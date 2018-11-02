GNC Holdings: Game Theory

I discuss and share the law paper by Norton Rose Fulbright (written by Yi Wang) that concludes that "SAFE", at least during normal times, is more of a formality.

Today's piece marks the first time, in about seven weeks, I have written about GNC Holdings, Inc. (GNC) on SA's public site. For context, and in case anyone is wondering, I continue to maintain a large bet in the name with a cost basis in the high $4s in my High Octane Portfolio. That said, I must admit, the volatility in the name continues to surprise me as it appears the buy side is mostly on the sidelines awaiting the final approval from China and official closing of the Hayao deal. As a result of the buy side taking a wait and see approach, the shorts have continued to whipsaw the large retail GNC shareholder base. Before I discuss my thoughts on GNC Pittsburgh pushing out its Q3 2018 earnings date from October 31st (before the bell) to November 9th (after the bell), I do want to discuss this whipsaw action, as it, at least in my view, has the signature of the shorts written all over it.

On October 23rd, at the intraday lows, the S&P 500 was down 2.34%. However, GNC's stock was showing impressive resilience and at one point was up over 5% at around 12:30 pm. Then, out of nowhere, the stock gaps down $0.30 (see below). Enclosed below is the Fidelity 1 minute chart. Traders then go onto buy the dip and then the stock briefly spikes around 3:30 pm to a new intraday high of $4.46. However, that was short-lived, and the stock is met with big sell blocks and once again gaps down $0.25 in a very short period of time. And in case you were wondering, there was no news, at least on any public wires, to drive this type of price action.

Source: Fidelity

Here is a slightly different look at the price action using Fidelity's 5 minute frequency. As you can clearly see, in the absence of any news, I find it a more than a little strange to see three occasions where GNC's stock gaps down on a big sell block. It is as if the shorts are afraid of letting the GNC's stock, post CFIUS rally (GNC shares closed at $2.90 on September 12th, the day before the CFIUS approval), move up too high.

Source: Fidelity

The next day, at around 9:45 am, there is a big sell block of shares that got dumped onto the market. If I recall correctly, it was a block of 300K shares that was sold at the market. Let's face it, nearly all sophisticated buy-side shops understand volume weight average pricing and trying to buy and sell under the radar so as to avoid tipping off the algos that they are a big buyer or seller. Therefore, it certainly feels like the shorts intentionally tape bombed GNC, and this in turned tripped the then strong technicals.

Source: Fidelity

Since so many shares of GNC are in the hands of retail investors, and as I noted, my sense is that buy side is still largely on the sidelines, you get this whipsaw price action. To emphasize my point, on October 17th, intraday, GNC shares reached $4.65. On October 26th, at the intraday lows, they reached $3.15. This marks a 32% move at the absolute extremes.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In terms of the only material news that may have sparked this extreme volatility, well, GNC issued an 8-K the morning of October 25th (see here) that articulated that they received the important approval from China's National Development and Reform Commission ("NDRC").

Chinese Approval and Timeline For Outbound Chinese equity investment

Chinese Approval and Timeline For Outbound Chinese equity investment has four important steps. And lo and behold, the U.K. based global law firm, Norton Rose Fulbright, a firm with 4,000 lawyers on staff (according to Wikipedia), has a great legal paper available on its website. The piece was written in 2011 by Yi Wang (see here).

If you read it, you will learn the important details and that there are essentially four important steps required for this outbound investment.

Source: Yi Wang's piece Outbound Chinese equity investment (Norton Rose Fulbright)

Well, as of October 23rd, per GNC's October 25th 8-K, GNC and Hayao have secured the important approvals, including:

Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS")

The respective competent local subdivisions of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration of State Counsel ("SASAC")

People's Republic of China ("PRC") and the PRC's Ministry of Commerce ("MOFCOM")

The competent local subdivision of the PRC's National Development and Reform Commission ("NDRC")

The only remaining approval is from "SAFE".

The transaction remains subject to the required procedural step of foreign exchange registration with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange ("SAFE") for the PRC.

Per Ms. Wang's legal research paper, and in her esteemed opinion, SAFE is "straightforward" and "usually obtained within two weeks".

So, notwithstanding what I hope is merely President Trump's theatrical trade negotiating tactics leading up the November 6, 2018, U.S. midterm elections, in normal times, "SAFE" approval shouldn't be an issue. Therefore, I find it remarkable that the GNC shorts are going for broke, so to speak, and potentially shorted enough stock, on October 23rd - October 25th, to knock GNC from the low $4s to as low as $3.15 in the face of what appears to be good news with the "NDRC" approval.

Moving along, I will now share my speculative thoughts on why GNC Pittsburgh may have pushed its Q3 2018 earnings from October 31st to November 9th. I call this segment "game theory".

Game Theory

Ordinarily, I would tend to agree, at least at the margin, that pushing earnings out by 9 days would more often than not be a bad thing. However, given the calendar and the fact that the highly contested and high stakes U.S. midterm elections take place on November 6th and Republican control of the U.S. House might be in jeopardy, these aren't ordinary times. Moreover, this year alone, President Trump has been extremely aggressive about pressing China for a better trade deal, put in motion some tariffs and threatened more tariffs, and been very antagonist towards China in the public forum (including Twitter). So, given the circumstances and the fact that Xi Jinping and top Chinese officials are waiting to see what happens on November 6th, before they come back to negotiating table, I don't think it is a major surprise that the last leg of the four approval process, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange ("SAFE") for the PRC approval, will get pushed out a week. Based on Norton Rose Fulbright paper (reference in the earlier section of this piece), during more normalized times, my sense is that the "SAFE" approval was more of a formality. However, even though this is a small deal, at only $300 million, and this is a joint venture and not an outright purchase, perhaps there is no reason for China to grant it this SAFE approval, assuming I am correct that it is more of a last step and formality, until after the U.S. midterms.

On a more optimistic note, my sense is the fact that GNC/Hayao already secured three out of the four approvals, the more important approvals I might add, tells me that CITIC is committed to the deal. Moreover, my understanding is that CITIC has been eagerly interested in doing a deal, in China, with GNC for quite some time, so given the extraordinary hoops that both companies (GNC and Hayao) have needed to jump through, they aren't turning back now due to theatrical trade deal tactics ahead of the U.S. midterms. In other words, CITIC is extremely sophisticated and far sighted. My sense is they understand that GNC China should do exceptionally well and grow shoots and ladders for a decade plus. There is just way too much money for CITIC to make on this deal to get cold feet at the proverbial deal altar.

And although, last week, GNC already issued an 8-K discussing securing "NDRC" approval, I wonder if some retail investors panic sold last week's ambush short attack. Some marginal GNC longs most likely got stopped out by the technical reversal and nasty price action, and some might have been completely unaware of the Chinese approval process timeline and steps.

So, on balance, I don't think we can read too much into the fact that Q3 earnings have been pushed. The reason I state this is because GNC pre-announced strong Q4 2017 results, in January 2018, the stock leapt 50%, and then, the shorts came in and attacked it. On February 13, 2018, they released the Harbin deal and the fact that the term loan was nearly refinanced, albeit at very high rates, and the market sold the news after the initial surge. In other words, my sense is that GNC Pittsburgh is well aware that in order to put the short selling genie back in the bottle, they need to close the Harbin deal. Also, as a GNC optimist, even if the earnings were simply in line or merely fine, they very well might have some SG&A cuts and a more aggressive store optimization plan up their sleeve. If they do announce specific SG&A cuts and more aggressive store optimization, then that could have a very positive short and intermediate term impact on GNC's stock price. As I noted in the past, in addition to improving gross margins, growing same stores sales, and growing the international business, cutting costs is another way to grow EBITDA. The market will look very favorably upon SG&A cuts and more store optimization, again, if this is well presented and well articulated.

In terms of how GNC's stock price trades between now and November 9th, I have no idea. GNC's stock is super volatile, unnecessarily so in my view, and the shorts continue to exert undue influence over the price action, as there just aren't enough interested long only buy side shops involved in the name, at least not yet. Until the buy side is convinced it is safe to get back in the water, and by nature, they are not first movers, we just have to wait for November 9th.

Anyway, those are my current thoughts.

Appendix

Enclosed please find the text from the press release below (see here).

GNC Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release, Webcast and Conference Call Rescheduled for November 9, 2018 PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) announced today that it is continuing to work with Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Holding Co., Ltd. ("Hayao") towards completing their previously announced $300 million strategic investment by Hayao in GNC, as well as the joint venture between the companies in China. As previously announced, GNC and Hayao have received approvals for the transaction from each company's shareholders, as well as regulatory approvals from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States ("CFIUS") and the respective competent local subdivisions of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration of State Counsel ("SASAC") of the People's Republic of China ("PRC") and the PRC's Ministry of Commerce ("MOFCOM"). In addition, the companies previously announced that Hayao received written notice from the competent local subdivision of the PRC's National Development and Reform Commission ("NDRC") that the transaction has been accepted and filed. The transaction remains subject to the required procedural step of foreign exchange registration with the State Administration of Foreign Exchange ("SAFE") for the PRC, as well as final negotiation and execution of definitive documentation for the Chinese joint venture. The companies currently expect to complete the transaction within the timeframe contemplated by the securities purchase agreement, but there can be no assurance that the remaining closing conditions will be satisfied or waived within that timeframe. As a result, GNC will postpone the release of third quarter 2018 results from October 31, 2018 to after the market closes on November 9, 2018. A webcast and conference call to discuss the results will be held at 4:30 pm Eastern Time on that day.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.