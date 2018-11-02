Apple: Cook Ninjas His Way To Multiple Expansion

Cook's strategy is to get the market to buy in on multiple expansion.

In every Apple (AAPL) article I’ve written in the past few years services have been either front or center. This quarter Apple generated $10 billion in revenue through services. A year-over-year growth rate of 27%. $10 billion represents 15.89% of total revenue. As a percentage of revenue, services is only slightly up from my July article. A disappointing growth rate lagged that of the iPhone itself but that’s probably just because of timing around product releases.

Reviewing the earnings call there are four things I want to highlight with services, returns to shareholders, unit reporting and emerging markets (including China).

AAPL Price data by YCharts

Services

Services are the key to Apple's future (to quote myself):

I believe services are so important because the device business is so vulnerable. The more people are pulled into all paid apps and cloud services, the harder it becomes to switch to Android in a recession. The growth, momentum and size of the services business is very encouraging and important to Apple and its valuation.

Third-party app developers are creating apps with better business models and perhaps consumers also are getting accustomed to paying for quality online services. Once they were reluctant (from the latest Apple earnings call):

We now have over 330 million paid subscriptions on our platform, an increase of over 50% versus a year ago. We are very pleased not only with the growth but also with the breadth of our subscription business. In fact, 30,000 third-party subscription apps are available on the App Store today, and the largest of them all represents less than 0.3% of our total services revenue.

I already expect the services line to be much more resilient compared to the hardware business, but the amount of subscriptions suggest it may be even stronger than that.

Return to shareholders

Management said it wants to get to a net cash neutral position. That means returning $122.6 billion in cash. At its current rate of repurchases of shares and dividends it's going to take them five quarters to do so. But Apple also may add something like $72 billion to its net cash balance over a period like that. This means it needs to step it up from the current pace if it's really serious about that goal. Returning ~$45 billion per quarter would get it done within 12 months. Last quarter the company returned $23 billion.

Unit data

This will make some angry. Management announced it will no longer provide sales data for iPhone, iPad and Mac. The reason they give is that:

...the number of units sold in any 90-day period is not necessarily representative of the underlying strength of our business…. ….Furthermore, a unit of sale is less relevant for us today than it was in the past, given the breadth of our portfolio and the wider sales price dispersion within any given product line…

I have mixed feelings. I suspect the real agenda here is to get Apple valued like a services company (that’s also why they are going to report gross margins from December onwards, which will be amazing for services).

Don’t take these comp groups too seriously. I’m not arguing Apple can be simply thrown in with either one. But just for illustrative purposes: The iPhone continues to dominate Apple its top line. Other smartphone manufacturers trade at price-to-earnings multiples well below Apple’s 18x:

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) trades at a 7.22x

HTC trades at 9.93x

But companies that are considered true services behemoths trade at far richer multiples:

Microsoft (MSFT) at 43.94x, Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) at 49.33x and Salesforce (CRM) at 135.51x:

If Cook could ultimately get the market to view Apple like a services business to the extent it does Microsoft that’s apparently worth over 100% gains in multiple expansion.

It is very, very hard to drive incremental shareholder value by iPhones to the few people that can afford it but didn’t buy one yet. The big gains are by generating more services revenue from the installed base and getting awarded a multiple expansion.

To come back to the original issue of not reporting units - that sucks. The key vulnerability you want to watch as a Apple shareholder continues to be its iPhone sales. Without the company clearly reporting sales numbers that will be harder to see coming. Sure there will be less speculation on those numbers. But there’s still going to be a lot of speculation around the Apple numbers, but with more surprises.

Emerging markets

Cook admits the company is struggling in Turkey, India, Brazil and Russia. Currencies have something to do with it. No one with an economist subscription or a similar magazine will be surprised. In China Apple did grow 16% which is very good. I’m delighted Apple is doing so well in China, but I don’t think Chinese profits are worth as much as U.S. profits. Sure, a dollar is a dollar. But I’ve written quite a few articles here, here and here about Apple’s run-ins with the PRC.

I was really happy to read the company is struggling in areas. Apple is at a trillion-dollar valuation. If there weren’t vast economies like that of India and Brazil where iPhone sales can grow services, it would be the only way out. These struggles mean there’s still a path for growth by simply putting hardware in people’s hands.

Conclusion

Apple is worth nearly a trillion dollars. Most of the developed world is saturated with its products. It’s trading at 18x earnings. But its high margin sticky services business is growing fast. The company may return up to 15% of its current market cap to shareholders through buybacks/dividends over the next 12-18 months. At present I think there are better companies to own. Warning - in the past I’ve been thinking the same thing and it turned out wrong, wrong and wrong.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.