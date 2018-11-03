The Problem With InfraCap MLP Fund

As a much vaunted fund, it has definitely delivered less than expected.

We last recommended that investors "escape" from Infracap MLP ETF (AMZA) due to its rather big lopsided bets on commodity prices. Since then AMZA has actually delivered an even worse month. Investors who bought this are looking at losses across every time frame. We dig into what is going wrong and what investors should do.

The only performance metric that matters

Total return. Everything else is just noise. We don't care that AMZA yields 21% currently. From that total return perspective, AMZA has been rather awful.

Source: Virtus.com

AMZA has underperformed its benchmark by almost 5% compounded since inception. That takes rather special effort in a falling market as AMZA is armed with the ability to trade options with covered calls.

Covered calls and cash secured puts strongly outperform the markets over long periods, but the bulk of their outperformance comes during bear markets.

Source: CBOE

Above we can see the outperformance of "blind mechanical" option strategies versus the index. We expounded on this further over here. As it applies to AMZA, it should have outperformed the index using options as we had the worst bear market in MLPs during bulk of the time AMZA has been in existence. So from that perspective AMZA has failed.

But there are some more serious disturbing recent events.

AMZA's lag on shorter time frames has been rather extreme. Where is this coming from?

The first source is the extreme overweight position EQM Midstream Partners LP (EQM). This holding was the top holding exceeding 15% at one point and has recently moved lower, likely due to its material underperformance. EQM was the most overvalued MLP on a distributable cash flow multiple basis and when its growth plans faltered, the market punished it with a vengeance.

Year to date EQM has delivered -41.0% versus -3.12% for the index. EQM does feature in the index, albeit at a far lower weight.

Source: Alerian.com

Since AMZA has been averaging into this, we suspect that this name has been responsible for about 3% of the underperformance year to date.

The bigger problem

AMZA has been trading both The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO) and The United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (UNG) actively. We had previously documented the big losses shown on USO by the fund as it stayed while oil keep moving higher. Interestingly, AMZA moved to a more neutral position on oil right near the peak of prices.

AMZA right now has a big short bet on UNG and it is almost 6.75% of the fund's assets.

Source: AMZA positions as of November 1, rearranged by author

Cash, a measure of leverage is now at -41% and that is excluding the short positions.

Total leverage is at a nosebleed 146% ($799.5 million of long positions versus net assets of ($546.3 million). All numbers as of November 1, 2018. AMZA's delta to movements in the MLPs is now extremely magnified. This presents a rather interesting dilemma to investors as to whether they should stock with the same portfolio in hopes of a big rebound, or looks elsewhere.

Where we stand

If you are looking for a decent yield within the sector, without the hassles of a K-1, we strongly recommend Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return Fund (JMF). Yes, it does yield less than AMZA, but it is still worth it.

ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) tracks the index rather closely and is a good choice of investors are looking to emulate the index.

For investors looking to get exposure to a similar asset class, we would also strongly recommend Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (MIC). We wrote on this recently, and a brief synopsis of the long thesis is that it trades at about 7X distributable cash flow with a leverage profile lower than any MLP we know of. It currently yields a shade above 10.2% and the distribution is covered by 125%. Investors can read more over here.

AMZA, on the other hand, remains a big bet on the trading powers of the management team. We do know that the distribution coverage currently teeters around 45% and it will be interesting to see if AMZA keeps the payout the same.

Conclusion

AMZA's big bets are not paying off and the leverage makes this fund a rather risky bet. We remain worried that the big short position on UNG could really bite AMZA front end if natural gas prices spike. While in the past various sources have explained the big problems AMZA has had with ballooning assets, we are pleased to report that the fund can no longer use that as an excuse. Assets under management peaked early in the year and have been moving sideways since. They are now $42 million lower than what they were at April 30, 2018.

We believe the second distribution cut is a matter of time but the bigger matter continues to be AMZA's bad performance against the indices. We are now 4 years into its existence and at some point investors have to say the experiment is over. We continue to urge investors to look for better alternatives over this fund.

