GOL: A Solid Third Quarter Despite Known Headwinds

Aside from traffic and occupancy, both of which I found unimpressive but had already been made public through the company's monthly traffic reports, all seem to have gone well for Brazilian airline GOL Linhas Aéreas (GOL) in 3Q18. The carrier released the results of the quarter on Thursday morning, printing R$2.89 billion in total revenues, a 8% YOY improvement, and a GAAP net loss of $0.59 per ADS that compared unfavorably to last year's $0.60 net income.

Credit: Hotelier News

Starting from the bottom, the apparently deep and troubling net loss masks several favorable factors that I believe helped to justify a bullish reaction - GOL has been up nearly 10% over the past two trading days. Salaries and wages, accounting for nearly one-third of the company's total operating expenses ex-fuel, dipped 2% YOY on a per-ASK (available seat kilometer) basis. Sales and marketing per ASK dropped a sharp 12%, as significantly lower advertising costs did not seem to have had much of a negative impact on demand. Overall, cost per ASK ex-fuel dropped a welcomed 3% YOY, which I believe speaks to the management team's ability to run a tight ship when it is required to - i.e. in the face of an unfavorable macro environment.

Most of the very impactful earnings headwinds came in the form of (1) higher fuel prices and (2) a deeply depressed Brazilian Real, both of which were already highly anticipated. Even aircraft rent (18% of opex ex-fuel) per ASK, higher by a sizable 25%, was only unfavorable as a result of FX. None of these factors, I believe, weighed much in investors' decision to bid up the stock.

The key variable affecting both margins and total sales, namely per-unit revenues, also impressed me. Gol managed to produce a healthy 5% YOY increase in net PRASK (passenger revenue per ASK). Average fare increased 4% to R$312, even though (1) higher-ticket international travel declined as a percentage of total company traffic by what I estimate to be 160 bps YOY, and (2) the local economy is still in the very early stages of recovering. Per-unit revenues alone, in my view, are a great reason for Brazilian airline investors to remain optimistic about the state of the industry and the robustness of air travel demand in the foreseeable future.

On the stock

Just as I anticipated a while back, GOL has been acting as "a high-risk, high-reward play that can recover (and has recovered, in fact) faster than peers from its August lows." With Brazilian Presidential election fears now in the rear-view mirror, the stock is now up 26% over the past 12 months, beating most Brazil-based and US-based equity benchmarks in the period.

But in my view, the chart below illustrates one of the key reasons why I continue to keep my hands off GOL. Notice that the stock's highs tend to be higher, while the lows lower. This is the tell-tale sign of a volatile and potentially riskier stock whose timing of entry might end up playing too much of a role in turning an investment into this name successful.

Source: Yahoo Finance

For the reasons above, I commend Gol and its management team for delivering a solid third quarter. However, if I'm to invest in a volatile sector and in a volatile country, I would rather bet on Gol's peer Azul (AZUL) - which I perceive to be a higher-quality company with more attractive growth prospects, better protected domestic routes and a healthier international business.

Note from the author: I have recently concluded a study on the U.S. airline sector, and shared my findings first - along with my working Excel file containing all the details - with my Storm-Resistant Growth group. To access all the premium material and dig deeper into how I have built a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk, join the Storm-Resistant Growth community. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, read all the content written to date and participate in the discussions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AZUL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.