Alaska Air: Ready For Takeoff?

Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK) has been making headlines recently, as employees started to receive messages of the upcoming layoffs that will affect managerial personnel. Such a move comes after the company’s announcement to cut expenses, as the appreciation of oil prices requires airlines to align their costs with their revenue realities. At the same time, Alaska Air has a number of competitive advantages that, in my opinion, could help it establish a stronger presence on the market and increase its market share in the long term. Because of it, I’ve decided to acquire shares of Alaska Air and plan to hold them for a considerable amount of time, before deciding whether to unwind the whole position or not.

If you follow my profile, then you know that I hold a long position in European low-cost carrier Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY). In the last couple of months, Ryanair’s stock started to depreciate in value, as its recent earnings report showed that the company has failed to improve its margins and its profit fell due to strikes, oil prices and higher pilot costs. While I do believe the hurdles that Ryanair is currently facing are temporary, I’ve decided to diversify my portfolio, and after studying Alaska’s business performance in the past, I believe that it also has a great potential to create shareholder value in the long run.

If we look at the stock performance of the major US airlines for the last few quarters, we’ll see that the majority of them have a negative YTD return. Every company has been affected by high oil prices and tough competition. However, the overall market will continue to grow each year, as the number of flights increases every year, while the passenger demand for air traffic has been steadily growing 5% to 8% annually in the last couple of years.

Source: Statista

On October 25, Alaska Air reported successful earnings results for Q3, as revenue of $2.21 billion was up 4.7% Y/Y, while earnings per share beat analyst estimates by $0.10 and were $1.91. Also, the company has paid a $0.32 per share quarterly dividend, which is an increase of 7% in comparison with the dividend paid for the same period last year. In order to propel shares higher, Alaska Air continues to repurchase its own stock and has managed to buy close to 600 000 shares during Q3 with a total value of around $37 million. I also should note that the current $1 billion buyback program was approved back in 2015 and since that time the company has constantly been acquiring its own stock.

One of the advantages that Alaska Air has at the moment is its relatively new fleet. The average age of its plane is 5.1 years, while the overall number of planes increased by 7% between 2016 and 2017. In addition, despite heavily investing into new assets, the company managed to reduce its long-term debt on the balance sheet to $1.7 billion as of September 30, 2018, in comparison with long-term debt of $2.6 billion as of December 21, 2016, thereby, reducing its debt-to-capitalization ratio to 49%.

During September, Alaska Air said that its traffic increased by 0.6% Y/Y, mostly thanks to the growth of popularity of its regional flights. As we go into the holiday season, I expect the company’s RPMs and ASMs to increase because of historically increased demand for air traffic during the upcoming months.

As for the other matters, Alaska Air hasn’t fully finished the merger of Virgin America that it acquired back in 2016 for $2.6 billion. Last summer, it was announced that the full completion of merger will be in 2019, as Alaska Air has only recently managed to integrate Virgin into its own reservation system and combine its mobile app and call center with the main airline. However, thanks to the purchase, Alaska Air managed to increase the number of its own routes and gained a bigger market share, as it is now the fifth biggest airline in the US, surpassing JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) by number of passengers.

With all of this in mind, I have decided to see whether Alaska Air is overvalued or undervalued relative to its peers. The table below shows that Alaska Air’s EV/EBIT, EV/EBITDA and P/E multiples are lower or close to the industry’s average and median, which makes me believe that Alaska Air still has additional room for growth. In addition, the overall aviation sector has pretty small P/E multiples in comparison to other industries, which also means that it might continue to grow going forward, as the demand for air traffic will continue to increase.

Source: Yahoo Finance and gurufocus. The table was created by the author.

Considering everything that was written here, I believe that despite a number of challenges that Alaska Air is currently facing, its stock is a good long-term buy for me. While oil prices have been up YTD, Alaska Air has an advantage against its peers thanks to its relatively young fleet, which is more fuel efficient in comparison to others. Also, while Alaska Air doesn’t fully operate an all-Boeing fleet anymore, as Virgin’s major planes are mostly made by Airbus, it helped the company to open up new routes and gain additional market share, which could be a much bigger advantage in the long run. And while it takes some time for Alaska Air to fully integrate Virgin America into its own ecosystem, by the end of 2019 we should expect the merger to complete, which will lead to increased RPMs and ASMs. Because of it, I’ve decided to buy Alaska Air shares and don’t plan to sell them anytime soon.

