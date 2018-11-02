Fastest Marketplace Climbers In October

Once again we had several authors have strong growth this month with a good mix of established and new services finishing in the top 20.

Time flies - November is upon us which means children eating too much Halloween candy, upcoming Thanksgiving plans are being made, and Christmas decorations are in store.

It’s November already. For sports fans that means the MLB season is over (congrats Red Sox fans), NFL is at its midpoint (sorry Giants and Raiders fans) and finally NBA and NHL are hitting their stride. As you all know, October was a volatile month for the markets and some specific sectors were hit hard. We’ll see where the next few months take us to end the year.

Typical investor meeting in October 2018. Source

Marketplace continues to chug along at a good pace, and the platform crossed the $7M mark gross Annual Recurring Revenue on a runrate basis. Several authors had strong growth for the month. Without further ado, here are our top 20 gainers for the month of October. This is based on monthly recurring revenue (MRR) added over the last 28 days of October.

Service Name 1 HFI Research by HFIR 2 High Dividend Opportunities by Rida Morwa 3 The Market Pinball Wizard by Avi Gilburt 4 Predictive Analytic Models by Robert P. Balan 5 Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps by Alpha Gen Capital 6 The Growth Operation by Jonathan Cooper 7 CEF/ETF Income Laboratory by Stanford Chemist 8 The Wheel of FORTUNE by The Fortune Teller 9 Value Investor's Edge by J Mintzmyer 10 EPB Macro Research by Eric Basmajian 11 The REIT Forum by Colorado Wealth Management Fund 12 The Data Driven Investor by Andres Cardenal, CFA 13 High Yield Landlord by Jussi Askola 14 Crypto Blue Chips by Hans Hauge 15 ZOMMA Strategy Indices by Harry Long 16 Crude Value Insights by Daniel Jones 17 HFI Research Natural Gas by HFIR Energy 18 Industrial Insights by Michael Boyd 19 The Options Trader by ChartMasterPro 20 Stock & Gold Market Report by Geoffrey Caveney

In terms of established authors, HFI Research by HFIR continued to do well on the legs of a free trial promotion and finished atop the leaderboard (their HFI Research Natural Gas service also cracked the top 20 - winter is a big time for energy markets and trading). Avi Gilburt's service Marketplace Pinball Wizard finished as the third highest climber, no doubt boosted by publishing more often and commentary/analysis on the volatile markets. Yield Hunting: Alt Inc Opps by Alpha Gen Capital had a strong month and sits in the no. 5 spot. The Wheel of Fortune by The Fortune Teller had another top 10 placement. And Robert P. Balan's Predictive Analytic Models made a big move this month as it has evolved into a real-time analytic service.

In terms of recently launched authors: The Growth Operation by Jonathan Cooper continued its momentum from the September launch to hit our top 10 here, well timed given the recent legalization of cannabis in Canada. The Options Trader by ChartMasterPro launched in mid-October and quickly found its way into the Top 20. Other recently launched services including High Yield Landlord by Jussi Askola, Crude Value Insights by Daniel Jones, Hans Hauge‘s Crypto Blue Chips each continued their strong starts and finished in the top 20.

A big thank you to contributors for your ongoing hard work and dedication to your service and subscribers. Speaking of subscribers, an even bigger thank you for your interest and investment in our Marketplace services. Wishing everyone a warm and prosperous November.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.