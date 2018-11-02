Guardion Health Sciences Begins U.S. IPO Effort

I'll provide an update when we learn more pricing and valuation details from management.

While still tiny, GHSI has grown top-line revenue at an accelerating rate.

Guardion Health Sciences intends to sell $10 million of its common stock in an IPO.

Quick Take

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) intends to raise gross proceeds of $10 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides condition-specific medical foods and vision testing solutions.

GHSI is seeking public capital at a difficult time in the IPO market, and the firm has relatively low sales to-date.

Company & Technology

San Diego, California-based GHSI was founded in 2009 to develop, formulate and distribute condition-specific medical foods.

Its first product is Lumega-Z that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment, simultaneously delivering critical and essential nutrients to the eye.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Michael Favish, who has been with the firm since its inception and previously founded Fotoball USA.

A depleted macular protective pigment is a modifiable risk factor for retina-based diseases such as age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and computer vision syndrome.

GHSI has developed the MapcatSF which represents a quick and repeatable test to measure the macular pigment optical density [MPOD]. MPOD essentially provides a measure of the thickness of this macular pigment tissue by determining the amount of UV radiation that is being absorbed.

The company is also developing GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food that supports and protects the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells in patients with glaucoma.

Below is a brief overview video of GHSI’s solutions:

(Source:Guardion Health Sciences)

To expand on their offerings, in September 2017, the company acquired VectorVision through its wholly-owned subsidiary VectorVision Ocular Health.

VectorVision focuses on the standardization of contrast sensitivity, glare sensitivity, low contrast acuity, and early treatment diabetic retinopathy study (“ETDRS”) visual acuity testing.

Customer/User Acquisition

Management says over 1,900 customers have been treated with the Lumega-Z product since its launch in 2011.

Its patient customers have come from a variety of sources, including initial testing sites, healthcare provider locations where its MapcatSF testing device have been demonstrated, its online website, and through other patient referrals.

Its patients are typically between 50 and 80 years old and have insurance, either private or through Medicare.

Management has found that each MapcatSF testing system deployed in a smaller sized clinic can yield up to 75 customers for its Lumega-Z product over the first 90 days.

In September 2017 the firm acquired VectorVision for its standardization system for contrast sensitivity, glare sensitivity, low contrast acuity, and early treatment diabetic retinopathy study for visual acuity testing.

With the VectorVision acquisition, GHSI acquired the CSV-1000 and ESV-3000 testing devices which were granted certain patents related to follow-on products.

Per management, the CSV-1000 is ‘used worldwide by eye doctors in more than 60 countries,’ and believes that the ESV-3000 ‘will become the worldwide standard for ETDRS visual acuity testing.’

Both devices are currently sold worldwide, and the firm has a direct sales force for the devices as well as for its Lumega-Z medical food.

Management intends to expand internationally but has provided no significant details about timeframe or locations.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been highly variable with no discernible trend, per the table below:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 1H 2018 237.9% 2017 137.2% 2016 275.9%

(Sources: Company registration statement and IPO Edge)

Market & Competition

According to a 2017 market research report by Grand View Research, the global medical foods market is projected to grow to $24.4 billion by 2025, representing a CAGR of 6.9% during the period between 2014 and 2025.

The main factors driving market growth are the growing awareness of medical foods, improvement in patient healthcare outcomes, a rise in the prevalence of several chronic diseases, increase in malnutrition, and continuous innovation.

Major competitors that provide or are developing medical food products include:

Danone (OTCQX:DANOY)

Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY)

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Targeted Medical Pharma (OTCPK:TRGM)

Primus Pharmaceuticals

Mead Johnson & Company

Fresenius Kabi

Financial Performance

GHSI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong growth in topline revenue, accelerating in 1H 2018

A significant increase in gross profit

High and stable gross margin

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two full years (Audited PCAOB):

(Source:GHSI S-1)

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $413,818, 357% increase vs. prior

2017: $437,349, 310% increase vs. prior

2016: $141,029

Gross Profit

1H 2018: $246,763

2017: $261,879

2016: $65,327

Gross Margin

1H 2018: 59.6%

2017: 59.9%

2016: 46.3%

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2018: ($2.4 million) cash used in operations

2017: ($3.4 million) cash used in operations

2016: ($1.65 million) cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $2.1 million in cash and $586,529 in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($2.56 million).

IPO Details

GHSI intends to raise $10.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

The Company anticipates budgeting approximately $4.5 million of the proceeds from the offering for conducting operations and for working capital. Working capital expenditures will include, but are not limited to, employee benefit expenses, insurance expenses, license fees, facility costs and maintenance of inventory levels, and research and studies. The balance of the proceeds are intended to be used for a number of business initiatives, including but not limited to commercialization and production costs of new equipment and devices (approximately $1.3 million), the purchase of additional Transcranial Doppler devices and other costs related to the roll-out of the transcranial doppler ultrasound services business (approximately $1.1 million) and recruitment of senior brand team leaders with the appropriate support level employees for increased marketing efforts (approximately $1.7 million).

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

The listed underwriter of the IPO is WallachBeth Capital.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not on the calendar yet.

