Midterm Elections' Effects On Currency Markets

The U.S. midterm elections are around the corner, and I believe they will have a significant impact on the currency markets. I say that as since President Trump has come into office, politics has had a higher impact on the financial markets. Hence, in this article, I shall look at the most likely outcomes of the midterm election, whilst, assessing each scenario's impact on the U.S. Dollar and other leading currencies. Moreover, I shall analyze the charts using technical analysis tools as this shall let readers know the upside and downside potential of each currency.

What scenarios can we anticipate?

Scenario 1: Democrats to win the lower house, whilst, the Republicans retain the Senate:

Source: www.fivethirtyeight.com

The latest opinion polls show this scenario as the most likely outcome. This is as several voters are believed to be unhappy with President Trump's policies on issues such as immigration which in turn will result in them voting for the Democratic party. However, I believe the unhappiness is countered strongly by President Trump's supporters who are excited about the booming job market. Nevertheless, this is not enough to provide President Trump with an edge over the Democrats. I say that as the latest polls indicate that the Democrats have an advantage of approximately 8% over the Republicans, which will result in them winning the lower house.

Source: www.fivethirtyeight.com

However, the storyline is different in the Senate. I say that as out of 100 seats, a mere 36 are up for re-election, and most of them are from the Democratic party. Thus, the Democrats are facing a higher risk on this front, as they are fighting to retain their own seats. Moreover, if we go by the latest poll numbers, then it isn't looking too good for the Democrats as the Republican party is expected to win in the Senate.

Overall, the polls suggest that the Democrats will be regaining control of the lower house. However, this will still limit their influence as the win shall allow them to block any new legislations. But, at the same instance, they will not be able to control President Trump's nominations as this is approved by the Senate. Thus, if this scenario were to come true, then I believe both parties will be ready to reach a compromise in all the upcoming dealings as they both have certain objectives. Lastly, this scenario is considered the most probable according to poll data.

Scenario 2: Republicans retain both the house and senate:

We cannot deny the fact that polls can be wrong, and if this does occur, then we may have Republican control over both houses for the next two years. In this scenario, the Democrats will still be able to put up some resistance. However, I do not believe the financial markets will care about this as the Republican party will hold the majority, hence, they can do as they please. Moreover, this scenario has a medium level of probability.

Scenario 3: Democrats win both the house and senate:

The third scenario relates to the probability of the Democratic party winning in both the houses, thus, giving the country a wave of blue. However, I find the probability of this scenario occurring very low. This is as President Trump controls a more sizable vote bank in comparison to the Democrats.

The reaction of various currencies:

The U.S. Dollar (UUP):

In my opinion, a Republican victory will be positive for the Greenback, whilst, a Democratic win will be negative for the Greenback. This is primarily based on the relationship between the financial markets, and the issue of deregulation. I say that as the financial markets love the deregulation move President Trump has initiated. Thus, if the Democrats were to win, then financial firms will be worried about the Democratic party blocking any significant deregulation legislature in the coming future. A good example of such a legislature would be an amendment to the Dodd-Frank Act that helps regulate the financial sector.

Thus, due to deregulation, a Republican win will be positive for the Greenback whilst, a Democratic win will be negative for the Greenback. I believe this as further deregulation in the financial sector will help increase cash inflows into wall street from other nations. This is as it would allow professional traders and hedge fund managers to trade the financial market in a more flexible way, which will be more profitable down the road. Hence, new money coming into America will most definitely cause a rise in the U.S. Dollar's value.

However, the U.S. Dollar's degree of reaction will depend upon each scenario. If the first scenario were to come true, then I would expect the Greenback to have a steep ascent, as I believe the market has already priced in the possibility of the Democrats taking a slice of the pie. Moreover, if the second scenario were to come true, then this would trigger one hell of a rally in the U.S. Dollar's value against most currency pairs. However, if the third scenario occurred and the Democrats won both the house and the senate, then I believe the U.S. Dollar will have a sharp descent as this would mean a higher level of regulation in the financial markets.

Upside and downside price potential:

The weekly chart of the US Dollar shows that the Greenback is in between a bearish and bullish phase. I say that as the U.S. Dollar's lagging price line is presently inside the Ichimoku cloud. This puts it at a crossroad between the bulls and bears. Thus, a Republican win shall result in the lagging line breaching the Ichimoku cloud which will cause a strong bullish rally. Moreover, if the Democrats were to win, then I expect the lagging line to have a downward trajectory. Hence, the big question is what is the upside and downside potential of the U.S. Dollar?

On the upside, I believe the value of the Greenback can rise till the range between the 127.2% and 161.8% Fibonacci resistance levels. The 127.2% Fibonacci resistance level is at 97.62, whilst, the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level is at 98.76. On the flip side, if there is a downward trajectory, then I believe the U.S. Dollar shall fall till the 127.2% Fibonacci support level at 94.63.

The British Pound (FXB):

The British Pound is one of the most popular currency pair's trading against the U.S. Dollar. Thus, due to this I expect the election to have a swift and direct impact on the Sterling. However, I believe Brexit could derail any effect the midterm elections may have on the British Pound.

If a Brexit deal were to be occur before November 7th or a few days after, then I believe the British Pound will be able to weather any U.S. Dollar storm. However, if a Hard Brexit does occur, then the British Pound will get absolutely crucified by a Republican win in both the houses or in the Senate. Plus, this shall also mean that the Sterling will not be able to capitalize on a Democratic win. However, the prospect of a Brexit deal happening soon is rather unlikely.

Upside and downside price potential:

The daily chart of the British Pound Index shows an image similar to the one seen in the U.S. Dollar index. I say that as the British Pound's lagging price line is presently inside the Ichimoku cloud. However, the situation for the British Pound is a tad more delicate as the current candlestick pattern is in between the cloud's leading lines. This puts the currency at a cross road between the bulls and the bears.

On the upside, I believe the British Pound could rise till the 161.8% Fibonacci resistance level at 1.3263. However, I do not expect the Sterling to be able to breach this level as it is also a candle resistance zone. Furthermore, on the flip side, the British Pound can fall till the 127.2% Fibonacci support level at 1.2666. However, if it does breach the 127.2% Fibonacci support level, then I do not expect the fall to go beyond the 161.8% Fibonacci support level at 1.2477.

The Japanese Yen (FXY):

The Japanese Yen has always been a safe-haven currency. I say that as it is one currency that attracts flows when there is bad news in any of its rival currencies. Thus, if the first scenario were to occur, then the Greenback will rise steeply against all currency pairs expect for the Japanese Yen. This is as the Japanese Yen is an exception due to its safe-haven status.

Moreover, the Japanese Yen will gain significantly against the U.S. Dollar, if the third scenario were to take place. If the Democrats were to win both the lower house and the senate, then this shall be detrimental for the Greenback as it will result in it having a steep decline against the Yen. However, as mentioned earlier, the possibility of this occurring is rather low.

Upside and downside price potential:

The chart of the Japanese Yen Index shows that the currency is currently trading at a long-term low of 0.008877. Moreover, this is the same price level the Yen was trading at in the beginning of November 2017. Thus, due to this, both the lagging line and the candlestick pattern are trading way below the Ichimoku Cloud configuration.

The upside potential of the Japanese Yen shows that the value of the currency can rise till the range between the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci resistance levels. The 38.2% Fibonacci resistance level is at 0.008967, whilst, the 50% Fibonacci resistance level is at 0.008994. On the downside, we can expect the Yen to fall till the 78.6% Fibonacci resistance level at 0.008815.

The Australian Dollar (FXA, AUDS):

The Australian Dollar is considered a commodity currency which makes it very sensitive to the ongoing trade war between China and the United States. Thus, if the most likely scenario were to occur, then the Australian Dollar will be the biggest loser as China is the nation's largest trading partner. Therefore, this news would affect the AUD significantly as it shall signal to higher trade war tensions down the road. However, if the Democrats were to win both the houses, then the Australian Dollar will enjoy a strong rally.

Upside and downside price potential:

The Australian Dollar from January 2018 has been trading in a downward channel which has resulted in it falling by 13.48% to the 0.7025 mark. However, the Aussie Dollar has now commenced a strong bullish ascent.

On the upside, I believe the Australian Dollar could rise till the range between the 100% and 127.2% Fibonacci resistance levels. The 100% resistance level is at 0.7322, whilst, the 127.2% resistance level is at 0.7322. Furthermore, on the flip side, the Australian Dollar can fall till range between the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci support levels. The 50% support level is at 0.7059, whilst, the 61.8% support level is at 0.7036.

The big picture:

Midterm elections have always been a strong market moving event. However, I believe the 2018 midterm elections will have a stronger reaction than the earlier midterms. This is due to President Trump as he has half the nation rallying behind him, whilst the other half is desperately trying to make his next two years tough. However, overall, I expect the U.S. Dollar to drop on a Democratic win and to rally on a Republican win.

Good luck trading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.