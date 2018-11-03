DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTTF) CEO Kevin O'Meara on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd (OTCPK:DRTTF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2018 10:00 AM ET

Welcome to the DIRTT Environmental Solutions 2018 Third Quarter Results Announcement Conference Call.

Kim MacEachern

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everyone and welcome to the call. This morning we are joined by DIRTT Chief Executive Officer Mr. Kevin O'Meara; and Dirk Chief Financial Officer Mr. Geoff Krause, I will turn the call over to Kevin and Geoff shortly to discuss DIRTT's third quarter results.

Before we begin, I remind you that certain information on today's call, including responses to question posed, could constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties relating to DIRTT's future financial or business performance. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. Risk factors that may affect results are detailed in DIRTT's filings with the Canadian securities commission, which can be accessed at www.sedar.com.

I will also remind you that this webcast is being recorded and a replay will be available today at approximately 1:00 p.m. Eastern time. Management's prepared remarks today are accompanied by presentation slides. To access the slides, if you've not already done so, please view them from the web page of this webcast. Our go to the investors section of DIRTT's website.

The earnings press release that was issued yesterday afternoon can also be found on our website.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Kevin.

Kevin O'Meara

Thank you, Kim, and good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be here with you this morning. As you know, I joined DIRTT in mid-September and my first 6 weeks have been very exciting. I was captivated when I was introduced in this company. So far, my observations about DIRTT, the value proposition and its people have confirmed my initial impression of the Company. DIRTT is phenomenal. It's incredible that a customer can be standing in an empty space, use our technology to actually experience how their finished project will turn out, and ultimately, move in so shortly thereafter.

Traditional construction has so many challenges, such as labor growing increasingly more expensive and harder to find, that now, more than ever, we're seeing a strong push to modular construction and manufacturing in a controlled environment. DIRTT is the leader of that revolution. We really don't have any direct competitors and the market is huge, the opportunity is too. Another thing that's special about DIRTT is our 1,000-plus employees.

From product development to technology, to manufacturing, sales and customer service, DIRTT has enormously talented people. They're the most passionate group of people I've ever had the pleasure of working with. We cannot accomplish what we do without them or their tireless efforts on behalf of our clients, our partners and each other.

Before we get into our discussion of this quarter, I'd like to share some highlights of my career with you, so you can see how my experience has prepared me to help this company realize its full potential. As shown on Slide 4, I've been working in and around the construction industry for the last 20 years. Earlier in my career, I was cofounder, President and Chief Operating Officer of Builders FirstSource, a leading manufacturer and distributor of structural building products. We grew BFS from 0 to $2.4 billion in revenue and took the public company public in 2005.

I learned several things at BFS that are especially relevant to DIRTT. During my tenure there, we bought 23 different businesses, all of which were great businesses when we acquired them. Many were started by founders or operated by family members. At each and every one, I learned the value of entrepreneurship and a strong culture, as well as the challenges of growing those organizations.

After that, I was CEO of Atrium Corporation, North America's largest manufacturer of vinyl and aluminum windows. While at Atrium, I spent a lot of time in Canada because Atrium has a large operation in Ontario, called North Star Windows. In addition, there are quite a few similarities between how windows are manufactured and how DIRTT solutions are made. And most recently, I was advising several different private equity firms and serving on the boards of companies they own. All of these companies were connected in one way or another to construction.

As I said to DIRTT's employees when I first joined the Company, I didn't come into this with a grand plan or preconceived notions. My priority was to learn. Over the past 6 weeks, I've visited our facilities and talked to the employees in all areas to determine how we can best work together and grow this great business. I've been asking a ton of questions and people have been providing me with some terrific insights.

Moving to Slide 5. Since I joined DIRTT, we began a review of the Company's operations, key markets and investment targets. We're also reviewing our solution lines to ensure we pursue the customer segments that gain the most benefit from DIRTT's value proposition. We're currently formulating our long-term strategic plan and will share more on that with you during our year-end call. We do, however, have several key points to share with you at this early stage.

First, DIRTT's partners will continue to be an integral part of our go-to-market strategy. Our partners have made meaningful investments in their solutions, in our infrastructure and in people and they're essential to DIRTT's success. Our goal is to forge even stronger relationship with them and their key customers.

Second, we decided this month to exit our DIRTT For Life residential solution line. While we believe DIRTT can address its value proposition to all interior construction projects, our assessment is that the single-family residential market requires different resources to fully address it. Given the size of the opportunity in our core commercial market, it doesn't want those additional resources at this time. To be clear, DIRTT For Life focused on the single-family residential market, so this is an impact DIRTT's ability to provide its commercial customers with a residential feel to their projects, if that is what they desire.

Lastly, we are shifting the way we approach the timber market with our DIRTT timber solution. The North American timber market itself is still in its early stages and it needs to develop significantly more. We determined that the best path forward is to shift from the aggressive development of that market to a commercialized approach, focused on large, standalone timber projects and timber as a pull-through for other DIRTT solutions. This requires significantly less timber capacity than we currently have and we will, therefore, right size our capacity by the end of this year.

We're still very enthusiastic about the prospects and long-term potential for DIRTT Timber. I'll now turn the call over to Geoff to run through our results as well as the financial impacts of the decisions I just spoke about. Geoff, please go ahead.

Geoff Krause

Thank you, Kevin. I'll start with the review of the quarter and then address the impacts of the business decision that Kevin just mentioned. Please turn to Slide 6.

For the third quarter, we're reporting revenue of $96.6 million, an increase of 15% over the comparable period in 2017. Looking at the geographical mix, we benefited from growth in both the Canadian and U.S. markets, with just under 85% coming from the U.S. sales in the third quarter compared to 86% in Q3 of 2017. While these proportions can vary, depending on project's timing and size, they tend to stay within a fairly narrow band.

We continue to be encouraged by our penetration into the health care space, a vertical where we see significant growth prospects. As the percentage of total revenue, health care increased to 27% in the third quarter of 2018 from 21% last year. Adjusted gross profit and adjusted gross profit percentages were $44 million and 45.5% respectively this quarter, compared to $37.6 million and $44.8 million in the third quarter of 2017.

Strength in adjusted gross profit percentage, shown on slide 7, was driven by improved margins on installation revenue and leverage on fixed manufacturing overhead. These were moderated by higher direct materials and labor costs, primarily due to variability in product mix. To support the increase in production volumes, we made some small addition to DIRTT's hourly direct labor complement in Q3. We will continue to evaluate labor requirements moving forward.

Turning to slide 8. We're pleased to report Q3 adjusted SG&A at $26.1 million, this represents a small decrease from Q3 2017. Reductions in nonessential travel and entertainment, office and other expenditures were substantially offset by increased salaries as well as commissions paid on higher revenue levels. Our 2018 headcount remains flat, relative to 2017 year end levels, this is consistent with our plans.

On a non-adjusted basis, SG&A expense increased to $33 million in Q3 2018, versus $29.9 million last year. This included approximately $2.9 million of reorganization costs, primarily comprised of severance and related costs to the executive changes announced in September. The reorganization costs for the quarter exceeded our previously announced estimate for the second half of 2018, due to these executive changes. Such severance costs were in accordance with related employment agreements. The combination of top line growth and discipline on costs resulted in a substantial increase in profitability in the third quarter.

As shown on slide 9, adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $17.8 million, up 65% or $7 million from the comparable period in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue for the quarter was 18.4%. This is strong evidence of the leverage and profitability potential of the business as a result of focus on top line revenue growth and prudent considered expenditures. Net loss was $4.9 million in the third quarter, compared to net income of $4.3 million last year. Net loss per share was $0.06 compared to net income per share of $0.05.

Net income was impacted by the aforementioned reorganization costs, as well as $14.8 million of impairment charges. As Kevin mentioned, we commenced an initial strategic review of DIRTT's solution lines in September and decided to make some changes to our solutions portfolio. Due to the decision to exit our DIRTT For Life residential solutions and to right size our timber capacity, we concluded that the associated assets were impaired as of September 30, 2018. As a result, we incurred impairment expense of $14.8 million in the quarter. These charges consisted of $1.7 million of intangible assets for DIRTT For Life, as well as $5.1 million of intangible assets and $8 million of manufacturing assets for DIRTT Timber.

We will continue the strategic review of our business and asset base in the fourth quarter, as we develop our 2019 budget and strategic plan.

For the 9 months ended September 30, revenue was up 17.8%, despite a slight FX headwind. Adjusted gross profit percentage was up 100 basis points year-to-date, demonstrating the effects of leverage for the same reasons discussed previously. Adjusted SG&A was down slightly on an absolute dollar basis at $77.7 million, despite including approximately $2.7 million of one-time costs related to Actavis defense and the special committee.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 129% to $38.7 million, compared to the 2017 period and as a percentage of revenue, improved to 15%. Finally, net loss was $0.5 million or $0.01 per share, reflecting the impacts of $6 million of year-to-date reorganization costs and the previously mentioned impairment charges.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow on Slide 10. DIRTT has $54.5 million of cash on hand, and a non-used credit line of $18 million. Consistent with what we saw in Q2 of this year, higher sales level drove an increase in accounts receivable and a corresponding buildup in working capital. Cash from operations was $230,000 in the quarter versus $6 million in Q3 of 2017. On a year-to-date basis, cash used in operations was $8.8 million versus $10.1 million generated from operations last year. This decrease reflects the higher adjusted EBITDA being more than offset by a buildup of working capital.

Our working capital in December 2017 was abnormally low as a result of the impact of hurricanes on that month's activity. As a result, we are experiencing a buildup in working capital on a year-to-date basis. Further, we have some extended payment terms related to some larger clients, a substantial amount of which was collected in October. We are actively focused on improving our working capital efficiency and evaluating appropriate working capital amounts in the context of ongoing operations, as well as the impact of the larger contracts, which may require longer payment terms.

We continue to invest in the business in the third quarter of 2018, spending approximately $2.2 million on property, plant and equipment and $1.8 million on internally generated assets. On a year-to-date basis, we've invested $9 million and $6.3 million respectively. These investments were largely in manufacturing equipment to increase efficiency, leasehold improvements to support sales, as well as new product development and software enhancements. We will continue to focus on disciplined investment for the remainder of this year.

Turning now to our outlook. As we move through the balance of the year, we remain on track to achieve our previously announced adjusted EBITDA percentage target of between 13% and 15%. It is important to keep in mind that although, our financial results for the third quarter represent the strongest in DIRTT's history and as pleased as we are with these results, our revenue fluctuates from quarter-to-quarter. Therefore, from our perspective, the third quarter results are not necessarily indicative of a near term run rate for business going forward.

Finally, turning to Slide 11. I will address our intention to pursue a listing on an accredited U.S. exchange. This decision was made after careful consideration and took into account a number of factors. One of these was the determination in the third quarter that DIRTT no longer qualified a for private issuer under the U.S. security and exchange commission rules. As a result, equity issuance, including those under our incentive stock option plan, are subject to one year hold period.

We want to maintain flexibility as it relates to our capital structure, as well as to our employees when exercising their options. We're also seeking to increase liquidity for our U.S. shareholders, facilitate access to U.S based investors and provide DIRTT with greater corporate visibility to all stakeholders in our largest end markets. As you know, DIRTT is truly a North American business, with over 80% of our revenue derived from the United States.

In preparation for this, we're actively working on U.S. GAAP statements, and upon listing, it is our intention to report in both U.S. dollars, using U.S. GAAP. This is a significant undertaking for us.

We will provide greater clarity around timing, when we report our annual financial statements in the new year.

That concludes our prepared remarks for today. Operator, we're now ready for questions.

And your first question comes from Rupert Merer with National Bank. Please go ahead.

Rupert Merer

Rupert Merer

Hi, good morning everyone and welcome Kevin. So, I know you haven't been at the Company for too long. On the strategy you mentioned that you had a commitment to the existing distribution channels, but do you have any thoughts on ways you can increase the sales to the distribution channels or complement those distribution channels with other sales mechanisms?

Kevin O'Meara

Rupert, thanks for the question. That's a big focus of what we're thinking about over the coming months, which is how do we strengthen both our sales function as well as our marketing function from a manufacture's standpoint to drive additional business to our partners. So that is a big focus of what we're doing in the various tools that we have in order to do that. So that is a prime focus of the management team over the coming months.

Rupert Merer

Okay. So we should stay tuned?

Kevin O'Meara

Yes.

Rupert Merer

Then if I can ask about the impairment for a little more color there, we had a $5.1 million impairment on intangibles on DIRTT For Life, but you did mention that some of those products will still be available for existing customers. So if you could talk a little about that impairment. Are these on -- is this impairment related to technology that you don't see a place for in existing markets? And then if I can follow up on the timber frame after that, if you're writing off all of that timber frame equipment, manufacturing equipment, are we looking at decommissioning of all that equipment? Is there any recovery potential on the value of that equipment?

Kevin O'Meara

I'll address the business aspects of your questions, Rupert, and then I will turn it over to Geoff to talk about the financial aspects of your questions as well. As it relates to residential, one of the things that we're finding is many of our customers, as they're planning their commercial spaces, like the more residential feel. I think part of it is based on their workforces, the ones that tend to have a younger, more millennial based workforce, find that it's most effective for their employees to have a more residential open feel. So, some of the things that we've done historically are available for those projects and that we will be deploying those in our core business.

As it relates to timber, and I'll let Geoff get to the specifics, we're not decommissioning huge amounts of equipment. We still are going to have the ability to produce timber and that's a business you want to be in. There are some pieces of equipment that just don't fit the way that we see going to market going forward and so there are some one-off pieces that likely will be decommissioned or sold, but I'll turn it over to Geoff to talk about the details of the financial aspects.

Geoff Krause

Sure. Thanks, Kevin. So just to clarify, Rupert, the intangible write-off for DIRTT For Life was $1.7 million the intangible write-off for timber was $5.1 million and the equipment write-off was $8 million. From accounting perspective, the, I'll start with DIRTT For Life, because we're exiting that sphere, we reviewed the value of those intangibles and without an ability to resale, to sell those, we wrote the amount off. In terms of the timber assets, we looked at it in both a value and use perspective relative to our projections moving going forward, as well as a net realizable fair value of those assets and came to the conclusion that the net realizable value of the assets themselves were about $1.5 million, which resulted in the write-off.

As Kevin mentioned, it is our intention to continue to use a substantial chunk of those equipment, some of which, we will look for sale and look to optimize, but it's more of an accounting write-off.

Your next question comes from David consider with Raymond James.

David Quezada

David Quezada

My first question here is just a follow-up on the exit from the residential business and rationalizing on the timber side. Wondering if there is any effect, maybe comments you can provide or context on how that will affect your fixed cost base going forward?

Kevin O'Meara

Geoff, why don't you field that one?

Geoff Krause

Sure. On the DIRTT For Life side, resulted in the reduction of 5 staff. So not a nominal amount, not a large amount. On the timber side, it does allow us to optimize some of our space and we're working our way through that. We see opportunities there of about $0.5 million, somewhere in there, and that's about it.

David Quezada

Okay, great. That's helpful. And then, on the health care side, I know that was a pretty big chunk of sales this quarter. I noticed in about 20% of the business, so far year-to-date, do you see upside in that 20% to 25% number and if any commentary you can provide on what the run rate there might be or what you're targeting? And maybe even some commentary on the pipeline in that vertical.

Kevin O'Meara

We're very enthusiastic about health care and I think it really fits for what our solutions offer. As a fairly aggressive CEO, I'd like to see the sales percentage stay roughly the same, but because it grows fairly rapidly and the rest of the business grows fairly rapidly, so it does very much lend itself to what we do, we like to grow our business throughout all of our different verticals.

I do think that there's some chance that you may see that pop a little bit here and there, but we want to grow every sector.

In terms of our pipeline and so forth, I don't know that we want to offer specifics, but we're actively pursuing projects all over North America in the health care space.

David Quezada

Okay. Great. And then my last question here, Kevin, just given your background in M&A, had builders per source, is M&A something you'll take a closer look at? And do you have any high-level thoughts on what the opportunity set for DIRTT might be? Appreciate it's early stage, but maybe some initial thoughts there?

Kevin O'Meara

I don't see M&A playing a big part in what we do in the short to intermediate term. I think our markets are so large and the opportunity is so large and our market share is relatively small, that I think that we can grow the business substantially just growing our core organic business without pursuing any M&A.

And next question comes from Colin Healey with Haywood Securities. Please go ahead.

Colin Healey

Colin Healey

I wonder if you could just comment outside the health care vertical. You touched on a little bit, but weren't too specific. Can you just comment on the trends you're seeing in other end markets that you're focused on and which ones are showing the most promise?

Kevin O'Meara

I'd say it's somewhat across the board, we can't really point to one vertical in particular. And some of it's project based, where a given potential customer might be interested in a certain project and so we see a lot of activity there, but I think that's more reflective of a certain part of our business being project based, as opposed to a secular trend to one vertical or one potential target customer or another.

Colin Healey

Okay. And are you guys seeing anything kind of in the macro environment that kind of affects the business, just the, there's a lot more risk seemingly in the system, so I am was just wondering if you guys are changing the way you're thinking about forecasting or business volumes?

Kevin O'Meara

Let me talk for a minute about kind of the overall market and then I'll turn it over to Geoff to talk about the forecasting and other things about thinking about the business. There's several things going on, obviously, we keep an eye on the overall economy and what's happening, particularly, on the residential side if it may have implication on the commercial side and we do recognize that commercial construction is a cyclical business. Couple that, however, with a couple of other things that are going on.

Job site labor is still very difficult and not getting any easier and so that very much plays into our favor. And the other thing that plays into our favor is that a lot of very talented people, really since founding of DIRTT, have been working very, very hard to establish a market presence and market recognition for what we do. And what I'm starting to see as I travel throughout the country, is that there is a recognition of the DIRTT brand name and people know what DIRTT stands for and so I think we will get the benefit of a lot of hard work that a lot of really good people have been over the last 10 to 12 years.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Geoff, to talk about his thoughts on the market and forecasting.

Geoff Krause

Sure. The agnostic nature of our product, as you know, really allows us to move across industries quite easily. And the diversified nature of what we do acts as a hedge against a downturns in any 1 particular sector. We have seen, for instance, the energy sector recover a little bit in the Houston area, but for the most part, what goes up in one area and what goes down in one area, tends to even itself out. So given how large the market is and as Kevin mentioned, the lack of penetration that we have, we think we can continue our trajectory.

Colin Healey

Okay, great. And last question, I just wondered about the ongoing review of key segments and markets and if outside of timber and residential, are there any specific areas that you see as the next places that you'll make changes? Is there anything obvious that you'd like to talk about?

Kevin O'Meara

I would say in general, we don't have meaningful segments like we did with residential and with timber. As we alluded to in one of the earlier questions, we're spending a lot of time thinking about how we go to market, how we can drive more business to our partners and to DIRTT, so that's a pretty significant area of focus, reviewing all of our operations and how we can operate as efficiently as possible. So, more of a holistic functional review at this point as opposed to having a lot of different business segments that are there to review.

Colin Healey

Okay, that's it for me. Congrats on a great quarter. Thanks.

Kevin O'Meara

Thank you.

And your next question comes from the line of Elizabeth Johnston from Laurentian Bank. Your line is open.

Elizabeth Johnston

Elizabeth Johnston

Hi, good morning.

Kevin O'Meara

Good morning, Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Johnston

I just wanted to go back to talking a bit about the revenue growth in the quarter specifically. And first in terms of the U.S., if we compare the year-over-year growth in the third quarter versus the first half of this year, it seems to have slowed somewhat, you had very strong growth earlier. Were there any geographies or verticals, again, particularly in U.S., where you saw either a change in pace of growth or a slowdown or something else that you can highlight specifically?

Geoff Krause

Yes, Elizabeth, it's Geoff here. I said -- we saw in the first half of the year a bump in the energy sector relative to a larger product that we've had. The movements between Canada and the U.S. is really driven by the size of the projects, but as I noted, we tend to stay within a fairly narrow band and so it will move from an inter quarter -- a quarter to inter quarter basis, but there's really nothing else that I can put my foot against that drives its size from project size.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. And previously there is -- you've talked about a larger healthcare contract that was due to come online in the second half of this year. Is there anything you can say with respect to that or at least maybe comment here that it's indeed, progressing as expected?

Geoff Krause

Yes, we're currently working on it. We're in the field, it's going well.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. Thanks. And then, again, so still on the revenue here in Canada, there was a meaningful uptick here, a big number for revenue for Canada for a quarter. Are there any larger projects or some kind of change that you saw in the growth in Canada you can point to there?

Geoff Krause

No, not really, I think, it's just more timing when the orders came through. Nothing that, that I saw that from a large project perspective that is worth talking about.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. So as we look forward, if we were to look at an average over the last 2 years of a quarterly sales number for Canada, is that a fair number to be thinking about, going forward?

Geoff Krause

Yes, I think, if you look over time, Canada should stay in that 14% to 16% of total sales on an annual basis. That seems to be where we sit, but the market itself is about 10% the size of the U.S. market and so we'll see it move around a little bit, but it will stay within that band.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great. Thanks. And just turning over to talk a little bit about adjusted gross margin. Year-over-year, you saw a bit of an improvement in terms of percentage of sales here. Can you rank, maybe for us, the drivers of this improvement year-over-year, there's a number of items that impact the margin, the higher revenue run rate and sales mix, FX, timing of volume. Is there any way you can rank those items of what was the most meaningful driver of the improvement year-over-year?

Geoff Krause

Sure. Again, it's Geoff. So I'll say that the piece is the leverage relative -- leverage of our top line relative to the fixed costs within the manufacturing side. That fixed cost relates to indirect overhead, some of it is salaried labor in there, those sorts of things. So in periods where we have a high top line volume, we do get to see some leverage off of that. That's probably the first and primary driver.

The second piece comes in, which would go for or against it, is a number of pieces, which sit within the -- what we're selling. And as you know, we sell effectively a custom solution. So as that -- as the complexity of that solution changes, that will also have an impact, both in terms of material usage as well as productivity and labor costs. So that will move around, that is why product mix matters so much.

I'd say lastly, is the costs side. We haven't seen a lot of movement on the costs side as it relates to tariffs and things like that. We've seen a little bit of inflation, but we've effectively been able to absorb that. So I'd say that's the last piece.

So those -- that's the 3 rankings right there. The biggest piece for us, though, is being able to lever off those fixed costs.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. Great. And when it comes to mix, this quarter you highlighted already health care as a percentage of sales up-ticked. Would that have been playing into the favorable mix here that we saw in terms of gross margin?

Geoff Krause

A little bit, that did impact us a bit of the mix on productivity side, on it. So while you do have some improved margins on that relatively, we did have some productivity impacts.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. Great. And just I just want talk a bit about the distribution network, you already indicated that this, of course, a very strong focus for yourselves. How many partners we have right now?

Kevin O'Meara

We've got 104 partners.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. Great. And in terms of the growing the sales, the marketing and then growing through the DPs, do you think that -- and this number hasn't changed meaningfully over the last several years, so do you think that you need more DPs? Do you need a change in that? Or is there something else that you can comment about the growth in DPs as you see it?

Kevin O'Meara

It's early days to really comment one way or the other. We don't have an articulated strategy that says we need to grow our partner network or that we need to shrink it back, we're evaluating it.

I think, the primary focus is going to be, excuse me, on helping those organizations do the best that they can do, both working with them training their people, making sure that our execution for the ultimate end-user client is outstanding, as well as deploying a variety of sales and marketing tools as a manufacturer to be able to drive sales to them. I think anytime you have 104 partners, there's going to be changes up and down, just in the normal course of the business.

That being said, we feel good about the coverage that, we have you don't have a gaping holes that we need to really address either.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. And you mentioned training, are you still on track to have the training event in November, I think, it is this year?

Kevin O'Meara

Yes, we are.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay, great.

And there are no further questions at this time. I will turn the call over to Kevin O'Meara, for some closing remarks.

Kevin O'Meara

Kevin O'Meara

Thank you, operator. And thanks, everyone, for joining us today. I'm glad that we had a chance to talk with you about the steps we're taking to delineate our goals and strategy. There is an enormous amount of potential at DIRTT and we look forward to giving you more details in our year-end call when our assessments are further underway.

In the meantime, I'm delighted to be working with DIRTT's employees and partners to make the future a very bright one. That concludes today's call.