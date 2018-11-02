Pacific Biosciences Bows Out Gracefully

PacBio and Illumina both appear to be getting a fair deal here, with the value to Illumina hinging on really accelerating adoption and usage of long-read technologies.

Illumina should be able to meaningfully improve the margins of the existing PacBio operations, but the long-term potential of quality long-read technology is the real prize.

After many frustrating years of commercial execution lagging the potential of the technology, Pacific Biosciences (PACB) (“PacBio”) investors have a reason to be a little more cheerful this Friday. After the close on Thursday, the company and Illumina (ILMN) announced that Illumina would buy the company in a cash deal for $8/share, a roughly 75% premium to Thursday’s close and the highest price for the shares since late 2016.

I expect at least some PacBio shareholders to be disappointed with this sale, as there certainly are arguments supporting a much larger market down the road for long-read sequencing, and PacBio has been making progress on commercial execution. Even so, I think this is a decent exit valuation, but also a good opportunity for Illumina to add long-read sequencing technology to complement its very strong position in short-read sequencing.

The Deal

Illumina will be paying $8/share in cash for PacBio, or about $1.2 billion in total. With over $3.3 billion in cash and short-term investments on the balance sheet at the end of the third quarter, Illumina can fund this easily out of its current resources on hand.

Regulatory approvals should be straightforward, as Illumina and PacBio really don’t compete for the same business and PacBio’s overall share within the sequencing market is modest (in the low single digits). The one slight potential risk is here is the fact that Chinese researchers have been comparatively enthusiastic adopters of long-read technology and PacBio has done better in China. I think it’s very unlikely that the Chinese government would block this transaction, but given the current trade-related tensions between the U.S. and China I can’t say there’s zero risk.

Illumina is clearly not paying for what PacBio is today. The purchase price is roughly 10x the current average sell-side revenue estimate for 2019 (which is close to my own), but I believe Illumina is confident that PacBio’s recent technological advances with read length, throughput, and accuracy will help drive an improved adoption curve, particularly with the new ZMW 8M cell.

The Logic

While the new ZMW 8M cell was to be a transformative event for PacBio, I don’t believe that’s a major part of Illumina’s long-term internal justification for the deal. Instead, I believe Illumina finally came to the conclusion that the long-term opportunities in long-read sequencing were such that they really needed to have a stronger position here.

Illumina dominates the short-read sequencing market, and while the company has made progress in developing longer read-length capabilities, it still comes up well short of what companies like PacBio and Oxford Nanopore can do. With long-read sequencing playing an important (and growing) role in plant genomics, whole genome sequencing, and structural variation analysis, I think Illumina realized they needed to do something to gain a foothold here.

In the short term, I think Illumina can do a lot to improve PacBio’s performance. Immediate improvements in sourcing, manufacturing efficiency and so forth might be ambitious, but Illumina clearly has a well-established production and distribution infrastructure. I also expect Illumina’s existing sales force and marketing capabilities to provide a powerful boost to the adoption of PacBio’s technology over the next couple of years relative to what PacBio would likely have done on its own. Longer term, though, I think it’s the technology that matters. I expect Illumina to really dig into PacBio’s core technology and develop more compelling systems down the road. That’s not meant as a swipe against PacBio’s engineering capabilities, but rather an acknowledgement that Illumina can bring a great deal more resources to bear and has a good history of developing better systems to meet its customers’ real-world needs.

The Opportunity

Illumina is paying quite a bit more than my assessment of PacBio’s standalone value, but that doesn’t make it a bad deal for Illumina. Illumina should be able to meaningfully improve the gross margins of the existing PacBio business (greater manufacturing capabilities, improved scale and supply chain efficiency and so on), while also stripping out duplicative back-office costs. I also believe that Illumina can leverage a lot of its existing marketing and distribution capabilities for PacBio, and also use its huge market presence to accelerate adoption of PacBio systems/technology.

I believe it’s possible that Illumina could drive PacBio gross margins into the 70%’s over the next five years, versus the high 50%’s I expected on a standalone basis, with incremental SG&A spending down into the 20%’s as a percentage of revenue. Excluding any revenue acceleration from marketing synergies (in other words, Illumina leveraging its capabilities to drive faster adoption), that almost gets me to an $8 fair value. If Illumina’s ownership of this technology can actually accelerate adoption, which I believe it can, there’s longer-term upside to the deal for Illumina.

The Bottom Line

Investors looking for “what’s next” may want to check out names like BioNano (BGNO), but that’s a subject for another article on another day. For now, I think this is a fair deal for PacBio shareholders. While PacBio could, possibly, have done better on its own over the long term, there was a lot of risk to that upside and I think this deal is fair compensation. For Illumina, I think this is a respectable and logical deal for a technology that could prove increasingly important in the sequencing market, and one that could help maintain its already significant lead in the overall sequencing market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.