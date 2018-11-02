Commodities Recap For The Week Of Nov. 2, 2018

Some signs of strength in precious metals and copper rebound above the $2.80 per pound level as stocks post gains on the week.

The Story of This Week: Dollar Makes a New High at the End of October and Falls at the Start of November

One of the most significant factors when it comes to the path of least resistance of commodities prices is the value of the U.S. dollar against other world currencies. The dollar is the reserve currency of the world and is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most raw materials. A strong dollar tends to weigh on commodities prices, and a weaker greenback is often a supportive factor. Demand for commodities is ubiquitous, and people all over the globe consume raw materials in their daily lives, production is usually a local affair.

Production of commodities staples occurs in areas of the world where the crust of the earth is rich in metals, minerals, ores, or energy reserves. When it comes to agricultural commodities, plenty of water, soil rich in nutrients, and appropriate weather conditions are required to grow the crops that feed the world. Localized production means that costs are in local currencies, a stronger dollar means that output costs rise while a weaker greenback causes production costs to decline.

As October came to an end on Wednesday, the dollar index rose to its highest level since June 2017.

As the weekly chart highlights, the dollar index moved to a high of 96.98 on October 31 as it broke through to high at 96.45 on the December futures contract and 96.865 on the continuous contract dating back to mid-August. The dollar index has moved higher from lows of 88.15 in February of this year.

While the dollar ended the month of October on a bullish note with a break above technical resistance levels, the first two trading sessions of November sent the greenback below the technical levels scaled over recent days. The dollar index closed last week at the 96.343 level after trading down to a low at 95.795 on November 2. Volatility in the currency market tends to be far lower than in commodities or other asset classes because government around the world often manage the foreign exchange markets to provide stability. It is possible that the rise in the dollar above a critical technical level caused some degree of intervention from the official sector to avoid a significant move that could create volatility across markets in all asset classes.

When it comes to the world of commodities, a stronger dollar weighs on prices. The prospects for even more dollar strength over the coming weeks and months on the back of widening interest rate differentials between the greenback and euro as well as other world foreign exchange instruments are likely to keep some pressure on raw material prices as we head towards to end of 2018.

For those who do not trade in the foreign exchange markets or the futures arena, the Invesco DB US Dollar Bullish ETF product (UUP) does an excellent job tracking the performance of the dollar versus a basket of other world currencies that is weighted towards the euro. The fund summary for the ETF states:

The investment seeks to establish long positions in ICE U.S. Dollar Index futures contracts with a view to tracking the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the Deutsche Bank Long USD Currency Portfolio Index - Excess Return over time, plus the excess, if any, of the sum of the fund's Treasury Income, Money Market Income and T-Bill ETF Income over the expenses of the fund. The fund invests in futures contracts in an attempt to track its index. The index is calculated to reflect the changes in market value over time, whether positive or negative, of long positions in DX Contracts.

The top holdings of UUP are:

Approximately 57% of the dollar index reflects the dollar-euro exchange rate relationship.

Most recently, the dollar index rose from a low of 93.395 on September 21 to a high of 96.98 on October 31, a rise of 3.8%. Over the same period, UUP moved from $24.89 to $25.88, or 4% higher. UUP closed Friday at the $25.70 level.

Those of us that trade commodities on a daily basis always have to keep one eye on the path of least resistance in the U.S. dollar. Supply and demand fundamentals often drive individual commodities prices higher or lower over time. However, the inverse price relationship between the U.S. currency and raw material prices is another influence that commodities traders and investors can only ignore at their peril.

On Friday, the employment report that said the economy added another 250,000 jobs and average hourly wages grew by 0.2% provides more data that supports a 25-basis point rate hike at the December FOMC meeting. Higher rates in the U.S. will continue to widen the gap with rates around the world and is supportive of the U.S. dollar. The path of least resistance of the greenback is a warning sign for commodities prices as we head towards the end of 2018.

Highlights in Commodities:

Gold posts a 0.25% loss on the week

Silver moves 0.38% higher but has yet to trade above critical technical resistance levels

Platinum posts a 4.95% gain for the week, and was the best performing precious metal trading at a $358 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium moves 1.71% higher on the week and closes above the $1100 per ounce level on Friday

Copper rebound 2.41% on the week as inventories on the LME continue to decline

December iron ore futures move 3.78% lower since October 26

The BDI moves 3.03% lower since the last report

Rotterdam coal slips 4.65% on the week following crude oil prices to the downside

Lumber posts an 11.15% gain on the week and moved up the limit on the January futures contract on Friday

December NYMEX crude oil continues to slump moving 6.58% lower

January Brent crude oil moves 6.19% lower on signs of Saudi selling

The premium for Brent over WTI in January closes the week at the $9.58 down $0.36 on the week

Gasoline falls 5.72%, and heating oil moves 5.67% lower since last week on the December futures contracts

The gasoline crack spread in December edges 0.94% higher while the December heating oil crack moves 3.67% lower on the week

Natural gas remains above its breakout level and moved 1.14% higher on the December futures contract on the week. The EIA reported an injection of 48 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on October 26

Ethanol rebounds 1.01% since last week

November soybeans move 3.53% higher on the week as hopes rise for a trade agreement with China

December corn gains 0.95% on the week

CBOT wheat posts 0.69% gain on the week. December KCBT wheat trading at a 4.50 cents discount under CBOT wheat up 0.5 cents from last week

March sugar falls 2.89% on the week as the recovery continues to stall

December coffee up just 0.33% since last week's report after the soft commodity recovers from lower levels during the week

Cocoa moves 0.71% higher on the week

Cotton moves just 0.33% higher on the week

FCOJ futures up just 0.07% on the week as January futures remain below the $1.40 per pound level

Live cattle lose 1.12% since last week on December futures

January feeder cattle up just 0.03% since the previous report

December lean hog futures up 0.35% on the week

The December dollar index futures contract moves 0.22% higher as the dollar pulls back after a new high on October 31

December Long-Bond futures trading at around 137-06 down 2-07 for the week as stocks rally and all data points to higher rates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,271 on Friday, November 2 up 582 points on the week as volatility continues. The VIX moves 4.55 lower and was trading at 19.61 on Friday

Bitcoin closes at $6,372.32 Friday down $63.93 or 0.99% since last week as the crypto has been hibernating in the middle of its trading range

Ethereum moved higher to $201.24 down 0.75% since the last report

Price Changes for the Week:

GSG closes the week at $17.50 per share, down 70 cents since last week's report on weakness in the price of crude oil.

Source: Barchart

The iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.42 billion and trades an average daily volume of 411,776 shares. The fund summary for GSG states that it holds a "diversified group of commodities futures."

Disclaimer: Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.