Extra Space Storage: Opportunity From Optionality

Higher interest rates will constrain new supply. Combined with continued GDP growth, this will drive rents higher. Smaller operators won't be able to compete with EXR, which can borrow cheaper than they can.

This past weekend, I visited a friend in the Brickell neighborhood of Miami. On our walk across the river to The Wharf (really cool bar in Downtown Miami), I saw a high-rise building owned by Extra Space Storage (EXR). I also have a storage unit near my house in Texas, and when I first went, I remember thinking it was a cool business. But I wondered why there might be a high-rise building filled with self-storage. I dug into the business model, went through some of their conference calls, and it hit me. They seem to have a knack for buying property in prime locations, getting respectable returns from self-storage, and then selling property to real estate developers for massive profits. Economists refer to this as optionality. Optionality is a continual source of profit for EXR that isn't ever priced into the stock.

Optionality is a beautiful thing

EXR is able to buy cheaply courtesy of banks and bondholders (optionality from the ability to borrow cheaply and flexibility in refinancing debt), and they have optionality when the highest and best use of property they own no longer is self-storage, but rather other kinds of commercial development from those who will pay a large premium for the property. It's a little theoretical, so let me give you an example off of the last conference call.

Todd Stender (Analyst for Wells Fargo)

And then lastly, the Menlo Park property sold, you got a huge gain but it's also high barrier very affluent market. Is that just an offer you couldn't refuse?

Joe Margolis (CEO of EXR)

So we sold that to in adjacent corporate - large corporation that wanted the property for an alternative use and we sold around a three cap. So we can take those dollars even though, it's probably impossible to build storage in Menlo Park, we can take those dollars and double the yield from them like reinvesting them, which we have done through reverse 1031 exchange. So every property is for sale if someone offers us enough money.

This is a prime example of optionality in practice. When you own the land adjacent to a cashed-up tech company's corporate HQ, you're a lot more likely to get a ridiculous offer to sell your property than you would be otherwise. If you own class B apartments in Houston, this is never going to happen. Even a down real estate cycle present opportunities for EXR. For example, look at what they own in NYC. As the city continues to grow, it becomes increasingly likely that the highest and best use for EXR properties will be redevelopment. When this happens, EXR can reinvest elsewhere for a higher yield; rinse and repeat.

Source: Google Maps

EXR has a nationwide portfolio of real estate. And while not every property purchase is as cunning as the one in Menlo Park, California, EXR has shown a consistent ability to outwit its competition, as evidenced by its continual outperformance of the competitors, such as Public Storage (PSA), Life Storage (LSI), and CubeSmart (CUBE). Winners keep winning.

Source: EXR Investor Relations

EXR has the ability to borrow cheaper than competitors

Mom and pop self-storage operators typically get bank financing to purchase real estate. EXR can also do this, but because of their large size, they are able to borrow cheaper with less collateral. Also, unlike small real estate investors, EXR has the ability to sell equity to raise money. EXR's debt carries a weighted average interest rate of below 3.5 percent, giving them a large and sustainable advantage over smaller investors who typically lack diversification, pay a higher rate of interest, and have dangerous balloon payments. If you can borrow at 3.5 percent and invest in property paying 6, you have a nice business model.

EXR's leverage is also reasonable. Interest and fixed costs are well covered, and EXR has used interest rate swaps to hedge the variable rate loans as much as possible, so the industry should see pricing pressure from rising interest rates long before EXR does. Prudent use of leverage here means that EXR can print money from borrowing against its existing cash flow.

In 2008, when the world was melting down, self-storage REITs returned +5.1 percent, better than the aggregate bond index did that year! However, I will note that EXR took a beating and had to cut their dividend in early 2009. What happened? It appears from trawling through old press releases that there was uncertainty around whether they would be able to refinance their debt. They also had to raise capital at a low price in 2009, diluting shareholders. They also were involved in the construction and real estate development business during the 2000s, which is riskier and something that they don't do now. While it may have had a higher reward, developing from scratch adds a whole lot of risk that isn't there now.

2008-2009 won't happen again because the balance sheet is in good shape this time around. EXR can borrow cheaper than before and has an easier time raising capital via equity and unsecured debt. For example, as per the conference call, the company raised 34 million in an at-the-market equity offering this quarter. The balance sheet is different, the business model is different, and 2008 was once in a lifetime real estate crash. This one will be more like 1990.

What about the macro picture?

For those of you who read my articles on an ongoing basis, you know that I have a negative view of residential real estate over the next 2-3 years. I'm anticipating housing prices to fall relative to consumer incomes by between 10 and 25 percent depending on the market. It might seem silly to recommend a REIT in light of my previous predictions, but I think it's okay, given the micro factors in play here.

However, even if the next few quarters are soft, the macro picture might actually be favorable for EXR over the next 5 years.

CEO Joe Margolis

So I think generally our view is unchanged that we're in a supply cycle, a development cycle and that it's having impact on our operations in stores. There's some new supply being added and there's some falling out. But I would say last quarter, I was asked about 2019 and I said that we - subject to what is scheduled for 2018 getting pushed into 2019, I said we thought 2019 would be flat to moderately down in new deliveries. Now based on the data we have now and what we're seeing, I would say 2019 is going to be down. So, we are seeing a slowing in the development cycle and - but it's not a material change. I mean, we're still going to have impact on our operations from new supply in 2019. You have the cumulative effect of what's being delivered but I do see the delivery slowing.

New supply is going to be a headwind at first, but competitors with higher costs of capital will quickly abandon projects. Much in the way that Walmart (NYSE:WMT) benefits from economies of scale in purchasing from wholesalers, EXR benefits from being able to borrow cheaply with an improved balance sheet. If the competition is forced to abandon plans to build new supply, all the sudden, EXR can grab extra market share without much additional effort. The macro picture may be that supply pushes prices down in the near term, but over a 3-5 year cycle, EXR's ability to grab market share will almost certainly have a positive impact on their bottom line.

EXR return projections:

FFO guidance for 2018 - $4.65

Same-store revenue growth ~4 percent

FFO growth projection ~6 percent

12-month price target - $98

Medium-term expected annual return - 11.2 percent

Rating - Buy

Level of certainty - moderately strong

