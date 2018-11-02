The Pros And Cons Of Owning The Russell 2000

As a result, I am initiating a small position here in the Russell 2000, and waiting for another leg lower to the $130s before I add to the position.

While some indexes have declined 10% already, and are flashing short term buy signals, this may not be enough to satisfy the bears.

The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) might be showing some opportunity here ($150 as I write this), as the overall market has pulled back about 10% from its highs, while the economy continues to grow. This pullback is needed for a healthy correction to take place, and it gives many institutional investors the excuse needed to step in and buy.

Here is a more thorough description of IWM below (from E*TRADE):

The investment seeks to track the investment results of the Russell 2000-® Index- which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the U.S. equity market. The fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the underlying index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the underlying index. It may invest the remainder of its assets in certain futures- options and swap contracts- cash and cash equivalents- as well as in securities not included in the underlying index- but which the advisor believes will help the fund track the underlying index.

Despite the Russell flashing short term buy signals, longer-term indicators are showing the opposite. As a result, I will start a small position in the Russell here, since the 10% correction does provide value long term, and wait for another leg lower before adding more to my position. Let's take a look at the data below to define our future buy points.

Russell 2000 Snapshot

Just as a quick reminder, the IWM has a .19% expense ratio, seen below, which is considered extremely low. Source: E*TRADE

The Russell 2000 also owns some of the most exciting, small-cap companies in the world that the S&P 500 (SPY) can't necessarily offer. Companies like U.S. Silica (SLCA), 3-D Systems (DDD), Callon Petroleum (CPE), and hundreds of others that span across multiple sectors are revolutionary in certain aspects, i.e., 3-D printing, shale, and respective frac sand companies, and are what makes the Russell capable of moving more than most conservative indexes.

The U.S. economy is also supportive of growth companies in the current environment. GDP is healthy at around 2%, interest rates are rising but still low, people are employed at a high rate, and housing is strong. So, there is no doubt that the economy is humming under Trump.

While I like the S&P 500, and own a large portion of it in my portfolio, the benchmark index is laden with companies that are in the more mature stages of their businesses. Therefore, performance can be relatively muted at times in the S&P 500 vs. other indexes. This is why it makes more sense to figure out an allocation to combine the Russell 2000 with the S&P 500, since the U.S. is, indeed, in a growth environment.

The Russell 2000 is also considered the benchmark to beat amongst small-cap companies. It must stay competitive with other small-cap funds in order to remain the benchmark, which is why I choose the Russell 2000, in the end, over other small-cap funds. I just feel more comfortable risking a major portion of my portfolio (10% or so) on a quality, diversified ETF in IWM, rather than risk that same amount on an individual small-cap stock or lesser-known fund that could go belly-up.

With that being said, the 10% correction just doesn't seem like enough of a decline to me. Normally, I would think 10% is fine. But, when looking at a longer timeframe, I begin to fear that another leg down could come.

Technicals Bullish Short Term

Not only are fundamentals on a macro perspective bullish, but short term technicals appear bullish, as well. The Russell 2000 has fallen to pretty strong support made in last February, and the RSI is now oversold (seen below). Source: E*TRADE

The MACD is also crossing up, which is considered bullish, and shares just popped above the nine-day moving average, showing that perhaps the decline is reversing. But, the longer-term charts give me reason to pause.

Longer Term Is More Worrisome

IWM is bouncing strongly as I continue to write this, proving short term technicals are bullish. But, take a look at the move made by the Russell over the past couple of decades below.

Source: E*TRADE

The recent pullback to $150 is healthy, but if current support of the 20 day moving average is broken (orange line), then shares could fall all the way to $125, or about the 50 day moving average, before reaching support set back in 2016.

The RSI is also not oversold enough to warrant a good risk/reward entry position, when using a long-term timeframe, and the MACD is crossing to the downside. These items definitely detract from the bull thesis.

Therefore, $150 seems like a good entry point here for a small position only (at the 20 day moving average, or orange line). $140 would be no-man's land and should be avoided like the plague. But, the low $130s would not only act as strong support (the 50 day moving average and 2016 breakout area), but the RSI would finally be oversold. So, this is where I will get aggressive if and when shares fall to the low to mid $130s.

Conclusion

The Russell 2000 is chosen by investors seeking growth, and no time seems better than now as the U.S. economy is growing at a steady clip under Trump. Meanwhile, interest rates remain low, which are essential for loans to small businesses.

As a result, I will initiate a small position in the Russell 2000 here at $150.00, but will wait for a larger decline to the low $30s before I get more aggressive.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.