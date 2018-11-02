Abiomed Continues To Be An Attractive Investment In 2018

I have always been an admirer of Abiomed (ABMD) and have explained my hypothesis for liking this stock in this article and also this article. My admiration for the company has grown even more, after I went through its latest earnings released on November 1.

Abiomed has reported revenues of $82 million in the second quarter of its fiscal year 2019, ending September 2018. Now, this performance was a solid 37% growth on YoY basis. The company has demonstrated a 27.7% operating margin in this quarter.

In the latest earnings, Abiomed has raised the lower end of its fiscal year 2019 revenue guidance by $10 million, which is now forecasted to fall in between $765 million and $770 million, as compared to the previous guidance of $755 million - $770 million. The new revenue guidance range is now 29-30% higher on a YoY basis, while the previously projected guidance range was higher by 27-30%.

In this backdrop, I will explain why I still consider Abiomed to be an attractive investment opportunity at the end of 2018.

Impella line of devices continues to be a major revenue driver for Abiomed

According to CDC statistics, about 610,000 people or 1 in every 4 deaths in the U.S. is attributable to heart disease. The most common of the heart diseases, coronary heart disease or CHD, kills about 370,000 people annually. Further, CDC estimates that out of a total 735,000 people in the U.S. suffering from heart attack annually, 525,000 are suffering from the first heart attack while remaining 210,000 have already suffered it before. Further, it is estimated that almost $108 billion is spent to treat CHD in the U.S. alone. These statistics present a rather grim picture and reflect upon the total market opportunity available for a heart recovery focused company such as Abiomed.

Abiomed’s Impella line of devices, which are percutaneous catheter-based devices, has been approved to provide circulatory support during cardiac procedures. Since these devices are minimally invasive, they present lower risk and also result in lower patient recovery time as compared to that required for open surgeries.

Abiomed, has been witnessing solid success in its effort to position Impella as a heart recovery device, used for providing hemodynamic support to the heart, mainly in the cardiac catheterization lab. In the second quarter of the fiscal year 2019, the device witnessed a 30% YoY increase in patient utilization of Impella devices in the Protected PCI and Cardiogenic Shock procedures in the U.S. market, as per Abiomed’s Q2 2019 conference call.

So, at the end of Q2 2019, Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella 5.0, and Impella RP were placed at 1,217 sites, 1,271 sites, 559 sites, and 368 sites, respectively. This is a significant jump from the total number of U.S. sites at end of Q1 2019, when Impella 2.5, Impella CP, Impella 5.0, and Impella RP were placed at 1,204 sites, 1,216 sites, 540 sites, and 320 sites, respectively. The reorder performance has also been very strong and even more than 100% in Q2 2019.

Even the average combined inventory of Impella 2.5 and Impella CP held by hospitals rose from 4.0 units to 4.2 units per site in Q2 2019, as per Abiomed’s Q2 2019 conference call.

Label expansion will further boost revenue growth prospects for Impella line of devices

The recent label expansion of the Impella 2.5 and Impella CP devices for prophylactic support during high-risk PCI procedures and cardiogenic shock indications have further improved the revenue growth potential of these devices. The company expects to get almost 100% of the total 231,000 patients that are now eligible for Impella support as per the label in the U.S. Beyond this, the company also expects to target the 300,000 additional patients in U.S. that are either not getting referred or diagnosed with ischemic disease but are nevertheless potential candidates for high-risk PCI, as per Abiomed’s Q2 2019 conference call.

Acute Kidney injury or AKI is a major complication associated with procedures such as PCI, CABG, and TAVR. Multiple studies such as a couple conducted by Westenfeld at Heinrich Heine University, PROTECT II study, and data from cVAD registry, have highlighted the reduction in AKI risk with Impella support.

In May 2017, Abiomed highlighted a clinical paper published in Circulation which showed the linkage between use of Impella devices and reduction in risk of AKI during PCI procedure.

These linkages make a strong case for use of Impella devices for patients suffering from heart failure or advanced coronary disease, to reduce the risk of renal failure.

Additionally, Abiomed also plans to continue to evaluate Impella for reducing AKI in transcatheter aortic valve replacement (or TAVR) and Coronary artery bypass grafting (or CABG) procedures. The chances of AKI in TAVR procedures are as high as 25-30%, thereby presenting a significant opportunity for penetration of Impella devices.

Since penetration of Impella devices depends on training and education as much as on the products’ characteristics, Abiomed has been focused on improving these factors with SmartAssist, Impella Connect and with clinical data presented from the IQ Impella Quality Assurance Database, cVAD, and NCSI. The company has been working on developing best practices for hospital protocols and is collaborating with physician-led initiatives like NCSI, TEACH, and CHIP.

International markets present a significant growth opportunity for Impella

Abiomed has identified U.S., Germany, and Japan as three of its top target markets. Since these markets are the most influential ones for all med-tech companies, the company plans to position Impella as a standard of care there. This in turn is expected to help the commercial launch of Impella in other international markets.

As per Abiomed’s Q2 2019 conference call, in Q2 2019, Abiomed reported revenues of $24 million from ex-U.S. markets, which is a YoY rise of 67%. The company witnessed a 38% YoY rise in revenues from European markets, while those from Germany rose YoY by 33%. Although a recent launch, Impella has already raked in $4.1 million from Japan. The government has already approved 83 hospitals to use Impella, while 35 hospitals have been trained for it. The company opened up 14 sites in Japan at end of Q2 2019. By end of the fiscal year 2019, the company expects to open 50 sites and earn up to $14 million from the Japanese market.

With the intra-aortic balloon pump categorized as Class III or harmful for cardiogenic shock in the recent European and Japanese guidelines, as per Abiomed’s Q2 2019 conference call, there is definitely much more scope of growth for Impella in these markets.

Abiomed has also started entering other international markets such as Australia, India, Singapore, Israel, and Hong Kong.

Investors cannot ignore certain company-specific risks

The heart disease MedTech space is highly competitive, and Abiomed will have to resort to new products and strategies to maintain its growth trajectory. Currently, Thoratec is the closest competition for Abiomed. Other med-tech companies offering permanent heart assist devices also pose a challenge for Abiomed.

Pricing pressure is a direct consequence of high competition, and Abiomed cannot escape that reality. This, coupled, with increasing investments in manufacturing, R&D, and market expansion, is expected to affect the company’s margins in the coming years.

Finally, Abiomed has a significant presence in international markets. Although a good strategy from point of view of diversification, this may prove to be a challenge especially in times of highly volatile currency.

Despite these risks, I consider Abiomed to be a promising investment opportunity for 2018

As of September 30, 2018, Abiomed had a cash balance close to $410.0 million and zero long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $455.67, which is 20.88% higher than the company's last closing price on November 01, 2018. I believe this is a more accurate representation of the fair value of this stock. This is evident, considering that if the company manages to hit the top end of its revenue guidance, it will be the fourth consecutive year of 30 plus percent revenue growth for Abiomed.

Hence, I believe retail investors should consider adding this high growth med-tech company to their healthcare portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.