Taseko Mines Surprised In Q3, But Not Enough To Change The Cloudy Near-Term Perspective

Taseko Mines (TGB) announced some surprising Q3 results. Although the financial results were not that impressive, due to some logistical issues, the production volumes were really impressive. Taseko's 75%-owned Gibraltar mine was able to produce 43 million lb copper. It is 28% more than in Q2 and 88% more than in Q1. It is even 9% more than in Q2 2017, the last quarter before the wildfires that had a very negative impact on the Q3 2017, Q4 2017, and Q1 2018 operational results.

Source: own processing using data of Taseko Mines

The bad news is that although production of 43 million lb copper per quarter is a great news, it is most probably only a one-off event. According to Russell Hallbauer, the CEO of Taseko Mines:

In August, Gibraltar's mine engineering group determined that the Granite Pit high wall could be steepened, based on data from geotechnical and rock structure evaluations. We immediately redesigned the Granite Pit pushback, which allowed us earlier access to high grade ore benches. These benches, which we partially mined in the third quarter, were not included in the 2018 mine plan and ended up having a dramatic impact on copper production during the quarter. ... Fourth quarter production is expected to be at a more normalized level, with estimated total copper production of 130 million pounds for 2018

Moreover, the processed ore was softer and the mill was able to operate above its nameplate capacity. The copper grades climbed up to 0.31%, which is a significant improvement compared to copper grades of 0.26% and 0.2% recorded in Q2 and Q1 respectively. Also, the copper recoveries improved slightly. While in Q2, they reached the 85.3% level; in Q3, they climbed to 85.9%. The total operating costs kept on declining. They peaked at $2.33/lb copper in Q1 2018, only to decline to $1.98/lb in Q2 2018 and to $1.58/lb in Q3 2018. However, the costs are still notably higher compared to Q3 2017 ($1.18/lb) as well as Q2 2017 ($1.31/lb).

Source: own processing using data of Taseko Mines

Despite the very positive operational results, the Q3 financial results were not that good. Taseko recorded revenues of C$74.297 million ($56.715 million) which is significantly less than Q2 when the revenues climbed to C$94.273 million ($73.08 million). The main reason is not only the lowered copper price but also some logistical issues at the Gibraltar mine:

Sales of 29 million pounds in the quarter were below production due to extremely poor rail service, which stranded 18.5 million pounds of copper in concentrate at the mine. The lower sales affected our quarterly revenues by approximately $40 million and cash flow by approximately $30 million, based on current copper pricing.

It means that if the rail service operated without any issues, Taseko's Q3 revenues would be notably higher compared to Q2. On the other hand, approximately 13 million lb copper not sold in Q3 should be sold in Q4. Therefore, Taseko should achieve some very nice financial results in Q4 2018.

In Q3, Taseko recorded earnings from mining operations of C$13.568 million ($10.357 million), net income of C$7.098 million ($5.418 million) or C$0.03 ($0.023) per share, and adjusted net income of C$1.464 million ($1.118 million) or C$0.01 ($0.008) per share. The operating cash flow was C$18.053 million ($13.781 million). Taseko held cash balance of C$45 million ($34 million) at the end of Q3.

Some important news came also from Arizona, where Taseko's Florence copper project is located. The Florence mine is the future of the company, as it should be able to produce as much as 85 million lb copper per year. The mine construction should cost $200 million and it has after-tax NPV (7.5%) of $760 million (at a copper price of $3/lb). During Q3, Taseko has successfully completed a Florence Production Test Facility, consisting of an SX/EW Plant and 24-production, monitoring, observation, and point of compliance wells. The Production Test Facility should prove that the mining concept really works and that it doesn't endanger the environment. According to the news release:

Construction of the PTF progressed smoothly through the third quarter and has now been completed, on time and on budget. he wellfield and associated facilities are ready to commence leaching activities, and first copper production is expected by the end of the year. Successful operation of the in situ leaching process will allow permits to be amended for the full scale operation of 85 million pounds per year of copper cathode. It is anticipated that construction of the commercial scale operation could be commenced in the first half of 2020.

Taseko has announced that the Test Facility has done well so far. First copper production is expected by the end of this year. If everything goes well, this may be a very positive share price catalyst. However, the most important step will be the securing of a financing package for the Florence mine construction. As Taseko expects that construction of the production facility should start during H1 2020, the management will probably try to complete the financing sometime during 2019. Given Taseko's current cash balance and Gibraltar mine's cash flows, it is possible to expect that Taseko will have to secure at least $100 million from external sources. A debt financing should be the best option for Taseko's shareholders, but the company already has a $250 million long-term debt that matures in 2022. It means that securing more debt may be relatively complicated. On the other hand, equity financing would be very painful at the current share price level.

Conclusion

Taseko Mines delivered some very nice production numbers. Although the financial results were negatively impacted by Taseko's inability to transport a big part of produced copper away from the mine, the copper hasn't disappeared and it should be sold in Q4 with a corresponding impact on the Q4 financial results. However, the near-term share price development remains questionable. The share price is almost 70% down year-to-date. It is possible to expect that this situation will be reflected also during the tax-loss selling season and further declines may occur. Although the Florence project offers a significant upside potential, this potential won't be realized anytime soon. First of all, the test facility must prove that everything works as projected. Subsequently, a full-scale production permit must be granted and also the financing package must be completed. At the current market capitalization of slightly more than $150 million, Taseko is very attractively valued. However, its shares are suitable only for patient investors, as it is hard to expect any miraculous share price performance in the near term.

