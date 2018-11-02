Celgene: Solid Top-Line Growth Owing To Volume Traction, Although Pricing Marginally Negative In International Markets

Celgene Corporation (CELG) had a solid Q3 '18, beating both the revenue and the EPS estimates of the Street. CELG has corrected significantly (c50%) from its early 2017 high (currently at c$75 compared to c$145 in February 2017), resulting in a forward price to earnings multiple of 6.9x. As we have highlighted in this report, the recent growth seen by the company should garner it a higher PE. However, that will only happen when the new management gains the trust of the market and turns around in an industry where regulatory hurdles abound. One positive outcome in this quarter is the strong performance in Otezla. We highlight this in a later section.

The total revenues were ahead by $47m coming at the $3,892m vs. the consensus expectation of $3,845. The yoy growth in revenue (c18.5%) was primarily driven by volume (14.7%) and price (4.3%), while FX impact resulted in a minor detraction of 0.5%. The volume increase was primarily a result of increase in volumes in key drugs - Revlimid, Otezla, and Pomalyst/Imnovid (we will highlight the details of these drugs in a while). The developments related to pricing were positive in the United States but negative in the international markets.

EPS growth was driven by strong operating results and share repurchase

Furthermore, the actual EPS beat the consensus expectations by 5 cents ($2.28 vs. $2.23 consensus) and was ahead of the Q3 '17 figures by around 38 cents or 20%. The company has managed to maintain a 20% plus growth rate in the EPS in last three years during the third quarter.

We note that repurchase of shares added 27 cents to the growth in EPS. The company has repurchased around 24 million shares under their accelerated share repurchase program that was started in May 2018 and done in two tranches - one each in May and August. The company seems to have achieved its target of $2.0bn repurchase (it has bought back 24 million shares at $83.53 per share), and we do not expect much changes in the number of shares outstanding in the next two months as guided by the company. Hence, the accretion to EPS due to share repurchase may not be a repeat phenomenon in future periods, though will have an impact on the FY 2018 EPS when compared to the previously reported FY 2017 figure. We believe that the share repurchase has happened at the most opportune moment as the share price languished.

Segment results: Otezla, Abraxane, Revlimid, and Pomalyst driving sales growth

Otezla is one of CELG's key drugs that treat psoriasis and other immune system related inflammatory diseases. The stock has been previously punished by a lack of traction in this product. However, the sales now appear to be strong. Otezla's sales increased by $124m or 40% of Q3 17's sales, which was primarily due to the increase in volume, improved access, and c$30-35m inventory build at the channel level in 3Q18.

The firm's US contracting strategy continues to help the top-line development (US sales increased by c39% yoy), aided by managed care contracts executed in 2017 and 2018. The drug also gained market share in the overseas markets (c45% growth on a yoy basis), with strong performance in France and Japan (where it was launched in 2017). We believe that there is strong future growth in this product and the company's guidance of increase in sales reinforces our view.

(Source: Author based on Celgene data)

Net sales of Revlimid - used in haematological treatments - increased by $368m adding to c$2.4b in Q318 as compared to Q317. The reason for the sales growth was the increase in unit sales which, in turn, was the result of increase in treatment duration and market share. In 3Q, approximately 22% increase in revenue was witnessed in the US due to both price and unit sales increase and c9% internationally where the growth was slightly offset by the net price decrease from 2017 to 2018. While this is great, Revlimid poses a lot of concentration risk to the company's revenue stream, and despite having a strong runaway, the risk continues to be priced into CELG's valuation.

In Q318, Abraxane's net sales increased by $37m or c15% compared to that in Q317. The c17% increase in global sales in US can be described as both an increase in unit sales (demand increased by c5%) and price in Q318. International sales growth was c12%, though it was slightly offset by net price decrease. Abraxane is used in cancer/tumour related issues.

(Source: Author based on Celgene data)

Pomalyst/Imnovid saw an increase in sales to the tune of $96m or 23% of its Q317 sales, which totals to $513m for Q318. The drug is used in treatments related to bone marrow cancer. Sales growth can be solely attributed to increased sale in US market, i.e. c33% which in turn was the result of increase in both volume and price. Increase in US unit sales was the result of increase in market share and treatment duration. Internationally, the sales increase was c5%, which was mainly due to unit sales increased. The increase was due to increased treatment duration in Europe and Japan and slightly offset by the net price decrease.

Among the other drugs, Vidaza posted disappointing results and acted as a detractor to the top-line.

Launch pipeline and R&D expenditure

The company also mentioned a pipeline of product launches till 2020 during the results. Five late-stage products are to be released - Ozanimod, Fedratinib, Liso-cel, Luspatercept, and bb2121, with submissions to be done with US FDA and EU regulators. Although the company continues to invest in product development, there was a considerable drop in R&D expenses as a percentage of sales, with the figure for Q3 2018 being at c28% while that for Q3 2017 was at c40%. The company explains that the decrease was due to a reduction in expenses related to collaboration agreements in 2018 to the tune of $599m, offset partially by $170m incremental R&D costs related to acquisition of Juno. This can be a boost for profitability for CELG.

A look at accounting: faster amortization; acquisition payments impacting operating cash generation

Further, Abraxane's intangible assets are expected to be amortized faster owing to recent settlements in patent-related proceedings, and the current quarter saw an acceleration to the tune of $100m in the last nine months, out of which $50m was in the last quarter. We believe this accrual-based treatment underplays the actual operating performance.

Operating cash flows for 9M18 reduced during the period owing to initial payment made for the Impact Biomedicines acquisition, to the tune of $1.1bn. A comparable acquisition payment in the prior period was around $325m. What is to be kept under the radar, however, is the jump in net accounts receivable, which shot up by c$200m during the last nine months. The company attributes this jump to higher collection periods in international markets vis-à-vis those in the United States. However, despite this, free cash flow remains solid over the years and continue to increase as shown in the chart below (Source: Morningstar).

Changes to 2018 guidance: Management positive

CELG has made a few changes to its FY 2018 guidance. Total revenue is now expected to be $15.2bn as opposed to $15.0bn previously with Otezla's guidance being increased by $0.1bn to $1.6bn. The company has also adjusted 2018e EPS guidance by 5c, bringing it to $8.75-8.80.

Attractive valuations provide a lot of margin of safety

As we have seen, despite strong operating performance, risks to abound in the business. In our opinion, a large portion of the risk is due to the nature of the business (regulatory hurdles etc.) rather than idiosyncratic (revenue concentration). The share repurchase program also reiterates the faith of the management in CELG's runway. Considering this, we believe that CELG's current valuations are attractive and can be a good buy at current levels, although timing will depend on the prevailing market sentiment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.