Buckeye Partners L.P. (BPL) CEO Clark Smith on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kevin Goodwin - Vice President and Treasurer

Clark Smith - Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

William Hollis - Senior Vice President, Buckeye GP and President, Buckeye Services

Keith St. Clair - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Khalid Muslih - Executive Vice President and President, Global Marine Terminals

Robert Malecky - Executive Vice President and President, Domestic Pipeline and Terminals Segment

Joseph Sauger - Senior Vice President, Operations, Global Marine Terminals and Engineering Services

Todd Russo - Senior Vice President and General Counsel

Gary Bohnsack - Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer

Analysts

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Theresa Chen - Barclays PLC

Michael Blum - Wells Fargo Securities

Spiro Dounis - Credit Suisse

Shneur Gershuni - UBS Securities, LLC

James Carreker - U.S. Capital Advisors LLC

Dennis Coleman - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Selman Akyol - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc.

Tristan Richardson - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Sunil Sibal - Seaport Global Securities

Kevin Goodwin

Thank you, Merida. Good morning. Welcome to Buckeye Partners' Financial Results Conference Call for the third quarter of 2018. On this morning's conference call, Clark Smith, our Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the outcome of the strategic review and provide additional details about the actions we announced this morning.

Keith St. Clair, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will then review further the financial impact of the outcome of our strategic review, as well as discuss our financial results for the quarter. Also on the call this morning are Bob Malecky, Executive Vice President and President of Domestic Pipelines and Terminals; Khalid Muslih, Executive Vice President and President of Global Marine Terminals; Bill Hollis, Senior Vice President and President of Buckeye Services; Todd Russo, Senior Vice President and General Counsel; Joe Sauger, Senior Vice President of Operations for Global Marine Terminals and Engineering Services; and Gary Bohnsack, Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer.

After our prepared remarks, we will take your questions. I'd like to remind everyone that we may make comments on the call that could be construed as forward-looking statements as defined by the SEC, including statements regarding our target leverage and coverage ratios. Future results are subject to numerous contingencies, many of which are outside of our control.

Any forward-looking statements we make are qualified by the risk factors and other information set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, and in our most recent Form 10-Q, each as filed with the SEC and available on the Buckeye Partners' website at www.buckeye.com. We undertake no obligation to revise our forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today.

In addition, during the call, we will be discussing Buckeye Partners' adjusted EBITDA and certain other non-GAAP measures pertaining to completed fiscal periods. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the press release issued this morning as well as in the supplemental reconciliation, both of which are available in the Investor Center section of the Buckeye Partners' website.

During the call, we will also discuss forward-looking estimates of adjusted EBITDA and cash flows, related to the assets that we intend should have divested. We cannot provide a reconciliation of estimated adjusted EBITDA or cash flows to estimated GAAP net income, which is the GAAP financial measure most directly comparable to each non-GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty and impracticality of quantifying certain amounts that would be required to calculate projected GAAP net income, such as unrealized gains and losses on derivatives mark-to-market and potential changes in estimates for certain contingent liabilities.

In addition, interest and debt expense our corporate level expenses that are not allocated among Buckeye’s individual assets and could not be allocated to the operations of the assets being divested without unreasonable efforts. These amounts that would require unreasonable efforts to quantify could be significant, such that the amount of projected GAAP net income would vary substantially from the amounts of projected adjusted EBITDA or cash flows.

With that, I will turn the call over to our Chairman, President and CEO, Clark Smith.

Clark Smith

Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. As you saw, we announced the results of our strategic review earlier this morning. Let me start by saying that we are pleased with the outcome of this review process and very excited about Buckeye’s future plans.

Before I discuss our plans moving forward, I would like to first start with a safety highlight. We are very proud of our safety performance in our employee teams across the Buckeye assets this quarter. Buckeye had zero OSHA recordable injuries across almost 800,000 work hours during the third quarter. This strong safety performance represents the achievement of our goal of zero injuries, which is a lofty, but clearly achievable target as I've discussed in the past.

Turning now to our strategic review. As you recall when we announced this comprehensive review three months ago, we indicated that our actions were necessary due to an increase need for capital based on attractive investment opportunities to dislocated public equity markets and near-term weakness in our segregated storage. The equity markets have clearly not rewarded Buckeye for the level of distributions being paid nor for the significant level of cash flows we are generating and expect to grow in the future.

We continue to believe the market value of our units does not reflect the intrinsic value of our diverse asset base nor the value of our backlog of attractive organic growth projects. While market conditions in our segregated storage business remain challenging, the balance of our diversified businesses continues to perform well and in line with our expectations.

The timing of our strategic review was also influenced by the significant increase in growth capital investments that our commercial and operational teams have identified in the near-term. As we indicated last quarter, we expect to spend over $600 million of growth capital in 2018 on investment opportunities that we anticipate will drive long-term value for our unitholders. And we have a healthy backlog of additional projects and further expansions under assessment.

Current conditions in the MLP equity markets however, have significantly increased our cost of capital, which without the actions announced today could have limited Buckeye’s ability to execute on these growth opportunities. In addition, although, we expect to see some improvement in our segregated storage business in the second half of 2019 and into 2020 with the anticipated benefits of the IMO marine fuel regulatory changes, both our leverage and distribution coverage have been negatively impacted by the continued weak market conditions in storage.

Segregated storage makes up about 15% of our total EBITDA, but it certainly puts stress on our financial results. This weakness in storage combined with the expected level of capital expenditure required us to reassess our strategy in financial positioning.

On our call in August, we outlined several objectives that we expected to address with our strategic review. First objective was to reposition Buckeye for long-term success with a constant focus on maximizing the unitholder value.

Second, our strategy continues to stay committed to maintaining our investment grade credit rating to ensure access to capital in variant financial market conditions. And third, we wanted to improve the flexibility of Buckeye’s capital structure to allow us to adapt to the change in MLP landscape.

The mindset of the MLP investor has evolved and we fully recognized that the market has embraced the strategic value of a self funding model that eliminates the need to issue equity via the public markets. We also believe our go forward strategy will allow us to maintain and grow our core business as we allocate capital on a disciplined basis towards our businesses and assets that offer the highest potential returns for our unitholders.

Buckeye has a great team and a tremendous asset base and we are highly confident in our employees and our plans moving forward. To prepare this plan, we conducted a comprehensive analysis across all of Buckeye lines of business with the active involvement of our Board of Directors and outside financial advisors over the past several months. This work led to the following actions.

First, we have negotiated the sale of our entire equity interest in VTTI for cash proceeds of $975 million, which represents a multiple in excess of 12x expected 2019 cash flows. Second, we have sold a package of Domestic Pipelines & Terminals asset for cash proceeds of $450 million, which represents a multiple over 13x expected EBITDA from these assets in 2019.

We believe these two transactions, which are both expected to close by year-end and the multiples realized are more representative of the true value of our remaining asset portfolio versus Buckeye’s current equity value. Finally, we’ve adjusted our quarterly cash distribution to $0.75 per unit for the third quarter, which equates to $3 per unit on an annual basis.

I'd like to now provide some more color on each one of these actions. As you recall, the original thesis for our investment in VTTI was to gain access to international terminal platform that operated in key hubs in emerging markets at very attractive growth profile. We also recognize that incremental capital would be required to realize those growth objectives.

However, the capital markets have deteriorated materially since we announced our investment and given the scarcity of reasonably price sources of capital, we conclude the Buckeye and our unitholders are better served by allocating available capital to our growth initiatives across our domestic assets particularly the opportunities we see along the Gulf Coast.

The announced sale of our interest in VTTI will allow us to realize and redeploy sizeable cash proceeds of $975 million. The sale also eliminates our share in VTTI debt of approximately $500 million and very importantly Buckeye avoids any future VTTI capital investment requirements.

We also announced the sale of a discrete package of domestic refined product term loans in pipeline assets. These assets including our jet fuel pipeline from Port Everglades, Florida to the Fort Lauderdale and Miami airports, our pipelines and terminal facilities serving the Reno, San Diego, and Memphis airports, and our refined petroleum products terminals in Sacramento and Stockton.

The San Diego Sacramento and Stockton terminals represented Buckeye’s remaining assets in California. As you would expect, there were high levels of interest in this portfolio, which allowed us to execute a definitive agreement to sell this package to a single buyer for proceeds of $450 million.

It's important to note that we expect to continue to operate these domestic assets for the purchaser under a long-term contract in exchange for an annual multimillion dollar management fee, although Buckeye will not bear any ownership risk going forward.

The VTTI divestiture will result in a loss on sale in the third quarter of approximately $300 million. While the domestic assets sale will generate a gain of $350 million, which is expected to be recognized in the fourth quarter. Keith will provide more color around these accounting issues in his comments.

Lastly, we redefined our distribution policy, reducing our annual distribution to $3 per unit from our previous level of $5.05 per unit. This reduction is expected to allow us to retain nearly $300 million of cash flow on an annual basis that we can utilize to fund our attractive backlog of growth opportunities.

We believe that reduced distribution, which we recognize as disappointing to our unitholders, is necessary to increase our financial flexibility. The storage conditions improved and cash flow is realized from our growth projects. We expect to resume growing our distribution levels when appropriate.

Taken altogether, these actions once complete are expected to allow us meaningfully reduce leverage and maintain our investment grade credit rating, which has always been a simply goal of ours. The reported distribution coverage of 1.35x for the quarter, and we calculate pro forma leverage to be less than 4.5x at September 30, 2018. Over the long-term, we expect to operate with leverage less than 4.5x, a targeted annual coverage in excess of 1.2x.

Finally, and very importantly, we expect to fund our current slate of growth capital projects for the remainder of 2018 and beyond without the need to access the public equity markets. The continued pressure on both rates and utilization in our segregated storage facilities, particularly in the Caribbean, required us to perform an interim assessment of the recoverability of our goodwill as of September 30.

Although, we expect a recovery in the segregated storage business and have a positive long-term outlook for lease facilities, the current weakness contributed to the decision to impair the goodwill related to our Caribbean and New York Harbor businesses. This goodwill impairment of $537 million is reflected as a non-cash charge, which is excluded from our calculation of adjusted EBITDA.

Now I'd like to shift the discussion to the very attractive growth opportunities that our teams are currently executing or assessing. We expect these growth capital investments will provide meaningful contributions to Buckeye’s financial performance in 2019 and beyond.

Starting with the Gulf Coast, it's well recognized Buckeye’s facilities benefited from our advantage location in Corpus Christi. The Port of Corpus Christi is the most efficient export outlet on the Gulf Coast and offers optionality and connectivity to the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale plays.

Our facilities are also expected to benefit from the Port of Corpus Christi’s approved project to expand and deepen the ship channel, which will enable the birthing loading of VLCC. We also continue to advance our South Texas Gateway project in Ingleside, this deep water open access marine terminals positioned to serve as the primary destination point and export outlet for crude oil and condensate volumes deliver up the rail pipeline which is being expanded to capture incremental market share at Permian crude oil volumes.

Our permitting and construction efforts remain on schedule and are expected to allow us to commence operations at the gateway facility by the end of 2019. We have continued to secure incremental throughput buying commitments at gateway from additional customers over the past three months, in our stating this project who over 5 million barrels a tank capacity.

The facility is permitted for throughput of up to 800,000 barrels per day and it has space available on the 212 acres site for up to 10 million barrels of petroleum products tank capacity. We're also exploring additional connectivity to other crude oil pipelines from the Permian and Eagle Ford, including the potential connection to midway junction, the support need throughput expansion opportunities.

The strong demand for export access to the water highlights the importance of the Corpus Christi Marine Terminals to the Permian and Eagle Ford producers. The LPG storage and handling capabilities were Buckeye Texas has continued to drive opportunities for further investment as well. We have completed projects to increase pipeline connectivity to butane and propane supply for export. We are also increasing throughput capabilities for LPG products across our docks.

We continue to see strong customer interest for LPG handling and export capabilities, doing expansion of our existing facilities or for the construction of a new Greenfield facility. The new facility would serve as a new aggregation and distribution center for LPG and crude volumes. These projects are just a partial list that highlights the growing level of investment opportunities across the Gulf Coast, which could total in excess of 1 billion over the next three years.

In addition to the Gulf Coast, we have very attractive opportunities for investment across the balance for diversified asset portfolio. We continue to await a ruling from FERC on our Michigan/Ohio to project. We believe our proposed by directional services a solution that provides Pennsylvania consumers with increased access to lower cost Midwest supplies fields, while allowing current shippers continued access to Western Pennsylvania markets. We expect the decision from FERC and it can’t frame to permit us to begin service in early 2019.

With respect to the Chicago Complex, we were ahead of schedule and have all necessary permits for our expansion project, which increases our refined product storage capacity in our blending and truck rack capabilities at this key hub. This project which is supported by long-term volume commitments from BP Products North America solidifies our position as the premier storage and trading facility in the Midwest region.

We are also advancing a number of other smaller projects across our footprint in New York, Harvard and we're nearing completion of negotiations on the restart of crude by rail, which we expect will be supported by a long-term contract from the customer planning to export crude oil to supply his refinery operations with price advantage, Canadian heavy crude. This requires minimal capital investment given our existing crude oil offloading and infrastructure, and it is expected to yield an attractive return.

Following the completion earlier this year of our pipeline connection between Raritan Bay and our Perth Amboy and Port Reading Terminals. We are able to offer customers maximum flexibility across an integrated network of pipelines and terminals with deep-water and capabilities in the New York Harbor.

We're also engaged in conversations with customers to expand our product handling capabilities, including asphalt service and multiple locations in jet fuel service in Allentown in Indianapolis. Even though these small organic growth projects or less notable, they consistently average 75 million to 125 million in annual investment opportunities generate attractive earnings multiples.

Turning to the Caribbean starting with our Yabucoa Terminal in Puerto Rico, we entered into a long-term arrangement with the customer to reintroduce jet fuel storage and throughput service. In the Bahamas were advancing services to enhance our handling and storage capabilities for blending oxygenated gasolines for customers targeting demand across the Caribbean and Latin America. Much like to prove by rail, it's important to recognize the expected future uplift, Buckeye financial performance from increase in utilization and revenues with minimal capital investment, the storage fundamentals improving across the Caribbean and New York Harbor markets.

Let me conclude by stating the Buckeye team and our Board of Directors are excited about our future. We are highly confident that these actions will allow us to deliver attractive returns to our unitholders moving forward. We are strengthened our balance sheet, solidifying our investment grade credit rating and meaningfully improving distribution coverage.

Moving to a self funding business model. Importantly, are we are now well positioned to fund or annual growth capital of 250 million to $350 million without accessing the public equity markets. Following completion of these actions, we believe Buckeye will have the financial flexibility necessary to deliver growth and solid returns to our unitholders to our business cycles.

I'll now turn the call over to Keith for more detail around our strategic review in third quarter of financial performance.

Keith St. Clair

Thank you, Clark, and good morning, everyone. I'll now provide some details of our third quarter financial results and discuss the financial implications of the transactions we announced today. For the third quarter of 2018, we reported a net loss attributable to Buckeye unitholders of 745.8 million compared to a net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders of 116.2 million last year.

This decrease was primarily attributable to the $537 million non-cash goodwill impairment charge associated with our operations in the Caribbean and the New York Harbor combined with a $300 million non-cash loss related to the anticipated sale of our equity investment in VTTI. I will go into further detail on these non-cash charges later in the call. Excluding the impact of these non-cash charges, net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders would have been $90.7 million.

The remainder of the decrease year-over-year was primarily attributable to weaker overall segregated storage market conditions, incident response, and remediation costs associated with product releases during the quarter, higher interest and debt expense related to our senior note issuance in late 2017, and our junior subordinated notes issued in January of this year, and increased depreciation and amortization expense related to new assets placed in service during the last 12 months.

The impact of these factors was partially offset by lower acquisition and transition expenses, lower hurricane-related costs, net of recoveries and effective cost management across all of our business segments.

The net loss attributable to Buckeye unitholders was $4.86 per diluted unit for the third quarter of 2018 compared to net income of $0.81 per diluted unit for the same period last year. Excluding the impact of non-cash charges, net income attributable to Buckeye unitholders for the third quarter 2018 would have been $0.59 per diluted unit.

The diluted weighted average number of units outstanding during the quarter was $153.5 million compared to $142.8 million last year. This increase was primarily due to the September 2017 block trade unit issuance and the Class C PIK units issued in January of 2018.

On a consolidated basis, we reported adjusted EBITDA, which is our primary measure of financial performance, of $253.7 million for the third quarter, representing a decrease of $23.6 million compared to last year.

I'll go into greater detail regarding the EBITDA of each segment, but first I'd like to discuss the transactions that resulted from our comprehensive review of Buckeye strategy and capital allocation plans. As Clark discussed earlier, we negotiated the sale of all of our equity interest in VTTI for cash proceeds of $975 million, which represents a multiple in excess of 12x expected 2019 cash flows.

It's important to point out that this is our equity value and excludes our portion of the $1 billion of VTTI debt outstanding at September 30. Said in another way, the enterprise value of the 50% we sold was $1.475 billion. In addition, we've reached an agreement to divest certain non-integrated domestic assets or cash proceeds of $450 million, which represents a multiple of 13x expected 2019 EBITDA from these assets.

I'd like to reiterate Clark’s point that we believe these transactions and the multiples realized are representative of the intrinsic value of our remaining asset portfolio versus our current equity value. We plan to use these proceeds to reduce the borrowings on our revolver, which will be used to fund the upcoming maturity of $400 million senior notes doing November of this year and to extinguish certain other debt outstanding.

As a result, we expect to improve our leverage and fund our growth capital projects with retained cash and available liquidity, eliminating our dependency on public equity markets. These transactions will provide us with the financial flexibility to take advantage of higher return investments across our domestic assets, particularly the opportunities that we've identified along the U.S. Gulf Coast.

We also remain committed to maintaining our investment grade rating and we believe the outcome of our strategic review and the corresponding reduction in leverage and improvement and distribution coverage will be positively received by the rating agencies. In conjunction with these transactions and in consideration of revised projections developed within the scope of this strategic review, we conducted a goodwill recoverability assessment as of September 30, 2018 for all of our reporting units.

As a result and in accordance with accounting requirements, we recorded a $537 million goodwill impairment charge associated with our reporting unit that includes the Caribbean and New York Harbor assets. The impairment which represents 100% of the goodwill associated with this reporting unit was primarily attributable to the acquisition of Buckeye Bahamas Hub in 2011.

Under current accounting guidance if the carrying amount of a reported unit exceeds its estimated fair value and impairment is recorded for the amount of the excess up to the amount of the goodwill for the respective reporting unit. This assessment was triggered by the current unfavorable market conditions for our segregated storage assets.

All of the other reporting units’ fair values were well in excess of their carrying values. Additionally, in anticipation of the sale of our equity investment in VTTI, we recorded a $300 million loss on the plant sale of this investment, which represents the difference between as expected sales price of $975 million and the recorded book value.

Accounting guidance requires that the investment will be written down to fair value regardless of whether the transaction is completed. Alternatively, the anticipated gain on the sale of the domestic assets of approximately $350 million cannot be recognized until the transaction is completed. As part of our strategic review, we determined that the highest and best use of our capital is to direct investments to our South Texas asset and our Domestic Pipelines & Terminals Business. With the completion of these transactions and our strength in financial position, we can more effectively focus on our growth strategy.

Now I’ll discuss in further detail, the change in adjusted EBITDA for each of our reporting segments. Our Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment adjusted EBITDA was $137.7 million for the third quarter of 2018 or reduction of $1.2 million compared to last year.

This segment experienced substantial growth in Pipeline & Terminal throughput volume for the quarter, which resulted from stronger demand in the segment in the market served by our systems as well as benefiting from higher average pipeline tariffs.

The strong performance for the quarter when compared to the prior year was offset by the impact of the exploration of a crew by rail contract in our Chicago complex during the first quarter of this year, as well as expenses associated with two product releases that occurred during the quarter.

The aggregate impact of the loss – of the crude-by-rail contract and the releases was an excess of $12 million. I would like to note that neither incident resulted in serious injuries. The cleanup response was immediate and thorough with minimal disruption to our customers.

Lower segregated storage revenues primarily related to the current backwardated market structure also impacted the segments overall performance. Average pipeline transportation volumes increased 3% this quarter to $1,528,000 barrels per day compared to an average of $1,484,000 barrels per day in the third quarter of 2017.

Volumes increased across several of our systems driven by strong demand, which has continued into the fourth quarter. Terminal throughput volumes also grew significantly during the quarter with volumes totaling $1,337,000 barrels per day across our portfolio.

This represents an increase of nearly 7% over the third quarter of 2017, which was driven by incremental market share as well as the benefit of growth capital investments that allowed us to provide enhanced service offerings to our existing customers.

An example of this as the Jacksonville, Florida expansion project mentioned in their last call is now online and has expanded the volumes delivered for our largest customers at that facility. This single project increased the performance of our incremental storage, tankage, rail and truck offloading systems, along with ethanol and butane handling capabilities.

Looking forward, we expect our Domestic Pipelines & Terminal assets to continue to deliver steady reliable returns. We anticipate continued growth through our investments in capital projects and expanded service offerings across our asset portfolio. In particular, we expect a meaningful increase at EBITDA in 2019 as both our Michigan, Ohio Phase II and Chicago complex projects are expected to be in service.

Our Global Marine segment produced EBITDA of $111.7 million during the quarter as compared to $128.7 million last year, continued strong performance by our Buckeye Texas partner assets, which achieved record processing volumes this quarter was more than offset by the lower capacity utilization and lower rates in our segregated storage business.

The favorable contribution from Buckeye Texas partner’s year-over-year reflect consistent operating performance record group processing volumes, and a full core is contribution from the 20% minority interest acquired in April 2018.

Looking at our segregated storage business, the average available capacity utilization of our marine storage assets was 78% for the third quarter of 2018 compared to 89% during the same period in 2017 and 85% for the second quarter of 2018.

The decline in capacity utilization and rates was related to ongoing challenging market conditions driven by reduced product flows from South American production, continued backwardation and increased storage capacity in the Caribbean.

Looking at the fourth quarter and the first half of 2019, we expect continued softness particularly in the Caribbean, but it's anticipated that the market will begin to recover as the year progresses. Our teams continue to identify opportunities to position our assets to capture incremental storage volumes related to the implementation of the IMO fuel standards, growing U.S. oil exports, recovery in production from South America and other opportunities as they arise.

As we look forward, we believe that our operations in the Caribbean and New York Harbor as significant upside for us, with minimal incremental capital investments as a segregated storage markets continues to strengthen over time. VTTI’s adjusted EBITDA contribution for the quarter with $32.3 million versus $33.4 million last year. VTTI declared a cash distribution to Buckeye of $22.6 million for the quarter, compared to $24 million last year.

The Merchant Services segment reported adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2018 compared to $9.7 million during the same period last year. This decrease is primarily driven by lower rack margins for distillate and rack sales volumes below the 2017 levels. This business continues to generate meaningful contributions to our other operating segments and has contributed over $34 million to the Buckeye umbrella on a year-to-date basis.

Now turning to our balance sheet. At the end of the third quarter, we had $700,000 in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $5 million in long-term debt. We had $572.6 million outstanding on a credit facility of which $178 million is reflected as short-term debt as it supports our Merchant Services segments working capital requirements. We had $924 million of incremental liquidity available on a revolving credit facility and our total debt to trailing 12-month adjusted EBITDA based on our credit facility calculation was 4.35x.

As I mentioned previously our next significant debt maturity is $400 million which is due later this month, which we intend to initially fund with borrowings on our revolver which will then subsequently be paydown with the proceeds from the previously announced asset divestitures. Distributable cash flow for the third quarter of 2018 total $157 million compared to $182 million last year. The decrease in distributable cash flow was driven by reduced EBITDA contribution from our business segments and higher interest expense.

As Clark discussed previously, our third quarter distribution to unitholders will be $0.75 per unit. This level of quarterly distribution allows us to preserve liquidity in support Buckeye’s growth capital initiatives, which will drive long-term value for our unitholders. As a result of this reduction in distribution all $6.7 million Class C units outstanding will convert into LP units on one-for-one basis on Monday, November 5. And as such the holders of the converted units were received their quarterly distribution and cash consistent with other LP unitholders.

Our distribution coverage ratio, based on distributions declared on units outstanding at the end of the quarter, including the newly converted Class C units was 1.35x. Buckeye maintenance capital spending for the third quarter of 2018 total $32 million compared to $35.5 million for the third quarter of 2017. We expect maintenance CapEx for the full-year to be within the range of $110 million to $120 million. Returned capital spending for the quarter was $75 million and we expect returned capital spending to be in the $370 to $400 million range for the full-year.

In addition, we expect to contribute between $45 and $60 million for the full-year to fund our portion of capital expenditure at our South Texas gateway joint venture. In total, including our acquisition of the 20% equity interest in Buckeye Texas partners earlier this year. Our capital spend will be $625 to $679 for 2018.

In closing, we believe the actions taken as a result of our strategic review, will facilitate achieving our targeted leverage as measured by the rating agencies have less than 4.5x in annual distribution coverage in excess of 1.2x, which are consistent with our investment grade credit rating. While also providing increased financial flexibility by eliminating the need to access to publicly equity markets, to fund grow capital and reallocating capital to more strategic and higher return growth opportunities across our remaining assets.

That concludes my remarks and we'll now open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jeremy Tonet from JPMorgan. Your line is now open.

Jeremy Tonet

Good morning. Congratulations on finalizing here.

Clark Smith

Thanks Jeremy.

Keith St. Clair

Thanks Jeremy.

Jeremy Tonet

Just want to touch base with VTTI, if you could just give us the housekeeping item, what was the debt at for a quarter in there?

Keith St. Clair

It’s $1 billion.

Jeremy Tonet

$ 1 billion. Gotcha.

Keith St. Clair

Yes, 88 basis.

Jeremy Tonet

Right. So you guys have half, so it’s like about 11x multiple on current quarter annualized?

Keith St. Clair

Yes, either I haven't done that math on current quarter annualized. What we were communicating earlier was in an excess of 12x based on where we see 2019 EBITDA as well as 2019 distributions.

Jeremy Tonet

That's helpful. Thanks. And for Global Marine Terminals, I was just wondering when you exited the quarter, if you could update us there on the utilization rate at that point and I think you said up until back half of 2019 could be some softness there. Just wondering if you could provide a bit more color as far as how you see that trajectory? Have you kind of bottomed out here and we kind of chug along here or could it go a bit lower before it goes higher?

Khalid Muslih

Hey Jeremy. This is Khalid. I mean, I would say, going into the latter part of this year and then certainly going into, I'd say the first half of next year, we could see as we continue to transition some of our capacity away from crude oil with some of the other commodities that we could foresee some further degradation and utilization.

But I think, alongside with what both Keith and Clark mentioned, we see a rebound in utilization levels, materializing really in the back half of next year. So I see a little bit of variability here I guess in the front, in the near-term, but we believe we'd see a rebound in the latter half of next year.

Jeremy Tonet

Gotcha. And could you dive in a little bit more as far as the factors with the rebound there?

Khalid Muslih

Yes. I mean I think, look I mean as we kind of give you just the perspective. I mean, we exited the quarter around 76% on a total utilization basis. We would expect exiting the back half of next year to be in somewhat similar territory from utilization standpoint, albeit, like I mentioned, just given the fact that you still see backwardation across all commodities. I know here of late we've seen both rents and TI flirt with a little bit of contango.

But I mean, I think as we look at the portfolio, we do see growing demand for services. But again, where I think we see some weakness continues to be around crude oil, and of course, as we continue to transition the capacity over to some of the other feed stocks, clean products, fuel, we can anticipate some level of variability like I mentioned here in the latter part of the year and then going into the first half of the year.

Jeremy Tonet

Gotcha. That's helpful. Maybe just one more on the topic here, given kind of an absence of contango in the market right now, what you kind of see is the determinant driving rates and renewals in GMT at this point?

Khalid Muslih

Yes. I mean, I think really more the fundamentals, I mean around just demand for our services. And if you look at kind of where we are in New York just given some of the things that we've done here over the recent past with the connectivity, we've actually started to see record throughput rates through our system.

Yes, we're not obviously very pleased with where rates are at the moment, but when you look at a utilization standpoint, we've actually seen a pickup in utilization there, and throughput levels. So I mean, I think that really speaks volumes to the investment thesis that we had with respect to integrating these collection of assets that we've acquired over the course of the years and created now a single integrated network that ties into our long haul pipeline system.

I think going down into the Caribbean and mainly focusing on the Bahamas, we've seen, again increased demand for services along the side of both the distillate and gasoline, a substantial demand for gasoline going into markets such as Mexico. And I think that's also bullied by the fact that we have both the segregated handling capabilities for oxygenates, but then also the ability to blend that material. And so we've seen a pretty good demand on that front.

We've also started to see some telltale signs of IMO. I'd like to be somewhat conservative on that front, but we've seen a transition of some of the crude oil capacity that we have, moving over into fuel oil. We've also seen some increased demand for distillate. I think it was public news. We actually offloaded the first VLCC of diesel or ULSD into both the Bahamas and Saint Lucia.

And I think that kind of gives you a little bit of a – maybe a taste of where we're going to see some flows start to evolve as some of these regulatory changes take shape. So I think from – I think a rate standpoint, there obviously could still be some variability, but I feel like just given some of the recontracting that we've been able to achieve and some of the roles that we've done.

We seem to have found some line of sight there. However, we still could see some additional variability is really around I think, some utilization. And again, I think I pointed more towards the crude oil capacity and I think that's largely to do with what we've experienced here over the summer around very strong backwardation in the crude oil market.

I think – that I think more importantly in the Caribbean, really a decline in some of the indigenous, I guess South American production, namely flows coming out of Venezuela and then maybe some of the flows coming out of the balance of being pulled towards Asia as a function of a certain sanctions that were just recently imposed.

Keith St. Clair

Hey, Jeremy, and another thing I think that it's important to consider and Clark mentioned it in his comments earlier is that, we believe we're very close to being able to execute on a crude-by-rail opportunity that will leverage our GMT assets, particularly in New York Harbor that will provide some contribution to uplift in EBITDA. We expect in probably beginning sometime in the light – first half of the year, probably getting into the second quarter.

Clark Smith

Yes, I mean I think really the important point, I mean, well maybe there are some, some continuous headwinds here in the near-term. But I think as we look forward at our business overall, we think we're very well positioned to capitalize on some very strong macro trends including, the IMO, Keith that I spoke about, but more importantly just robust participation in U.S. crude and – or North American crude and product exports really across all locations.

We can talk about that some more around the South Texas, New York Harbor, but also in the Caribbean because we do believe, that the Caribbean will play a role in managing that quality disconnected the various grades that will continue to be produced. So I think we're very, very well positioned to be able to capitalize on those emerging market and macro trends.

Jeremy Tonet

Gotcha, sorry, I'm just a little unclear then I guess what led to the impairment if there's kind of like these tailwinds?

Keith St. Clair

So the impairment is really, it's largely a mathematical exercise and there are a number of things that impact a number of different factors that impacted the determination of an impairment, one, is our outlook is somewhat muted relative to where it had been in prior years based on current market conditions, but there are other factors as well that impacted that.

And that is the overall equity markets in the MLP sector, when you look at valuation multiples, when you look at weighted-average cost of capital, et cetera. That also factored into that determination. And when you sit and you look at these assets and you think about, again our entry point in the Bahamas and Buckeye have a particular in 2011 and the investment there and what we've seen in some of the deterioration in the cash flows again, it's a mathematical exercise.

But it's one that, when you look at all the different inputs again, which look at not only our cash flows – projected cash flows, but also the multiples that you're seeing today in the MLP market, weighted-average cost of capital, all those factors contributed to the recording the impairment.

Clark Smith

Hi, Jeremy. We've got a pretty long list of parties who want to ask questions. Could we come back to you…

Jeremy Tonet

Sorry about that. Thank you.

Clark Smith

No problem. Thank you, Jeremy.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Theresa Chen from Barclays. You may proceed.

Theresa Chen

Hi. Thanks for taking my questions. So following up on some of Jeremy's comments and questions around the segregated storage. Can you just clarify how much do you have left either in capacity or percentage? How much do you have left to be contract that you haven't done so yet? And what has been the rate degradation from the contracts you've placed in contango to contracts that you have now being placed in backwardation?

Khalid Muslih

Hey, Theresa. This is Khalid. I mean I guess, I don't think we're going to get into the actual specifics. I mean, I think it's pretty clear when you're comparing year-over-year periods. I mean, you see obviously a decline on our cash flows as a result of both the decline in utilization rates and obviously rate as well. We've been pretty successful in recontracting capacity that has come up for renewal. We do have some capacity that will be coming up in the latter part of the year that we feel, reasonably confident that we'll be able to renew.

However, I don't know if I really want to get into the specifics of the actual capacity that's coming up, and again, some of the capacity that we are renewing is being done on a short-term basis, just given the fact that the market is not necessarily very, very strong for storage at the moment nor do we necessarily want to lock in some of these rates that we're currently recontracting at.

Theresa Chen

Okay. And following up on your comments earlier, Khalid about the utilization. So exiting 76% this quarter and expecting a similar range in the back half of 2019, even though you expect overall the contribution should be higher. So are we looking for rates to go higher, but utilization to stay still in this mid-70s range and what would explain that?

Khalid Muslih

No, I mean, I think the way that I would characterize it Theresa, I don't know necessarily we're going to see a substantial variance in rates. And so I think we get into – beyond the latter part of 2019, maybe going into 2020 where we do see some variabilities in the utilization as I mentioned. I think as we continue to transition away from some of the remaining crude oil capacity that we have. We have a small amount that's coming up in the fourth quarter that we're assuming that will not get renewed.

And so effectively what you'll see is potentially some further softness in the utilization, but what we do see is further upward trajectory in that utilization rate is a function of strengthening demand and pre-positioning associated with IMO. And also when we look forward and look at just some of the telltale signs around demand, we’re starting to see some of the green shoots appear that would support further utilization of storage.

However, again, we're taking a very cautiously optimistic approach. We're taking a conservative approach. And again, we do see some headwinds going into the balance of this year and into next year just given the tightness on supply and demand. But we do believe that the latter part of 2019 should serve well for rebound in storage conditions.

Theresa Chen

Got it. And Clark, on your comments about the $1 billion over the next three years in the Gulf Coast, is this driven primarily by addition or expansions to South Texas Gateway? What other types of assets are you looking to build?

Clark Smith

Yes. There are additional terminalling opportunities, primarily terminalling opportunities that we're looking at. And again, it's a swag, but we're seeing a number of good investments come across our business development group. So obviously, we will measure that around our available capital Theresa, but South Texas is a outstanding opportunity for Buckeye going forward.

Khalid Muslih

I can just add to that, Theresa. I mean, I think as you heard on Clark’s remarks, we've already expanded the storage footprint for our South Texas Gateway asset. And I think more importantly, we are in advanced contract discussions with a number of parties where frankly we see line of sight to filling out the terminal location. So we're actually very, very excited about the future around the Gateway.

Clark also mentioned in his remarks, there are other opportunities that we have around South Texas, but I think what I'd really like to focus on is not just squarely some of these discreet opportunities, but really try to back up and explain to you what we're trying to put together there is really more of an integrated network that enables both the aggregation, distribution and then ultimately export of both crude oil and LPGs out of the Corpus Christi ship channel. And I think we're very, very well positioned to do that given our existing footprint.

Theresa Chen

Thank you.

Clark Smith

Thanks Theresa.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Michael Blum with Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

Michael Blum

Hi. Good morning, everybody.

Clark Smith

Hi, Michael.

Michael Blum

Just a couple of questions for me. One, the target leverage under 4.5x on a rating agency basis and the 1.2x coverage. When do you expect to hit those targets? Is that like a year-end 2019 or is that sooner? That was the first question.

Keith St. Clair

Yes, we would expect to hit those targets. I mean, obviously, hitting the 4.5x or 8/8 agency perspective, Michael, we will be contingent upon being able to utilize the proceeds from the announced transactions today. So obviously, once we redeploy those proceeds to pay down debt that will get us well within that 4.5x.

In fact, if you were to kind of pro forma those proceeds over our third quarter results, backing out the associated EBITDA and assuming the reduction in interest expense, we'd be at roughly 4.3x. And from a coverage standpoint, if you were to do the same thing, we would be in excess of 1.2x for the quarter as well. So frankly, when these transactions are complete, we will accomplish those objectives.

Michael Blum

Okay, great. And then any kind of early rough estimate of what 2019 CapEx numbers might look like?

Keith St. Clair

$250 million to $350 million. Clark mentioned that in his remarks. But yes, it’s $250 million to $350 million is what we would anticipate in 2019. And he also mentioned that – maybe this will just help as well. I also mentioned the further expansion of our Gateway project, a little over 5 million barrels of tank capacity.

That project now on an 8/8 basis looks like that'll be spend between $400 million and $425 million. So that will drive a piece of that, not all that next year. And then we would expect again, based on the level of interest that we're seeing from customers, there's a very high probability that that's spend will actually increase and we'll get to the build out of the full 10 million barrels.

Michael Blum

Great. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Spiro Dounis from Credit Suisse. Your line is now open.

Spiro Dounis

Hey guys. Good morning. Just want to go back to the strategic review. I’m trying to get a sense if you consider that process effectively closed at this point because I'm just trying to sense if you could sell more assets here not because you need the cash, but maybe just to keep high grading the portfolio and asset and the context because you mentioned the sales multiples in the 12 to 13 range and the ability to recycle that and maybe the six to seven range seems like a pretty compelling opportunity?

Clark Smith

No, the process is closed. Spiro, I don't think we could've done a better job than what we did to achieve the objectives we wanted out of our strategic review. Now I'm not saying that down the road we won't look for more ventures and manager ran our capital. But the formal process that we started with the announcement in the second quarter is now closed.

Spiro Dounis

Okay. That's fair. Yes, I know this agreement. He clearly checked all the boxes on what you set out to do. Second one just around the environment that maybe you think you need to see a recommenced distribution growth. I think you mentioned in your prepared remarks when appropriate, but wondering if you could just give us a sense of what you define as appropriate.

Clark Smith

Well, obviously it'll come from the financial metrics that are driven from our growth I believe, so the primary variable is that starts to happen. I think you're talking about a timeframe that's certainly no sooner than late 2019 into 2020, but it's all dependent upon how we do and how we execute.

Spiro Dounis

Got it. That's it for me. Thanks for the color.

Clark Smith

Okay.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Shneur Gershuni from UBS. You may begin.

Shneur Gershuni

Hi, good morning, guys. It's a Shneur Gershuni. Just first to start off, in your prepared remarks you talked about, you're effectively planning on recycling the capital. Can you talk about the expected returns on the capital that you plan to deploy? I know that you talked about and gave details on Gateway and so forth, but what kind of returns should we be thinking about with the capital that you're going to put into effect?

Keith St. Clair

Yes, I think from an organic growth standpoint Shneur, there's no difference in what we're looking at today then what we typically communicated and that's generally our organic growth projects you're looking at 5 to 7x.

Now there are some of these projects and fairness, right as you started initially and you look at the initial capital spend and while maybe supported from a cash flow perspective that maybe on the higher end of that range or possibly outside of it, but as he continued to grow and expand, you get the economies to scale and the incremental costs, so the incremental capacity is much lower, but 5x to 7x is the range that we're looking at.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay, great. And it’s part of your strategic view. It sort of seems to me that you refocus your business to be more us North America centric. What kind of color can you give us going forward on the remaining business? You sort of talked about the backwardation of the crude curve, but maybe my screens broken, but I actually see a modest contango right now. How big of a contango do we need to see for things to actually change where utilization picks up and it becomes a better contracting environment?

Khalid Muslih

Yes. Hey, Shneur. This is Khalid. My remarks are really more towards the last three months. You're right. I think I mentioned that both brands in TI or somewhat flat TIs actually showing some mob contango. But I can assure you the numbers that you're seeing on the screen are not necessarily going to incentivize anyone to take out storage unless they absolutely, you don't have a need for it.

I think it's really a tale of two cities. I think you can maybe put breadth aside and focus on TI for a second. We do see as you think about, obviously the growing production from the Permian and other basins and think about that pipeline capacity that's going to be coming on line here, the next call it 12 months or so.

We'll start to alleviate, I guess some of these differentials or discounts that we're seeing in the basin and the water. But I think the next piece is really when you think about the terminalling capacity and the export capacity. There's still going to be constraints there. And so notionally we can see, how TI can actually go into further, contango is a result of that particular constraint.

I think that will just demonstrate why you're seeing a structure of different midstream companies like ourselves, jumping into figuring out how to alleviate that that constraint. That obviously is a forthcoming.

I think look on brands, I mean it's a little bit of a different equation. A part of the issue that you've had there is really to do with maybe some changes around if the buying of various refiners, namely some of the China Teapot. Folks going into turnaround, but again, whether or not would that persist?

I'm not sure, and kind of go back through some thoughts around whether or not as demand growth really that robust and we are starting to see obviously production coming out a greater than what folks have anticipated from places like UAE, Rock, et cetera.

So I think that's all kind of playing into what you're seeing on the screen for the near term. I think really what we looked at as far as we will facilitate some of the folks coming back into the storage business perhaps in the Caribbean.

Like I mentioned, we see obviously IMO taking shape. We don't believe that there's anything there that necessarily will be rail. It's implementation. And I think once obviously get towards the back half of the year.

We'll start to see folks pre-positioning capacity and it starts to stockpile inventories in advance of the implementation of that rule. I think also you're going to see as a result, there will be obviously some issues or at least the disconnect that will take shape between the heavy crude barrel and the light barrel. And obviously that provides some incentive for close to obviously look for storage.

So I think all those various factors as what we look that, make us feel very I think encouraged about the future. And again, the other piece that you mentioned as we've got somewhere around 17 million barrels of flex storage capacity that we can move from crude oil to feedstock to fuel with very little capital.

And so as you think about limitation of IMO and all of a sudden you've got this length in high sulfur fuel that’s going to take shape, places like the Bahamas or going to be very well situated to be able to graph, that that market share. And then maybe even potentially play a role and the blending of Marine gas oils and marine diesel. So those are all the various factors that give us comfort that we could see a rebound in recovery in that area.

Keith St. Clair

Let me jump and I'll just make some brief remarks on this, I've touched on in my prepared remarks. Getting back to the business model of the entire enterprise in addition to what Khalid has gone through. I mean, we've got a unique set of assets that are extremely well positioned, very stable in their cash flows. But we also have a balance that we have assets that are underutilized and with minimal capital investment can provide a lot of upside.

And this is why we think our – the Buckeye units are understated or undervalued. When you look at the crude by rail contracts that we're close to completing and you look at we know conditions we're going to get better and our segregated storage. When you just take a look at the intrinsic value of our assets and services. It's clear that this balance I think is going to play out well for our unitholders going forward.

Shneur Gershuni

Okay and one final question if I may. It is part of your strategic review. Was there any conclusion about having a formalized guidance process? I'm kind of on a go forward basis. So that we can benchmark and as well as you and the Board can benchmark your performance?

Clark Smith

Well, we will always, the history of our guidance is we get very little formal guidance, we feel like that's more appropriate for our business model. We try to be as helpful as possible with a kind of putting up the post that show directionally where we're headed with our businesses. So we haven't made any changes in terms of our formality of the guidance going forward.

Shneur Gershuni

All right. Perfect. Thank you very much. Really appreciate the color.

Clark Smith

Thank you, Shneur.

Thank you. And our next question comes from James Carreker from U.S. Capital Advisors. Your line is now open.

James Carreker

Hey, thanks for the call. I just wanted to clarify, Clark, did you happen to mention your expectation for excess cash flow next year in light of the distribution cut? I thought I heard a number, like $300 million?

Clark Smith

No, the $300 million is the differential what we're generating from the reduced distribution. I mentioned that. We didn't address anything about excess cash flow uses.

James Carreker

Okay. I guess in that vein though, the 1.2 times target coverage ratio, your postcode 1.35 times this quarter even with the disappointing Global Marine segment, I guess, is that something that you anticipate being at next year or is it potential for to be higher and you work towards 1.2 over time or what's kind of the trajectory there?

Clark Smith

Well, that's an annual number and that's where we're working toward and feel comfortable that's where we're going to the western world will perform at those levels going forward.

Keith St. Clair

Yes. James, if you were to pro forma, the transactions that we spoke about, factoring in the conversion of the Class C units, the reduced interest expense as a result of reduced leverage as well as reducing our DCF for the EBITDA or distributions from VTTI. Our coverage was an excess of 1.2 times for the quarter and leverage would have been 4.3 times. So just to kind of frame that.

James Carreker

Yes. I was just thinking maybe it's – you mentioned in excess of 1.2, I didn't know if it was well in excess or just modestly and access?

Clark Smith

That will hopefully at very well on exit.

James Carreker

And then I guess I'll try to ask a guidance question in a different way, but you talked about significant growth in EBITDA for your domestic pipelines and terminals, but also softness in your Global Marine and I guess kind of thinking about 2019 on a same-store sales basis. I mean kind a how should we think about 2019 relative to 2018 given the puts and takes?

Clark Smith

Well 2019, I mean just thinking about the domestic pipes and terminals and I highlighted two projects, the Michigan/Ohio 2 project as well as the Chicago Complex. And Michigan/Ohio 2, we have communicated previously that that's a $200 million of capital spend, Chicago Complex was $80 million of capital spend. And those projects, I can assure you are within that 5x to 7x. We expect Michigan/Ohio 2 to be in service early 2019, Chicago Complex midyear. So you can do that math and that's going to show some uplift obviously without any benefit from other smaller projects that we've engaged in or any increase in utilization tariff, et cetera.

James Carreker

Well, I guess thinking about the same math on the Global Marine side, the 12x multiple for VTTI sale, obviously implies that there was some degradation expected in 2019 from those cash flows relative to 2018. Is it a similar type degradation that we could expect on the segregated storage side? Are those two fundamentally different businesses?

Clark Smith

Again, James, what you’re doing here is you're trying to get us to kind of plant the flag from a standpoint of what we're seeing in 2019 sort of versus 2018 and we're just certainly not in a position to provide our guidance relative to our performance. What we have done is we've talked about some of the opportunities that we see that contribute to improved performance relative to crude by rail.

These projects that are coming in line and domestic business, so we're not going to sit here and specifically talk about what we think 2019 is going to be relative to 2018. Again, we believe that we will be able to meet our targeted metrics of coverage are in excess of 1.2x and leverage inside 4.5x, so that's about as far as we want to go from a standpoint of providing goalpost for you.

James Carreker

Okay, understand. And then, I mean I guess any thought about the potential impact of IMO is there like, what's the best way to think about how much that could add? Maybe not even in 2019, but just 2020 longer term. How should we think about modeling that as we move out to those years?

Keith St. Clair

I mean, again, we're talking about IMO is something that will take shape in 2020 and beyond. I mean, I think we absolutely believe that we'll see an increase in our utilization rates above and beyond from where we are today. But I don't think we're in a position where we can specifically point to what that level is on this call today.

James Carreker

Okay. Appreciated. That’s all I have. Go ahead.

Thank you. And our next question comes from [Adam Brett from SunTrust]. You may proceed.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys. Thanks for the call. Just a couple quick ones for me. You all had mentioned extinguishing some debt outstanding in terms of use of proceeds. I wanted to make sure I understood. Are you talking about maybe tendering for some of your outstanding bonds? Then the other thing I was wondering about is it looks like a lot of the large cap investment grade peers of yours are trying to achieve mid-BBB credit ratings. Is that something that you've talked to the rating agencies about? You have an idea of what kind of credit metrics you might need to achieve to get there? If that's something that you all want to do down the road?

Keith St. Clair

Yes. Adam, I think it would inappropriate for us. This is just how exactly we're going to accomplish the reduction in debt. I mean, we have significant balances outstanding on a revolver. We have term loan that's out. We have $400 million of debt maturing in the fourth quarter. So the specifics around how we delever is something that when the time is right, we'll communicate the specifics around that as it relates to the other large caps and them trying to get to a BBB flat investment grade credit rating. At this point in time, we're optimistic that when we complete these transactions, we'll see the rating agencies likely to remove their negative outlook, but as far as moving up one notch on the scale, that's not something that we're really targeting.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thanks guys.

Keith St. Clair

Thank you, Adam.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Dennis Coleman from Bank of America Merrill Lynch. You may proceed.

Dennis Coleman

Yes. Thanks for staying with me. Just one for me, could you expand a little bit about $1 billion of projects that you talked about? Would it be, I mean is it JVs? It sounds like some of it is the expansion of the South Texas Gateway to 10 million barrels, and then maybe what kind of timing, till we see a more official announcements on those kinds of things?

Khalid Muslih

Yes, I think this is Khalid. So again I mean, you're right, we obviously do see additional activity around Gateway and hopefully as we progress through the balance of this year, we'll have more news to communicate with respect to our capital plans and our growth plans there.

Clark also mentioned, we’re also active in the same area around the LPG where we're advancing with the feed study for a new LPG distribution and export facility. Hopefully, we'll have more to report on that that opportunity later this year and you would hope that to the extent that we could come to an agreement with our customer that we'd be able to reach a final investment decision somewhere around probably the first part of next year.

We also have a variety of different aggregation and distribution projects around. Again our Corpus Complex, mainly looking at the opportunity to aggregate from a multitude of different pipelines and the midway junction area and connecting to both our facilities is a Gateway and also a Buckeye Texas.

So there's some storage in pipeline opportunities there. And then of course, we're very well positioned just given the export capabilities that we have the Gateway to really try to tie that asset to any of the various full fledged VLCC opportunities that we believe are emerging in the area, so that's kind of a number of the various projects that we are advancing on.

Like Clark mentioned, we also have this export opportunity up in Perth that we believe we should go into service and calls latter part – the first half of the second quarter of next year. And again these opportunities, many of them may indeed be on a joint venture basis. That's how we're able to obviously right size the capital and further diversify the risk.

Dennis Coleman

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you.

Khalid Muslih

Thanks Dennis.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Selman Akyol from Stifel. You may proceed.

Selman Akyol

Thank you. May be you said this and I missed it, but if you run this past the rating agencies and does it achieve all your objectives you're looking them?

Clark Smith

We had conversations in fact with rating agencies yesterday, and previewed with them the outcome of our strategic review. I can't speak for them, but certainly, our implication from those conversations is that they clearly need this as being credit positive, whether we'll see any, any change from a rating perspective relative to our outlook. I'm not sure what that timing may be, but I would expect that all three of the agencies will likely put a no doubt communicating their review in the next few days.

Selman Akyol

Very good, appreciate that. And then clearly I heard in terms of IMO, it doesn't drive pricing per se, but it drives utilization. So as we think about sort of the end of 2019, should we still think we're in this high 70s number or do you see it being enough of a delta that it could take it above, under the low 80s per se?

Clark Smith

Yes, Look again I mean, I don't want to get into the specifics. But I mean, I think what I was trying to – that we're taking more of the conservative outlook around how would start to preposition. For IMO, I mean all you got to do is just look at the forward curve and it's not necessarily get shown you that things are going to take shape until call it the first part of 2020.

But I think those are going to start positioning their logistics assets in advance of that. Obviously those are going to – you're going to see a wrap up and this little production in advance of the implementation. And so I think what we said was what we're looking for is a rebound more towards the levels that we are currently at for the latter half of next year.

Selman Akyol

Okay. Thank you very much.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Tristan Richardson from SunTrust. You may proceed.

Tristan Richardson

Thanks. Good morning, guys. It really appreciates the help on framing up the billion dollars of opportunities on the Gulf Coast. Could you kind of expand on maybe from a total company perspective, whether that be deploying capital and in GMT as markets recover or other singles and doubles and the other parts of the domestic business, sort of the CapEx company-wide.

Robert Malecky

This is Bob Malecky. I think you've heard a lot from the GMT Group in terms of their growth. The domestic assets - domestic pipeline terminal assets have some of the project in front of us that Keith and Clark had both talked about. But the final as an overall organization, as an overall organization I think we also talked about the singles and doubles if you will, are in the year in the $75 to $125 million a year. We can get that to be sustaining as a pool as an overall. I think as well as the projects above that $250 or $350 million capital spend for next year is something that we see a range outside of the larger projects in the Gulf Coast going forward.

Clark Smith

The other thing Tristan, I think is important for us to point out here is as you talk about, again across the entire asset portfolio, we believe that our segregated storage assets were really very well positioned to capture significant upside without any incremental capital spend. So when you think about that capital spend, it's going to be targeted largely on our domestic footprint as well as South Texas.

Tristan Richardson

Helpful. Thank you, guys. And Keith I know you don't necessarily have or ready at this point to lay out exact priorities for expected cash, but can you help maybe just frame up for us expected interest cost savings either qualitatively or quantitatively?

Keith St. Clair

Well, if you're looking at $1.4 billion proceeds, round numbers here and if you're thinking about, we’re paying down revolver or floating rate debt, I mean LIBOR is essentially both 150, so three month LIBOR somewhere around 230. So you're talking about 4% on $1.4 billion. So it's somewhere between $55 million to $60 million.

Tristan Richardson

It’s helpful. Thank you guys very much.

Keith St. Clair

You bet.

Thank you. And our next question comes from Sunil Sibal from Seaport Global Securities. You may proceed.

Sunil Sibal

Hi. Good morning, guys. So just couple of quick clarifications for me. The 4.3x leverage number that you mentioned, that’s basically pro forma for the transaction that you’ve announced today, correct?

Keith St. Clair

Well, just to be clear there are two 4.3x that we really talked about. I think we said 4.35x is when we exited the quarter based on the calculation for our credit facility. That excludes 100% of the hybrids that we issued earlier in the year and also the short-term borrowings on the revolver, which support our working capital.

The other 4.3 that we talked about is if you were to pro forma all the proceeds we used to paydown debt, pro forma in the corresponding interest savings and also adjust out all of the EBITDA or cash flow related to our VTTI investment and the Asset Package that we sold, we'd be right at 4.3x based on our calculus of the rating agency computation, specifically Moody's because that's the most restrictive.

Sunil Sibal

Right, okay, thanks. Thanks for that. And then I think you mentioned a couple of spills which impacted the results during the quarter, is there a good way to quantify that impact?

Keith St. Clair

The impact for the entire quarter was about $12 million across all of our operating segments.

Sunil Sibal

Okay, got it. And then just last one for me, as part of this strategic review that we undertook, was there any consideration in terms of even cutting the dividends further than what you announced and kind of take a deep level of leveraging?

Keith St. Clair

Well, yes and no. We looked at all options. It was extremely comprehensive to Sunil in terms of looking at everything and we believe that the plan we put together is the right one and obviously most optimal going forward for bucket or unit holders.

Sunil Sibal

Got it, that’s all I had. Thanks for the color guys.

Keith St. Clair

Thank you.

Clark Smith

Thank you, Merida and thanks again to our investors for joining us on the call this morning. We look forward to updating you as we work to close these transactions before you're in, while our employees remain focused on delivering safe and reliable services for our customers and communities. Have a great weekend.

