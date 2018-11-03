Regulated Utilities: The Market's Legal 'Monopoly'

This article covers the history behind utility regulation and some examples of high quality regulated utilities in the market.

The utility sector is unique to the stock market in the sense that it is the only sector allowed by regulators to act as a monopoly towards its customers.

Utilities are an attractive option for income investors due to the stable earnings growth and reliable dividends they provide.

Utilities have long been considered one of the favorite sectors of dividend growth investors. Their stable and consistent growth along with higher dividend yields led to them receiving the nickname “widow and orphan” stocks due to their prevalence in conservative income portfolios.

When I began investing in individual stocks in 2005, those types of stocks were far off my radar, as I was more focused on the latest and greatest “story” stocks that the market had to offer. However, the massive volatility of the financial crisis, and lack of an organized personal investment plan left me thinking there had to be a better way to invest.

Fortunately I found Seeking Alpha, and from there came the recommendation of a book on dividend growth investing called “The Single Best Investment” by Lowell Miller of Miller/Howard Investments. This book highlighted the long-term benefits of investing in companies with high dividend yields and long-term track records of consistent and reliable dividend growth. It also demonstrated how high yields and dividend growth can lead to market-beating total returns (with less volatility) over time.

So when I began investing in dividend growth companies in 2013, I made sure that utilities received a significant weighting in my portfolio. My interest in the sector has continued to grow since then, and I’ve now written a handful of articles on Seeking Alpha sharing my thoughts about the top stocks in the sector. The most recent article was published in May, highlighting my Top Ten Utility Stocks For Dividend Growth And Income. This article has now become my most read on Seeking Alpha, with over 70,000 total views to date.

To my surprise, these articles also caught the attention of a representative from Miller/Howard, who asked me to collaborate on a new article about some of the positive aspects of the sector. They shared with me some content highlighting how the utility sector is one of the few where the right to a return on investment is governed by Federal law.

I found their research quite informative, and I learned some new things about the sector that helps explains why utilities are such steady and reliable investments. My approach with this collaboration is to first share Miller/Howard’s article, and then add in my own commentary and real-world examples from stocks that I follow to reinforce that research.

My hope is that this effort adds to my followers’ knowledge of the sector, and helps explain why utility stocks make such an attractive option for income investors.

Utilities & The Regulatory Compact: The Legal Basis for 100 Years of Steady Returns

First, for those who prefer visuals over written word, here is a video of Miller/Howard Portfolio Manager Michael Roomberg narrating the following:

Most investors know that utilities provide a safe haven in a time of upheaval in the markets; that society’s basic need for clean water, a steady supply of gas for heating or cooking, or electricity to turn the lights on transcends economic cycles of boom and bust, recession and expansion. But there is another reason that utilities offer relative earnings stability and it has nothing to do with our essential need for water or power. It has to do with the Law. Utilities are the only sector of the market where the right to earn an adequate and reasonable return is actually enshrined in Federal law via Supreme Court precedent. In the United States, utilities are considered a natural monopoly: it would deeply inefficient to have two power lines running to your house, three different gas lines, and four different water pipes competing for your business. So in a series of court cases at the turn of and during the first half of the 20th century, most notably Munn vs. Illinois in 1876, the Minnesota rate cases in 1890, and Hope Natural Gas vs. the Federal Power Commission in 1944, the US Supreme Court found that in return for utilities accepting an obligation to provide safe and reliable service, governments should promise to approve and allow rates that allow the utility to the opportunity to earn a “just and reasonable” return on the “prudent and useful investments” it incurs to meet that obligation. The utility uses its shareholder’s money to keep our power, gas, and water service safe and reliable, and in return the government is required to ensure an adequate return. This is known as the regulatory compact. In Smythe vs. Ames in 1898, the Supreme Court assigned the role of determining what constitutes “just and reasonable” to independent state commissions. Here’s how this works today: Let’s say a utility determines that it needs to spend $1 million to replace the gas pipes in your neighborhood. It petitions approval to the local State utility Commission, typically headed by a 5 member bipartisan Board appointed by the Governor to five-year terms that immunize from short term political considerations. If the commission finds that that $1 million is “prudent and useful” it then determines how the utility should pay for it, and what return on this investment is “just and reasonable” to both the ratepayer AND the utility’s OWNERS– again, this is mandated by Federal law. Typically, Commissions direct utilities to finance 50% of these investments using cash – often times retained earnings in the business - and 50% in debt - often long term corporate bonds. The Commission then determines a reasonable Return on the 50% of the investment that was paid with shareholder cash, known as an allowed Return on Equity. This is customarily about 10%. So on a $1m investment paid half with shareholder cash, the utility is given the ability to increase its annual bottom line net income by $50k. The commission then reviews all of the utilities costs for things like labor, benefits, insurance, maintenance, taxes, interest in the debt that was borrowed, and grosses up all of these ongoing expenses the utility will incur, to arrive at a revenue number the utility will need to achieve to earn that $50k bottom line result, each and every year going forward. This is known as a cost of service approach to ratemaking. In this example, grossing up all the expenses might equate to an allowed revenue increase of $150k. The Commission then divides this money due to the utility by the number of customers it serves, and each customer’s usage to determine the new, higher per kilowatt, or gallon, or dekatherm rate the utility can charge you, rate increases that are protected by Federal law. This system is why utility earnings have historically been reliable in good times and bad. One point to note on a topic of increasing importance: interest rates and utilities. Earlier I suggested that a normal allowed rate of return was 10%. In reality, that number has changed over the decades, and is driven in large part by prevailing interest rates. As rates have mainly declined over the past 30 years that 10% has declined from around 14% to 9% on average nationwide. But now that interest rates may be rising, commissions should be more inclined to raise that allowed return number to ensure they continue to offer a “just and reasonable” return.

Overall, I feel that this overview from Miller/Howard does an excellent job of explaining how utilities are regulated, and why this causes them to be good long-term holdings for dividend growth investors.

I'll now take a closer look at a few of the important points, and share some real-life examples backing them up.

Regulated vs. Unregulated Electric Utilities

There are a lot of companies that reside in the utility sector, but investors must realize that not all electric utilities are the same.

A company may be considered an electric utility, but it may also have a business segment that operates natural gas distribution, mid-stream pipelines for oil and gas, real estate, mining or oil and gas exploration, or other operations that fall completely outside the regulated utility arena.

The Edison Electric Institute "EEI" is an association that represents all U.S. investor-owned electric companies, and this association publishes quarterly rate review and stock performance summaries on the sector.

The most recent update shows that there are forty-seven investor-owned utilities in the United States. Of those, thirty-four have more than 80% of total assets regulated, and thirteen have less than 80% of assets regulated.

This doesn't necessarily mean that one type is better than the other, but I think it is important to know what is "under the hood" when it comes to potential utility investments. Not only looking at regulated vs. unregulated business, but also generation type, regulatory environments, credit rating and other potential risk factors.

For example, Exelon Corp. (EXC) owns the largest fleet of nuclear power plants in the United States. The high cost of running those plants, especially now when competing against cheap natural gas, has been a drag on the company over the last decade. This resulted in a dividend cut and poor returns for investors.

Even when factoring in dividends, Exelon investors have realized negative total returns over the last decade.

A stock that I've previously owned is MDU Resources Group Inc. (MDU). This is a diversified utility with business segments including: regulated electric and natural gas utilities, natural gas pipelines and services, and construction materials and services. At one time the company also had an oil & gas exploration unit and was part owner of a new-build oil refinery. The company has since divested of those segments, yet it still has considerable exposure to non-regulated businesses.

You can see from the FAST Graph how the under-performance of those other businesses were a drag on the company over the years, and how the up-and-down nature of those cyclical businesses impacted overall earnings.

Another more recent example comes from SCANA Corp. (SCG) of the "regulated" utilities group. SCANA had a long track record of consistent positive growth, but got into trouble when it couldn't handle the soaring construction costs of a now abandoned nuclear power plant. This resulted in a big decline in earnings, and an eventual dividend cut.

What was once a poster-child for the consistent nature of regulated earnings, quickly saw its share price cut in half when it couldn't cover the expense of a failed project.

These are examples of some poor performers, but there are also some positive examples from both the regulated and unregulated groups.

One of my favorites is NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), a company that's been at the forefront of the push towards renewable energy. NextEra has one of the best track records of EPS and dividend growth among the electric utilities, producing 7%+ annualized earnings growth over the last two decades.

This growth has made NextEra the largest utility by market cap in the U.S., as the company is now worth over $80 billion.

My favorite performer from the regulated side is WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), who's 7.1% annual growth rate nearly matches NextEra's growth rate over the last twenty years.

What I like most of WEC is the consistency, with just one year in the last twelve with EPS growth under 5%. It is a perfect example of a boring stock that produces strong returns for long-term investors.

As you can see, there are excellent companies in both groups of electric utilities, so regulated vs. un-regulated isn't necessarily a determining factor of investment quality. However, I do think it is important to at least think about this when doing your research on potential investments.

Service Territories & Regulatory Environment

Another consideration with investing in regulated utilities is the territory that the company serves and the regulatory body that it operates under. The EEI produces a handy document that includes a territory map of all member services, and also includes a list of all members by operating utility and by parent company.

This resource is helpful as it allows one to quickly see where each publicly traded utility operates, and makes it easier to build a diversified portfolio that isn't concentrated in one part of the country.

Why does this matter? Because some states are more friendly than others when it comes to rate cases and operating environment for utilities. I did some searching and found a nice research piece put together by Pacific Research Institute that ranks all fifty states for their efficiency of regulations.

The map below shows the final rankings, if you are interested in reading how those scores were calculated, here is the link.

These rankings don't necessarily mean that you shouldn't own utilities that operate in the bottom states, but it's another aspect to consider when making your investments.

Regulated Natural Gas Utilities

Natural gas utilities can also make excellent long-term holdings for investors. Like the electric utilities, gas companies are also regulated and allowed to earn a "just and reasonable" return on their investments.

Utilities often operate both electric and gas systems under one parent company. The American Gas Association "AGA" represents over 200 energy companies that deliver natural gas throughout the United States. Like the EEI, the AGA also maintains a list of its publicly traded members.

A quick glance shows many companies that are members of both associations, including some well-known names like Dominion Energy (D), Duke Energy (DUK), and Southern Company (SO). This is understandable, as all three companies have sizable electric and natural gas distribution businesses.

Looking at my personal watch list, I see a few that would be considered more "pure play" for natural gas.

The first is ONE Gas, Inc. (OGS), which is a 100% regulated natural gas utility that serves over 2 million customers in Texas, Kansas, and Oklahoma. The company was created in 2014 when ONEOK (OKE) spun off its distribution subsidiaries.

ONE Gas has done quite well since the spin-off, growing both earnings and dividends at a high single-digit rate. It expects that continue going forward as well, with management calling for 5-7% annual EPS growth and 7-9% dividend growth over the next five years.

Atmos Energy Corp. (ATO) is the country's largest fully-regulated natural gas-only utility, serving over three million customers in eight states across the central United States.

The company has an excellent track record of growth, as it owns a thirty-four year streak of increasing dividends. It's done so at an accelerating rate; with a 10YR dividend growth rate of 3.6%, a 5YR growth rate of 5.8%, and a most recent dividend increase of 7.8%.

The long-term earnings growth is also impressive, as Atmos has increased earnings at a 7.8% annual rate over the last 20 years. Management is expecting this to continue, as it is forecasting 6-8% annual EPS growth and similar dividend growth going forward.

Shares of both gas companies are quite expensive at more than 24 times expected 2018 earnings, which results in a low dividend yields of around 2%. ONE Gas and Atmos are excellent companies, but now may not be the best time to buy.

Water Utilities

The last of the regulated utilities I'll cover are the water utilities. Like electricity and natural gas companies, they too offer an indispensable product to consumers, making them good long-term investments.

I've not been able to find a publication of the publicly traded water utilities, but do maintain my own watch list that I've written about here on Seeking Alpha.

My favorite company from that list is American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK). American has a long history dating back to 1886, but a relatively short history as a public stock since its IPO in 2008.

The company has done quite well since then, putting up consistent high single-digit earnings growth. The dividend has tracked earnings, and management is guiding for that to continue as the current payout ratio of ~55% is in the middle of the targeted 50-60% range.

With a PE of nearly 27, American Water Works also trades at a lofty valuation, resulting in a lower yield of just 2.1%. Now may not be the best time to buy, but it's certainly a stock to keep an eye on for a pullback.

My other favorite in the sector is Aqua America Inc. (WTR), which has raised dividends for the last 26 years, and done so at a 7.5% annualized rate over the last decade.

Aqua America also recently joined the regulated gas utility ranks when it announced a $4.3B deal to acquire Peoples, which was the 5th-largest stand-alone natural gas distribution company in the U.S. This deal is expected to diversify Aqua America and add a higher growth component to future earnings.

Upon closing, the new Aqua America will have a roughly 70% water to 30% gas split for the rate base. Management expects the deal to be accretive to earnings, and also said that the gas business should grow 8-10% annually vs. about 7% for water. It also expects limited impact to the company's credit rating, and also expects to continue with the regular dividend increases.

The stock is currently about 17% below 52-week highs, and based on 2018 EPS expectations is now trading close to my "fair-value" PE of 23. Overall, I think the acquisition could be a positive one for the company, and this looks like a decent price to start building a position.

Further Information on Utility Regulation

If you are interested in learning more about utility regulation, The Regulatory Assistance Project "RAP" has produced a comprehensive guidebook on utility regulation in the U.S.

This 228 page document covers all aspects of utility regulations, such as: the purpose and history of utility regulation, industry structure, regulatory commissions, rate determinations, environmental compliance, and a host of other topics.

I haven't read the whole document but skimmed it in doing research for this article, and it appears to be quite thorough. It's well worth looking at for those trying to get a more in-depth understanding of the utility sector.

Conclusion

I'd like to give a special thanks to Jaimie with Miller/Howard Investments, who asked me to share this topic with readers. I've been writing about utility stocks for several years now, but admit my knowledge of the regulatory aspect of the sector is fairly limited.

I'm still far from an expert, but am grateful to her for approaching me with the idea and sharing Miller/Howard’s article on the topic. I learned some new things while doing research for this article, and growing up a Monopoly board-game fanatic, it was a fun exercise relating that to real-life and my investments.

I hope this information adds to my readers' knowledge as well, and helps others become better investors in the sector.

Happy Investing!

