Lilis Energy's (LLEX) CEO Ron Ormand on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Executives

Joe Daches - President & CFO

Ron Ormand - Chairman & CEO

Jim Denny - EVP, Production & Operations

Wobbe Ploegsma - VP, Capital Markets & IR

Analysts

Jordan Levy - SunTrust

Jeffrey Campbell - Tuohy Brothers

Ronald Mills - Johnson Rice & Company

Mike Kelly - Seaport Global

Jeff Grampp - Northland Capital

Mike Scialla - Stifel

David Beard - Coker Palmer

Eli Kantor - IFS Securities

Richard Tullis - Capital One

After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Joe Daches

Thank you and good morning everyone and thank you for joining Lilis Energy's conference call.

Today, Lilis management will discuss financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018, and will provide an update on corporate developments. After the market closed yesterday, Lilis Energy released financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2018. If you have not yet reviewed Lilis's earnings release, please visit our Investor Center pardon me at the Company's website lilisenergy.com.

Our remarks today may contain certain forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Participants are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and the actual results and developments may differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Please see our earnings release for a discussion of these statements and associated risks.

We also refer to non-GAAP measures, so please see the reconciliation within their earnings release.

Joining me today is our Chairman and CEO, Ron Ormand; Jim Denny, EVP of Production & Operations; and Wobbe Ploegsma, Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations.

During this call, we will review the results of the quarter and then discuss the outlook for the remainder of 2018.

I'd now like to turn the call over to our Chairman and CEO, Ron Ormand.

Ron Ormand

Thanks, Joe, and good morning everyone. Welcome to our 2018 third quarter earnings call and corporate update. I'm very excited to have the opportunity to address everyone today. It's been a while since I've been able to speak and I'm very much looking forward to talking about the company because I am very positive about where we are today and where we are going.

First of all, I would like to thank all of our Lilis employees for the hard work gone onto this quarter; we made tremendous strides in achieving a lot of goals for the company, growing our asset, and our production base.

Secondly, I'd like to thank our loyal investors who supported us through a very challenging time and environment, many of you have been with us for since we started, sincerely appreciate the support and much of the constructive dialogue that I've received from all of you.

I'd like to start the call by saying that we have achieved virtually all of our strategic goals that we set out to accomplish thus far in 2018, despite the production curtailments in the third quarter; we're positioned to exceed our 2018 exit rate target of 8,000 barrels a day. As you all know, we did unfortunately experience these curtailments and construction delays during third quarter which negatively impacted our production.

To be clear, these reduced production levels are solely a function of curtailment from third-party infrastructure issues which included equipment upgrading and construction and nothing to do with the quality of our wells. However I'm pleased to announce we are back on line this week with all the previously curtailed wells and they are all on production, currently producing 7,000 Boe per day to sales with our capacity exceeding 8,000 barrels a day.

We also expect incremental increases in production to be realized in the fourth quarter from our ongoing drilling program which we'll discuss in a few minutes.

The upgrading of these facilities which we accomplished in the third quarter will meet all the future demand for our production, on the gas side, and reduce the potential for future shut-ins and curtailments. These new facilities also provide for the ability for us to immediately produce gas from wells which have commenced flow back and as an example we're currently producing gas into the gas system on our East Access well which is flowing back.

Further to support of our quality of our acreage is the wells that have been curtailed -- not being curtailed, are tracking our published type curve well and we've been able to show a very strong growth in our proved reserves audited by third-party engineers.

Our acreage is proving to be some of the most prolific in the Delaware Basin.

We recently updated our location counts with our recent acreage transactions and swaps. We have approximately 1,200 locations approximately 54% and 28% of these locations respectively are in the Wolfcamp and Bone Springs vintage.

It's important to note that 80% of our drilling locations are situated in Western Texas and New Mexico and that's where the majority of our value lies.

Now I'd like to talk a little bit about an update on the operations in the third quarter and some of the highlights which was in actuality a very good quarter and compared to where we've been, we are very proud of that.

Net production during the third quarter increased 234% year-over-year and 16% quarter-over-quarter record high for the company. Adjusted EBITDAX equated $12.4 million or approximately $49 million annualized which is a new quarterly high and represents 177% increase for the year and a 51% increase since the second quarter of 2018. Year-to-date EBITDAX for the nine months was $25.5 million.

Our PV-10 increased 467% from $69 million at year-end to $391 million at September 30, 2018 on an SEC basis. Total proved reserves on a volumetric basis increased 308% and 24% since last quarter.

During the quarter, we successfully completed several acreage swaps and acquisitions, increasing our net acreage to over 20,000. Our working interests are now moved up to approximately 76% and we currently operate 99% of our acreage. So we very much have cored up our acreage into what we consider to be the core economic areas that we want to focus on.

We completed numerous several infrastructure agreements on the oil side which provide firm transportation, firm protection against basis blowouts and access to premium Gulf Coast pricing in 2019. I think we can arguably say there's no company certainly of our size and a lot of companies of much larger size that have completed the infrastructure agreements that we have in place and are positioned to move forward during the difficult times, while we still are facing some backlog and infrastructure build-out.

I'd like to also say we remain on track with our 2018 guidance. D&C Capital which is $100 million and our objective is to attain cash flow neutrality for D&C by mid-year 2019.

Couple of things that we've achieved since the end of the third quarter, most notably, we closed on a new RBL with an initial borrowing base of $95 million, refinanced our first lien term loan, and significantly lowered our cost of capital and increases our liquidity. This refinancing also reduced our leverage to the conversion of $68.3 million of second lien term loan into common and preferred equity. It results in a pro forma total debt to annualized EBITDAX for the third quarter of less than 3.5 so gradually moving that leverage down to the target number of 2.5.

We placed all of our wells that were curtailed or shut-in back on production. Current production now exceeds 7,000 barrels per day and then with capacity of 8,000 barrels per day as wells continue to come online and produce at maximum capacity.

The six upcoming wells that we expect to also positively impact production later in the fourth quarter, two of these are in flow back, two are completing, and two wells are drilling. We expect at least four of those to be on production by year-end as two of the wells that we're drilling are in the pad and may go over into 2019.

Looking forward, strategic things that we've accomplished thus far in 2018 allow us to focus on executing our development program for the remainder of 2018 and into 2019. We're very well- positioned to end 2018 on a strong note and position for a very successful 2019.

2019 budget and program will be announced before year-end; however we don't expect many changes to the current two rig program drilling longer laterals.

We will continue focusing on our core acreage in Texas and additional delineation on our Eastern acreage in 2018 and 2019, specifically targeting the Wolfcamp and the Bone Springs. We will continue our drilling into Mexico acreage in mid-19 as permits are received and we look forward to drilling some longer laterals possibly two mile laterals in our New Mexico acreage.

We'll continue to look at ways to simplify our capital structure, improve liquidity, and reduce our borrowing costs, as we look towards becoming cash flow neutral in 2019.

I'd like to conclude by saying that company is the strongest position that it has been to-date and I'm very optimistic about the future of this company. Management, the board, and myself are all significant shareholders of this company which I think is a major distinction that we have compared to most all of the small cap players in this market. We continue to review all of our strategic options and financial options in order to enhance our shareholder value. We feel the stock is clearly undervalued at these current levels and we will do all everything we can tuning that in the right direction. Most importantly we'll continue to execute on our business plan and move the company forward as we have said and continue to hit on the goals that we have set out for 2018 and we will set out for 2019.

With that, I'd like to turn it over to Joe to briefly review our third quarter results and then we can take question-and-answer.

Joe Daches

Thank you, Ron, and good morning again everyone.

I'm just going to briefly go over the highlights for the quarter. For Q3 2018 revenue from oil and natural gas and NGLs was approximately $19.5 million versus $17.5 million for Q2 of 2018. The increase of $2 million or 11% was primarily attributable to increased sales volume as well as higher average realized prices for natural gas and NGLs which was partially offset by a decrease in average realized price.

Total net production for the third quarter was 55.88 Boe per day and it's up 16% as compared to Q2 of 2018.

Our net loss attributable to common stock was $5.3 million during Q3 2018 compared to a net loss of $31.2 million during the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDAX during the third quarter of 2018 was $12.4 million compared to $8.3 million during the second quarter of 2018. This 51% increase in EBITDAX was driven by increased revenue due to higher production volumes and pricing as well as lower operating costs per Boe produced during the third quarter.

Our production costs have decreased and they've decreased $6.11 per Boe for the three months ended June to $5.39 per Boe for the three months ended September. The decrease in production cost per Boe resulted from lower crude and water handling expenses as well as lower overhead cost per Boe produced.

We've also reduced our total GAAP G&A by 4.1 or 38% year-over-year to $6.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018.

Our total operating expenses increased $1.4 million from $17.8 million for the three months ended June 30, to $19.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018. I’m pleased to report our current financial position remains strong and provides the financial flexibility to fund our 2018 and 2019 CapEx.

As Ron iterated earlier, we expect to become cash flow neutral in 2019.

And with that, I'd like to open up the call for questions please.

Our first question comes from Neal Dingmann with SunTrust. Please go ahead, Neal.

Jordan Levy

Hey guys, this is actually Jordan sitting in for Neal. Just wondering if we could get a little color on gas takeaway and infrastructure going forward and some of those wells you get coming online and if how much assurance we have on getting those connected and that sort of thing. Thanks for the update.

Ron Ormand

Sure. So the expansion we've done in the facilities upgrading of the facilities puts us in a position where we have increased our capacity and also we've increased our ability to get wells online quicker. As we mentioned to you now with the new system, we can actually flow back directly once into the gas line as we're doing with the Access, so that we're picking up gas sales much faster than we did before.

So although these upgrades were painful, they position us very well for that, we're working very closely with Lilis people, we speak to them daily in terms of where our wells are coming on, when they're coming on, what types of pressure will we expect to see in each of those wells and getting those hooked into.

We've also added additional personnel in our construction side, possibly tripled the number of construction people in order to complete all of the different construction activities that we have to make sure that we're much more timely in getting wells hooked into the system. So we're very confident about that, about our capacity, and our ability to improve our times in getting wells hooked in.

Jordan Levy

Great, thanks, thanks for the color guys. And then just one more if I could, as it relates to kind of delineating or testing both geographically across some of your position or geologically, just where do you guys see yourself kind of in that testing window and kind of going forward, how would you prioritize where you're going to test and where you’re going to try to delineate and that sort of thing?

Ron Ormand

Well, again I think the idea we have is to maximize the value of our acreage. So by testing in the areas where we have the majority of our locations and also in the areas where we have majority of our benches which happen to be Wolfcamp and Bone Springs.

The pretty much our development plan is going to track that, as you see right now, we've been drilling more Wolfcamp A and Bone Springs wells and we're going to continue the same pattern as we move into 2019. We'll continue to develop our eastern acreage as we move forward in 2019 and but it's really all about maximizing the value of the acreage and where those locations are and making sure that we focus on creating the maximum value we can from those numbers of the locations that we have and also it's about where we have the higher return on capital. So we have to balance the two, well we believe that the higher value acreage that we have will be high return as well, so we're able to accomplish both goals.

Our next call comes from Jeffrey Campbell with Tuohy Brothers. Please go ahead, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey Campbell

Good morning. I thought I start with higher level --

Ron Ormand

Good morning, Jeff.

Jeffrey Campbell

Right. I thought I start with a little higher level question and just ask you hopefully it's not too early, but broadly what are your primary operational and financial goals as you get ready to come into 2019?

Ron Ormand

Well, we haven't set forth our budget. I think broadly our financial goals, I think is to become cash flow neutral, drill it in our cash flow, running two rigs within that budget and continuing to increase obviously our EBITDAX, reducing our leverage metrics, and improving our balance sheet in terms of reducing our leverage and also bringing more into a more simplified capital structure.

Operationally, our goals are to move towards improving our economics on our drilling. I think some of that's going to be obviously with our longer laterals. But also we will have some limited pad drilling as we move into 2019. We have assembled and put together a very good team I think on the drilling side and we're going to continue executing and showing strong well results. Our well results have been very good and so we continue to do that but I think the key is moving additional -- moving our cost down additionally.

We could also be looking at the two mile lateral, specifically in the Mexico; we're permitting some of those up there.

I think also on the Loe side, we're looking at some substantial improvements there as we move more towards the agreements that we've put in place with Salt Creek on our disposal and also some of the things we've done on the acquisition side, that's going to substantially improve our Loe.

And then, finally, as we -- our infrastructure agreements that we have in place which allow us to get more premium pricing, something a lot of people have really focused on that, but particularly if we get into the second quarter and then more specifically in the back half of the year, those are $10 to $15 all-in when you factor in the differentials between the Gulf Coast and the WTI plus our transportation now going from trucking into gathering.

So we'll see improvement in economics across the board. We've reduced our GLA on a dollar basis and that's going to continue to come down specifically on a Boe basis. We have, we don't require a lot of additional G&A to do what we're doing which is the good thing. And I mean specifically because we're not really changing the level of activity that we have with the two rig programs. So I think we should see some substantial improvement in our margins both from a revenue enhancement side and Loe reduction side and also then the capital improvement and efficiency side on our returns.

Jeffrey Campbell

Thank you, that was really comprehensive in detail and so I appreciate that. And kind of following that up and also thinking about the press release, it sounds like that increasing working interest in your core acreage has been largely accomplished, so thinking about all the goals you just outlined there are you still looking to increase acreage in 2019 or is that inconsistent with the goals you just outlined?

Ron Ormand

I think it's very selective again as you're seeing what we've been doing more recently would be consistent with what we would do going forward which is really focusing in on acquiring additional opportunistic working interest, probably smaller working interest. But most important they have to be accretive to where we're trading and obviously where we're trading, we've got to be 10,000 an acre to make acreage acquisitions.

So I don't see us been terribly impressive at all, I mean I think we still have add-ins and swaps that we can do, but the examples of our last acreage deals we've done or we've done through swaps or we've done something more in the 10,000 range which is a working interest that we have in our own block. But we have plenty of inventory, I don't think that's really the issue for us right now and it's proving that inventory and delineating that inventory is really going to be the focus.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, got it. That sounds consistent with the operational goals that you laid out earlier. If I could ask one last one, I know it’s kind of in line with what you just brought up as you continue to appraise the third Bone Spring, I was just curious because I hear different things from different operators, do you see it as a continuous resource with the Wolfcamp below it or do you see it as a discrete zone that could be developed independently at the Wolfcamp?

Ron Ormand

I'm going to let Jim answer that question. I mean I believe it's a discrete bench not part of the Wolfcamp but Jim Denny, our EVP Operations why don't you?

Jim Denny

Yes, at this point we're considering a discrete bench. Not totally related to the Wolfcamp.

Jeffrey Campbell

So that creates the possibility that if you wanted you had a pad and you wanted to develop some Wolfcamp benches first, you could come back later and do the Bone Spring and take advantage of the infrastructure that's already on the pad.

Jim Denny

Yes, very much so. In fact we have some of that planned for next year. We'll do our first like two wells pad drilling next year and we will do exactly that. We're doing our first wine rack test as we speak, we have did a refrac on one of our existing wells and then we're doing a new frac on the Oso. With the Oso being in the Wolfcamp A and the Kudu being in the existing well in the Lower Wolfcamp XY so we're looking at our first one of those, we're also looking at our first Zipper frac on our southern location on the Haiti well. So we're moving in that direction and certainly plan to do to do multiple benches from the same pads.

Jeffrey Campbell

Okay, well, thanks for the color, I appreciate it.

Our next question comes from Ronald Mills with Johnson Rice & Company. Please go ahead, Ronald.

Ronald Mills

Good morning. A question on the presentation you put out last week where you should the type curves relative or production versus the type curve. Curious particularly as it relates on the mile and a half and the Moose. Is it fair to assume that the Moose that we're tracking relative to Bison that's purely a function of curtailments? And now that the curtailments are over, do you plan on continuing to update the performance versus type curve, so we can see where they're tracking.

Ron Ormand

Yes, in fact we do believe it's a function of that and we will be updating that type curve. There was some curtailment issue with that particular well and that we're going to be updating that. But we believe still that that well is tracking at or above the Bison type curve.

Ronald Mills

And wasn't on there, where's the Bison tracking relative to your the mile and a half type curve that you put out there?

Jim Denny

The Bison is actually above the mile and a half type curve that we're using for reserve purposes and in internal forecasting. So it's outperforming the type curve.

Ron Ormand

Yes, we can put that on the chart to get thought.

Ronald Mills

Okay great. And then from a CapEx standpoint, if you keep a two week program does moving to 7,500 foot laterals is the primary focus is that have much impact on the overall spending level or would you spend a similar amount of capital as you would this year but just gain quite a bit of efficiencies by lengthening from 5,000 to 7,500 foot laterals?

Ron Ormand

Well, first I'll say and I'll let Jim answer some of that. The costs that we have going from a up from the mile and mile and a half is not significant and that the benefit that we get from any uplift in production more than offsets that also from a timing perspective. There's not a lot of difference in our timing. So we may be talking a $1 million a well. But Jim if you want to comment a little bit more on that?

Jim Denny

Yes, we're in a fairly unique position here because we're at four strings a pipe to get to TD. So we've already spent a large percentage of our drilling dollars before we actually get it to drilling the lateral. So extending the lateral itself is not expensive compared to getting there. So that extra string of pipes if we could get down to a three string pipe and maybe it makes more difference and then we also we're able to lower our completion costs on a per segment or per frac basis. So even though we're doing more fracs we're seeing about the same total cost for the mile and a half as we expect -- we're experiencing before in the one mile. So there is a double benefit for doing longer laterals.

Ronald Mills

Okay, great. And then maybe this is for you too Jim the curtailments and the return of the wells to production over the course of the past, we can have it seems like those production is up 500 plus barrels a day and can you talk about just the process of bringing those wells off of curtailment, how long do you think it takes to get the production from those wells ramped up to get closer to that 8,000 barrel a day or two, you guys have put out there for quite a while now.

Jim Denny

Yes, we've done a several different things. We decided to go ahead and upsize some piping. We've laid out our built-in truck lines strategically, so that we could get wells as Ron mentioned on to sales quicker and we've been working with Lucid to increase our compression. And in fact we're in the process of doubling our compression capacity which will allow us as these wells go from high pressure to low pressure to optimize our production.

So we have a little bit of that going on here through this transition but we think we'll have the extra compression in the next week and a half, two weeks. So we should be able to you should see it rather quickly. So everything's hooked up it's just a matter now of optimizing.

Ron Ormand

Right and bringing them with the wells back on we want to be careful, how we bring them on and how we produce them. So we're bringing them back on in a very measured careful fashion.

Ronald Mills

Okay, great. And then one last one this came up from one of your answers earlier Jim, the co-development for lack of a better term of the Wolfcamp A and B on that, on that one pad as you look at the multi well pads it sounds like the thought process there is also to test kind of the Wolfcamp A, B moving towards kind of a section development program. Is that fair and do you think eventually you'll test A, B and the Bone Springs to test that discrete zone concept.

Jim Denny

Yes, very much so. In fact we are -- the wells that we're drilling now in combination with some of the wells we drilled earlier this year and late last year we think we're going to establish multiple benches within the Wolfcamp A. We haven't tried that on the B yet but, so I think you're going to see discrete benches within subsets of the Wolfcamp and the Bone Spring. We are flowing back our first third Bone Spring, now and it looks very promising for us that's in the third Bone Spring will probably have at least two different levels in two in order to exploit it completely.

Our next question comes from Mike Kelly with Seaport Global. Please go ahead, Mike.

Mike Kelly

Good morning. It's great to see those wells back online, Ron, just a little bit of clarity here that the delta between your production and capacity close [ph] to that 1,000 barrel day mark, when do you think actually could completely close is that going to be year-end event or is any of that lingering to 2019? Thanks.

Ronald Ormand

Yes, we think that that's not going to linger on until 2019. We think -- we're sticking with our guidance at 8,000 barrels per day. We --it's a thing we've got to get them on and produce them and then see where we get, so it's difficult for me to put a timeline on it but I do think in the next 30 days that we should be through that process in the worst case but I you know, that's going to depend a lot on, within this initial compression and we're -- I guess we said we're just we stick right now to our 8,000 barrels a day and by year-end. So that's where we are today. We'll give an update. We'll some new wells online in November. Then we can give you a further update probably in the next 30 days.

Mike Kelly

I guess that's going to getting that too is, so we get a year-end update from you guys or in Q4 is it -- is it unlikely that we're still kind of having the conversation about production and capacity is that kind of fully over at that point those two are kind of one and the same.

Jim Denny

There will always be a little lag.

Ron Ormand

There will always be a little lag, yes, but it's not going to be --

Jim Denny

Still not be so big.

Ron Ormand

Not as big. There's always going to be some because you have work over as you have redoing put it in pumps so you've some is up. So there's always going to be some but not to that extent, no.

Mike Kelly

Right. Maybe a question for Jim but you guys have been extremely active this year on the delineation front and you've kind of attacked the eastern acreage gone to zones outside of the A and B tested the XY Bone Springs now in multiple levels. Yes, maybe you could just kind of characterize for us really kind of the big learning's on the delineation front if there is any kind of big takeaways for us. And you stated in the press release you're very encouraged with what you've done maybe you could just expand upon that? Thanks.

Jim Denny

Well, the Wolfcamp B has been our -- has been a bread and butter has been very good to the company. Each one of these benches are a little different. We're seeing varying GORs structurally they're a little different but all are -- I can't say we don't have enough production right now to really differentiate whether the next best one is going to be a Wolfcamp A or the upper or lower A or even the second or third Bone Spring. We just don't have the data to show that yet. But certainly we're look at it every day and try to mind what we can from it, so that we can hydrate our targets.

Ron Ormand

I think we're very encouraged with what we're seeing in our Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and in our Bone Springs well. But we got that four, five wells, right. So it’s very difficult to say we drill more wells, we get quite a few A wells coming on in the fourth quarter, we will have some more Bone Springs wells, and so as we get more data then we can kind of give you a little bit more color as to how they stack up against one another. But also with the shut-ins that doesn't help us evaluate those areas very well until we can get them on a consistent production basis.

Mike Kelly

How about on the geographic front too, I think investors are somewhat they're very cognizant that in the push-up to the CVP on the eastern side of your acreage. But Ron, I think we've had a conversation before that you feel like it's pretty minuscule amount of acreage that you actually have exposed that might be coming in this eastern bucket for you, can you kind of give us a little bit of your thoughts on the percentage stat you say is say too far east but East relative to West and what that means?

Ron Ormand

Well, we’ve laid out in our release that 80% of our acreage is in Western Texas in areas where we've already delineated, and in New Mexico, so it's really 20% that we haven't yet delineated again we're encouraged by what we've seen, how much of that 20% is going to be good, we can't say yet. I can certainly tell you it's not zero and I can tell you it will be confident in -- we’re confident in that acreage but how much of it, of that 20%, I don't know yet. Okay and we've only drilled a few wells there, we'll be doing some more work doing pilot wells, doing some seismic, we have another well scheduled there in the fourth quarter and we'll get more data and we can assess that. But we just don't have enough data to say that yet but we are encouraged by what we've seen.

Mike Kelly

Okay, great. Is it fair to characterize you feel essentially at this point good on 80% of the acreage, is that?

Ron Ormand

I feel good on a 100% of our acreage. I know, it's not 80%, I’m just telling you what’s 80% and 20%, I think the other 20% has not been delineated yet and what we’ve seen is encouraging, so no that’s not what I would characterize in.

Our next question comes from Jeff Grampp with Northland Capital. Please go ahead, Jeff.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning guys. I was curious to get your uptake on Ron you talked about getting to a free cash flow neutral position middle of next year, where do you guys kind of see the company going thereafter is the plan to run two rigs generate some free cash or is the bias to maybe look to accelerate the growth from that point moving forward?

Ron Ormand

I think we would continue to look at what's the best return on capital, right. I mean it's really more of a macro question in terms of return on capital, what kind of returns we're getting, what kind of pricing there is in that time in the environment whether it's continuing to drill debt reduction, what makes the most sense. So we haven't gone out and looked at that and so we just starting to begin to do that next year, we will have some free cash flow and then at this point in time, it'd be more just putting more than likely paying down debt, but there could be opportunities to pivot and make sure that we're flexible and maintain liquidity for our -- to be opportunistic. So I think it's probably a combination of the two, I know that we're going to get extremely aggressive just in all of it, so we'll maintain improve our liquidity, improve our leverage metrics and increase drilling. So it’s kind of a balance.

Jeff Grampp

Okay, that’s helpful. And I guess maybe somewhat related to that is the topic, I know in the past you guys had authorized a small share buyback and Ron you talked a couple of times in the call here about the undervalue nature of your stock and especially relative to the acreage opportunities and transaction values. So is that something you guys think you might look to revisit either in the near-term or if the shares continue to trade at levels you would view attractive to pursue such a buyback?

Ron Ormand

Yes, we would. It is we will review all the opportunities and that's one of them. Obviously that's not something I can make a decision on so it's a board decision but I know that a number of the individuals themselves are also looking to once we come out of our blackout period to take the advantage of that prices where we're at. So we're going to do what's in the best interest and would mean with our capital, but that is certainly one of the things that we will consider, yes.

Jeff Grampp

All right, understood. Appreciate the comments.

Our next question comes from Mike Scialla with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Mike Scialla

Yes, good morning. Ron, again on the looking into 2019 and getting to cash flow neutral potentially by the middle of the year, can you talk about some of the assumptions behind that, I know you mentioned that would be two rigs, is that one completion crew and have you built some inflation into that forecast?

Ron Ormand

The answer is yes and maybe Joe I'll let you answer that a little bit more and you're getting a little bit more granular but it's not -- it's not all that complicated we've been using the same completion crews in the same rigs. So it's really just extrapolating that out, it also comes from the fact that the return on capital on the mile and a half is better than on the miles. Okay, so that also helps us and as we have improvement in margins both on the revenue side and in the LOE side, those are also going to be contributing factors but Joe you want to add to that?

Joe Daches

Yes, just a little bit. I mean some of the things that you see going through this year's numbers as compared to next year's projections are crude gathering cost in 2018 are somewhere between 515 and 550 per Boe and the crude gathering contract that we executed with Salt Creek early this year's shifts that number down to $0.65 a barrel. And then we have the same type of just significant efficiency associated with SWD disposal, we're averaging the range is like 1 to 2 I think in Texas and it's like 2 to 4 per barrel disposed in New Mexico and those numbers go down to $0.485 a barrel with our SWD program also with Salt Creek.

So when you take all those things into consideration, you're running out the efficiencies are G&A efficiencies, they're CapEx efficiencies, they're handling cost of our crude, our natural gas as well as our water. So we feel pretty good about cash flow neutrality perspective going forward and just to go back just a little bit what Jim has done on the CapEx side since the beginning of the 2018, we've seen significant AFE decreases. So just again across the board, we feel pretty good about getting to cash flow neutrality in 2019. We’re going to release projections sometime here in the next couple, I guess weeks or months but for now that’s I think hopefully that helps answer your question.

Mike Scialla

Yes, that is very good.

Ron Ormand

I think when we come out with our 2019 budget; we’ll give you a little bit more color on that.

Mike Scialla

Great, thank you. Also I guess the follow-up on that too, when you look at that plan, you’ve got infrastructure built out now for all three streams, where do you see the risks for executing that plan as you're currently contemplating it?

Ron Ormand

Certainly no risk on the infrastructure side. Obviously, risk pricing right on the macro side that's the biggest we're seeing pretty consistent results when we’re drilling our A, B, and we expect to see better results on a mile and a half and also on the Bone Spring. So I think it's really probably driven more on the macro, a lot of our cost initiatives are built in, right, they are contractual, so we're going to realize those and we're going to realize the uplift. So it’s really the macro and we are pretty well hedged or close to 50% hedged at this point. So there is I'd say that's if you ask me the one thing that I could see.

Our next question comes from David Beard with Coker Palmer. Please go ahead.

David Beard

Hi, good morning gentlemen. A lot of my questions have been asked but if we could drive this way just when you look at delineation, what percent of your wells next year do you think will be on new sections versus infield or infill?

Ron Ormand

Jim, you want to answer that question? I mean we don't have all that many sections, so it's not like we're spread apart so much and most of it is in sections where we've drilled. So we don't have many sections where we haven't drilled, we're still developing that, so just off the top of my head, I don't see much of that at all. But we will give more color on that once we put together our 2019 budget.

Jim Denny

We haven't drilled many -- way you might look at that, we haven't drilled many of our pads. So I think we will see maybe a small percentage of that next year, so but within a section we probably have a well.

Ron Ormand

Yes.

Jim Denny

In every section but we're not drilling at this point. We have not been drilling pads.

David Beard

No, no, that's helpful. And then switching over to free cash flow, can you just talk a little bit about your goals there and can you get to free cash flow positive by the end of next year given the current strip?

Ron Ormand

Joe, do you want to answer that question?

Joe Daches

Yes, of course Ron. Thanks. Yes, we feel current chip will get us there right now we're looking at the second half of 2019 being free cash flow positive and on a year overall just a de minimums amount of upside down in CapEx in excess of EBITDA. So we feel good about it in the second half of 2019 for sure.

David Beard

All right, good. And then just lastly talking about improving your capital structure, and you've obviously made some strides recently but maybe just what other options do you have and just how would you prioritize what you could do on the balance sheet. Thank you.

Ron Ormand

Joe, go ahead.

Joe Daches

Yes, like -- what we like what we did so far we -- and I think everybody knows this that we, so we went in converted $65 million of that second lien de-levering the company by that claim amount into common and to press and ultimately we're going to continue to de-lever the company over the course of 2019 and with a goal of getting the company in a more friendly type of looking balance sheet. We're going to use the RBL to fund all of our drilling capital needs at a significantly lower cost of capital that we've had in place and hopefully that free cash flow position coupled with a little bit of additional conversion or just something that moves that second lien position down over the course of 2019 will help us just being a much more better balance sheet perspective.

There's a lot of optionality out there in front of us and we are looking at everything across the board but similarly the focus is for us to utilize that lower cost of capital to fund our D&C needs. We've taken that first step in and there was no prescription for us to be able to actually convert that second lien. And we do have a very good partner in Varde and we were able to move that $60 million it's actually $68 million of claim of value out of the second lien and with that, it's just the first step probably a couple more steps that will have throughout 2019 to get into a de-levered position much more de-levered position.

Our next question comes from Eli Kantor with IFS Securities. Please go ahead.

Eli Kantor

Hopefully, I'm not beating a dead horse with another inventory question. My understanding is you guys just went through a 3D dataset merge with CCG and wondering if the results from that merge have changed your view on inventory or prospectively across your acreage.

Joe Daches

The merged volume has been delivered yet we're in the latter stages, we'll have in the next few weeks but nothing's changed at this point.

Eli Kantor

And then as far as efficiency gains going forward can you remind us what your current average pad size is where you expect that to go in 2019 and what kind of well cost savings you expect associated with that.

Ron Ormand

Well, we're just showing first pad but I'll let Jim talk about that.

Jim Denny

Yes, you mean physical pad size like 300 by 400 is pretty standard pad size.

Eli Kantor

In terms of number of wells per pad.

Jim Denny

Right now, I don't think we're looking at anything more than two. It just -- if we get past the two then you start to get too uneven on your production, you spent in a lot of money and your production has big gaps at it, so we're trying to combine the efficiencies of pad drilling with -- combined with financial responsibility.

Ron Ormand

I think that would be more longer-term as we get our cash flow in production on two wells optimal for us in 2019. When we look into 2020, then we may look an increasing size maybe to four, but we don't as Jim said we're not getting that much tied up into the CapEx and delay on the production side given that the size we are, is we think that's the optimal size.

Eli Kantor

And then last one for me, what are you guys seeing in terms of service cost inflation or deflation, over the various services that you contract?

Joe Daches

Well, the big woods you know the rig cost to set. Those are under contract other than there be some labor increases but those have been fairly modest. We're seeing casing cost are up moderately but to flat. Our completion cost have been we reduced them this year on a per stage basis. So we look at -- we think that's going to be pretty flat, so the big ones that I can see mud is flat. So I don't expect there to be large increases in our service cost for 2019.

Ron Ormand

And basically on the service side for the most part, it's pretty flat, there is capacity on that frac side with some of the delaying and completion, so we don't see that change we haven't seen it changing dramatically anytime recently and I don't see that really changing especially before me get a least into the second half of 2019 and more capacity into the basin

Operator

Our next question comes from Richard Tullis with Capital One. Please go ahead.

Richard Tullis

Hey, thanks. Good morning everyone. Got on a little bit late and apologize if you went through some of this already and a lot of my questions have already been asked. But Ron as you look at 2019, I know the budget is not been released yet but when you look at the timing of your well completions, would it be more skewed toward the second half of the year to avoid potential further bottlenecks in the Permian. I know some operators have been talking about that in the 3Q releases or how do you see your cadence of well completions playing out 2019?

Ron Ormand

Now I think we do it a little differently and so what we will be doing is two rigs but what we're going to be doing as we move more towards the second half that's where we may go to so it's going to be pretty even throughout the year we go to longer laterals maybe we drill some 2 mile laterals and then also some pad drilling that we would do would be in the second half of the year, so that might start in the second quarter it's longer takes to drill. So some of the larger capital type investment drilling projects we might have would be skewed to the second half we would still have a fairly consistent program going through and we feel very good about our takeaway pricing as we get through the first half of the year.

Richard Tullis

Okay, that's helpful thank you. And then just lastly, Ron, when you provide your guidance for next year. Is it going to be more of a quarterly production outlook or maybe average for the year how do you see that?

Ron Ormand

I think we will definitely give an exit rate and we will look towards giving quarterly guidance as we enter into 2109. We need to get to enough size and also consistency in our production but that would be our plan.

Richard Tullis

Okay, that's all for me. Thanks so much guys.

Ron Ormand

Very good thank you. I think --

Ron Ormand

I just like to thank everyone for spending the time, participating, continuing to be interested and followers and investors in the little story. Again we're extremely excited about where we are. Thank all the shareholders for their support, comments, and confidence during difficult times and it means a lot. And we are very positive about where we are. We feel very good about where this company is and where we're going. So thank you everyone. Have a great Friday and anybody else obviously has any questions Wobbe and myself will be available. Thank you.

