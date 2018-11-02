ON Semiconductor: Q3 2018 Earnings Beat - Model Update And Valuation

Background & Thesis:

ON Semiconductor (ON) has sold off recently, with the rest of the industry as a whole, following the increasing tensions from trade wars and concerns that tariffs would complicate supply chains, thus hurting top and bottom line growth. During the company's earnings call, the effects of tariffs were explained as minimal and any weaknesses from trade should be offset through robust demand in other units or within 1-3 quarters. A gauge of demand, inventory levels have been able to maintain toward the lower end of the company's 11-13 week target range, suggesting a smooth functioning supply chain in the current environment. Meanwhile, company fundamentals remain positive; the company continues to pay down debt and buy back shares, paying off $65M in debt and purchasing $75M in shares.

The stock has gotten crushed YTD, falling about 20%. The company currently trades at ~12x earnings. I believe that the market has oversold ON on concerns over trade while the effects do not seem to be material to operations, creating a value opportunity to add more risk heading into the end of the year.

ON Semiconductor will continue to see strong growth from its automotive end market. Its innovations and robust product offering for ADAS and autonomous driving systems will continue to benefit the company substantially. The company's ability to provide all four sensors highly demanded in hybrid and electric vehicles offers investors an opportunity to purchase a secular trend, for ~12x at current levels. According to an industry report by Mordor Intelligence, the automotive semiconductor market is expected to reach a value of $92.96B by 2023, implying a CAGR of 17.89%. Due to ON's growing ADAS and autonomous driving segments, the company appears to be uniquely positioned to disproportionately benefit.

The value proposition is that of a secular trend in markets toward energy efficient and automated systems, both of which the company should benefit from. According to the 3Q conference call, the firm is the only semiconductor manufacturer to offer all sensors needed for autonomous driving and ADAS systems. Being that the company has seen 12% Y/Y revenue growth in their automotive end markets, the company is in a great position to benefit from a long-term disrupting trend toward electric, hybrid and self-driving cars. Given that this end market is only 30% of revenue, there is immense growth potential for this market.

3Q18 Earnings & Guidance Wrap-Up:

Following a strong 3Q, the company posted revenue coming in at $1.54B (10.8% Y/Y, 5.9% Q/Q), which beat by $30M. The company also posted GAAP earnings of $0.38, beating estimates by $0.01, growing earnings by 50.8% Y/Y and 9.7% Q/Q. The strong beat came from solid operational execution during the quarter and robust demand and revenue traction from their power solutions group.

The stock jumped by ~11% following the news. While the actual results are impressive, investors traded more on the guidance the company offered for the rest of 2018. The company offered revenue guidance for 4Q18 of $1.48B to $1.53B, while consensus estimates were ~$1.47B, signalling upside potential.

During the quarter, the company had added another 20% to their joint venture for 8-in wafers, ON Semiconductor Aizu Co. The addition pushes the positions to 60% in total. The expected impact on 4Q results were guided toward about ~$20M in gross profits from manufacturing services, as per the company's 3Q earnings call.

Macroeconomic Impacts:

The company had mentioned that rising input costs resulting from tariffs are having a minimal impact and will be bypassed leading to a minimal effect on company earnings. Higher input costs do however raise the capital intensity of new products, thus suggesting that capital expenditures will be greater as a percent of revenue than historically. The company mentioned during their 3Q conference call that rather than the historical 6-7%, to expect more like 8-9% to reflect the rise in input costs throughout the supply chain.

Other than raising CAPEX guidance, the firm mentioned relatively flat impacts to its business units. The one segment seeing a bit of demand weakness is the industrial end market, as a result of weakness in the Greater China region coming from tariff impacts. While higher capital intensity would be a concern, the tariff impact is expected to be alleviated toward 1H19.

Model Updates & Price Targets:

The below projected P&L for ON shows FY 2018 EPS estimates of $1.43, 2019 EPS of $1.40, and 2020 EPS of $1.51. The weakness in FY 2019 is the result of transition to higher margin business, expected to bottom toward the middle of 1H19.

Revenue

Revenue growth will remain robust due to the company's diversified offerings and unique competitive position in the ADAS and cloud computing segments of the business.

Source: Bloomberg, internal estimates

Margins

The model applies gross margins of 37.5% from weakness mentioned above in 4Q18 through 1H19. The model implied a margin expansion of ~60bps by the end of 2020 to 39.3%.

EBITDA margins are expected to weaken marginally in 4Q18 and are expected to recover and expand going into 2H19. The model projects a EBITDA margin of 24.5% by the end of 2020.

Source: Bloomberg, internal estimates

Capital Expenditure

Increased capital intensity is reflected through CAPEX spending as a percent of revenue increasing as per company guidance. Historically, CAPEX spending ranged averaged ~7% of revenue. Increasing input costs from macroeconomic and competition driving factors will increase the need for capital expenditure to ~9% of revenue.

Source: Bloomberg, internal estimatesRelative Valuation

To avoid unreasonable multiples, only EV/Revenue and EV/EBITDA multiples were applied to ON Semiconductors public peer group.

The company trades at discounts to their median peer multiples, suggesting significant upside to stock prices:

Source: Bloomberg, internal estimates

Using median peer multiples suggest a range of upside for the stock price. With 25th percentile multiples applied, the stock price is implied to be valued at $27.17 - $43.37. These results are comparable to sensitivity analysis applied to the discounted cash flow model's terminal growth and discount rate. Terminal growth rate sensitivities suggest a range of prices from $17.87 - $36.87.

Discounted Cash Flow

Discounted cash flow analysis suggests a stock price of $23.59, implying a multiple of 15.6x FY 2020 EPS, compared to current levels of 7.1x in the trailing twelve months. Source: Bloomberg, internal estimates

Conclusion

Short-term market action and an overflow of negative sentiment has suppressed and oversold ON Semiconductor stock. The company continues removing leverage from its balance sheet and continues to see robust demand and top-line growth with minimal impact from trade tariffs and rising interest rates. The company has suffered a near 20% decline YTD and is finding support at around $14.50. This price target of $23.59 suggests upside potential of ~40%, which would be comparable to recent semiconductor cycles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ON.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.