Tile Shop Holdings Continues Its Recovery With Positive Comps Growth

If Tile Shop can keep the impact of tariffs on its gross margins down to a few percent, it appears to be a good value at the moment based on its recovery.

This is the first quarter with positive comps since Q3 2017 and marks three straight quarters of improving two-year stacked comps.

Tile Shop Holdings' (TTS) appears to be continuing its recovery after ending advertised price promotions late in 2017. Its Q3 2018 results included its first positive comps since Q3 2017, while gross margins continue to be strong at 70%-plus.

Tile Shop's year-over-year sales comparisons should get easier after early December, as it will no longer be comparing against periods with advertised pricing promotions. However, the issue of tariffs are an overhang for it, as well as many other flooring companies.

Comparable Store Sales Rebound

Tile Shop's business appears to be rebounding, with +2.1% comparable store sales in Q3 2018. This resulted in +3.2% stacked comps (vs. Q3 2016), which is a significant 4.5% improvement in stacked comps compared to the previous quarter and a 5.4% improvement compared to Q1.

Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Q3 2018 Stacked Comps -2.2% -1.3% 3.2%

The comparison vs. Q4 2017 should be easier as Q4 2017 ended up with -4.9% comps. Tile Shop discontinued its advertised price promotions at the beginning of December 2017, which affected traffic for part of the quarter.

Thus, Tile Shop may be able to achieve mid-digit comparable store sales growth for Q4 2018, although it noted that a more consistent improvement in sales trends may not occur until 2019. The increased product assortment and other changes that Tile Shop has made have resulted in a positive impact so far though. Tile Shop claims that most of the SKUs it added in the first half of 2018 are meeting or beating sales expectations.

Gross Margins And Tariffs

Due to the discontinuation of advertised price promotions, Tile Shop's gross margins are quite strong, ended up at 70.6% in Q3 2018, up from 70.3% during the first half of the year. Tile Shop has indicated that it's targeting 69% to 70% gross margins in the future.

However, tariffs could weigh on Tile Shop's margins in the future. Tile Shop gets around 50% of its inventory from Asia, and China appears to represent the majority of that. Tile Shop is well stocked with inventory right now, so the impact of tariffs on reported gross margins may take a while to show up. Tile Shop had $106.3 million in inventory at the end of Q3 2018, up 50% from Q3 2017. This also represents around one year's worth of product at 2017 sales levels.

Tile Shop indicated that if the tariffs on Chinese goods increases to 25% in 2019, then it will try to source more from non-Chinese suppliers (cutting its Asian supply percentage to 25% or below) and also increase prices on products where it can. However, Tile Shop's gross margin percentage is likely to be at least somewhat affected if the increased tariffs are enacted.

2019 Outlook

If Tile Shop can deliver roughly +4% comparable store sales in 2019 along with opening a handful of stores, it may end up with around $384 million in revenues. At 68.5% gross margins (to allow for a bit of tariff related impact), it would generate around $263 million in gross margins. This translates into around $53 million adjusted EBITDA after taking out stock-based compensation and depreciation.

At that level of EBITDA, Tile Shop Holdings would be worth around $8.80 per share. Each 1% change in gross margin percentage affects Tile Shop's estimated value by around $0.70 per share, so its value may vary a bit depending on the ultimate impact of tariffs.

$ Million 2019 Net Sales $384 Gross Margin $263 Adjusted SG&A $239 Depreciation $29 Adjusted EBITDA $53

Conclusion

Tile Shop appears to be on the path to recovery after delivering its first positive comps since Q3 2017 and reporting the third consecutive quarter of improving two-year stacked comps. Its increased product assortment and other initiatives are helping to boost the average ticket and offset the softer traffic caused by its decision to end advertised price promotions. Going forward, the year-over-year comparisons should get easier since the promotions ended at the beginning of December 2017.

The elimination of promotions has allowed Tile Shop to boost its gross margins to 70%-plus, although its margins may be affected in the future by the tariffs on imports from China. Nonetheless, Tile Shop appears to be a fairly good value at this price based on its apparent recovery.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.