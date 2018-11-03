Sleep Country Canada Holdings, Inc. (SCCAF) CEO David Friesema on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sleep Country Canada Holdings, Inc. (OTC:SCCAF) Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2018 8:00 AM ET

David Friesema

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on our third quarter 2018 conference call. Joining me today is Rob Masson, our CFO. We're pleased to report that Q3 2018 represents our 21st consecutive quarter of sales growth, and we are very pleased with the resilience that our business has shown.

In Q3, we saw 4.4% growth in revenue, 6.4% growth in gross profit, and improved gross profit margin and operating EBITDA margins to 33.8% and 20.5%, respectively. Our same-store sales increased at 0.2%, which was disappointing and lower than expected. However, this was on top of the same-store sales growth of 7.3% in the previous year, and all other KPIs for the quarter were favorable.

The variance in same-store sales was geographical and, in our belief, affected by a differing housing markets and consumer confidence. Sleep Country executes the same operational and marketing strategy across the country, however, our results were much stronger in some regions over others. We are particularly happy with the results of our new stores that opened in both 2017 and 2018. And together with online growth, our business contributed to a positive quarter.

As I mentioned earlier, all other KPIs in the quarter, including AUSP, total mattress units sold and total order volume, increased, the latter by 8.4%, as customers started between a mix of mattresses and accessories. Both Mattress and Accessory revenue improved, growing by 2.4% to 146.2 million, and 12.8% to 37.7 million, respectively. A key driver in our success this quarter was additional advertising messaging, largely to raise awareness for our business -- Accessory business.

We previously said that we would be layering different messaging to drive our position as an accessory retailer. In addition to this layering, our All for Sleep campaign launched in mid-September. As Canada's only true sleep retailer, we sought to raise brand awareness as a total sleep solutions provider and as a destination that could offer a mix of product, both mattress and accessory, to fill individual customers' needs in pursuit of optimal sleep. We want our customers to know that we recognize how no one product fits all, that we understand the importance of sleep, and that we have the product assortment and sleep expertise available to support customers' sleep health.

The increased spend this quarter was attributable to production cost in support of these campaigns as well as the shift on traditional radio and print to digital marketing campaigns in an effort to drive traffic to our online assets. As mentioned, our Accessory's business was a key highlight in this quarter. We saw a double-digit growth of 12.8% to $37.7 million. Our revenue here was driven by a more diverse product assortment, a larger price segmentation, e-commerce growth and browser to buyer conversion via our enhanced store design.

Innovation products include everything from more Bloom SKUs to top-of-the-line bed items, like throws and weighted blankets, to linen sprays, and even dog beds. These are some of the accessories introduced in Q3, and they have already been positively received by customers in our mall stores, non-mall stores and online. Accessory sales particularly excel when framed in stores fitted with our enhanced design, and Q3 continued to see an increase in visiting customers who only purchase accessories.

Our e-commerce growth was also a promising feature of our Q3, both in mattress and accessory business. We're supported online -- by a heavy online -- healthy online sales activity, which more than doubled throughout the quarter. Of course, the bulk of our business continues to be driven by our physical stores. We added 4 new stores through our network in this quarter and continue to capitalize upon the benefit of our renovated stores and mall store additions.

I will now turn the call over to Rob, who will discuss our financial results in detail.

Rob Masson

Thanks, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Firstly, I'd like to echo Dave's sentiments on our solid financial results of this past quarter and how it positions us well for the remainder of our fiscal year and beyond. We're excited about the success of our new advertising messaging and how our accessories business supported the quarter, and look forward to their cascading impact as we complete 2018. Our financials continue to be solid, adding to an already strong fiscal year.

We are pleased that this quarter represented our 21st consecutive quarter of same-store sales growth. To give you some insight into this quarter's highlights, let me begin with revenue. In our third quarter, revenue increased by 4.4% to $183.9 million, this increase was aided by same-store sales growth of 0.2%, and by the addition of 16 new stores since September 20 -- September 30, 2017. Mattress revenue and Accessories revenue also continued to be key drivers for our business.

While the former increased by 2.4% to $146.2 million compared to this time last year, our Accessories business saw substantial growth, rising 12.8% to $37.7 million over the same period. As Dave mentioned earlier, these gains are largely attributable to a more diverse total sleep solutions-focused product offering, increased customer awareness due to advertising campaigns, e-commerce growth and our enhanced store design.

Gross profit for the quarter compared to Q2 2017 increased 6.4% or $58.5 million to $62.2 million. Our gross margin continued to be strong, improving to 33.8% of revenue, from 33.2% of revenue last year. This improvement was primarily influenced by three factors. First, our inventory and other direct related expenses, net of volume rebates and expressed as a percentage of revenue, decreased by 50 basis points. Second, sales and distribution compensation expenses decreased by 30 basis points, largely due to improved efficiencies. And finally, store occupancy costs slightly offset our gross margin at 30 basis points because of preoccupancy costs for new stores.

G&A expenses for this quarter increased by 8.8% or $2.1 million to $25.4 million. As a percentage of revenue, this expense represents 13.9%. These expenditures were incurred by a variety of factors worth noting. As Dave discussed earlier, our media and advertising spend for the quarter increased by $1.4 million, bringing the total quarter spent to $11.5 million. We're particularly excited about this as our new advertising campaigns have translated into a higher awareness among our expanding customer base, allowing us to capture market share and more effectively transition into a total sleep solutions provider.

The rising cost because during the quarter was justified by a greater production spend in support of the new All for Sleep campaign, which was launched in mid-September, as well as the shift from traditional radio and print advertising to more comprehensive digital marketing campaigns. This allows us to closely align with changing consumer and media habits, our ecommerce growth, leadership in the mattress and accessory business and our aforementioned transition. We continue to execute customer research with our new advertising agency, the results of which we'll continue to leverage in future campaigns.

Sales, wages and benefits G&A increased by $0.7 million to $4.9 million or 2.7% of revenue. This is largely attributable to a $0.2 million increase in share-based compensation and additional compensation due to merit increases and additional hires to support our growing business. From a customer standpoint, credit card and finance charges grew by 0.3% to $4.4 million, largely due to customers' changing preferences to longer-term financing plans and by growing basket sizes due to the sale of more lifestyle bases. Warehouse rent and other occupancy charges offset our G&A expenses slightly, decreasing by $0.6 million to $1.8 million. This is attributable to relocations that took place in 2017, and were also offset by favorable prior year adjustments received by landlords in this quarter.

A final and interesting aspect of our G&A expenses we feel is worth noting is our bed recycling and donation program. We are the only mattress retailor in Canada to have a formal recycling and donation program. While the drawdown on our G&A is relatively small consisting of just $0.4 million, the community impact is much larger. So far, this year, we have recycled and donated 140,000 mattresses and box springs, which has a direct and positive impact in the communities in which we operate. The cost for this program decreased by $0.2 million in the quarter, largely due to improved efficiencies.

Moving on from G&A, our operating EBITDA for the quarter was also solid and increased by 5.2% to $37.7 million. Operating EBITDA margins also increased 20 basis points from Q3 2017, to 20.5% as a percentage of revenue. This is a direct result of improved gross profit margins, partially offset by an increase in G&A expenses, and as I just discussed, and 21 consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth.

Depreciation and amortization expenses grew $0.6 million to $3.7 million in the quarter. This is attributable to costs related to previous distribution center relocations and store renovations to fit our new store design. To date, 53% of our entire store network is in our new store design.

Finance-related expenses increased marginally by $0.1 million compared to Q3 2017 by $1.1 million. As in quarters past, this continues to be the impact of higher effective interest rates, although the expenses this quarter were partially offset by a lower-average balance outstanding on the senior secured credit facility.

Our adjusted net income for the quarter increased 4.6% to $24.7 million or $0.67 per share, compared to $23.6 million or $0.63 per share at this time last year. This is a result of improved gross profit margins and operating EBITDA margins, offset by increased depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses. Net cash flows generated by operating activities as of September 30, 2018, were $52.3 million compared to $66.1 million as of September 30, 2017. The combination of high inventories, prepaid expenses and deposits, lower trade and other payables and lower customer deposits, all partially offset by lower trade and other receivables contributed to the year-to-date difference.

Our year-to-date 2018 cash position currently stands at $32.9 million compared to $28.8 million at year-to-date 2017. As we've stated in previous quarters, our priorities when it comes to excess capital are threefold. Firstly, to look for ways to grow our business and maintain some dry powder for future opportunities. Number two, pay down our debt. And number three, be a company that continually raises our dividend, and finally, uses any remaining cash to buy back shares under our NCIB program. These will continue to be our chief priorities for the foreseeable future.

At the quarter's end, the balance in our revolving credit facility was $103 million compared to $105 million as of December 31, 2017. Finally, our Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.185 per share, payable on November 29, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 19, 2018.

With that, I'll conclude my remarks, and I'll now turn the call back to Dave.

David Friesema

Thanks, Rob. As you've heard today, the first 9 months of 2018 have been strong, exciting and show promise for the future. We are certainly well-positioned to continue growing as Canada's preeminent omni-channel sleep solutions retail. Our strategy continues to focus on diversifying our product offering, deploying compelling marketing and advertising campaigns to drive traffic in store and online, and to expand our store count.

In positioning ourselves as the total sleep solutions retailer, strengthening both our mattress and accessory product assortment is our most important initiative. We will further increase our digital marketing spend to promote our Bloom mattress-in-a-box brand, and we will continue to invest in the expansion of merchandising opportunities in our accessories line that support these initiatives.

We look forward to launching our partnership with Europe's number one mattress-in-a-box brand, Simba, and we'll continually explore other avenues through which we can diversify our product line, such as lifestyle-based beds. And we will strive to provide customers with a wide array of products and price points to suit their needs.

Success in our product diversification and, indeed, for our business is reliant on a continued investment in advertising and media. It remains one of our most powerful growth drivers for our business and serves to support our established mattress business, growing accessory business, dedication to customers as the total sleep solution provider and our e-commerce presence.

As we've noted on previous calls, mattresses and, increasingly, accessory purchases are both tactile and personal. We are pleased that our e-commerce platform is growing and we will continue to invest in this ramp-up. But we will also expand opportunities for in-store customer engagement by expanding our network. To date, 13 new stores have opened, which includes 4 mall stores, and we anticipate opening a further 4 stores to finish the year with 17 new stores for this year.

Going forward, we maintain our guidance of opening between eight and 12 stores per year, beginning in 2019. Renovating stores to fit our enhanced design will also continue to be a priority. In year-to-date 2018, 19 of our stores were renovated, and we will renovate a total of 29 by the year's close. As I mentioned previously, we are very impressed with how our business has shown resilience in the face of a changing and sometimes challenging retail landscape.

Capturing market share from defunct retailers will take time, but we are confident that our flexible financial position, established brand awareness and strong product and omni-channel foundation will allow us to do so. The triggers for purchasing high ticket items like mattresses are cyclical. The market share exist, but the time it takes for customers to make a purchase decision is variable. We will continue to focus on growing our customer base, so that when these decisions are made, we will stand out as the most attractive option.

Separately, the rapid growth of our accessory business and the success of our enhanced store design has been driving excitement from landlords, which may allow us to take advantage of additional and better store location opportunities.

Beyond operations and financials, I would like to congratulate our entire team for helping Sleep Country Canada be certified, not only as a Great Place to Work, but also as a Great Place to Work for Millennials, by the Great Place to Work organization, a global authority on building, sustaining and recognizing high-trust, high-performing work places. We're exceptionally proud of the Company we keep and are honored to be recognized. That concludes our remarks. We now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Martin Landry with GMP Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Martin Landry

My first question is on your same-store sales growth. I was wondering if you can give us a bit more color. You said that this was a little bit below your expectations at 0.2% growth. Wondering, is this a traffic issue? Or is this a transaction size issue? If you can give us some high-level color on that, it would be super helpful.

David Friesema

Sure. It is -- let's -- I'm going to try and start from the top and work down. First of all, just geographically, we saw very big differences across the country. And as we mentioned, and as we've always said, we do the same thing everywhere, and to see these huge variances is generally -- and when we don't see any competitive changes, it is something that is more macroeconomic normally. So it has been more of a traffic-related issue when you look at our average transaction size.

So our average unit selling price for mattresses is stronger. Our average unit selling price for accessories is stronger. Our basket size is down slightly, but that's not a negative, that's because more people are buying more accessories, and that's a good thing. So outside of -- if you want to call our 4.4% revenue growth okay, that's great. So outside of our same-store sales growth, we were very comfortable with all the metrics below that. And we've also polled our suppliers, and we have no reason to believe that we lost any share in the market. As a matter of fact, everyone we talk to, our business helped to improve their performance, not to hurt it. Did that cover?

Martin Landry

Yes. And can you elaborate on the geographic variations?

David Friesema

Well, sure. I think it wouldn't be any surprise that for anyone to understand that the Québec market is very strong, and we're very happy with that market. Other areas, generally speaking, are variable. And some are weaker than others. One thing that we're very -- when you look at Ontario, for instance, Ontario has not been an overly strong performer. And then, when we sit back and we say okay, what could be the cause of that? We wonder, is it an online issue? And so we look more closely at, for instance, the GTA, the major metro markets are where online presence is stronger. And when you look at Ontario, for instance, our GTA business was actually stronger than some of the outlying markets in Ontario. So as we pull it apart, it is a -- there is not one specific issue that's causing it, and we don't see any internal issues that are causing it.

Martin Landry

So just to be clear, you're touching about online, and how do you measure industry's online sales?

David Friesema

So I think, when we look at our business across the board and we talk to our suppliers, we feel that we have a very good view into -- between 75% and 80% of the overall market and what it's doing. The outside of the market that we don't have a great view on are certain retailers that carry products that are not manufactured in Canada, as well as the online business. And as we've mentioned before, our online business more than doubled in the quarter, and so we're assuming that the online market is growing faster. And we also know that the online market is growing the most and has the most business in the major metropolitan markets. So when we look at that, if we were losing heavily to the online player, we would assume to see more of a factor in the urban market. And I can tell you that we're not. We're seeing in line performance, and as I mentioned, just to give a specific example, in Ontario, GTA outperformed our Ancaster distribution center, our Cobourg distribution center, London, et cetera.

Operator

Your next question is from Kenric Tyghe with Raymond James. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Kenric Tyghe

Just a question with respect to -- again, I don't want to belabor, but if we could just sort of circle back on this, was there an issue here of your sort of being caught between two stores with the All for Sleep campaign where perhaps there was a roll-off of some of your earlier campaigns and the ramp up ahead of this one? Or something else have caused September to be a big negative surprise specifically, and that's part of the reason for the underperformance here? I mean, I'm just trying to understand. I get the merits of the All for Sleep and the like, but certainly, the timing is intriguing, and I'm wondering whether perhaps that was part of the drag here?

David Friesema

Sure. That's a great question, Kenric. So we -- let's break this in a couple different categories. Number one, we should not have -- we did not expect and we don't believe that our marketing change, changed anything, because we kept doing what we were doing up until the point that we pulled the trigger and rolled out All for Sleep. So that is not an issue. One of the things that we think we benefited from very heavily on the marketing point of view, and we addressed it a little bit, is infomercials. As we've mentioned in the past, we have upgraded and redone our infomercials, and which was part of our cost increases.

And as you know, we saw a very large increase in our accessory business, and particularly, within that, we saw an even larger increase in pillows, which was heavily what those infomercials were about. So we felt very good about that. Now the last couple weeks of September, we launched All for Sleep, which we have no reason to believe affected Q3 at all, but I can tell you that the early -- and it's very early days in that campaign, but I can say, we're getting great -- we do a lot of market research, we do a brand health tracker. We poll our team about what they're hearing and what their feelings are. And in the early days, we're seeing very positive results on all those categories across the board. So I don't think All for Sleep helped our Q3, but I don't believe it hurt it.

Kenric Tyghe

That's useful. Can we then switch out, just being mindful of the comp issue here as we finish up the year. You're going into your toughest comp in fourth quarter, it doesn't appear there was a big timing shift or drag on the third. Can you speak to market dynamics, I know you don't provide forward guidance, but certainly, this fourth quarter comp is going to get people lots of thought or concern.

David Friesema

Yes. Market dynamics are a bit up in the air, as I think we're trying to address that we believe, in Q3, we outperformed the market based upon all the research we have. We also believe that inside of our business, every one of our KPIs performed well. Our conversion was up nicely from shoppers to buyers. Our AUSP was up. I mean, all of those categories were up very nicely. We do believe that there might be some consumer confidence issues in the market, and we feel confident that we're going to win, and we feel confident we are still winning. But to be able to say what Q4 is going to do, we are loaded and locked to do a great quarter, we have -- we're not cutting back our marketing. We're moving towards on all those initiatives. We're very happy with our All for Sleep campaign. We're going to continue to have that evolve. So we're as confident as we can be in somewhat challenging retail times at the moment.

Operator

Your next question is from the line of Matt Bank with CIBC. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Matt Bank

We've heard over time about a long-term target of 3% to 6% same-store sales. I'm just wondering, is that something that you guys continue to put out there as a target? And then, if so, can you just remind everyone sort of what the key drivers are there that underpin it?

David Friesema

Sure. When we went public in 2015, we did say that over the long haul, 3% to 6% would be what we would kind of be able to, at that moment and time, feel that we could continue to do going forward. I would not say that, that's changed at this point in time. And we are very confident in our ability to win in the market. And we believe we're still winning today, and we're going to be able to continue to grow our share. The way we plan on growing same-store sales is we want to continue to increase traffic into our stores.

We want to continually have and increase our conversion rate from shoppers to buyers. We already have a very high conversion rate, but we're going to -- we continue to improve that. We want to continue to have our average unit selling price grow as part of that dynamic. And we want our basket size to grow. And that comes with more accessories, and we're continuing to move forward on that. Another component of that is -- which is mixed throughout the whole thing is our new store -- our renovated stores and how they continue to help us sell accessories, and those are all in the basket of same-store sales growth. And by the way, we want to continue to grow our online business as well.

Matt Bank

Great. Actually, just to follow up on that last point on online. How are you balancing growth migrating to online with keeping your in-store employees motivated?

David Friesema

Well, what we -- and we've mentioned this in the past, we believe that we're an omni-channel retailer. And we believe that our efforts online are also driving traffic -- or will drive traffic into our store, and are driving traffic into our store. And so we have a great open communication with our team and letting them know that, and they're seeing that. I mean, Bloom, we sell online and we sell -- but we sell a lot more of it in the store, which we've already talked about. And our associates see that people are coming in asking for the Bloom because they heard about it on our digital assets. So while they -- there is some thought that some customers are buying online, the stores really do understand that all of these efforts are making us a healthier company across the board. And then, finally, we have created a pooling effect that we paid for our retail sales associates commissions that are -- for products that are sold online.

Matt Bank

Okay. Great. And I'll just squeeze in one more, if I can. Can you comment on NCIB activities here and just share your thought process as to when you do look to buy back shares?

David Friesema

So first and foremost, we bought back a significant number of shares in December of last year. And remember, when we talk about all of our exercises that we do, that one is the last one. And so we're -- we investigate growth opportunities, and if there happens to be opportunities on the horizon, we want to make sure we have powder dry, as Rob mentioned. We also then want to make sure we continually be a company that is prudent with our finances, and so we're probably conservative on that front. And we are opening new stores. We are also renovating stores. And then, when all of that is said and done, we want to continue to pay our dividend, and then we will consider buying back shares. So all those things put in the hopper, we just haven't, so far, in 2018, bought back shares because we have other things that are on-the-go at the moment. But that is still something that is one of the resources we can use.

Operator

Your next question is from Patricia Baker with Scotiabank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Patricia Baker

Just want to talk about the mattresses again because it looks like you had strong online sales. You had strong accessory sales. So it looks like, in the quarter, what was weaker from a comp perspective was the mattresses. And overall, your mattresses growth was only 2.4% in the quarter. If we drill down at that, did you see weakness across all price points in the mattresses? Was it overall weakness in mattress sales? Or was there sort of different performance for different price points?

Rob Masson

So Patricia, I mean, Dave has already talked about the differences in performance across the various provinces. We talked about some of the reasons behind that, but then we also look at another sort of angle to it, and we've broken out our pricing segments on the mattress side. And so we really look at it in terms of different price bands. And so in the past, we've talked about our strategy in terms of launching additional price points on the Bloom, introducing 3 additional price points.

And so what we're seeing in the quarter is we're seeing strength in the growth of units at lower price points and we're seeing strength in growth of units at higher price points. But it's the middle that we're seeing the weakness. And so we're obviously investigating that and seeing what actions we can take to improve the performance of this sort of the middle of the road consumers. But we feel comfortable that the actions we've taken with Bloom have resulted in some positive performance where we have targeted our actions, and at the same time, we're seeing strength on the upper end as well. So that's really our focus at this point.

Patricia Baker

That's really interesting. And if you step back and look at that, now obviously, you deliberately had a strategy to increase your penetration at the lower price points because you didn't have a big offer there, so that's what the Bloom is for, and it sounds like, from these results, that's working. You seem to not have any price sensitivity or issues with the higher end. As you said, it is a middle problem. So I know we can't pinpoint it exactly, but doesn't that probably really point to what we've got here is just sort of a big ticket pushback from sort of the average Canadian consumer, so that it does relate to the confidence that Dave referenced before and maybe also rising rates?

Rob Masson

Yes, I mean, that's certainly what we can all point to. I mean, we're not economists, but we look at what's happened over the past year with rising interest rates. We've seen some issues around NAFTA and concerns around that as well as some housing issues. So as Dave said, we're operating the same tactics and strategies across the country, and we're seeing tremendous growth in the Québec market where it's exactly the same strategy. So we think our strategy is sound, and we will continue along this path.

Patricia Baker

Can I ask, you both referenced strength in the Québec market, and you looking at the issue completely differently, what do you think accounts for the incredible strength in Québec?

David Friesema

Well, this comes from meeting with our investors as well as just our own knowledge. Every time we meet with an investor, their first comment is, well, you must be doing very well in Québec. Because it sounds like people are looking at the economy there as stronger. I mean, that's our belief. We also, though, believe from our polling is that not only are we doing better in Québec than we are across the country, we believe we're winning there by a substantial margin when we look at performance of other companies.

Patricia Baker

And then, Rob, if I could ask you, sort of going back to the capital allocation question and your first priority being to go after growth, which, of course, means store rentals and store openings, but then also the notion of keeping powder dry for opportunities, and I think, Dave, you said you've got other things on the go. So are you actively looking at certain situations currently?

Rob Masson

Patricia, there's always opportunities that come and are presented to us, and so we are undergoing a strategic review, and we -- that's all we can really say at this point. I mean, to -- as we say, keep our product dry.

David Friesema

And by the way, I mean, just to be clear, that's a great way of putting it, and we have opportunities all the time, and we look at them thoroughly, and we think that we are in a position that we get shown those things out there, and we get excited about that. But generally speaking, we are still very confident in our ability to grow our business in an organic fashion. As we're very clear and open about, we're not thrilled with our same-store sales growth in Q3, but we are very excited about our new campaigns and are looking forward to the future no matter what happens.

Operator

Your next question is from Stephen MacLeod with BMO Capital Markets.

Stephen MacLeod

I just wanted to circle around on the new ad campaign. I mean, obviously, you know much more. I guess, a bit of a different focus from the previous campaign with more of an emphasis on accessories. And I'm just curious, obviously, that campaign launched sort of mid to late in the quarter. Can you just talk a little bit about what kind of response you're seeing, specifically from post the All for Sleep launch?

David Friesema

So again, there's only -- we only -- we had actually less than 2 weeks worth of time in that period, but what I can tell -- so it's still very early days, but what I can tell you is, we do quite a bit of market research, and we poll our own team with surveys about their customer reaction in the store and their own personal reaction. We also have a brand health tracker that's in the market all the time, measuring response to ads and just our overall brand. And we also have a lot of testing that we can do on our digital platforms. And what I can tell you is on all 3 of those, we have seen a very good results. Our brand health tracker saw a nice lift after launching. As well as when you look at our digital testing, all of the measures that they look at, what is the ability to search -- what is the instances in searching Sleep Country right after seeing the ad, what is the recall of the ad, all of those different factors were very well-received.

Stephen MacLeod

Can you talk a little bit about what you're seeing in the market from -- you referenced in your prepared remarks just around gaining share from debunked competitors -- or defunct competitors. Can you just talk a little bit about what you're seeing in terms of market share opportunities. And you sort of suggested that, that they may take longer -- it obviously takes a long time to do that, but just curious what you've seen in terms of share gains from Sears going out of the market?

David Friesema

Sure. Let's -- we can break this into a couple of different categories. Let's talk with mattresses first. And if you talk to people, the manufacturing industry, most of them are going to say that they believe the Sears customer hasn't materialized yet. Now I can say whether -- or I'm sorry, we cannot say whether that's accurate or inaccurate, but it's a fairly universal thought. On the accessory business, some of our growth might be coming from the fact that Sears isn't around. We're not sure of that.

We would put more of the win on that from our new advertising campaign, but it might be a bit of both. The other thing that it doesn't count in our same-store sales, but it does talk to our market share in general, is our new store openings. And we've opened 13 stores this year, and we opened our -- the stores we opened last year. So the ones that are still not in comp or even the ones that have just started comping, our stores are still opening very strong. And we're excited about those new stores. And so that's another aspect of capturing market share that isn't measured in the same-store sales number.

Stephen MacLeod

And then, just one last one here. Just curious, on the store network, just with becoming more omni-channel, do you see -- are there any changes to how you view your store network growth opportunities over the long term, I mean, even beyond the 8 to 12, or 2019 and beyond? I mean, thinking sort of blue sky, 3, 4, 5 years out? Any changes on how many stores you think you can have in the country? And I guess, does that change at all as the world becomes more omni-channel?

David Friesema

So first of all, I'll go back to just what I said a minute ago, our stores are opening as strong or stronger than they have ever opened in our history, so we are still very happy with our bricks and mortar business and our new store openings. So we still feel like we have a nice long runway for opening new stores, but to -- just to round that out two things. Number one is every time we open a new store, we measure it, and we measure it very carefully because we don't want to have too many stores. But secondarily, the nice thing about it is we're opening our stores in a Greenfield fashion, so it's a little bit slower, we're able to move into it, test it, make sure that we're not making big sweeping bad decisions where we suddenly find out that we have lots of extra stores. So we're just as bullish as ever, but we continue to measure.

Stephen MacLeod

And then, just one final one, if I could. Just on the gross margin, obviously, you had pretty significant gross margin expansion, can you talk a little bit about what you -- what exactly you saw in terms of raw product margin gains?

Rob Masson

So yes, I mean, we had decent performance and all the aspects of that. That number of direct inventory-related costs is a number of different factors, so we saw healthy expansion in ballpark margins and volume rebates and also were maintained nicely, but we did manage to reduce our inventory provisions because we saw better performance and clearing out of aging products. So those all contributed to a healthy raw product margin.

David Friesema

And Stephen, sorry, just to also mentioned, that is another thing that people talk about with a retailer that may not be a defunct retailer, that might be helping margin as well because that particular retailer sometimes could cause some challenges, and so some of our suppliers are talking about how they're seeing some lowered margin pressure because of that. So that's just another aspect of what that could be doing.

Operator

Your next question is from Sabahat Khan with RBC Capital Markets.

Sabahat Khan

Just a quick question on the industry, you talked a little bit about it based on some of the checks you're doing with suppliers. I may have missed this earlier, but do you have an estimate for how much may be the overall industry was down given that you said, at the growth rate you generated, you still captured market share, could it be down somewhere in the mid to high single-digit range?

David Friesema

So we don't have a great view of that because we don't have an industry organization that measures that. So what we do is we can talk to each one of our individual suppliers and get a feel from them. But it's very hard to triangulate that all the way up to the top. But what I can say is that every single one of our suppliers that I spoke with, or that we've all spoken with, excuse me, would indicate that our level of business with them helped their quarter. There is not one instance where our business was lower than their overall business.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then, just...

David Friesema

So if you -- so now, a very unscientific number just based upon talking to our vendors, yes. What we're hearing from them is they would believe that the market was down mid-single digits. But again, Rob and I are very careful to make sure when we have facts, we're going to tell you, and when we have information that we can't 100% verify, we're going to tell you. That, what I just said, is information that we can't 100% verify, but it is indicative.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then, just -- you gave some commentary about their stores that are ramping up, are you seeing any differences in the way some of your mall stores are ramping up? And can you maybe give us an update on just how they're generally performing, and how they're kind of helping drive some of your accessory sales?

David Friesema

Sure. So we started this year it with three mall stores. And so prior to the beginning of this year, they were still regarded as a bit of a test for us, and we've now successfully opened further 4 mall stores during 2018. So all four of those new additions are performing well. We're -- as we said in the past, we adapted our selling technique in the stores to more of a team-based sell, and that ensures that we have a high level of customer satisfaction because we have more traffic in our mall stores relative to our non-mall stores because you do have more impulse buyers that come in. And we are seeing a higher percentage of accessories relative to mattresses in those stores, but we're still seeing very healthy growth in mattresses coming out of our mall stores as well. So it is a fulsome approach, and we're getting a lot of interest from other mall landlords for opportunities for further mall stores. And we think this is -- the total opportunity is probably in the 20 to 25 mall stores, and we would really only be focusing on AAA models.

Sabahat Khan

Okay. And then, just one last one for me. One of the drivers you mentioned earlier of driving comp is AUSP growth. I guess, as you're introducing some lower price points and accessory sales are growing, how do you balance kind of introducing those lower-priced products driving accessory sales and also trying to drive the higher AUSP, is that strictly through higher price points?

Rob Masson

Yes. So I think we should separate the discussion between mattress AUSP and basket size. So in the quarter, mattress AUSP did grow, and that grew even though we've had growth in the lower-priced segments. And so that clearly demonstrates that we're not trading customers down. We believe that we're attracting a new type of customer that is focused on lower price points, while at the same time, we're maintaining our market share on higher price points. And then, secondly, when it comes to basket size, we have done some analysis on customers that come in and on their order, have a mattress, and then customers that only come in and have an accessory on their order. And so when you combine those two, that gives you the net result of average basket size. And so we've seen a higher growth in customers that are just buying an accessory on their order, and so that has led to a decrease in basket size, but at the same time, we don't view that as a negative because again, we're getting in more accessory customers into our stores, which is a net positive to us. So that slight reduction in overall basket size is planned and is still accretive to our business.

Operator

Your next question is from Meaghen Annett with TD Securities. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Meaghen Annett

Just going back to your priorities for uses of excess capital and the potential for any strategic acquisition opportunities. Are there any high-level criteria you can discuss? Are you seeing any opportunities to bolster either your e-commerce platform or your store footprint? Would you consider other sleep-related categories, or even new geographies? Any insight you can share into your thought process would be appreciated.

David Friesema

Sure. I think, we want to be clear. Again, just to reiterate, we are quite often looking at different ideas, and some of them are more front burner and some are more back burner, so that's nothing new. But when we really look at the ideas, we would start off as close to our current business and home as possible and then expand from there. That's how we would currently look at it. So the thought of expansion within Canada, the thought of expansion within within retail, where we're currently playing would be our highest priority. And then, as you expand away from that, it would become slightly lower and so on.

Meaghen Annett

An additional question on the gross margin. I wanted to get a sense of how long the store preopening costs are expected to persist? Or should we see that dissipate as we head into 2019?

David Friesema

So our preopening cost generally will always be there because every time we open a new store, we book accounting rents approximately two months prior to when the store opens, and as well as there are some actual additional costs of putting the store in place and setting it up. So all of those preopening costs happen every time we open stores, so we're still guiding to eight to 12 stores per year of opening in 2019. So we will still have preopening costs as we go forward. This year happens to be a little bit more because we're opening 17 stores this year. So that generally always affects our store occupancy costs.

Operator

Your next question is from Ryan Li with National Bank Financial. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Ryan Li

This is Ryan for Vishal. A few questions. You mentioned the disparity in the different regions. I mean, if this continues, are you guys able to apply different strategies across different regions? Or is the focus right now still on one strategy for the whole company?

David Friesema

Well, I think, a couple of different aspects on that. Number one is this is not the first time in our history that we've ever had variable performance across regions. You look at what Calgary has been suffering for -- or excuse me, the Alberta has been suffering for the past few years, we've had that. And we are getting more and more adept at changing our tactic, depending on the market, especially in our digital advertising. So we will -- we do some of that, and we will continue to that -- more of that as we go forward. But as I said, all in all, we think that our market share, our brand awareness and our tactics are still allowing us to win in all these markets. And frankly, if a market is down a little bit and we win more and take more market share, that helps our business in the long run. So we're not giving up on anybody because growing our share across the market is very important.

Ryan Li

And in terms of consumer dynamics, like you mentioned there's a shift in preference for financing plans, is that from -- driven from the consumer? Or are you getting better financing rates for the customer?

David Friesema

So we did put an RFP out for our business in late 2017, and we did award the business to Desjardins across the country, and we did get better financing rates as a result of that. But at the same time, we have seen a shift of consumers towards longer-term financing plans, but that's mostly driven by our introduction of lifestyle basis, which is larger, does drive up the basket size. And so typically, the sales associate on the floor will use financing as a way to close the deal with consumers by offering them a financing plan that sort of matches the size of transaction, very similar to when you go out and purchase a vehicle, they're talking about your monthly payment versus the total cost of the vehicle.

Ryan Little

And then, lastly, in terms of your real estate plan for new stores or renovations, would any slowing backdrop, or any change in the backdrop affect sort of the number of new stores you plan to open per year? Or how -- affect the renovation rate?

David Friesema

So I'll kind of refer back to what I said before, which is we're still very bullish on new stores. And our new stores are opening stronger -- as strong or stronger than they ever have. So -- and our stores are quite profitable, quite quickly. So we're not against new stores in any way, we're just as excited as ever. And our renovation are still a big part of our future because it's also helping us sell our accessories more. So our -- the main reason why we would open -- excuse me, either quicken or slow our new store opening is because of availability of great locations. That's the biggest thing that we look at. And secondarily, on the renovations, that is a bunch of factors involved with how long is the lease term left. We don't want to close too many stores at one time and so on. So our plan is to keep moving forward on both and continue to measure both as we go forward to make sure we're making the right decision.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question is from Elizabeth Johnston with Laurentian Bank.

Elizabeth Johnston

Just to continue on that last point on renovated stores. You previously indicated that the renovated stores or the stores with the newest look comped higher than the stores with the legacy look, is that still the case? And have you seen any change in their performance?

Rob Masson

No. It's been relatively consistent during 2018. So we're still seeing outperformance. And it is outperformance across a number of different factors, same-store sales as well as gross margin percentage as well.

David Friesema

And Elizabeth, just -- and Elizabeth, one thing to keep in mind is that this is -- even -- it's great that we're seeing improvements because we've never renovated stores in the past, and we've done small renovations, we've never seen them improve the performance of our stores, whereas this is a great fact that it's improving the performance. But it's also just needed because it's just going to continue to allow us to expand our business more into accessories because it's a much more -- it's much more set up as a way for us to continue to expand our business going forward. So the nice thing is it's helping see our business grow, but it's also just needed.

Elizabeth Johnston

And when it comes to the mall stores that have this new look that we're talking about, it sounds to me that the mall stores are selling more accessories than a traditional store, or is that not a fair takeaway?

Rob Masson

It is a slightly higher percentage on accessories. We do get more impulse buyers that come in, and come in and look at the accessories. And because they're lower ticket items, there's more of a tendency to buy that on an impulse basis.

David Friesema

But I will tell you, we're -- sorry,Elizabeth, I will say that we're pleasantly surprised with our mall stores in total, and we're pleasantly surprised with the amount of mattresses we're selling out of our mall stores.

Elizabeth Johnston

Right. And then, because there's slightly higher sale of accessories in those mall stores that we know have a better margin, are your economic affair better for mall stores versus traditional stores?

Rob Masson

When we look at the economics of our mall stores, we really look at it in terms of the added EBITDA dollars that it's adding on top of our network. The average rent per square foot is higher, but our expectation on the sales per square foot is higher as well. And it gives customers exposure during a different shopping occasion, and because you've got those occasional, people that are walking in the malls that aren't necessarily thinking of buying a mattress or accessories and they walk past our store, it really exposes our brand in that way.

Elizabeth Johnston

And I just -- I wanted to go back to same-store sales just for a little bit here. In terms of the variance that we're talking, but in this quarter specifically, are you able to give us a sense in the variance between the regions that are performing weaker and the region that are performing very well? So I'm trying to get a sense of how big that spread is?

David Friesema

Oh, well, I think, especially if you include Québec, the spread is quite a bit larger. But generally speaking, the spread would be -- it's not about -- let's remove Québec from the equation, within that, we're still -- we see a nice spread, and I'm trying to answer this as well as I can without giving too much information because we generally don't share these types of things. But it is -- there is a swing, but it's not as dramatic as what you would take if you remove Québec. And I'm pretty sure that was not a satisfying answer, Elizabeth, but we can't go any deeper than that.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. So then, I'll try one more though. So if I look at the number of stores you have across Canada, so 7 to 9 regions, let's say, can you give us a sense of how many of those regions are comping negative?

David Friesema

Oh, no.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay.

David Friesema

And by the way, we don't -- I'm sorry, we don't give that information.

Elizabeth Johnston

That's fine. Okay. And then, the outperformance in Québec, has this been the case throughout 2018? Or is this really unique to the Q3?

David Friesema

No, it's -- Québec has been performing very well for the whole year.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. So if I -- through the whole -- for the last 4 quarters or even longer?

David Friesema

Oh, you know what, again, I think that Québec is performing quite well in Q3, and it may have been ramped up a little bit, but Québec has been a very nice performing region for the whole 2018.

Elizabeth Johnston

Okay. And so if removing Québec, the rest of Canada, is it performing, let's say, half as well as Québec?

David Friesema

We don't give those -- we don't quantify those things. And again, I want to be very clear, it's not that we're not -- it's not that we're trying to hide anything other than everything, it's not that there's a problem there. It's just we don't share those numbers.

Operator

There are no further audio questions. I'll turn the call back over to the presenters.

David Friesema

Well, thank you very much, everyone. And we look forward to getting together with our Q4 and year update. Have a nice day. Thank you.

