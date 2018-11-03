Safilo Group Spa (SAFLF) CEO Angelo Trocchia on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Safilo Group Spa (OTCPK:SAFLF) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call October 31, 2018 10:00 AM ET

This call may contain forward-looking statements relating to future events and operating, economic and financial results for Safilo Group. Such forecasts, due to their nature, imply a component of risk and uncertainty due to the fact that they depend on the occurrence of certain future events and developments. The actual results may therefore vary even significantly to those announced in relation to a multitude of factors.

Today's participants are Angelo Trocchia, Chief Executive Officer; Gerd Graehsler, Chief Financial Officer; and Barbara Ferrante, Director of Investor Relations.

Today's participants are Angelo Trocchia, Chief Executive Officer; Gerd Graehsler, Chief Financial Officer; and Barbara Ferrante, Director of Investor Relations. I will now pass the call over to Mr. Angelo Trocchia, Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Trocchia, you may begin.

Angelo Trocchia

Thanks so much, and good evening and thanks for all of you attending to the call of Safilo Trading update on key performance indicators of our first nine months and third quarter of the year.

As we discussed during the presentation of the H1 results and update of the 2020 plan, the second half of the year is for us important piece to work and accelerate on the fundamentals on which we plan to build our new business plan. We are progressing against our objectives to improve and step up core capabilities in the area of customer care and service level, in line with our plan to reconquer the business in Europe and North America where we are seeing an improvement in the business trend since beginning of September.

The work is ongoing also in Asia and Latin America where in each of the regions we recently appointed new seasoned leaders with industry experience who will help us to deliver a more effective operating model in important markets like Brazil, China and Japan. This I think it is a necessary introduction because third quarter results were more or less in line with our expectation, likely behind on the top line and ahead of the bottom line.

Sales performance in the quarter was negative by 8.4% at constant exchange rate, and this reflected the underlying performance in North America and Europe, quite similar to the trends we reported in H1. While Asia and rest of the world turned negative after a strong for his half and a comparison base equally strong. We are not expecting a certain degree of deceleration of Asia and rest of the world in the second part of the year. That said the pro forma on the business in the rest of the world declined somewhat behind our expectation as we will discuss more in that commencing our regional sales performance.

The most positive note of the period from system also with the performance of the first nine months of the year were in terms of brands Polaroid, Tommy Hilfiger, Kate Spade, Max Mara with Mist turning positive in the quarter. While as regard to our channel, we continue to progress in the travel retail business and in the development of the e-commerce and here, I am referring in particular to our business store, Internet player.

At the gross and adjusted EBITDA margin, the quarter was satisfactory. We progressed at both at the cost level and in the area of our overhead expenses, actually overachieving the savings the series planned for the year and related to the activities initiated in the last 18, 24 months. These allowed us to hold up well, both at gross margin level, which ended up higher than last year and those in the adjusted EBITDA, reporting 5.4% despite the weak top-line and negative ForEx impact. Net debt stood at €144.2 million, including, as outlined, the cash gain of the last compensation payment from tariff.

I hand over to Gerd for a more detailed analysis.

Gerd Graehsler

Thank you, Angela and good evening. Moving on to our sales performance. The total revenues in the third quarter equaled €221.5 million, reporting a decline of 8.4% and constant exchange rates or 7.7% just the wholesale business. I also highlight that in terms of sales, the periods have a higher contribution of the Gucci production agreement business. And for that reason, these volumes are this year more heavily faced towards the second half of the year. So the business performance, excluding Gucci, was negative by 11% at constant currencies.

To give you a clear picture of the underlying performance of the period, I would also like to add that this quarter compared to the others of the year, we had a heavier negative impact net of the contribution of new licenses from the exit of Celine, whose phase-out business was higher in the second half of 2017 as typically happened in the last year of a license. So let me say that net of Gucci SPPA and Celine in the base, the performance of the quarter was substantially in line with the all-in performance at minus 7.7%.

Now by geographically area, North America was down with constantly exchange rates by 7.8% with the wholesale revenues decreasing by 5.6% and reporting some improvement compared to the performance recorded in half year one, which was negative 6.9%. In North America, we are progressing on the commercial reorganization started with the appointment of Steve Wright, our business leader there. And we’re now working to strengthen our business relationships with the 3 O's independent opticians, but also to play more multi-channel and increase our grip in the department stores.

The quarter show some first steps forward, in particular driven by our business with Internet pure players, where we’re off to a promising start with Amazon, and also our sales and department stores show some improvement. As regards to our retail business sources, it dropped 19.4% with constant exchange rates behind the closure of 22 stores in the last 12 months and a negative volume mix effect. Comp sales were down 8.3% in the quarter, driven by double-digit decline in store traffic, while conversion and dollar per transaction contributed positively. And the 81 stores left at the end of September were still the loss-making. Let me anticipate that we are, on this topic now, finalizing our considerations for the network to decide how to move forward.

Moving to Europe, sales were down 5.9%, more or less double this decline, excluding this increase of Gucci. However, again, the underlying performance, excluding the new and the expired licenses, was in line with the minus 6% all-in. In Europe, where we're also intervening, as highlighted by Angelo, to improve service levels, strengthen customer facing roles and overall capabilities improve the availability of spare parts work on fewer SKUs, so on and so forth. The improvements were still uneven. We have some positive gains in France and also in Italy, maybe in the independence channels, while the business lag in some of the key accounts in the regions, which are temporarily, focused on their inventory levels.

As already said, the third quarter was particularly weak, in the rest of the world, where sales dropped 21.5% at constant currencies, while performance in Asia Pacific was negative by 8.3%. And so these two regions rested a bit after a pretty strong half year one, we had 22% growth in Asia, 16.7% in the rest of the world. And we have an underlying strong comps base last year. So, I would say a certain degree of deceleration was on the cards and was on the plan.

In Asia Pacific, in the third quarter, this turned out substantially in line with expectations, reflecting not only the base comps phasing but also some underlying weakness in Japan, which is a challenging market. We are trying to better tackle with the implementation of a more effective and efficient operating model. On the other hand, as said by Angelo, the drop in the rest of the world exceeded our expectations somewhat.

Elaborating a bit more on this, within the rest of the world, we comprise the business in Latin America and in IMEA; so India, Middle East and Africa. On the one side of Latin America, which apart from external factors like has been the case of Brazil where the business environment is again not the easiest, the performance was here more explained by tough base of comparison, as the recovery of last year's Padua DC deliveries had a long tail in Latin America, also in the third quarter.

In IMEA, comprising India, Middle East and Africa, as I said which is the other important region in our rest of the world; on one side, we did have some phasing effect in the performance, particularly in the India business, which accelerated temporary after pretty high first half year, and we expect the growth trajectory to actually continue in the future; on the other side, we saw a quite evident deceleration in the business managed by regional distributors, which we don't expect to change much in the fourth quarter.

With these accounts, the business was very strong in the second half of last year, possibly the speed of exit was overestimated, and so the distributors that we work through have a bit higher stock levels than average. So, we're carefully and managing this topic. We're focusing particularly on accelerating sellout and also though favoring a bit more homogeneous trading activities in the medium term, because we continue to be confident on the growth potential of our brands in these regions. And clearly, this is what we're looking for going forward.

So given our third quarter sales performance, the first nine months sales were €713.7 million 5.6% lower at constant exchange rates, 5% just the wholesale business and 6%, excluding the Gucci business. So on this chart, I'll just read out the performance by geography; North America minus 7.7%; within this, minus 6.5% wholesale; minus 14.3% retail; and within retail, comp sales negative 6.1%; Europe declined 6.8%, while year-to-date September, Asia Pacific and rest of the world are positive respectively by 10.8% and 0.9%.

Moving on to the economic performance of the period and starting as usual with our industrial performance. Gross profit in the quarter equaled €105.4 million, down 6.6% compared to the same period of last year. The gross margin improved in Q3 to 50.7% of net sales, 120 basis points higher than last year. This improvement is explained by the additional COGS efficiencies achieved in the period, which allowed us to back an additional €3 million to €4 million of savings in this area, taking us to the total of €9 million savings in the nine months. These higher efficiencies at the planned level helped us to account the balance, somewhat negative volume and mix effect, but also an unfavorable impact from foreign exchange, net of which the gross margin this year would actually have been 180 basis points higher than last year.

As we have highlighted in previous quarters, while we are quite efficiently hedged or naturally hedged on the dollar having a great deal of revenues but also costs of goods sold in the dollars, we don't have the significant cost base, in particular, in emerging market currencies like Brazilian real, the Russian ruble or the Turkish lira, all of which solely depreciated in the quarter against the euro. And we don't hedge against these currencies.

So let me add then add that in terms of sales mix, we had a greater portion of sales from Gucci SPPA, which, of course by a business mix view, would have had a greater dilution effect on the overall gross margin. However, this has been offset by a higher than average marginality within the production agreement itself as we're able to execute it more efficiently than last year. So, this was not an additional driver in the period.

So for the first nine months, gross profit reached to €666.5 million, which is a decline of 10.1%. While gross margin was 51.3%, 30 basis points lower than last year, but at constant exchange rates it was up 20 basis points.

Moving on to the operating level, in the third quarter, our adjusted EBITDA remained more or less in line with the other quarters of the year at €12 million, reporting a decline of €3.4 million compared to the same quarter of last year. The adjusted margin equaled 5.4% of net sales, down 90 basis points at current currencies but it would have been flat at constant currencies. So also at this level, we continued and we actually exceeded the total expected cost savings planned for the year, delivering €17.5 million of overhead savings in the nine months, which helped us to keep a decent level of profitability notwithstanding the negative operating leverage deriving from the top-line and the negative foreign exchange impact.

In the first nine months, the adjusted EBITDA reached €37.2 million, recording a decline of 13.9% compared to the same period of last year. Like the gross margin also the adjusted EBITDA margin, standing at 5.2% of net sales, was 30 basis points below last year at constant exchange rates but up 20 basis points at constant exchange rates.

Finally to conclude with the net debt, which stood at €144.2 million at the end of September 2018 after cashed in the last €30 million compensation payment from Kering at the end of the quarter. Other than that, we did not have any specific cash flow dynamic, I would say in any case, somewhat lower absorption of free cash compared to the first half of the year, which excluding the Kering payment was only slightly negative.

Before I give the word back to Angelo for his final remarks, I conclude by reminding that we confirm the execution of a new financing agreement of €160 million, increasable upto a maximum of €200 million euros and this facility of 150 includes a term loan of €75 million and the revolving credit facility of equal amount, which both are maturing on the 30th of June 2023. This financing, obviously, will the main source of financing for the group once we have repaid the equity-linked bonds in May of next year.

Last but not least within this new financing, we also agreed with the banks the extension of the current revolving credit facility maturity date from November 2018 to the 31st of January 2019, so that we can execute in the mean time the capital increase and in parallel, we also receive waiver of the covenant tests of the 30th of June 2018 and for the 31st of December 2018 as well.

Angelo, back to you.

Angelo Trocchia

Few additional comments from my side, first, on our current trading conditions. October as to-date, it is a better month in the right direction to allow us to deliver a positive sales performance. Will this be sufficient to counterbalance the performance of the third quarter and to achieve our target to see business trend in H2 improving compared to the first half of the year, it is a question. This is still our aim we think within reach. On the other hand, as we have highlighted, the cost savings expected for this year of €50 million in overhead were really overachieved at the end of September, and the same holds for industrial efficiency.

While in the last quarter of the year, we are activating a number of projects, which are expected to bring along 2019 and 2020 cost saving, in these last months of the year just a residual tail of the 2018 savings will materialize in Q4. For this reason and a more sizable contribution of the Gucci SPPA, the last quarter profitability is most likely below what achieved up to September. This was clearly already envisaged in our full year guidance of 4% to 5% adjusted EBITDA margin. And of course, we are working very hard to finish at the upper end of our guidance.

Considering some lower than expected absorption of cash in Q3, driven by more contained CapEx and better DSOs, we could have some opportunity at the net debt level at the end of the year to remain more in line with H1 position. To conclude, just a quick note on the approval by the Extraordinary Shareholder Meeting held on Monday of the share capital increase with the resolution approved with a very high quorum. Next step now is to convene the Board of Directors to resolve on the detail of the rights issue and it is our intention as expressed already by Gerd, to move forward as soon as possible.

This concludes our presentation and we can now be open for questions.

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question from Domenico Ghilotti from Equita. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Domenico Ghilotti

I have two questions let’s start with the capital increase. What is the most likely timing? Are you trying to complete by year-end? And the second question is still related to the new financing. Could you give us some indication on the cost of financing? Back to the operating trend. Well, I’m trying to understand, well, first of all, some clarification on the comments on the October trading conditions. When you’re saying positive top-line, should we assume that you’re including the Gucci contribution? So what is the actual versus the underlying trend excluding Gucci? And what do you see different compared to the very negative performance of the third quarter in the October trend? And if you can -- last question, if you can elaborate a little bit more on what’s going on in the market? So do you see -- how do you see Safilo compared to the market trends in nine months and third quarter? Do you see any specific weakness in the market as a whole apart from your company-specific issues?

Gerd Graehsler

Let me start Domenico, so first question on the capital increase, our intention if everything goes up to plan is to conclude the capital increase within December of this year. So that we have the money in the bank within December of the year, of course it is always a process that requires numerous regulatory steps, which so far we are on track with and as long as that remains the case, we want to complete within this year.

On the second question, on the new financing agreement. Let me say that broadly speaking, the terms and conditions are quite equivalent to the previous RCF that we have. In terms of actual cost of the facilities, I would say that they are slightly higher, but not materially. We’re speaking about a relatively moderately higher amount of basis points. In the end, what we will pay will depend on what leverage ratio we will have as a company overtime, because there’s a margin ratchet built into the facility that better the average ratio, the better also the cost of the facilities for us.

On the operations -- on the third quarter, on October, I think what we're seeing since the beginning of September is that the European business is starting to turn and starting to look better. Of course, you may remember that the fourth quarter of last year was particularly challenging in Europe. And so this quarter actually I think we're getting out of the gates better than last quarter. Also, excluding the impact of the SPPA and it is quite broad based so far across the markets. But of course, Q4 is a big quarter in terms of sales. So even if September and October started well, we will really know the full organic performance of the quarter when we have November and December, but that's the start of it.

Domenico Ghilotti

May I ask you if -- you think that there is -- these weather conditions being tangible contributors to this performance that were quite supportive or recently that is a more general and more on structural trend?

Angelo Trocchia

No, I think that the weather condition they came too late somehow this year, because the weather has been good but as it was too late with real aspect of the sun, so I don't think that there has been a weather effect there. Answering to your last question, which is Safilo versus the market. I think that’s not the same that the market I think in this day at least from how we see that has quite different dynamic in the sense that we see some channels, which are performing very well. I am referring to the GTR, which the channel, travel retail, so yes, global -- travel retail, where we see that the channel is really performing well. And we are performing well in the channel, but it was just because the market is that channel is going well as some of the bigger accounts globally, they're going well.

Contrary on that, I think in general, the traditional fields are suffering a little bit more. So we have really different performance between key account global and the fields, the small independent. And then in terms of geography, clearly, Europe, especially Souther Europe has really suffered a lot from the late season and the fact that the weather has been late -- it was anyhow too late. So still from the data that we have, South mid-Europe has been suffering and is not really recover. Different discussion is in North America where, again also there, department store and sales are a little bit in -- not getting the better performance.

In terms of Safilo, I think what we are doing we're trying to be very clear on our priority. Our priority is to dramatically increase our customer service, our customer care -- I prefer to talk about customer care. We are really pushing to recover the level of service that I think we should give to our customers. So that is really our priority. And our priority is really to build our core capabilities in the region, North America, South America and now, Asia also really reshaping ourself to catch the opportunity set. I think, next year they will come after this year.

So, I think that in some areas, we've been suffering but we are really now very, very focused. I think we believe that we have strong collection for next year. But first we need really to put capability in place and raise by far in a tough way our level of service and our really close care about our customer base.

Domenico Ghilotti

And also some color on the performance of your high-end luxury brands and if you see, in general, for the consumer trending down or -- how is the consumer perform in terms of the price positioning and the luxury versus more cool mass market?

Angelo Trocchia

I think that, in general, it's true for all the industries and is also true for our industries that the consumer also if we are more close to the fashion are somehow becoming more sensitive to price and more price sensitive. So, we see that in an upper part of the fashion, we see some slowdown there but it really depends about the brand. Where we see a growth in what we call premium contemporary, so which is really not really on the luxury, but is on the upper part of the contemporary. That is where we see the performance of some of our brands, but in general, that is where we see the market performing well.

Operator

Thank you [Operator Instructions]. We will now take our next question from Marco Baccaglio from Kepler. Please go ahead, your line is open.

Marco Baccaglio

I have a question on the contract of Gucci. So, it was contributing quite strongly so if you remind us what are the commitments that the brand has to give your business over next year? And if you also really have visibility about what would be the workload for 2019 compared to 2018? Thank you.

Gerd Graehsler

So, on the Gucci contract we are now in the second year of the four years of the contract. In principle, the total level of volumes that we have in 2018 is quite consistent with 2017. And in terms of pieces, in terms of volume it's quite consistent with what we have as a license. What we're seeing this year is quite a different phasing. We had stronger order taking in the first half of the year of 2017. We have stronger order taking in the second half of 2018, that's why we have a bit of a different profile. But on a full yearly basis, it is approximately equivalent.

Next year, 2019, the contract Minima will step down by approximately 40% to 50% more or less. So the volume will be lower. This is what we are planning with and then any additional business is not foreseen in the contract itself, but is always open to the two parties to see whether we can find additional business opportunities. But at this point, we are planning with the contract itself.

Operator

There are no further questions in the phone queue at this time.

Angelo Trocchia

Special thanks very much for being here and thanks very much for the question. Thanks very much.