Genworth: Stakeholder Incentives And Facts On The Ground Point To Ultimate Approval Of China Oceanwide Merger

Given the incentives of the parties involved and the facts on the ground, we believe the China Oceanwide merger is very likely to be approved by the remaining applicable regulators.

Ever since Genworth Financial (GNW) and China Oceanwide Group announced the signing of their merger agreement back in October 2016, GNW shareholders have patiently waited for the merger to close and thereby receive the promised $5.43/share in cash for their stock. In June 2018, GNW and China Oceanwide received the long-desired CFIUS approval for the transaction, which many market observers previously believed could potentially imperil the deal, and just a few days ago came the announcement that the Delaware Department of Insurance has scheduled a hearing regarding the merger on November 28th. As we explain further below, we believe that the incentives of the respective parties involved (namely, GNW, China Oceanwide, the regulators and GNW's current and prospective policyholders) and the facts on the ground (specifically, GNW's discussions with the regulators and the most recently available financial statements for China Oceanwide) point to the ultimate approval of the deal in the fairly near future (GNW's management recently stated on their Q3 2018 earnings call that they expect the deal to close by the end of 2018). Thus, we estimate that the transaction's likelihood of consummation has now risen to about 90% (up from 75% when we first reviewed the deal back in January 2017).

We note that yesterday, November 1st, SA contributor Hindenburg Investment Research published a short thesis on GNW entitled "Genworth: We See Almost No Chance Of Regulatory Approval. This Deal Would Be A Disaster For Policyholders". While we have seen some pretty weak short theses in our day (and we have reviewed many short theses over the past decade or so), Hindenburg's is one of the weakest we have run across. To the extent applicable, we have included our rebuttals to various of the points raised by this short thesis under the respective topics discussed herein.

Genworth's productive discussions with regulators point to ultimate deal approval

If anybody should know whether GNW's and Oceanwide's applicable regulators are likely (or not) to approve the Oceanwide acquisition, it would be GNW's management team, who since CFIUS approved the deal in June of this year have been in close touch with them. On the most recent earnings call held on October 31st, GNW's CEO McInerney provided a comprehensive update on where things stand with the various regulators who have yet to approve the transaction. Below we have included a few excerpts from the Q3 call which in our view indicate that it now appears quite likely the regulators will be on board with respect to the transaction (emphases added).

[CEO] Tom McInerney I am very pleased to report that we reached the critical milestone with the Delaware Department of Insurance last week. Delaware, one of our primary state regulators, set a date for the public hearing on the proposed transaction. This has been a highly anticipated moment for both Genworth and Oceanwide. The public hearing, which is a formal step in Delaware's approval process, will be held on November 28. The Delaware commissioner has up to 30 days following the hearing to issue a ruling on our transaction. Delaware is the only regulator of Genworth that will hold a public hearing for this transaction. Given the timing of the hearing date and duration of the review period, we are targeting closing the deal by year end... [Analyst] Ryan Krueger Hi, thanks. Good morning. Could you give us some additional perspective on the other approvals that you need to obtain in China and the process to achieve that? Tom McInerney So Ryan, I talked about the NDRC process. And so they have oversight an approval for macroeconomic planning policy issues in China. So they have accepted the filing. So I think that allows us to go forward. The other entities include SAFE, which is the State Administrator for Foreign Exchange, so they, obviously, have to sign off the funding for the deal. And we have a contingent structure in place for that. So I think both Oceanwide and Genworth feel comfortable with where we are, but, obviously, ultimately SAFE will have to opine. In the CBIRC, which is the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, they will be providing an advisory opinion on the deal, and so that's another process we go through. I have, in the last so many months, have had several meetings with this CBIRC. And again, I think, I've mentioned before that they are supportive because of the opportunity that Oceanwide and Genworth have in terms of bringing the expertise and long term care insurance to China, which is a significant priority. Ryan Krueger Thanks. And then in the U.S. outside of Delaware is New York, the only other state that you have not received approval from? Tom McInerney So we -- good question Ryan. We've received approval before from Virginia and North Carolina. But they were approving the deal when we were still pursuing and staffing. So not only changed the deal and done the supplementation filings, they have to reapprove for the new structure, but again, I think that they seem to be comfortable. In New York, those discussions are also going well. I think we've mentioned in the past that New York is among the 50 states that deemed to be the expert in the cyber security issues, so one of the areas of focus -- for New York -- for both New York and also the other state regulators is on the cyber security protection. So obviously, since the June approval by the CFIUS, we have reviewed with New York and with the other regulators, but particular with New York, the CFIUS mitigation plan, and my view is they seemed to be quite comfortable with that. I think New York has their own cyber security regulations, and the CFIUS plan in part was designed, so that it would also meet all the parameters for New York. So we feel comfortable with that. And then the GSEs have to approve the deal. Their focus is on, obviously, U.S. MI. And again, we think this transaction is a positive for U.S. MI particularly because of the $1.5 billion capital investment plan. And then, in addition to the GSEs overseeing U.S. MI, the Canada and Australia regulators have to approve the deal on behalf of the GMA and MIC. So those are the overall regulatory process. Obviously, it took quite awhile 18 months or so on the CFIUS process, and we were focused on that. And I think the other regulators wanted to see how that process went. And so since June, we've really geared up for the other regulators. And I would, from a Genworth perspective, we think those processes are going well.

Given that GNW's management has apparently been in close contact with the Delaware Department of Insurance (GNW's principal regulator), we seriously doubt that Delaware would proceed to schedule a November 28th hearing if there was any real possibility that the merger would not be approved. Logically, we think if that if Delaware had any issues regarding approval, they would handle these directly with GNW and Oceanwide prior to putting a public hearing on their calendar. We also expect that the other U.S.-domiciled regulators will likely follow Delaware's lead in determining whether to greenlight the GNW-Oceanwide deal.

Incentives of the stakeholders align to support the Oceanwide merger

The bottom line buttressing our view that the transaction will be approved is that GNW's interests in closing the Oceanwide transaction are highly aligned with the applicable regulators' interests in protecting policyholders. GNW's long-term care (or LTC) operations will receive $175 million as additional claims-paying resources in connection with the merger (on the Q3 earnings call, GNW's CEO specifically called this out, stating that "We believe the Oceanwide capital plan and the $175 million contribution to GLIC clearly demonstrates that the Oceanwide acquisition is in the best interest of policyholders, customers and other stakeholders...."). Logically, are GNW's LTC policyholders better off with or without an extra $175 million injected into GNW's LTC subsidiaries? We think the answer to this question is obvious (and note that, as further discussed below, neither GNW nor Oceanwide have any legal obligation to contribute any funds to the LTC subsidiaries). GNW will also have a strong financial backer in China Oceanwide, which will not only be a source of capital (Oceanwide has committed to infusing an additional $1.5 billion into the company post-closing, with the final amounts to be contributed by March 31, 2020), but should also help to improve GNW's insurance ratings, thereby allowing GNW to sell more products to customers. Clearly, the more competitive the insurance marketplace, the better for policyholders. Again we ask, is GNW better off with or without an additional $1.5 billion of capital infused over time? We think the answer is quite clear (they are), leading us to believe that GNW's insurance and other regulators will sign off on the deal. Finally, the Chinese regulators should also be incentivized to approve the transaction, since China Oceanwide has repeatedly stated that it intends to use GNW's expertise in long-term care to bring this product to China. Societal problems caused by China's rapidly aging population, due to the country's one-child policy, could be alleviated with an active LTC insurance market, which currently does not exist there.

Hindenburg Investment Research, however, apparently disagrees with us on these points, stating in their piece the following:

[W]e think this deal would create the sort of asset/liability mismatch that gravely threatens Genworth’s policyholders. It would give China Oceanwide access to Genworth’s investment portfolio of over $70 billion in assets, which appears to be a much needed liquidity lifeline for the conglomerate. Meanwhile, the vast majority of Genworth’s liabilities (i.e. future claims by policyholders) would be based domestically in the U.S... This would make the deal incredibly dangerous for U.S. policyholders given the cross-border enforcement issues between the U.S. and China. The dynamic would make it virtually impossible for regulators to approve what looks to be a disaster in the making.

Note that Hindenburg is essentially stating that GNW's regulators will not approve the Oceanwide transaction because they are afraid that Oceanwide will somehow siphon off GNW's assets, thus robbing GNW's policyholders of the resources that are supposed to pay their future claims (Hindenburg asserts that these assets will be a "much needed liquidity lifeline for the [Oceanwide] conglomerate").

First off, we believe that Hindenburg has done a rather poor job understanding GNW's most recent balance sheet, because GNW actually has over $100 billion in assets, not $70 billion (see page 3 of the Q3 2018 10-Q filing). Perhaps Hindenburg meant to say "investments" rather than "assets"(?). Regardless, Hindenburg appears to be unaware that GNW's insurance subsidiary assets (which constitute the vast majority of the assets on the balance sheet) are highly-regulated and ring-fenced off from the holding company. Any entity controlling the holdco (as Oceanwide will following the completion of the merger) would need the permission of the applicable insurance regulators to dividend assets up from the insurance subsidiaries to the holdco. A simple Google search for "insurance company dividends approval regulators" brings up the following from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, or NAIC (which should have put to rest Hindenburg's concerns on this front):

(source here)

Obviously, no insurance regulator would allow Oceanwide to systematically raid GNW's investment holdings for its own "liquidity purposes", if doing so would leave any GNW insurance subsidiary under-reserved or undercapitalized. Thus, there could be no way without the insurance regulators' permission for Oceanwide to "access...Genworth’s investment portfolio of over $70 billion in assets [sic]", even if Oceanwide desired to do. Thus we see the main plank of the Hindenburg short thesis go completely up in smoke.

China Oceanwide should have ample funds to complete the GNW acquisition

Some market participants might wonder whether China Oceanwide can actually consummate the GNW acquisition as planned. After all, they are a Chinese conglomerate, and Chinese conglomerates have not exactly been receiving favorable press recently. Fortunately, the Virginia Bureau of Insurance (one of GNW's regulators) has helpfully posted China Oceanwide's 2017 year-end financial statements for anyone to review, so we can make our own determination as to their financial strength and solvency. From these we find that China Oceanwide (1) as of 12/31/17 had shareholders equity of $8.74 billion (which was UP OVER $2 billion from 12/31/16) and OVER $10 billion of net working capital (including nearly $4.7 billion in cash) and (2) in 2017 had total comprehensive income of $888MM, as shown below:

An entity that, at last check, had close to $5 billion in cash and over $10 billion in working capital on its balance sheet should, should (we think) be able to afford the approximately $2.7 billion necessary to close the GNW transaction. We also note that the head of China Oceanwide, Chairman Lu, is estimated by Forbes to be personally worth approximately $3.7 billion as of this very moment:

Moreover, we somehow doubt that GNW's management team would spend much of the past two years (since the signing of the merger agreement) and millions of dollars of company money on service providers attempting to get a deal approved by multiple regulators in various different jurisdictions if they were not extremely confident that the prospective acquirer had the funds and/or financing necessary to pay for the acquisition. What would be the point of doing so?

Hindenburg nevertheless claims that the acquirer, China Oceanwide Group Co., is a financial disaster and will never be able to close the deal, stating the following:

China Oceanwide’s finances show that operating and investing cash flow have been consistently negative over the past five years and have recently deteriorated further. Debt has skyrocketed to unsustainable levels.

Tellingly, Hindenburg completely fails to mention the balance sheet items we point out above, instead focusing on cash flow metrics. Why omit the most important detail (how much cash the buyer has)? Hindenburg also asks investors to believe that an entity (Oceanwide Group) that had over $29 billion in current assets as of the end of 2017 is (as Hindenburg states in their article) "approaching near-term crisis levels" because they have "a massive stack of $11b+ of short-term debt coming due". According to our math, though, $29 billion is a quite a bit more than $11+ billion (in fact, it is over 2.5X greater), so we doubt Oceanwide will have a liquidity crisis anytime soon.

Finally, Hindenburg states that "China Oceanwide Has Been Aggressively Pledging Shares of Its Public Subsidiaries As Loan Collateral". To which we respond: "And...?" Hindenburg appears unaware that this activity is very commonplace? Companies routinely pledge the equity of subsidiaries as collateral for lines of credit. Doing so doesn't signify "financial distress" in and of itself (if it did, most companies would be considered "distressed"). There is literally "nothing to see here" on this point, in our opinion. Hindenburg further notes that "Oceanwide Holdings Co’s [sic] S&P rating currently stands at CCC+, placing it deep within speculative territory." But again, so what? "Oceanwide Holdings Co" is not the acquiring entity, China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd is. So what is the relevance that "Oceanwide Holdings Co" has a CCC+ rating? There is none, at least with respect to the GNW acquisition. Hindenburg's argument is similar to saying that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) would have trouble making a large acquisition if Burlington Northern's debt ratings were downgraded to junk, which would be a complete non sequitur.

Understanding the Oceanwide Deal's Funding Mechanics

There may be some confusion in the market right now regarding how the Oceanwide-to-Genworth flow of funds will occur when the merger completes. The parties currently anticipate that Oceanwide will transfer the $2.7 billion merger consideration from the Chinese mainland to the United States to pay off GNW's equityholders. This is why the parties need the approval of China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (or SAFE), which controls such cross-border flows out of the mainland. The Virginia Bureau of Insurance, however, posted this letter sent to them by law firm Bland & Sorkin regarding the deal's funds flow, which may be the source of whatever confusion exists. Investors should be aware that this is a CONTINGENT funding structure that will likely not even be used (i.e., it is simply a back-up plan in the event the SAFE approval is not obtained). Indeed, the top of page 2 of Bland & Sorkin's letter states that it describes "a proposed contingent funding structure for the Proposed Transaction...[representing] a contingent approach to funding the approximately $2.7 billion Aggregate Merger Consideration" for the GNW-Oceanwide deal (emphases added). On the Q3 earnings call from several days ago, we note the following exchange between an analyst and GNW's CEO:

Under the heading in their article entitled "Recent Modifications To The Proposed Deal Structure Give Us No Confidence In China Oceanwide As A Credible Counterparty", though, Hindenburg makes a big deal out of the funding mechanics for the deal, claiming that the funding structure looks "rickety", and concluding as follows:

We are unnerved by the fact that Oceanwide and Genworth are suggesting new, offshore funding channels... The notion that such funding is to comprise almost 2/3 of the total merger consideration strikes us as grasping at straws.

Hindenburg appears to be unaware of the contingent nature of the plan outlined in the above-referenced Bland & Sorkin letter to the Virginia Bureau of Insurance. Contrary to Hindenburg's assertions, having this alternative financing mechanism in place actually makes the merger MORE LIKELY (not less) to close, since Oceanwide should be able to fund the full merger consideration even if it does not receive clearance from SAFE.

Regardless of the Oceanwide merger completion, Genworth’s LTC liabilities DO NOT represent a near-term problem that could "sink the company". Sum of the Parts far exceeds GNW's stock market valuation.

GNW's stock price, which recently traded in the low $4s, indicates that investors seem worried about what might happen to the company should the Oceanwide deal fall apart. Perhaps they view the company's LTC issues (which have been thoroughly documented), as something that could bring down the holdco (i.e., the publicly-traded entity) and wipe out the equity. As we have explained in our prior GNW articles, though, GNW's LTC subs are legally separate from their mortgage insurance (or MI) subsidiaries. Hence, there is no legal way that the LTC claims can negatively affect the value of the MI subsidiaries. In October 2016, GNW terminated the parental support agreement that had previously required GNW to use the holdco's assets (i.e., amounts divided up from the MI subsidiaries) to financially support GNW's LTC subsidiaries. This extinguished any legal obligation the holdco had to put more any money into the LTC subsidiaries. CEO McInerney on the Q3 earnings call stated as much when he said that "Oceanwide and Genworth have no plans to infuse additional capital to the legacy LTC business beyond the $175 million" which is voluntarily being contributed to LTC in connection with the closing of the Oceanwide merger. Thus, even if the LTC subsidiaries have a negative value, IT DOES NOT NEGATIVELY AFFECT THE SIGNIFICANT VALUE OF GNW's MI SUBSIDIARIES. (For a full discussion of this issue, please specifically see our article entitled "Genworth: Time For Plan B?").

Fortunately for GNW investors, GNW's MI subsidiaries are firing on all cylinders (as shown in this week's Q3 2018 earnings report) and hence their value keeps increasing. In fact, we have updated our previously-calculated sum-of-the-parts for GNW and find that, even if one values all of GNW's life insurance and annuity operations (which constitute the significant portion of the company's book value) at zero, the remainder is still worth $8.58/share, or over double the current market price, as follows:

Genworth Sum-of-the-Parts Valuation (ex-L&A businesses) = $4.31B, or $8.58/share based on 502.6 million GNW shares outstanding, calculated as follows:

1. Value of GNW Canada equity @ 11/2/18 = 57.2% X C$3.82B X 0.76 f/x = $1.66B; plus

2. Value of GNW Australia equity @ 11/2/18 = 52.0% X A$0.99B X 0.72 f/x = $0.37B; plus

3. Value of U.S. M.I. @ 9/30/18 = 12X $440MM LTM Operating Income = $5.28B; minus

4. Estimated Net Holdco Debt @ 9/30/18 = $3.00B;

5. Equals Total of $4.31 billion.

(source: GNW earnings releases and SEC filings)

No wonder China Oceanwide wants to close the merger transaction as soon as possible, we believe that they are getting a truly amazing deal (a steal, actually)! Moreover, even if the Oceanwide transaction were somehow to fall through, there would be no near-term liquidity issues for GNW, since (1) the holding company currently has over $600 million of cash and liquid assets (per GNW's Q3 2018 earnings report) and (2) GNW's next significant bond amortization payment does not occur until June 2020, when $400 million of 7.70% Senior Notes (CUSIP 37247DAM8) come due (see page 287 of GNW's 2017 Form 10-K filing; note that the bonds maturing in 2018 have already been paid off, per page 9 of the Q2 2018 earnings press release). Thus, GNW would have well over a year and a half to come up with a viable back-up plan to deal with future bond maturities.

We believe that the section in Hindenburg's short thesis titled "We Expect Genworth’s Long-Term Care Book Will Sink The Company Regardless Of Who Owns It" and their arguments about GNW's long-term care (or LTC) exposures are thus uninformed and, in our view, simply repeat tired and discredited claims of past short-sellers. The fact that Hindenburg repeats a clearly disproven claim (that GNW's LTC exposure can and will sink the holdco and its MI subsidiaries) should give readers pause. And, frankly, should a reasonable investor give any credit to Hindenburg's supposed "deep dive" into GNW's LTC reserve levels when (as shown above) it appears that Hindenburg doesn't have enough understanding of how even basic insurance law and regulations work in the relevant jurisdictions where GNW operates.

Conclusion

We believe that the GNW-China Oceanwide transaction is extremely likely to close, as originally contemplated, at $5.43/share in cash. We think this because it is in the interests of all stakeholders, including regulators and policyholders, to see the deal through to completion. Not only will GNW's LTC subsidiaries receive an additional $175 million to pay future claims in connection with the merger, but Oceanwide has also agreed to infuse a further $1.5 billion into the company over the next few years. We also think that it is clear that Oceanwide has ample financial resources to complete the deal, which we expect to close by the end of 2018 (as GNW's management recently stated on their earnings call). Even if the Oceanwide deal were somehow to unexpectedly collapse, though, GNW has no major debt maturities for over a year and a half and our sum-of-the-parts calculations indicate that GNW's equity is fairly valued at over $8.50/share currently, completely excluding any value for its life and annuities businesses. So either way, we see signficant upside in the stock. While it has indeed been a long slog over the past two years, approval of the merger and consummation of the deal now appear clearly in sight.

While we wish all investors luck (including the shorts), we believe that Hindenburg's thesis is quite a slim reed to lean on if you are short and, much like the original Hindenburg, will inevitably go down in flames due to events (namely, the closing of the GNW-Oceanwide transaction). If the GNW-Oceanwide transaction closes as scheduled at $5.43/share, this would leave anyone shorting GNW at current levels with massive losses (~33% of the amount shorted) in a span of just two months, which we calculate to be a CAGR of approximately -453%(!) [1.33 ^ (12/2), minus 1]. As a picture is supposed to be worth a thousand words, we part with the following:

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNW.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.