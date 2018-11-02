Energy Recap: Once Again Available To All Readers

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on Tetra Technologies, Oil States International, and SunPower, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. This week, we're excited to announce that the Recap has returned to it's original home on the free site, after a brief experiment making it exclusive for PRO/Essential subscribers. We hope that readers who expressed some disappointment about the changes will be happy to have the Recap back!

Now, here are this week's "quick hits" from the energy sector - i.e., brief bits of recent news, along with some suggestions for further reading on each topic. For those who haven't read the Recap in a bit, this part (along with the section tracking energy IPOs) is new, so please let us know what you think about the changes in the comments section below.

Quick Hits - Energy News

As reported by Chron on Monday, Oct. 29, "debt levels at oil field services companies have reached 'unsustainable' levels, the debt rating agency Moody's Investors Service said in a new report. With limited options to restructure their debts or bring in new investment, the only option left to many companies is to cut expenses or generate more cash. 'The volatile nature of (oil service company) earnings makes current debt levels unsustainable in the long term without a substantial improvement in cash flow,' the report reads. 'The beleaguered offshore (oil field services) segment is probably years away from rationalizing and fully recovering.'" Further reading: "Top 3 Oilfield Services Companies In Q3 2018"

As reported by Reuters on Friday, Nov. 2, the U.S. "will temporarily allow eight importers to keep buying Iranian oil when it re-imposes sanctions on Monday to try to force Iran to curb its nuclear, missile and regional activities. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who announced the decision, did not name the eight, which he referred to as 'jurisdictions,' a term that might include importers such as Taiwan, which the United States does not regard as a country. Having abandoned the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to cripple Iran's oil-dependent economy and force Tehran to quash not only its nuclear ambitions and its ballistic missile program but its support for militant proxies in Syria, Yemen, Lebanon and other parts of the Middle East." Further reading: "Iran Oil Sanctions Pose Opportunity For U.S. Producers"

Energy Articles of Note

"Tetra Technologies: A Deep Dive Into A Stock With Significant Upside" by Fluidsdoc and Mr. Bert

"Oil States International Set For Permian Activity" by Laura Starks

"SunPower Spiraling Towards Bankruptcy" by EnerTuition

Energy Sector IPOs for the Week Ended Nov. 2, 2018

Here's a list of the most recent initial public offerings in the energy sector:

- None.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs declined this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.