expanding the use cases with your existing enterprise customers? Or being able to expand out and bring in new enterprise logos?

Scott Landers

I think it’s going to be a combination of three different things. One is new, right? So anywhere from 5% to 10% of the Global 2000, either rebrand or do a major reflection every year, we continue to beef up our fuel sales force and actually put a lot more emphasis on our studio, which is really the secret sauce that helps us get in there with the agency who’s helping that company rebrand. There’s another interesting statistic. 85% of the time, it’s the agency that’s involved in helping them, making that branding decision. So we’ve got a number of initiatives operationally, so that we can get in there and capture new logos as companies rethink about their brand.

I think the other component of it is geographic expansion. We do very little business outside of the U.S, the UK and in Germany. We saw some really nice traction this year in China. So there’s a number of countries where we have a really nice OEM presence and we’re now seeing that by putting some resource in those territories because major brands lived there, that there’s an opportunity for us to accelerate growth in those regions. The other component that’s really helpful for us as the enterprise, believe it or not, as a product like Mosaic. So if you think about, we’ve talked in the past that, that we believe 40% to 45% of the Global 2000 user font summers and branding. And a lot of what we’ve been doing exact to this point is, is helping them understand all the different places they can use it and providing them a really simple and flexible license so they can use our type and just put it anywhere.

We’re still going down the road of fully monetizing people that are using our IP today. But the other big opportunity is what about the 55% to 60% of the people who don’t use our fonts today for brand branding, what Mosaic does is gives us a reason to be talking to everyone, right? Because even though they may have other fonts that they’re using for their brand, would they like the collection of our fonts and maybe more importantly the tools that can help them work with their assets. To think about other ways that they can be creative throughout the year. Are they thinking about a special holiday campaign? Is there something they’re doing around hurricane relief? And all of these fonts can be other creative disposal.

So we’re hoping something like Mosaic and not only helps our current customers but helps open the door to the rest of the market where when they go to rebrand Monotype will be top in mind, and we will have a preexisting relationship. So we think there’s a plenty of room to go, but there is a lot of bigger numbers, right? So where something was growing in some cases in excess of 30% per year, we think, as we move into 2019, we’re probably in that 10% to 20% range, but it’s on a much bigger base.

Zach Cummins

Great. Well. I really appreciate the detail and thank you for taking my questions.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from Glenn Mattson with Ladenburg Thalmann. Please proceed.

Glenn Mattson

Hi, good morning. Thanks for taking the questions. So I’m kind of curious about taking a step back and looking at the growth profile of the company over a long term and trying to get a sense of like, you laid out what 2019 growth would likely look at – look like, but I guess what’s the opportunity to accelerate growth in CP, I guess. And what is the other strategy if you can accelerate it beyond what it is, is it the kind of let it play out and become a bigger part of the business and drag the growth rate of the whole company hire? Or do you think there are further portfolio adjustments that you’d like to make even though maybe all effect didn’t quite hit that you had hoped from the outset? So just maybe some thoughts about that could be great.

Scott Landers

Yes, Glenn, so a few things. One is we are actually thrilled to be in the position that we’re in, right? And there’s a reason why we put in the form of commentary that the statistics around 2014 to 2019 because if you were to ask that question in 2019, you probably would have gotten a very different answer, right? It was at the height of virtually all of the OEM business. Right. And we know what’s happened to that business since then. So we are thrilled to have been able to nurture and mitigate risk and markets that are mature, but more importantly to build a really sizable business today around the enterprise. So much so that when we go into 2019, we would say that the transformation is complete. Now sitting where we sit today, and you look forward, being that mid single digit grower, but with the opportunity for a number of years to continue to lever EBITDA at a faster rate than revenue, feels like a pretty good position to be in.

And it had took the work of the last few years, because as a reminder we had to go backwards, we had no muscles to serve thousands of customers in the enterprise and we had to invest in it and build it in. So now what shareholders are being rewarded at, not only as we go to 2019, but over the last four quarters is the leverage that, that new machinery is providing. And let me first speak to a couple of pieces of leverage, and then I’ll get into three ways we can grow.

First is the leverage we’re getting on the investment around product marketing, marketing in the products themselves, which we’re seeing here in 2018 and 2019. You only need to do certain things once. They only need certain positions once, but as we get into 2020, without giving guidance, we believe there’s also additional leverage because a lot of what we’ve done by making these licenses simple and flexible, this, we’re signing people up for two and three year periods, when we just got going in 2017. So 2020 actually becomes another platform for leverage as our renewal base really begins to increase as you go in 2020, 2021 and 2022. So, so that makes us feel good about on driving EBITDA at a faster pace than revenue even if we’re growing at that mid, single digit type level.

Now as you look out further, there are opportunities that we’re pursuing. So we talk about geographic expansion. As we get into, it’s too early, right? But if we get into that, maybe there’s more than what we think and it can actually rise the tide further. Something like Mosaic, if we could expand our market share and not only serve 40% 45% of Global 2000 brands, what if we actually increase that share to 55% to 60% through something like Mosaic and focusing on the studio, that could be a lever. If you look within the digital commerce business, we think the big lever there as partnering, right? And you’ve seen from this year we’ve planted a whole bunch of seeds, our guidance doesn’t assume that any of these are massive home runs or grand slams, but if some of these yield better results than others, maybe we’re talking about our digital commerce businesses, something more than a low single digit grower, but it’s too soon to tell.

And then from an Olapic perspective, we today – we’re focused on getting a really well run business focused around these eight key verticals. One of the folks asked the question, if you looked at market share just in those eight key verticals, if this plays out, this could be a $50 million business plus, that were way too soon to be adjusting long-term guidance, but you should know and our shareholders should know, is that we’ve continued to plant a lot of seeds, and we’ll continue to nurture them, but we’re not going to chase growth for the sake of growth. If something’s there, we’re going to double down. If it’s not, we’re going to continue the EBITDA machine rolling

Glenn Mattson

That’s fair. And that’s a good summation, Scott, but – I guess with the sales force, that’s performed well to date and I guess now you’re kind of looking at maybe a little bit slower growth and that sales force in 2019 because it’s coming up against tougher comps, but then you were also arguing that there’s a big market out there that they can go after. So I guess the question would be why wouldn’t you just – if you’re seeing good efficiency from them and you’re seeing a big market, we’re not add to that sales force or is it just that you don’t think you’ll get the same leverage from the second group of guys that you would bring in or whatever?

Scott Landers

Yes, no, Glenn, great question. And that’s what we’ve done in the last few years in markets that we already had a presence, right? So it’s really easy to take the sales force of -- I’ll make up a number of 10 and move it to 15 and move it to 25, right, because you had all those infrastructure the customers were there. And when we talk about geographic expansion, where when we look at where we’re penetrating have coverage, there was an open gap that we conserve more by expanding geographically as we go to places like Japan, like China, Australia, France, Canada, places that we’re thinking about. As we go there, we wouldn’t go all in early. So even if those geographies, you say, okay, well that could be $5 million, $10 million to $20 million opportunity, we wouldn’t staff it all the way up upfront.

So 2019 is the year where we go in, we make the first one or two hires, get feedback and make sure our assumptions are the same. And that’s where I was going to it, if there’s more to it, we could see a bigger acceleration, but we want to wade into those geographies to try and learn, so we know what the right formula is. So we don’t get kind of out a little bit too far over our SKUs there. But that would be the intent to then double down where we’re getting the positive evidence. Glenn

Glenn Mattson

Okay. That makes sense. And then on the – would you still consider yourself to be looking at acquisitions or do you think at this point that you have enough work to do within the business that, that you wouldn’t necessarily go down that ramp?

Scott Landers

Yes. In my 10 years here, we’ve always been looking, we got a lot of work to do internally, right. So that’s really been our focus is completing this transition to where the EBITDA leverage that it could be demonstrated and we got to a point where we felt it could continue. M&A front, the story is still the same, we always have our eyes open for other great font IP that could be out there. That’s usually opportunistic when there’s a good match up when someone’s ready to retire and the values, right. As it relates to the Olapic specifically, what we’ve taken is, you know, that market there, there’s a lot going on in there.

And we’ve tried to take a partnering approach. So we’ve actually partnered with a couple of different companies, and they have offerings that are adding real value to our customers, but we’d rather go down that route first, to ensure different market validation and then before we get the brush out to, to build something out the M&A. So really the Olapic strategy is developing organically. We have a product called content motion, right, which is an example of that. And then there’s a creative platform where we’re partnering and we’re kind of happy with what we’re doing right now in that area.

Glenn Mattson

All right, great. Thanks for the color.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, I’m showing no questions in queue. I would like to turn the call back over to CEO Scott Landers for his closing remarks.

Scott Landers

Well. Great. Thanks everybody for joining us today. We really do appreciate your support and look forward to talking to you again on the year end call. Have a great holiday and we’ll talk to you soon. Bye. Bye.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation in today’s conference. This concludes the program. You may now disconnect. Everyone have a great day.