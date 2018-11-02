BP Plc: Key Takeaways From The Third Quarter 2018 Results

It seems to me that all the goodies have been baked already in the price, and it is time to retrace a little.

BP delivered another impressive quarter. However, the stock is showing signs of weakness after reaching a top at $47~ early October.

BP Plc announced its earnings third-quarter results on October 30, 2018. BP Plc had total revenues of $80.803 billion for the quarter, missing analysts' revenue estimate slightly.

Investment Thesis

BP Plc (BP) is one of my selected oil super-majors that I continue to recommend for your long-term oil stocks basket with complete confidence. The company is a perfect example of prudent management and financial resilience, with underlying profits that have increased many folds year over year, by achieving an impressive success from its upstream and downstream segments as the third quarter results are again clearly evidencing.

The Macondo litigation is slowly fading away with a payment of $0.5 billion for costs arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill catastrophe this quarter. It allows the company to grow again unencumbered.

It is difficult to believe that BP is still standing on its two feet after paying over $65 billion for the Macondo incident. It is nearly $20 a share.

With the economic frame continuing to strengthen along with stable oil prices outlook, the company is set to outperform its peers, assuming that optimistic oil prices over $70 per barrel continue to be the rule which seems still for debate, even with the potential effect of the US sanction against Iran.

The investment thesis is still a long-term vision with an adapted trading solution. BP is trading in tight correlation with the oil and gas prices and will present the same volatility. So far, and despite impressive results and revenues, BP closed barely above what it was trading early in 2018.

Hence, I recommend trading about 30% to 40% of your BP position using the market ups and downs, by analyzing the clear signs of overvaluation or undervaluation based on the RSI 30/70.

Brian Gilvary - the Group CFO & Exec. Director said in the conference call:

As we approach the end of 2018, we have strong momentum across the business and are building a tangible track record of operational performance and strong financial results that underpin the delivery of our strategy.

Note: Gulf of Mexico oil spill payments in 2017 were $5.2 billion, compared with $6.9 billion in 2016. BP expects to pay $3 billion in 2018.

YTD Chart for the five oil majors.

BP - Financial Table 3Q'18: The Raw Numbers including Production.

BP PLC. 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 56.24 63.20 57.30 49.23 39.17 47.28 48.04 52.12 56.39 57.37 60.81 70.02 69.14 76.91 80.80 Net Income in $ Billion 2.60 -5.82 0.05 -3.31 -0.58 -1.42 1.62 0.50 1.45 0.14 1.77 0.03 2.47 2.80 3.35 EBITDA $ Billion 6.49 -3.68 5.23 0.86 3.42 0.94 5.95 4.00 6.68 6.02 7.64 4.02 8.85 9.45 10.12 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 4.6% 0 0.1% 0 0 0 3.4% 1.0% 2.6% 0.3% 2.9% 0.0% 3.6% 3.6% 4.1% EPS diluted in $/share 1.37 0.30 1.09 -0.31 -0.39 -0.78 0.68 0.22 1.41 0.77 0.53 0.01 0.74 0.84 1.00 Operating Cash flow in $ Billion 1.86 6.29 5.18 5.81 1.87 3.88 2.51 2.43 2.11 4.89 6.02 5.90 3.65 6.31 6.09 Capital Expenditure Quarterly in $ Billion 4.64 4.53 4.36 5.13 4.38 4.28 3.38 4.66 3.82 4.18 4.14 4.42 3.59 3.48 3.68 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion -2.78 1.76 0.83 0.68 -2.51 -0.40 -0.87 -2.23 -1.71 0.71 1.89 1.48 0.06 2.82 2.42 Total cash $ Billion 30.09 32.74 32.88 31.95 23.20 23.62 25.57 23.53 23.83 23.35 25.86 25.71 23.36 22.29 26.29 Gross Debt in $ Billion 57.73 57.10 57.40 55.00 54.01 55.73 59.00 58.30 61.83 63.06 65.78 63.23 62.24 61.46 64.14 Dividend per share in $ (Nasdaq.com) 0.600 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.595 0.615 0.615 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 3.06 3.06 3.06 3.06 3.11 3.13 3.15 3.24 3.28 3.29 3.31 3.30 3.34 3.34 3.35

Note: Revenues indicated in the table are total revenues, including Earnings from joint ventures - after interest and tax - and Earnings from associates - after interest and tax. Revenues were $79.468 billion vs. $80.803 billion total.

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly total revenues and other investment BP Plc announced its earnings third-quarter results on October 30, 2018. BP Plc had total revenues of $80.803 billion for the quarter, missing analysts' revenue estimate slightly. Earnings after taxation, or underlying net profit, jumped to $3.349 billion in the third quarter from $1.769 billion a year earlier.

BP took an extra $1.7 billion charge the precedent quarter related to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, bringing the total cost above $65.1 billion. The company also increased its estimate for cash outflows associated with Deepwater Horizon in 2018 in the second quarter, raising it from just over $2 billion to now $3 billion, and it was no change in the third quarter. I have commented on this subject here. BP also paid another $0.5 billion for costs arising from the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill catastrophe this quarter.

2 - Free Cash Flow (not including divestitures)

BP expects the pace of divestments to slow in 2018. It realized $3.4 billion from selling assets in 2017, and that's anticipated to drop to about $3 billion in 2018.

Note: Total divestments and other proceeds in 2017 were $4.3 billion.

Free cash flow for BP is positive on a yearly basis and represents $6.78 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the third quarter was $2.42 million.

Note: In the first nine months of 2018, divestments and other proceeds totaled $400 million.

As I said in my precedent article, I consider free cash flow a crucial element that should be analyzed in relation with the level of share buyback and dividend payoff. In the conference call, Brian Gilvary said:

We have also remained active in our share buyback program and bought back 48 million ordinary shares in the first 9 months of 2018 at a cost of $340 million.

The dividend payment is $8.22 billion on a yearly basis, and the company is buying back shares as well. While I appreciate the dividend yield, I am concerned about the level of pay off that exceeds the FCF, especially if we add the shares buyback program. It is a weakness, in my opinion.

3 - Oil production (Upstream + Rosneft)

Oil Production K Boe/d 1Q'15 2Q'15 3Q'15 4Q'15 1Q'16 2Q'16 3Q'16 4Q'16 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2,307 2,112 2,242 2,369 2,428 2,212 2,116 2,186 2,388 2,431 2,462 2,581 2,605 2,465 2,460 Production Rosneft in K Boep/d 1,027 1,017 1,003 1,028 1,029 1,030 1,030 1,152 1,142 1,126 1,120 1,129 1,127 1,127 1,151 Global liquid price ($/Boe) 37.00 40.04 33.25 29.54 22.57 28.66 29.46 31.40 37.19 33.59 33.23 37.48 41.39 43.37 46.14 Global Natural gas price ($/Mbtu) 4.44 3.80 3.49 3.47 2.84 2.66 2.77 3.08 3.50 3.19 2.89 3.23 3.78 3.65 3.86

Production for the quarter was 2,460K Boe/d (not including Rosneft production of 1,151 K Boep/d), nearly unchanged from the second quarter of 2018.

BP was active during the third quarter (From the Conference call):

The Thunder Horse Northwest expansion project in the Gulf of Mexico came online ahead of schedule and 15% under budget. The Western Flank B project in Australia came online under budget and well ahead of its scheduled 2019 startup. The project consists of an 8-well subsea tie-back to the existing Goodwin A platform. In September, BP accessed new acreage in the prolific Santos basin in offshore Brazil by winning the license for the Pau Brasil block.

For the Downstream, the company is making also "good strategic" progress especially in the fuels marketing business with expansion in significant growth markets (e.g., China and Mexico). In Mexico, we now have more than 370 BP locations.

Good to know: The initial public offering of BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) on October 16, 2017, a wholly owned subsidiary of BP Plc (59.4%), in the U.S. delivered net proceeds of over $700 million.

The stock is trading on the NYSE and has a dividend yield of 6.37%

4 - 2018 Production outlook unchanged

In 2018, BP expects underlying production growth of between 5% and 7%.

BP expects organic CapEx in 2018 to be now ~15 billion. Pre-tax free cash flow growth in 2018 will be higher than in 2017 without any help from the oil prices.

Courtesy: BP

5 - Net debt. $39.177 billion in 3Q'18 Net debt is now is $39.2 Billion with a net debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") ratio of ~2.05.

As noted last quarter, the debt-to-EBITDA ("TTM") ratio is signaling that BP's debt is well covered by operating cash flow. However, I think it is crucial that the company can reduce the net debt in 2018 and end below $36 billion in 2018.

Unfortunately, it seems increasingly unlikely that the company will be able to reduce the debt burden significantly while buying back shares and increasing dividend.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

BP delivered another impressive quarter. However, the stock is showing signs of weakness after reaching a top at $47~ early October. The company owns a robust set of significant projects out to 2021, driving growth in the near term and creating deep optionality into the next decade.

A further sign of strength is that the company announce on July 27, 2018, that it intends to buy BHP Billiton's US shale oil and gas assets for $10.5 billion, first such deal in decades. Brian Gilvary noted:

The acquisition of BHP's assets in the liquids-rich Permian-Delaware basin and the two premium positions in the Eagle Ford and Haynesville basin, transforms our position as a Lower 48 producer. The transaction is expected to create significant value through the combination of a world class portfolio of oil and gas assets with BP's competitive Lower 48 operating model.

Yes, we got the analyst's prospectus, and BP is solid as a rock, but it doesn't mean necessarily that the stock will go up and up. It seems to me that all the goodies have been baked already in the price, and it is time to retrace a little. It is what we did at above $46, and I recommend selling at least 30% above $44-$46.

The graph above further reinforces the direct correlation between BP and oil prices.

I said the precedent quarter that in my opinion, BP had a decisive breakout in early August and should continue to weaken to its strong mid-term support at $39.50-$40.00 (I recommended buying at this level, and I was right). Future oil prices will dictate what will happen after that.

I see now a descending channel pattern forming with line resistance at $44 (I recommend selling part of your holding unless oil prices turn bullish) and line support at $40 (I recommend buying at this level).

