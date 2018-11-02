Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (EFSC) Enterprise Financial Services and Trinity Capital Announce Intent to Merge (Transcript)

Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (NASDAQ:EFSC) Enterprise Financial Services and Trinity Capital Announce Intent to Merge Conference Call November 2, 2018 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Jim Lally - President and Chief Executive Officer

Keene Turner - Chief Financial Officer of Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Analysts

Jeff Rulis - D.A. Davidson

Nathan Race - Piper Jaffray

Adela Dashian - KBW

Andrew Liesch - Sandler O'Neill

Brian Martin - FIG Partners

Jim Lally

Well, thank you, Keith, and thank you all very much for joining us this morning. Joining me on the call is Keene Turner, Chief Financial Officer of Enterprise Financial Services Corp.

We're very happy to be calling this morning from New Mexico, to discuss with you our plans to combine into our company, Trinity Capital Corporation, and its bank subsidiary, Los Alamos National Bank. Founded over 50 years ago, LANB has evolved into the largest community bank head quartered in New Mexico.

We’re very happy to be calling this morning from New Mexico, to discuss with you our plans to combine into our company, Trinity Capital Corporation, and its bank subsidiary, Los Alamos National Bank. Founded over 50 years ago, LANB has evolved into the largest community bank head quartered in New Mexico.

Before I get into the details about the various markets, I want to commend the Board and the leadership team of LANB for effectively dealing with inherited regulatory and financial issues that preceded them. In a very short time, this team has rebuilt the balance sheet and earnings stream of this company without compromising the clients or associate experience.

This transaction registers two complementary organizations that share a passion for serving our client base, promoting our associates, providing return for owners and giving back to our communities. You will hear from Keene about the financial merits of this transaction and underlying assumptions. In addition to these merits, which are compelling, this combination is extremely additive to our franchise. Moreover, the combination of our two organizations offers additional growth opportunities post integration with our combined strengths and attributes, which are not modeled as part of the financial contribution.

Turning to Slide 4, you will see that LANB was founded in Los Alamos to support the community that grew out of the work at the Los Alamos Lab. Today, LANB operate six branches, two in Los Alamos, three in Santa Fe, and one in Albuquerque. With total deposit of $1.1 billion and loan to deposit ratio of approximately 64%, LANB is extremely complementary to our banking efficient branch network and asset generating capabilities in St. Louis, Kansas City, Phoenix, along with our specialty lending verticals.

Slide 5 demonstrates the recent performance of Trinity as they rebuilt the infrastructure and control environment necessary in today's bank regulatory environment. Under the leadership of John Gulas and his management team, Trinity has a strong control and compliance culture and has recently begun accelerating their financial performance. With our combined strength, this is expected to accelerate further.

Slide 6 provides some additional color regarding the valuable deposit base LANB has built as part of their overall success. Overall cost of deposits of 15 basis points and show remarkable resiliency and value compared to other institutions, including EFSC. At $180 million average per branch, we're very pleased with the efficiency of their branch network. Our intention is to keep each of the six branches open post-closing of this merger, and we are excited about the opportunity more scale in the Southwest before all of our customers and associates.

Details about the markets are on Slide 7. Since the inception, LANB enjoyed a dominant share in the market in Los Alamos and continues today with the 84% market share. Los Alamos is located 30 miles northwest of Santa Fe, and boasts an attractive medium household income that is almost doubled back of the rest of the United States. The Santa Fe market was initially developed to support those clients who worked at the Los Alamos Lab, but lived in Santa Fe. LANB has used its high-touch service model to grow its share of the Santa Fe market to 14%. We believe there is significant upside for a combined company to corner a larger share of this market in years to come.

Santa Fe has a population of 150,000 people and it is a capital of New Mexico. In addition to stable employment provided by the state government operations, Santa Fe also is high employment statistics in the education and health services sector as well as an attractive hospitality and leisure sector. A hidden gem of this merger is the opportunity to further build our Albuquerque. This is obviously a newer market for LANB that presents a great opportunity for us to rollout our business banking platform as this space is dominated by larger, national competitors. But as you will hear from Keen, the financial success of this merger is predicated on very modest loan growth from these markets.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Keene Turner, who will walk us through the details of the transaction and the key financial metrics.

Keene Turner

Thanks, Jim. Excuse me. There are many merits of this merger that we'll discuss today, but there are several key themes I want to summarize. Number one, enhanced funding; number two, capital deployment; number three, continued pursuit of concentrated market via highly productive branches; and finally, maintaining flexibility for execution on our commercial banking strategies.

I’m going to begin with a brief overview of the transaction highlights on Slide 8. $213 million purchase price, $38 million of cash, or 18%, plus 4 million EFSC shares in a fixed exchange or 82% of merger consideration. The cash portion of the consideration manages our capital level in the near-term and the resulting core product premium as just over 9%. This combination is consistent with our historical track record of being highly disciplined when choosing our strategic partners both in terms of tactically enhancing the capabilities and profile of our overall franchise, and doing so, on a highly disciplined financial manner; that creates material value for our shareholders.

Strategically this combination does several things. It improves our overall funding and deposit level in composition by adding $1.1 billion of principally DDA and savings account. Because of that, liquidity is further strengthened due to the stability of these types of accounts and that LANB in particular, thus lowering the overall risk profile.

Loan to deposit ratio improved to 93%, which provides run way to continue to support diversified asset growth, while providing time for our deposit niches to gain momentum. Due to the factors I noted, LANB's deposits have a total cost of 15 basis points, which blend down combined interest rates. As important, the granular nature of these deposits, combined with the unique market dynamics in New Mexico, particularly LANB's two core markets of Los Alamos and Santa Fe, also derisk our deposit franchise from an interest rate risk perspective as it has exhibited in industry-leading deposit data since the third quarter of 2016 of negative 3%.

More intangible than measurable, the additional breathing room at closing should give us confidence to be more disciplined in our existing deposit pricing strategies. Not only is this merger a strategic fit, but we’re able to achieve compelling economics that support the complementary nature of our company. Pricing is disciplined on all accounts and sets the stage for the remaining deal measures and economics, $0.32 per share of EPS accretion which is approximately 8% in 2020. We expect 2020 first quarter will represent a clean run rate on a combined basis.

Tangible book value earn back of approximately three years using both the crossover and simple method. We will discuss more detail later, but we use this deal to efficiently return approximately $40 million of capital to shareholders. I know that we could have materially reduced the earn back if we've done a 100% stock transaction given the relative valuation multiple arbitrage in our favor, but we proactively decided to utilize the transaction to be capital efficient.

I would note the stated earn back doesn’t contemplate any additional return to our shareholders between now and closing via our regular share buyback program. Doing so, we greatly enhance any stated earn back, so we have a lot of flexibility on that front given our continued excess capital build from our regular earnings profile. This deal also resulted in strong internal rate of return in excess of 20%.

Turning to Slide 9, as I mentioned the favorable metrics start with relative pricing, just under two times tangible book value with EFSC stock at 220% of tangible book value, means that price did not create tangible book value dilution. Second, earnings multiples reflect similarly, particularly on a fully phase-in basis. Obviously, the overall value has been impacted by recent market conditions, with the relative strength of the currency has us starting from strong footings.

I want to be clear that we've done a deep dive into the transaction assumptions, and we feel that execution risk here is really low. It just relies on basic blocking and tackling. We aren't depending on anything extraordinary here to generate attractive outsized returns for our shareholders.

On Slide 10, cost synergies represent 36% of Trinity's 2019 estimated total noninterest expenses, or $13 million in total. We expect those cost savings to be achieved throughout 2019 with a first quarter close and a second quarter conversion. The level of savings may seem high on a percentage basis for a market expansion, but with current efficiency ratio at 85%, it's easier to see the estimated savings are achievable. I will simplify it like this. A total revenue is approximately $50 million stand-alone and our relative efficiency ratio of 52% in the most recent quarter implied cost save compared to 2019 expected run rate is $10 million alone. That assumes we don’t leverage any of our existing fixed costs. And I think we would expect, most times, efficiency ratio improve in a merger, this would be $10 million alone without -- with only -- without improving on the 52%.

I don’t want anyone to think if that was our approach, I just wanted to try to calibrate the level of savings we expect. Because of the expensive diligence, our estimates are detailed and I feel extremely comfortable of achievability. On a high-level, some considerations include the following: Trinity is a public company, albeit a smaller one with high professional and other public company expenses. These costs disproportionately impact expenses and there is little incremental costs on a combined basis. System and vendors are generally overlapping, particularly where it matters most. We generally have capacity to take advantage of volume breaks and processing, which drive significant savings. Additionally, there are other opportunities where together, we will simply be more efficient due to scale, wealth management is a prime example.

I want to be clear that our cost savings here won’t include any customer facing employees or key relationship managers. What is unique about the situation is that cost saves are highly achievable and conservative despite the fact that we're picking up a concentrated branch network that is highly productive and efficient with fixed costs that are relatively low for $1.1 billion of deposits. Obviously, the consummation of the transaction and the achievement of cost savings resulted onetime charges, which we estimate totaling approximately $21 million with 75% of that recognized post-closing.

The purchase accounting mark improved the investment portfolio yield from 2.2% to 3.5%. Given this impact to tangible book value of closing, we will likely to sell lower cash yield and improve our economic returns to match the book accounting that will occur anyway. For recent purchases, we have bought it 3.5% with approximately 4-year duration agency CMOs and mortgage-backed securities. The loan credit market is 1.7% after extensive due diligence, which covered 65% of the portfolio, while the interest rate market is estimated around 50 basis point or $3.5 million. Given the duration of the loans in question are just over three years and the low magnitude, it doesn’t materially driving the metrics either from an accretion or an earn back perspective. Thus pro forma earnings are high quality and should be repeatable and compoundable with our long-term expectations.

There are several other purchase accounting margin impacting PCA closing as well, as well as the pro forma earnings, as noted on this page. The most significant were just addressed in my comments. The core deposit premium is estimated at 2.2%, or $24 million. That will be amortized some years digits over 10 years, and around $4 million of expense included in the 2020 numbers we discussed. Also worth noting, given the improved loan to deposit ratio at close, our growth at our current levels will also result in some continued changes in the composition of the balance sheet as we move forward. Pro forma securities are nearly 20% of assets and we would assume that proportion decreases over time to the current level. That shift causes some improvement in net interest income over time versus either wholesale funding or replacement of access investment securities. We think this view is realistic but conservative as we could hold both securities at similar proportion moving forward, which would drive even greater EPS, as we would maintain the earnings from both the securities and the loans, but increase wholesale funding levels as we expand the balance sheet.

This is entirely realistic depending on potential loan growth, but we didn't assume that dynamic in the return profile of the transaction and represents future potential upside. I also want to be clear that the overall return profile from the transaction does not hinds whatsoever on the conservative assumptions we made about changes in our balance sheet.

On the final Slide 11, we highlight the important components of this merger. First, it lowers our overall risk profile by improving the composition of the deposit and funding profile, while driving meaningful EPS accretion. To that end, we've levered our extensive experience in M&A and loan due diligence to do a deep dive of the loan portfolio and corral that risk appropriately.

Additionally, we manage capital through merger consideration. This is important as the tangible book value dilution and earn back are attractive and structured. As I mentioned earlier, we could have materially reduced the earn back to between 1 and 2 years, if we done a 100% stock transaction, but we proactively decided to utilize the transaction to be capital efficient while still preserving capital optionality moving forward. 15% pro forma ownership for Trinity shareholders includes two board seats at EFSC, which will be filled by Tony Scavuzzo and Jim Deutsch. In that regard, we believe this is a professional endorsement of our growth prospects as well as the strategic and financial merits of this merger.

We are extremely excited of this combination. We will top $7 billion in assets at closing, while diversifying and enhancing our deposit funding and distribution capabilities. It also provides a dominant position in two concentrated markets, not to mention the opportunities that are bound for us, on a combined basis in Albuquerque. We're excited about the Albuquerque market, but haven’t assumed any upside from building that market post-transaction. We view this as an exciting potential upside as we work jointly to drive growth in that market from a lending and deposit perspective with the full products and capabilities of a $7 billion financial institution. We always said that if we entered a new market, it had to be meaningful. To be significant in this way is exactly what we meant.

Finally, this transaction further accelerates our earnings growth, extenuates our capital flexibility and will drive our returns even higher. That's return on average assets towards 1.60% on a core basis and return on tangible common equity to 20% also on a core basis. For me that says it all.

Thanks to everyone who's able to join us this morning on short notice. And with that, we'll open the line for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And we'll take today's first question from Jeff Rulis with D.A. Davidson. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Jeff Rulis

Doing well. Thanks. Jim, maybe you could touch on just the source of the regulatory issues that kind of the history of how that evolved and how they were corrected?

Jim Lally

I'm going to let Keene handle that one. He'd diving on that one for us.

Keene Turner

Yes. So they're really credit related. And I think from our perspective that allowed us to get comfortable with it. So the OCC and the Fed order were listed earlier this year. And we took our team in there and did an extensive amount of review. We found what you might expect it takes to get out from some of those regulatory hurdles, which was our management team that had really exercised the risk and taken seriously the recommendations of the safety and soundness team post the OCC and the fed. So we felt good about that. And at the end of the day, I think, having gone through some of the extensive issues that they did over the last several years, it really solidified for us the strength of the underlying deposit basis. The DDA in savings level further strengthened during the period.

Jeff Rulis

I'm sorry. You said was there substantial management turnover through that process, the reg issues in that?

Keene Turner

I -- maybe don’t want to comment on the turnover as much as there is a team that had been assembled to come in, led by John Gulas to remedy their issues. And so their senior executive team is all tenured in the last four to five years.

Jim Lally

Yes, Jeff, I will just round it up by saying what the current team inherited, they fixed, and what we're picking up is a clean bank.

Jeff Rulis

Switching gears, just wanted to focus on the fee income side. It looks like they've got a decent trust business. I guess, any other niche, the income products that they had that you might bring on? Or more alternatively products that you think they lack that could be rolled out on that platform that you have?

Jim Lally

They had the basic product that we have. And I think it just accentuates the fact that we have similar vendors there. It accentuates the opportunities that we have in that space. There is a nice opportunity in wealth you just mentioned, you pick up great scale in that business. And I think from both angles, that was something exactly what we were looking for in both companies is that scale of the wealth business.

Keene Turner

And, Jeff, I might just add that, I think from a treasury management perspective for their commercial and business banking offering, I think, we’re a little bit ahead in that regard. And I think that'll be an opportunity for us as we work to collect some small business and commercial deposits throughout the markets.

Jeff Rulis

Maybe, one -- last one for Keene. Just -- what was the actual tangible book dilution percent be and/or I don't know if you got a goodwill estimate, either or?

Keene Turner

Yes, I think, goodwill is about $90 million. And tangible book value dilution on a percentage basis, I think is 4%.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Nathan Race with Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Nathan Race

Just a question on the balance sheet growth assumptions with Trinity, obviously, they have strength considerably, apart from the last three quarters on both the loaning -- both the loan and deposits side of things. So I just curios how we should think about their balance sheet growth assumptions as we look into 2019 and 2020?

Keene Turner

Yes, so, from our perspective, their balance sheets assume to be very stable, 1% to 2% growth on an annual basis. From our perspective, I think, we just look at it, and we're -- I think, our machine is still built to do the high single-digit growth that we affirmed on the last earnings call. We haven’t assumed any acceleration of that impact. I think the longer-term assumptions are at the bottom end of that range, so that's one of the reasons we feel good about ability to achieve $0.32 of earnings accretion in full-year 2020.

Nathan Race

That’s helpful. And then just along those lines thinking about the core margin profile and trajectory after you guys closed the deal in the first -- early second quarter. Obviously, you have some dilution as this transaction comes on the balance sheet and so forth, but just curious in terms of the timing of when you think you will recover that and kind of when you expect to kind of get back to your kind of 370-ish core NIM that you guys have been kind of stabilizing around more recently?

Keene Turner

Yes, maybe I'm not picking that up right. But I think our core margins blended together, I think should be fairly stable. And then, I think, we've picked up another few basis points on the securities book from -- gone from 2.2 to 3.5 yields. So we actually expect pro forma margin will be a little bit better, and really that's driven economically. There is, I think, the purchase accounting impact on the loan market is less than a basis point on a quarterly basis. So that's where the big asterisk in terms of what happens with interest rates between here and now and -- between here and then, and finalizing the mark. But my expectation is, with a really flat interest rate curve that any purchase accounting marks we've made from an interest rate perspective will be fairly stable unless we get any steeping of the curve, which in that regard will help our redeployment in the investment portfolio.

Nathan Race

Got it. That make sense. Appreciate that, Keene. And then just maybe lastly, just thinking about the pro forma shareholder base, obviously you guys are having two board members -- the team that recapped Trinity a few years back. So just curious, should we anticipate any secondary offerings? Or are these shareholders expected to remain onboard longer term?

Keene Turner

Yes, I think, we don't have any expectation of that. I mean, they'll continue to participate on the Board. And they're bound by our insider trading policies. But that's their decision is to whether they want to exit or continue to be a long term investors. It is our understanding that they have a long term view. And that they view enterprise today as an attractive entry point with this transaction.

Operator

We'll take our next question from Michael Perito with KBW. Please go ahead.

Adela Dashian

Hi, good morning. This is actually Adela Dashian on for Mike. I just had a question on the deposit competition in Trinity's market. Could you please give us more color on that?

Jim Lally

I'll start with it and Keene can jump in. So if you think about the three markets in Los Alamos, 86% share. There is just -- there is a local credit union and then another community bank in the marketplace down in Santa Fe. It's a little bit more widespread. We have similar competition down there with the few sprinkles of national competitors. And then when you go to Albuquerque, it's the usual suspects relative to national players and other community banks, but -- the competition that we're used to competing with everyday.

Adela Dashian

Got it. And then, how did you consider the balance of entering a new market versus attractiveness of adding special loan deposits? And how Trinity able to keep the deposits down so much?

Keene Turner

Yes. So, maybe I'll hit the first one high level, and just say when you look across the expense of the best depository companies, let's say between $750 million and $3 billion, the Trinity rises to the top of the list. And in particular, and that's just because of the cost of funds, but really the highly productive and concentrated branch networks. So that, from our perspective, is the number one thing they got us here. And then, from an overall perspective, I mean they're just deeply rooted in the community here. At the end, they do all the right things from a customer service and engagement perspective. And we found a commonality there. I mean, I think, we take excellent care of customers. But it's pretty clear that based on the overall cost of deposits here they do an exceptional job of it. And some of it is New Mexico market driven in terms of maintaining the costs. And some of it is the nature of the demographics, and just the professional profile of the individual depositors and customers. So again, I think, it's an interesting market dynamic from a beta perspective, and it's a really, really high quality franchise. And so for us, it wasn't once we understood the market in the company, it wasn’t hard to get to the new market at all. We were excited about it. And I think you heard from Jim, we like this part of the country.

Operator

And we'll take our next question from Andrew Liesch with Sandler O'Neill. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Andrew Liesch

Just one follow-up question for me, just on the cost saves with the systems conversion coming in and your plans for the second quarter. After that's done -- I realized there are maybe some residual expenses after that. But when -- or what other cost saves will be ahead throughout the year there to make the first quarter of 2020 be the run rate? Basically, why isn’t -- why wouldn't be able to see full run rate earlier in the cost saves?

Jim Lally

Yes, you might get it in the fourth quarter Andrew of this year, or next year, I'm sorry. It's very similar timing to Eagle JCB. I would say the only thing will be a little bit more cautious about is just because it is a new market. We want to make sure that we're -- we always try to be thoughtful, but we want to make sure that we're extra cautious as it relates to any achievement of cost savings and system integration. So when we talk about conversion, we only really think about core and online banking conversions. But there is a number of other system migrations that have to occur throughout the year, and so -- some of those will happen in the second and third quarters. And so you may get some costs that are duplicate out until the later part of the year. But, as we get closer, once we get a closing date and start moving forward from there, we will be able to firm that up as to whether or not fourth quarter will be a clean run rate or not.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We will go next to Brian Martin with FIG Partners. Please go ahead. Your line is now open.

Brian Martin

Hey, just one thing, Keene, I dropped off the call and got back on. But the securities portfolio, can you just restate what you said about the assumptions there as just far as being 20% at close and kind of how you're thinking about it thereafter?

Keene Turner

Yes. So, I'll just go back to the yield real quick. So fair value accounting just lifts the yields about 3.5%. So we'd likely sell and redeploy to get the cash yield up to that level. And then, obviously, at closing, they have a much larger proportion in investment portfolios than we do, so pro forma is nearly 20%. And then over time, we will have to decide if we want the portfolio at 20%, and utilizing excess wholesale funding, or if we can achieve additional deposit growth to allow the portfolio to stay at that level, or if with the plan loan growth in the cost 7% to 9% in the overall course of this, let's say, call the next three to four years, whether we let that come back down from more like a 14% and 15% level. The latter is more conservative. And when you do that, you pick up an improvement from the existing run-rate of loans -- new loans is about 5.25% from the 3.50%. So there is just a little bit of yield expansion that would occur just because of balance sheet remix over 2, 3, 4-year period.

Brian Martin

And just the third on the-- it sounds like you're going to be the new management team that's in there just kind of remedied the situation here. They're all staying onboard. Is that the plan that did you say about?

Keene Turner

We did not say that. I think what we said is the leadership team that runs the markets down here, they're all engaged and they're definitely onboard as we work closer to completion here. We'll make some of those announcements.

Brian Martin

Okay. In your outlook as far as the beta, the deposit betas at this franchise versus kind of what's in your legacy footprints of Kansas City and St. Louis. I guess, can you just talk about what assumptions you're using on the betas for their deposits going forward? Is it going to -- I assume it's going to continue to be lower?

Jim Lally

Yes. It's materially lower, and we're not assuming that it's negative. I think, when you look at the profile of it, we assume that transaction savings account, those are -- even in our market, those are extremely low beta. It's just that -- they get overshadowed by the commercial money market. So to the extent that, we are able to utilize CDs in this market, obviously, their cost of funds here would rise a little bit, but now that we've got four market opportunities to look for additional funding. I think it just gives us another arrow in the quiver. So overall, I think, we're fairly conservative as it relates to looking at our blended cost of fund. But we think that at least this base is going to be very, very stable on the DDA and savings.

Brian Martin

Okay. Perfect. And then just the last one. Can you guys just talk about the opportunity in Albuquerque? And what you potentially see longer term in that market just given it seems like it's kind of like you said the hidden gem. And what the opportunity is here?

Jim Lally

So Brian, this is Jim. I would say this, so as we scan it, Albuquerque being about 0.5 million people provide for, we believe opportunity in the small business in commercial banking sector. LANB has been down there few years, and focused on the CRE market down there where they've been successful. We just feel that there is great opportunity given the level of competition, which comes from the larger institutions that we compete well, especially in that business banking space. So as we rollout our model, and as Keene mentioned our treasury products and maybe staff it up a little bit better, little bit more, we feel comfortable that it becomes a very modest contributor on a go forward basis.

Operator

And it does appear we have no further questions. I'd like to return the floor to our presenters for any additional or closing remarks.

Jim Lally

Well, thank you, Keith. And again, thank you all for joining us this morning. It’s a great day for Enterprise. We're excited for this. And we look forward to speaking to all you at our next call. So thank you.

