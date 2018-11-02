Street Fighting Man: Buying More AbbVie

ABBV has many strengths and traders might prove unduly worried about the Humira story; thus I bought more shares around $80 on Friday.

ABBV had a beat-and-raise Q3 and announced that it will increase the dividend again in 2019.

AbbVie's beat and raise

The large biotech AbbVie (ABBV) reported a beat-and-raise Q3 pre-market Friday. These were the lead bullet points in its press release:

Reports Third-Quarter Diluted EPS of $1.81 on a GAAP Basis; Adjusted Diluted EPS of $2.14 Reflects Growth of 51.8 Percent

Delivers Third-Quarter Net Revenues of $8.236 Billion on a GAAP Basis; Adjusted Net Revenues of $8.236 Billion Increased 18.5 Percent on an Operational Basis

Third-Quarter Global HUMIRA Sales of $5.124 Billion Increased 9.0 Percent on a Reported Basis, or 9.8 Percent on an Operational Basis

Global Net Revenues from the Hematologic Oncology Portfolio Were $1.068 Billion in the Third Quarter, an Increase of 48.1 Percent.

All numbers were strong; revenues were a mild upside surprise.

Diluted GAAP EPS are expected to come in around $6.45 for this year; non-GAAP/adjusted diluted EPS are expected to be around $7.92.

In addition, ABBV went out on a limb and projects double digit earnings growth in 2019. That was a little surprising, given such issues as:

the advent of biosimilar competition to Humira in the EU last month

cost pressures in the US

ongoing launches of Venclexta and Orilissa and the expected H1 launch of "risa" for refractory psoriasis.

The adjusted numbers mostly differ from the GAAP numbers because of the adjustment to exclude amortization of acquired but wasting assets, such as the time-limited (wasting) asset of Imbruvica. Clearly Imbruvica cost around $21 B, and since that cost was, reasonably, not expensed during the period the asset was acquired (2015), the depreciable cost has to be spread out over the expected useful life of the drug. So I only think about ABBV and all pharma/biotech companies using GAAP, which remains the best single tool readily available not to measure cash flows (or free cash flow) but to measure profitability of a company's operations.

With no new major deals having occurred, I look for the ratio of GAAP to non-GAAP EPS to stay unchanged next year, perhaps improving just a bit, and thus will accept a low double digit early forecast of 2018 GAAP of $6.45 rising by 70 cents to $7.15.

With ABBV around $80 as I write this, the stock is trading a little above 11X projected GAAP 2019 EPS.

Is this attractive?

The Street has been marking this stock down aggressively lately, but I'm fighting this one for the following reasons.

Dividend hike coming, producing a rare yield for a strong company above 5%

ABBV announced that next year's starting dividend will be $1.07 a share, up from a current $0.96. That's $4.28 annually. With ABBV at $80, that's a propsective 5.35% yield. Note that ABBV did a Dutch auction this year, but prioritizes dividends over buybacks.

It's not just that I'm retired that I prefer dividends over buybacks for most companies, given generally equal treatment of qualified divvies versus capital gains under today's US tax laws. It's that a dividend from a large, strong company such as ABBV is more like a bond, i.e. a promise, than a buyback, which by its nature is or can be treated as opportunistic.

Is the dividend sustainable, and following its rapid ascent the past few years, can it be raised in the foreseeable future?

I think so, for the following reasons.

The new product flow is robust and builds on the company's strengths: Part 1 - Humira franchise

Let's start with Humira. The EU part of international sales is beginning to erode. A very small offset to that erosion comes from royalties to ABBV from biosimilar manufacturers for access to ABBV's patents. Other international sales, such as those from Japan, are not affected by the EU biosim launches.

Just as a way of modeling things, global sales of Humira may hold steady as US and other international growth offsets ongoing EU sales declines. The entire analytic community will know the details of this before yours truly, but that's how I'm thinking about it for now. In other words, I model ABBV as having about a present value of nearly $20 B in Humira gross income through January 2023, then a decline of unknown speed. With the Humira royalties disappearing some time next year, I think of Humira as if it were the only asset in a stand-alone Newco. In that setting, I give it a value in which $100 B in future Humira income, counting US income after biosims enter throughout 2023, translating into $60 B in after-tax income.

Thus I value the Humira franchise around $60 B, a number that naturally I will adjust down or up as the real numbers come in.

But the value of the Humira franchise is much greater than the actual Humira-specific profits. That value lies in the expected H1 2019 launch of "risa," an antibody under study for several major autoimmune diseases, with the lead indication being psoriasis. Then it lies in the projected late 2019 launch of "upa," an oral med with RA as the lead indication. Both risa and upa have several other Phase 3 and Phase 2 studies underway. Boehringer Ingelheim licensed risa to ABBV and will share in the upside.

It is ABBV's gigantic knowledge of the diseases that Humira treats, the prescribing habits of the many doctor globally who prescribe it, the regulatory considerations, the ins and outs of insurance coverage, etc. that provide a first and large intangible advantage in choosing to go with these two molecules as the next-gen products to follow Humira, and then develop and market them optimally.

In addition, in the US as well as internationally, it is a very good thing to be able to say to doctors that you can use Humira either first or second line, and then either first or second line you can use a different ABBV product, either risa or upa (as the labeling allows). This is a rare advantage, having the market leader that covers numerous indications and then having the next-gen products all detailed by the same drug rep and tied into the same marketing strategy.

It's too soon to discuss numbers, but understanding that neither risa nor upa have been approved for marketing, I pencil them in, together, as having very meaningful present value.

Then there is oncology.

The Imbruvica deal: building an oncology franchise (Part 2)

I wondered why ABBV would spend about $21 B to buy Pharmacyclics for access to Imbruvica around the peak of the biotech market in 2015. But one of ABBV's two late-stage oncology assets, venetoclax - now Venclexta in the US - looks to come through in a big way. Venclexta may be part of new ways, alongside Imbruvica-based treatment paradigms, in treating hematologic malignancies. See conference call transcript and ABBV's recent press releases for more details.

During the latest Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) conference call, the CFO clarified the financial arrangement that ABBV has with RHHBY on Venclexta:

I had talked about arrangement that we have with AbbVie on Venclexta and what is disclosed is sort of the 50-50 probably split in the U.S. Outside of the U.S., we get paid royalty and I would say it’s a solid double-digit number that we gave you, but we have not disclosed really the details yet.

It appears as though Venclexta might have a 65-35 or 60-40 profit split, with ABBV getting the lion's share of the profits. Venclexta has US patent protection listed in the FDA's Orange Book until 2031. Imbruvica appears to have protection listed until 2033. So even though J&J (JNJ) is in line for about half of Imbruvica's profits and RHHBY gets a good share of Venclexta's profits, I see these drugs, which treat similar or identical diseases with groundbreaking oral, non-chemo mechanisms, as having very large present values.

In addition, having this sort of scientific and marketing expertise provides a franchise value that is significant, as was discussed above for Humira and its next-gen drugs.

Don't forget Orilissa (Part 3)

In doing its deal with Neurocrine (NBIX) to in-license and develop what is now marketed for endometriosis, Orilissa, ABBV drew on its knowledge of reproductive hormone pharmacology as evidenced by Lupron, which was approved in 1995 and which is annualizing sales around $850 MM.

I expect Orilissa, first for endometriosis and then for uterine fibroids, to be a successful product with meaningful profits large enough to move the needle, even given ABBV's large market cap. ABBV has indicated that it intends to find ways to limit the bone loss it causes and which has led to a time limitation of usage in the initial label. No guarantees, but I'm optimistic that Orilissa can be a big success.

Orilissa represents a third way in which ABBV is extending its knowledge of a field to generate new opportunities.

Interim summary

The point of all the above is that ABBV has done, and I believe is doing, a top-notch job in developing, sustaining and building upon different franchises. It's not easy to do, but the evidence is before us.

That's the sort of company I'm comfortable owning without worrying too much about the news of the day.

Moving on...

ABBV has other, focused strengths

ABBV, a pioneer in HIV antivirals, has made a nice success in HCV, with Mavyret/Maviret as its lead drug. It is sharing about a 50% global market share with Gilead (GILD).

ABBV also has franchises in pancreatic insufficiency with Creon, in enteral delivery of Parkinson's meds with Duopa/Duodopa, and a seemingly immortal franchise with Synthroid; and others.

Risks

I think everybody is now focused on many risks in the biotech/pharma space. There is also the risk that the dividend is insecure. Please see ABBV's regulatory filings for a detailed description of many the reasons one can lose money by owning ABBV shares.

While ABBV dropped during the conference call when the CEO acknowledged more intense biosim pricing pressure in the EU than he thought, and this is an ongoing risk, I would think this has accounted for much of the drop of the stock from $100-ish to $80-ish already. Nonetheless, no one knows how all this will play out.

Conclusions - fighting the Street by overweighting ABBV

The title of this article, the 1968 Rolling Stones song, referred to street riots in France that shook the de Gaulle government. In contrast, in the investment arena, a peaceful way of fighting involves buying when the Street is dumping on a stock. Strangely, ABBV was trading around $82 and then dropped below $80 around the time that the CEO, Rick Gonzalez, indicated that ABBV thought deal prices were mostly too high and that he thought that ABBV had a strong pipeline as things stand now. As it is said on Wall Street, greed is good. But in DoctoRx-land, one Stemcentrx deal is more than enough.

With the latest announcement of a 2019 dividend hike, ABBV strikes me as a unique stock. It's a highly profitable company that is not playing the game of delaying rewards to shareholders by focusing most of its capital return program on buybacks. Given my view that equities are not cheap in any absolute sense, I like the idea of sharing the wealth in nearly real time equally with all other shareholders rather than dreaming of greater wealth per share later on via buybacks. Clearly there are risks with the biosim competition in the EU now and in 2023 in the US, and there are lots of risks with the ongoing and planned drug launches. As usual, stocks are risk assets whatever their dividend yields. Nonetheless, I liked ABBV at $90 and like it better around $80, and thus have deployed cash to increase my holdings in it after the earnings were released. Buying ABBV at $61 in early 2017 for the 4.2% dividend yield worked out well so far, and I'm hoping that buying it for the higher dividend yield in a higher rate scenario will evolve similarly.

Thanks for reading and sharing any thoughts you wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV,RHHBY,GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.