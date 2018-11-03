WTI Weekly: Balance Development Early Week, Sell-Side Continuation To 62.63s Near June 2018 Major Demand

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

28 October-02 November 2018:

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the development of a stopping point low, 65.74s, in last week’s auction provided structural indication of a potential stopping point low development barring new sell-side order flow and structural developments. Our expectation was for price discovery higher within the context of retracement toward the key supply overhead, 70.50s-72.60s. Balance development played out early week as balance matured before selling interest emerged, driving price lower to 62.63s near Sharedata’s 1st standard deviation low target. Buying interest emerged there, halting the sell-side auction, developing balance, 62.63s-63.47s, closing the week at 63.14s.

This week’s auction saw balance development continue early week following last week’s stopping point low development, 67.54s, as a minor stop clearing probe higher to 67.95s above the balance area developed in Monday’s auction. Selling interest emerged there as the buy-side breakout failed. Rotation lower within balance developed into Tuesday as initiative selling interest emerged, 66s, driving price lower in a sell-side breakdown attempt to 65.34s. Sellers trapped there, driving price higher back into prior balance as short covering inventory adjustment developed to 67s into Wednesday’s London auction. Selling interest emerged there, driving price lower through Wednesday’s EIA release (+3.2mil v +4.1mil exp) as buyers trapped at 66s.

The structural development of sell-side defense at prior resistance (67.95s) and development of lower highs (67.26s/67s) implied potential for price discovery lower as consensus developed around the high-volume node at 66.47s. Price discovery lower developed into Thursday’s auction as the market traded through Sharedata’s average weekly range expectancy (389 ticks) achieving a stopping point, 63.11s, near Sharedata’s average weekly range low target, 63.70s. Buying interest emerged mid-auction on Thursday, halting the sell-side phase as balance developed, 63.11s-63.85s, into Friday’s auction. A failed buy-side attempt above balance developed early on Friday to 63.95s where selling interest emerged, driving price back into balance. New selling interest emerged near 63.40s, driving price lower to 62.63s, near Sharedata’s weekly 1st standard deviation low target, 62.48s, where buying interest emerged halting the auction, closing at 63.14s.

As noted last week, the development of a stopping point low, 67.54s, implied potential for price discovery higher. As balance matured followed by selling interest at prior key resistance, the structural indications were present that key support could fail, negating our primary weekly inference. Initiative selling emerged as buyers trapped, 66s, near prior key support, driving price lower in sell-side continuation to 62.63s toward Sharedata’s weekly 1st standard deviation low target. Markets are probabilistic, not deterministic. This fact illustrates why is it necessary to develop multiple probability paths and update inferences based on new incoming data which may confirm or negate prior expectations. In this case, new sell-side structural and order flow indications emerged negating the primary inference for this week.

Looking ahead, following this week’s sell-side continuation to 62.63s, the market has auctioned to prior major demand from June 2018, 64.40s-63.40s, and probed lower there. Failure of the buy-side to defend this area would represent major structural damage to the buy-side phase begun in June 2017 near $42/bbl. Given the significance of the demand area and the amplitude of the initial corrective phase from the high (approximately -18.5%), the primary expectation would be for a self-similar buy response in the near-term in this area.

It is worth noting that based on the Commitment of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) decreased modestly as the deleveraging within the WTI market continues. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position which peaked in January 2018 at 495k contracts has currently declined to 196k contracts, the lowest MM net long posture since September 2017. MM short posture was largely unchanged (-64k contracts), the largest MM short posture since November 2017. The MM short posture trend now appears to be rising which in confluence with declining MM long posture implies potential for lower prices. Without increasing MM long posture and substantially higher MM short posture, it will be difficult for the market to trade beyond the key supply overhead, 73.50s-77s. Additionally, given the typical seasonal price weakness of WTI, asymmetry in risk would remain to the downside based on the market generated data. The market response at the June 2018 demand cluster is key in the larger perspective (3-6 month).

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

