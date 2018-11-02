Xeris Pharmaceuticals Is An Attractive Buy Opportunity In 2018

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (XERS) is standing at a cusp of a transformation, from being a clinical-stage company to a commercial organization. And these times are always exciting for both biotech companies as well as investors, as they present a unique opportunity of significant upside potential at relatively low risk.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals is a biopharmaceutical company mainly focused on deploying its proprietary platform to develop and then commercialize ready-to-use injectables and infusion solutions. The company has two proprietary formulation platforms, XeriSol for working with small molecules and peptides and XeriJect for working with monoclonal antibodies and biologics. And with 73 global patents protecting the platforms and the developed injectables, these assets can continue to be revenue drivers for the company in several years.

In this context, I think Xeris Pharmaceuticals can prove to be an attractive investment opportunity especially for a healthcare investor with an above-average risk appetite. In this article, I will explain my hypothesis in greater detail.

FDA has accepted NDA for glucagon rescue product in severe hypoglycemia indication.

On October 23, 2018, FDA accepted for review Xeris Pharmaceuticals' ready-to-use, room temperature-stable liquid glucagon auto-injector in severe hypoglycemia indication. The PDUFA date for this application has been set as June 10, 2019. If approved, this Glucagon Rescue Pen stands to benefit significantly from the unmet demand in the glucagon rescue market.

Today, diabetes is called to be the largest epidemic in human history. And hypoglycemia has become the debilitating reality of life for the vast number of diabetes afflicted patients. As per Xeris Pharma's investor presentation, type 1 diabetes patients experience mild/moderate hypoglycemia twice a week while half of type 2 diabetes patients experience mild/moderate hypoglycemia two times a month. However, 30-40% of type 1 diabetes patients and almost 21% of type 2 diabetes patients witness severe hypoglycemia events once or twice a year. Fear of hypoglycemia adds to stress as well as chances of a high level of sugar in these patients.

A glucagon rescue product can play a key role in alleviating these problems. According to Xeris Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation, although physicians believe that 75% of type 1 diabetes patients and 50% of type 2 diabetes patients should maintain glucagon on hand, not many patients adhere to these opinions. Patients either do not believe that they need glucagon or believe that it would be difficult to administer it through the glucagon kit.

The above diagram will highlight the high drop-off rates in the glucagon prescription funnel, across patient types.

It is estimated that while the U.S. market need for glucagon rescue products in 2017 was of around $2.0 billion, only $240 million worth sales of these products were recorded from the U.S. in that year, according to Xeris Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation. Xeris Pharmaceuticals aims to target this huge gap in the U.S. market and replace existing Glucagon Emergency Kits with its Glucagon Rescue Pen.

Then again, reimbursement is not expected to be a challenge for Glucagon Rescue Pen. Taking a hint from the currently marketed glucagon emergency kits from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NVO), we see both on them enjoying pretty much-unrestricted access in the commercial channel and in state Medicaid programs. These kits also have strong coverage in Medicare and managed Medicaid programs.

Complementary research programs will drive the future growth of Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Going beyond severe hypoglycemia indication, Xeris Pharmaceuticals is also studying ready-to-use glucagon for additional conditions associated with hypoglycemia.

The company plans to initiate Phase 2b trial evaluating self-administered glucagon, which comprises of a ready-to-use vial and open or closed loop pumps, in Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia indication. The company has forecasted the number of eligible patients in the U.S. market to be 30,000. FDA has already granted orphan drug designation for this self-administered glucagon in Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia indication.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals is also studying its continuous subcutaneous infusion glucagon therapy in the congenital hyperinsulinism indication in NIH-sponsored Phase 2 POC trial. According to Xeris Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation, interim efficacy results are expected in H2 2018. The therapy has secured orphan drug designation in both the U.S. and EU. According to Xeris Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation, this therapy is targeting patient population of 6,200 in the U.S.

A bigger target market for the company's continuous subcutaneous infusion glucagon can be the Hypoglycemia-Associated Autonomic Failure indication. According to Xeris Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation, there are 430,000 patients in the U.S. eligible for this therapy. The company expects to release Phase 2a POC results in H1 2019.

Finally, Xeris Pharmaceuticals is also studying self-administered glucagon therapy for exercise-induced hypoglycemia.

In August 2018, Xeris Pharmaceuticals also started Phase 1 trial, evaluating its ready-to-use liquid glucagon in a closed-loop, dual-hormone artificial pancreas system.

Consensus revenue estimates for the company highlight a solid growth trajectory.

Wall Street analysts expect the company to earn only $1.65 million worth revenues in FY 2018, while revenues in FY 2019 are expected to be $4.12 million. Revenues are expected to soar to $35.17 million FY 2020. These projections reflect very high growth expectations from the company in the coming years.

Certain company-specific risks cannot be ignored by retail investors.

The biggest risk for Xeris Pharmaceuticals, today, is its direct competition with Eli Lilly's investigational nasal glucagon. Eli Lilly has much more resources at its disposal, to effectively create awareness for its product and reach a larger pool of physicians. Nasal glucagon is also much easier to use as compared to injectable Glucagon rescue pen from Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

However, as per Xeris Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation, the primary concern with an intranasal glucagon option is the possible failure of absorption of the full dose. Additionally, as per Patient and Caregivers Perceptions Study (n=700), IPSOS, 2018, mentioned in Xeris Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation, a subcutaneous administration of glucagon is perceived to have higher efficacy benefits. In this context, physicians may still prescribe the Rescue Pen since the risks associated with severe hypoglycemia are too high to ignore.

In H1 2018, the company witnessed total operating expenses close to $25.0 million. In absence of new revenue streams and additional funding, at the current cash burn rate, we can expect the company to sustain its operations till the end of 2019. As of June 30, 2018, Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a cash balance close to $134.53 million and $18.17 million long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Then again, like any clinical-stage company, R&D failures pose a grave risk for Xeris Pharmaceuticals. Any unfavorable news about its research pipeline or regulatory setbacks can have a strongly negative impact on the company's share prices.

Despite these risks, I consider Xeris Pharmaceuticals to be a promising investment opportunity for 2018.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $24.25, which is 8.9% higher than the company's last closing price on November 01, 2018. However, I believe that the target price set by Mizuho analyst Difei Yang of $26 is a more accurate representation of the fair value of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should consider adding Xeris Pharmaceuticals to their healthcare portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.