Puma Biotechnology: Dismal Growth, Some Silver Linings

I am averaging down to levels in the low thirties, as I believe the risk-reward for this very speculative play remains intact.

European approval, a solid October sales number, and potential to reduce costs further make me cautiously optimistic, given the continued decline in the shares.

In August, I concluded that a small speculative position might be warranted in shares of Puma Biotechnology (PBYI). I was attracted to the fall in the shares, in combination with the fact that the company had an approved product, and the pick-up in sales for that drug seemed to be going quite well.

The prospects for cash flow neutrality by the end of 2018 and other triggers coming up meant that I was buying in small size, yet noted that the position was highly speculative.

A Quick Review For "Newcomers"

Puma has been founded 8 years ago and already went public in 2012 with shares barely trading above $10 per share. The company has seen a huge run to a high of +$260 in 2014 following positive clinical trials outcomes for NERATINIB (PB272). Promising research results on this potential drug for treatment in non-small lung cancer and adjuvant breast cancer boosted the valuation to $10 billion!

The good news quickly faded as reduced strength of the research results and delays in the approval process made the shares fall to $30 again in 2016/2017. Following approval for NERLYNX/NERATINIB in July of 2017, shares saw a big recovery to $125 per share in the autumn of last year. Note that approval was granted by the FDA to treat adults with early stage HER-2 overexpress/amplified breast cancer, previously having been treated with a trastuzumab containing regime.

The key debate surrounding the drug has been that of efficacy. Two-year survival rates jumped from 92% to 94%, which looks very modest. If you turn things around and look at the non-survival rate, which falls from 8% to 6%, effectiveness looks more impressive.

NERLYNX Sales Pick-Up

Puma reported debut product sales of $6.1 million in Q3 of 2017 as it reported an operating loss of $77 million. With cash balances standing at just $100 million at the time, investors were worried about the cash burn.

Revenues rose to $20.1 million in Q4 of 2017, as the company outlined a sales guidance calling for revenues of $175-$200 million in 2018, while expenses ran at $350 million a year. First quarter sales came in at $36 million this year, as second quarter sales rose to $50.8 million.

Given the solid increase in sales, third quarter revenues of $52.6 million look very soft, indicating a mere $1.8 million increase in sales on a sequential basis, with revenues trending at a run rate of $210 million. Total quarterly revenues came in $10 million higher thanks to license revenues, but it is the product revenues that count.

I must say that I like the progress in terms of cost reduction being delivered upon, with total costs falling to $73.9 million. Including the $10 million in license revenues, operating losses narrowed to just $11.3 million.

What Now?

The modest pick-up in sales is worrying, but at the same time, Puma made quite some progress on the bottom line. Furthermore, the company still holds $128 million in cash and equivalents, which gives the company some time, given the narrowing cash burn.

With shares down 33% at the moment of writing to $25, the 38 million shares outstanding represent a valuation just below a billion. The problem is that the pick-up in sales has slowed down so much that investors fear about the market acceptance to the drug, even as the company really has some drivers coming up. After all, the company received marketing authorisation in Europe, with a German launch planned in the first half of 2019 and wider distribution in the continent becoming reality later that year.

Nonetheless, the worry about efficacy and market acceptance is real. We know that April revenues hit $14.1 million, implying that average revenues hit $18.3 million in May and June. That is more or less the exit rate for Q2, and if we triple that number, revenues should have come in at $55 million at least in Q3, indicating that month-on-month numbers might be down.

Explanations

In August, I stressed that the standard treatment period is 12 months, implying that first patients will complete their treatment in Q3. Assuming all the $6 million in patient revenues from Q3 of 2017 dropped out, that suggests that revenues were still up. At the same time, the company benefited from a tailwind in which patients are still under treatment after the regular 12-month period.

Nonetheless, uncertainty about post 12-month treatment period was a key reason why management did not raise the sales guidance when they reported the strong second quarter sales results, as uncertainty has now played out.

The good news is, of course, that approval has rolled in from Europe, providing a boost to the numbers from Q1 of 2019 onward. Other important drivers are the clinical trials running in multiple areas. Crucial in this is phase 3 data for NALA in third line HER2+ breast cancer, expected as soon as the current quarter, or the first half of 2019.

In fact, the required number of events has been achieved already as the data processing stage is underway. If great results are seen, that is obviously beneficial for Puma, although it would need cash to further develop the drugs. On the other hand, the trial is relatively expensive in relation to the R&D budget, as a shut-down of this process could more or less mean that the business could easily break-even more or less.

What Now?

I have some questions following the results. For starters is that sequential revenues were essentially flat, yet patient numbers were estimated at 2,139 by October, up significantly from 1,812 in July. The discrepancy results from higher discontinuations by patients, now running at 18%, in part due to side-effects related to diarrhea and the fact that patients were ill-informed about strategies to minimise, or prevent side-effects. Furthermore, the number staying on treatment longer than a year is limited as well at 13% of the population.

On the bright side is the comment on the call where it was mentioned that sales hit $22.5 million in October. If we can triple this number, a $67.5 million revenue number should probably please investors for Q4, although December seasonality might make it so that it will not likely occur. Nonetheless, I find it a comforting sign as it could eliminate the $7 million quarterly cash burn in Q3 entirely. The call had some negative news as well, being the fact that expenses were "reduced" by little over $5 million, thanks to a reimbursement of an insurance check.

Nonetheless, that one-time gain should be easily be offset by starting sales in Europe from Q1 onward, as well as potentially a modest sequential pick-up in North American sales, given the solid October numbers.

With the overall valuation having fallen to slightly less than a billion, sales multiples have fallen to 4.5 times sales. While the outcome of phase III trials is very important, a disappointment does not have to be the end, given the leverage on the bottom line. Furthermore, I like the reduction in the cash burn in combination with relatively solid October sales number and anticipated contribution from Europe next year, as well as Canada.

Discussions and concerns regarding efficacy, competing drugs and side-effects remain very real, yet I am continuing to treat Puma as a speculative play and hence average down (in dollar terms), now having an average cost of $31 following my initial position at $43.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBYI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.