October's 125 Best Priced Growing Dividend Dogs By Yields, Gains & Upsides From Dividend Dogcatcher

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five November top-yield Best Priced Dividend stocks showed 15.87% LESS net gain than from a $5k investment in all ten. These 125 best priced dividend equities become more numerous when the dividend growth time limit is cut from ten to five or three years.

30 Top Best Priced Dividend Dogs ranged in yield from 5.94% to 18.2%. Top ten, MAIN, SEP, HEP, SNH, WES, APU, CNSL, EEQ, BPL & VLEEY averaged an 11.61% yield.

Broker target-estimated November top ten Best Priced Dividend net gains ranged 24.44%-49.99%, from TLP, BGS, APU, BPL, EPD, DCP, IPHS, CMP, WES, & topped by ET, as calculated 10/31/18.

These 125 Best Priced Dividend Growth stocks are distinguished by ten or more straight years of increasing dividends and single share prices less the annual dividends derived from $1k invested.

Top 30 Best Priced Dividends By November 2019

Yield (dividend / price) results from here October 31, verified by YCharts, for thirty stocks from eight of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below.

The master list of 125 Best Priced Dividend Growth stocks is distinguished by 10 or more straight years of increasing dividends with single share prices less than the annual dividends derived from $1k invested.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Targets Forecast 35.56% Average Net Gains For Ten Dividend Best Priced Dividend Growers By November 2019

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Best Priced Dividend Growers were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (The name backgrounds are tinted in the list above). Thus, this month the dog strategy for the Best Priced Dividend Growers was graded by Wall St. watchers as 30% accurate.

The following probable profit generating trades were identified by projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in each of the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to October 31, 2019 were:

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) was projected to net $499.95, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 90% more than the market as a whole.

Western Gas Partners LP (WES) was projected to net $457.76, based on dividends, plus the median target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

Compass Minerals Internatiional (CMP) was projected to net $428.77, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from ten analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Innophos Holdings Inc (IPHS) was projected to net $410.72, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% more than the market as a whole.

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) was projected to net $364.27, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 127% more than the market as a whole.

Enterprise Products (EPD) was projected to net $325.25, based on a mean target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% less than the market as a whole.

Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) was projected to net $298.20, based on dividends, plus a median target price estimate from fifteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% more than the market as a whole.

AmeriGas Partners LP (CMP) was projected to net $267.52, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility57% less than the market as a whole.

B&G Foods Inc (BGS) netted $258.80 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

TransMontaigne Partners (TLP) was projected to net $244.35, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 82% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 35.56% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 125 November Best Priced Dividend Growers

Best Priced Dividend Growers for this article were selected based on yield. This Base list of 125 equities (showing greater than 1.95% annual payouts) was reduced to 30 when the yield limit was set at 5.9%.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Singled-Out 10 Top Best Priced Dividend Growers

Top ten Best Priced Dividend Growers selected 10/31/18 by yield, represented six sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) consumer cyclical [1 listed]; (2) energy [5 listed]; (3) communication services [1 listed]; (4) utilities [1 listed]; (5) real estate [1 listed]; (6) financial services [1 listed].

Top Best Priced Dividend Grower stock by yield, was the lone consumer cyclical sector equity Valeo SA (OTCPK:VLEEY) [1], if it can recover from is 59% price drop since January. The first of five energy representatives in the top ten placed second, Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) [2].

The other four energy representatives placed third, sixth, eighth, and ninth. All are attempting to abate the price bear. Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ) [3], Western Gas Partners, LP (WES) [6]; Holly Energy Partners (HEP) [8]; Spectra Energy Partners LP (SEP) [9].

A lone communication services entity placed fourth, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL) [4], while the only utility in the top ten mix placed fifth, AmeriGas Partners LP (APU) [5].

The real estate sector representative placed seventh, Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) [7]. Finally, the lone financial services firm in the top ten placed tenth, Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) [10], to complete the top ten November Best Priced Dividend Grower stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Ten Best Priced Dividend Grower Dogs Showed 16.43% To 44.14% Upsides, While (32) Two Below Showed Losses Of -1.62% & -2.42% Come November, 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Analysts Determined A 15.87% Disadvantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dividend Best Priced Dividend Growers To November, 2019

Best Priced Dividend Grower dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Best Priced Dividend Grower dogs selected 10/31/18 and showing the highest dividend yields, represented six sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (33) Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Best Priced Dividend Grower Dogs Delivering 17.54% Vs. (34) 20.85% Net Gains by All Ten by November, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Best Priced Dividend Grower kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 15.87% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The tenth lowest-priced Best Priced Dividend Grower, Western Gas Partners, LP (WES), was found to deliver the best net estimated gain at 45.78%.

The five lowest-priced Best Priced Dividend Grower dogs as of October 31 were: Enbridge Energy Management LLC (EEQ); Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc (CNSL); Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH); Valeo SA (OTCPK:VLEEY); Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP), with prices ranging from $10.61 to $29.12.

Five higher-priced Best Priced Dividend Growers for October 31 were: Buckeye Partners LP (BPL); Spectra Energy Partners (SEP); AmeriGas Partners (APU); Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN); Western Gas Partners, LP (WES), whose prices ranged from $32.81 to $39.56.

This distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend Achiever dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: tvoydosug.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long T.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

