Tracking How Far They Fell: October Industrial And Financial Edition

Introduction

In mid-January, I began writing a series of articles that examined how far some popular large-cap industrial stocks might fall if we were to have a downturn within the next three years. I continued writing about stocks in the industrial sector through the month of February, eventually covering a total of 11 popular large-cap industrial stocks: Caterpillar (CAT), Boeing (BA), Cummins (CMI), Deere (DE), General Dynamics (GD), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Eaton (ETN), Emerson Electric (EMR), United Technologies (UTX), 3M (MMM), and Rockwell Automation (ROK).

While all the articles were generally bearish in nature and meant to be a warning to current investors that even the stocks of good companies could fall quite far during a bear market, I didn't stop there. In each article, I suggested alternative investment ideas for the stocks in question. With the exception of 3M, whose suggested alternative investment was Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), those alternative investments either took the form of the Invesco S&P 500 Low-Volatility ETF (SPLV), Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU), or a split between the two of them.

This article will examine how those stocks and alternatives are performing so far, and I'll also share some of my observations about the market, as well as some general takeaways or investing lessons we might learn from tracking these results.

The basic strategy I've been proposing in this series is that when the risk/reward - even for good stocks - becomes tilted too far toward the risk end of the spectrum, and the stocks are overvalued once we consider the inclusion of a bear market within the next three years, that investors should rotate out of these stocks and into more defensive positions. The ETFs that I have suggested were chosen because I thought that if the market kept rising, the ETFs would likely capture some of the upside that cash wouldn't. But, if the market went down, the ETFs would likely fall a little bit less than the S&P 500. I assumed that investors liked the companies themselves, and would like to own more shares of the companies, and also that if investors could manage it, that they would like to avoid holding through very big price declines that might include drawdowns in excess of 50%.

Given these assumptions, the goal of this strategy is to increase the shares of the target companies one owns without spending any more money to do so. For example, if one rotated out of the target stock and into the defensive ETF while they were both priced at $100 per share, then during a bear market the ETF might drop to $80, and the target company to $40 per share. At that point, you can rotate back into the target company stock and own twice the number of shares at no extra cost. Then when the stock eventually recovers, you have doubled your wealth compared to what it would have been if you held the company through the entire period (minus taxes, of course).

In order for all this to work one needs to 1) identify a quality company 2) understand when it is overvalued 3) get somewhat close at identifying the late-stages of the business cycle 4) correctly identify a more defensive alternative 5) have the guts to rotate back into the stock when it looks like the world is ending near the bottom of the cycle.

My goal is to provide research, strategies, and ideas that help investors do this. I use these tracking updates as a way to both explain the strategy and also to adjust the strategy and improve it.

I'm going to be posting total return YCharts for each one of these stocks and their suggested alternatives in this article. The dates for the charts are from the day of publication of the article until the end of October for each stock. I think it's important to post the charts for each stock because, while the sum of total return is important, it is equally important to see the price relationships between the stocks and their alternatives as they move through time. I'll also include SPY as a reference point as well. The reason for these parameters is to keep me consistent and honest with the tracking of the performance over time so readers know I'm not cherry-picking dates. Even without a pro-subscription, readers can go to my profile and see the publication dates of the articles if they would like to double-check my work.

I have included a section for the four financial stocks I wrote about in May and June as well.

Writing for two audiences

After pretty ho-hum updates the past few months, October provided a lot to examine and talk about. With the dive deeper in prices, I've been able to write more articles about the prices I'm looking to get into some of these stocks and to closely examine more stocks as they approach my 'buy' prices. Perhaps the most difficult part of executing this strategy is deciding when to get back into the stock after one has rotated out. While it's true that a lot of stocks I'm going to follow up on today are down 20%-40% compared to the suggested defensive alternatives, and an investor would be way ahead if they just rotated back into the target stock right now, I'm simultaneously trying to identify good entry points for readers who are in cash. The tricky part about this is that when I write my articles I need to take into consideration both sets of investors, and I think making a distinction between the two is something I can improve in my articles.

When someone potentially sells a target stock, I generally assume they get defensive by rotating into one of the suggested alternatives or to cash. This creates two sets of readers for the follow-up articles where I announce the prices I'm looking to buy. The difficulty is that the purchase point for someone who has rotated into a more defensive position, but who still likes the company and just wants to own it at a better price (thereby increasing their shares and wealth along the way), has more to consider than just the price of the target stock. They also have to consider the relative price of the defensive alternative they are holding compared to that target stock.

In several of my 'How far could they fall?' articles, I noted the expected increase in shares one might expect to gain using the rotational strategy I described in the introduction. (And in some I described the 'spread' between the two stocks. Spread is an inferior way to describe the relationship so I'm going to try to get away from that in the future.) Expected share increase encompasses a lot of possible future relationships between the two investments. For example, the defensive alternative could rise 30% while the target stock stays flat; the target stock could drop 30% while the defensive alternative stays flat; or they could both drop in price, but the target stock could fall far more than the defensive alternative. In any of those cases, an investor would have the opportunity to increase their number of shares. So, if the investor set out with the goal of obtaining 30% more shares at the beginning, I think it is perfectly acceptable to rotate back in after one's goals are met. Here's why:

The situation we have for most of the stocks in this article right now is that the defensive alternatives are flat-to-up a little bit, while the target stock is significantly down. Let's say generically that both stocks were $100 and you rotated out of the target stock and into the defensive alternative. Then the defensive alternative stayed at $100, and the target stock dropped to $76.90. At that point, one could rotate back into the target stock and increase their shares 30% from the time they rotated out of the stock. If during the initial analysis one concluded that a 30% gain was very good, then one could go ahead and rotate back into the stock and declare success. Unfortunately, I only did a cursory examination of the likely share increase one could expect on a few of my original articles. The reason for that was mostly because I expected few people to actually follow my strategy (and the comments section confirmed that).

Now that the strategy is doing quite well, I suspect more readers are considering the rotational strategy, and so it makes more sense to spend more research time on a 'likely shares gained' metric, and I plan to do so in the future.

The reason this is important is because it might be the case that the target stock could fall another 20% from $76.90 to $61.52, while the defensive alternative falls 20%, too, from $100 to $80 and you aren't any better off waiting for a lower price. Or worse yet, the target stock starts to bottom out so the defensive alternative falls more than it does. So even though technically one is buying the target stock at a lower price, the shares gained are less than if one would have rotated back earlier.

The situation for someone waiting on the sidelines (like me) is a little different, particularly if they are waiting in cash and not the defensive alternative. So, I want to take those readers into account as well with my writings. They aren't necessarily thinking about gaining shares as much as they are about buying at the best price. I want to do my best to get some good prices on these stocks, but ultimately, if someone is using the rotational strategy and they feel like gaining 30% or 40% more shares for free is a good enough for them, I don't want anyone to feel like they need to wait for a lower price on the target stock because my 'buy price' is a little bit lower. It is entirely possible that both the price of the target stock and the defensive alternative could fall an equal amount, or the defensive alternative could fall more going forward.

In the future, I plan to put together an 'optimum share gain' an investor might aim for using a particular rotation. I gave an estimate in some of my articles, but not for all of them. That would provide some sort of historical guide on what someone could expect, but for now, I'm going to write as if I am trying to maximize the best purchase price for these stocks, rather than the best share gain from a rotational perspective because my experience has been that there are still only a few readers actually using the rotational strategy. In future updates, though, I'll spend more time on share gains as well.

Now, on with tracking performance:

Boeing is still strong

Boeing is the only industrial still holding up with the defensive alternatives. As we can see in the chart above, it has maintained a similar pattern since I wrote about it last January, spiking higher and lower, but pretty much following the S&P 500. I think it's pretty clear by now that Boeing and the wider market will follow a similar trajectory. It's doubtful Boeing will fall until the rest of the market leaders fall. But I think the market has shown us this month what would happen if it does fall. Let's look just at October performance:

A lot of what I'm looking for as I track these investments is how they are behaving given certain macro conditions. What I want to know is if the defensive alternative is actually behaving defensively when the market sells off, and how the target stock is behaving. I view it as the market tipping its hand a little bit regarding what we might experience during a bear market. In this case, we see Boeing trading right in-line with the S&P 500, while SPLV falls quite a bit less. That's exactly what we would expect to see if our thesis that SPLV offers relatively good defense compared to Boeing during a market downturn is correct. And while it is no guarantee, it is encouraging.

Deep Cyclicals

Caterpillar, Cummins, and Deere were the three cyclicals I wrote about back in January that historically exhibited both high-frequency cyclicality as well as rather deep cycles. As of the last day of October you could own ~40% more shares of CAT rotating back into it from SPLV. Looking at the calculations I did in the original article, I think a ~70% share gain could be had if history repeats, and I'll be looking to buy at $87 per share if on closer examination the company passes my impairment tests.

Deere stock fell to a new low this month. If it continues to trade below -20% off its highs, I'll likely write a follow up article on it and see what entry points look good for the stock.

Cummins stock hit new lows in October as well; interestingly it fell below the $126 mark that I was aiming for in my follow-up article. I had come up from that number to ~$131 and bought a 1/4 position in Cummins in July because it felt like it might be putting in a bottom, and I expected a 20%+ bounce. Here is how that position has performed through October compared to Deere, Caterpillar, VPU, and SPY.

I included VPU because that was the alternative and I wanted to measure if rotating part of that defensive position into CMI back in July would have been a good idea. I included DE and CAT because those were two other stocks that had the potential for a bounce but that I didn't think looked as attractive as CMI at the time. As we can see in the chart above, CMI outperformed the whole lot through October, but that if the bottom would have fallen out and we wouldn't have bounced the last couple days of the month, then it's likely CMI would have fallen harder than the VPU or SPY. Since I never know with certainty what the market will do, I try to weight my positions accordingly. That's why only a 1/4 position in CMI, and if I get a 20-25% bounce, I'll be taking profits. But so far, the investment still looks good.

3M and JNJ

I wrote an update last week on 3M and why I am holding off buying the stock. The basic reason is that 3M's relative debt-to-equity ratios are much higher than past cycles. If those were to come down, and the price fell below $176, I would be a buyer then. Investors who may have rotated out of 3M and into JNJ after my original article, would now own ~30% more 3M shares if they rotate back in, and that was my original expected share gain for the rotation, so if someone didn't mind the elevated debt-to-equity ration of 3M, they could now rotate back in if they wished, with ~30% more free shares. Personally, though, I'm waiting for the debt-to-equity to return to historic norms for 3M before buying. Historically, when 3M cuts its buyback program has been a good time to invest. That's probably what I'll key in on going forward as a signal to take a close look again at the stock.

Aerospace and Defense

My basic thesis on the defense stocks was that they were overvalued, getting late in the economic cycle, and that the most likely catalyst to spark a downside move was the November election, which was likely to see a Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives in the US. So that as we moved closer to the election the stocks would move lower.

This has largely now happened. However, I think it's fair to say that a broad market sell-off and continued trade issues didn't help the stocks. Further complicating things is that while in my August update I shared data that showed Republicans only had a 20% chance of retaining control of the House, one month later after the Kavanaugh hearings, I thought the outcome had moved to being unforecastable. Now, I think the House is a toss-up. Democrats have a history of out-of-power mid-term election gains on their side, but I think Republicans have some late-breaking momentum on theirs.

Further complicating the issue in terms of finding something that is actionable with the election is difficult. These stocks are already down 20-30% off their highs. It is possible they could rally no matter who wins the election. My general feeling now is that much of the over-valuation I saw in February when I wrote about these stocks is corrected for in the price, but as someone who is waiting to get in, I would like to have more of a margin of safety before buying. I've been privately doing quite a bit of work on NOC in particular trying figure out a solid entry point, but it's a little tricky since they've gone through major mergers and acquisitions the past 40 years. If the prices remain more than 20% off their highs after the election, though, I'll probably do my best to put together a good follow-up article.

Emerson, Eaton, and Rockwell Automation

These are generally average-to-shallow cyclicals, so I'm still waiting for them to get below -20% off their highs before I examine them more closely. Probably it's safe to say if Emerson Electric fell 30% off it's high, I'd be a buyer if it passed my impairment tests. Right now it's flat from the time I wrote about it, but it fell about -20% off its highs in October, so I think it might offer up an opportunity if it drops a little more.

United Technologies has held up a little better than some of the other stocks, probably because they have some divisions that are less cyclical. We'll see what happens with it. I remember not being particularly impressed when I wrote my original article.

Industrials' Performance

All in all, from the time of their publication dates through the end of October, the target industrial stocks on average have returned -14.45%, the defensive alternatives +6.86%, and the S&P 500 -0.54%.

Last month, at the end of September, the target industrials had returned -2.22%, the defensive alternatives +7.52%, and the S&P 500 +7.12%. So, during the market sell-off in October, the defensive alternatives fell less than -1%, while the S&P 500 fell about -5% and the target stocks fell a whopping -12%.

I am very proud of the performance the defensive alternatives achieved during this correction. It seems easy now in retrospect to say these ETFs are defensive. It was not so easy back in January and February when I selected them. In fact, one would be hard pressed to find two better defensive investments than what SPLV and VPU have been so far. To outperform the S&P 500 by 7% over the past 9 months is pretty remarkable. Now let's turn to the financials.

State Street becomes a first

As I noted in the introduction, the 5th step of the strategy is to rotate back into the target stock when things are bad and the price is down. For only the second time since I started writing 'How far could they fall?' articles, a stock has fallen far enough to begin rotating back into it. And it is the first time I've done so with a full, medium-term time-horizon. (Cummins was for a short-term bounce.)

Back in May, I wrote an article on State Street (STT) titled "How far could State Street Fall? (And when I'll start buying.)" in which I suggested that it would be wise to rotate out of STT and into SPLV due to State Street's high cyclicality and the fact we were getting late in the cycle. I also shared the two price points I was looking to buy State Street. A little over a week ago State Street fell below the first price of $74 per share, I bought some, and followed up with the article "Buying State Street". So, now I have a 1/2 position in State Street. It has only been a week or so, but here is how it is doing:

The stock continued to drop, and so far it is still underperforming, but it's showing some signs of a potential bottom. I think there is a chance if the economy stays strong and we get through the election, that this stock makes a strong run to the end of the cycle. Investors who rotated out of State Street and into SPLV can now increase their shares by over 30% compared to someone who simply held State Street throughout. I don't plan on rotating out of this position unless the stock approaches its old all-time high again.

The combination of Fiserv (FISV) and VPU has held up well against American Express (AXP) during both up and down markets, but they are all pretty close together.

PNC Financial Services (PNC) fell below -20% off its highs, so I wrote a follow-up article in October about it, sharing the prices I thought were good entry points if the stock continued to fall.

Probably the stock that has impressed me the most out of this entire group is Progressive (PGR). I would have been better served writing about it as good defensive alternative itself rather than worrying about how far it could fall. It has earned its way on my short list of stocks to examine more closely. One theory as to why it is performing well in the face of the late cycle threats of higher interests rates and trade issues, is that I think it is largely if not exclusively based in the US, and I heard on an archived podcast I was listening to the other day that a lot of their float is held in ultra-short-term bonds. So rising short-term interest rates might actually help the company. I haven't looked into these things in depth yet, but I'm intrigued, to say the least. Eventually, I would like to juxtapose those factors (assuming they are true) against the historical cyclicality I usually look at to see if there is a good strategy available for investing in the stock.

Financials' Performance

From the time of their publication dates through the end of October, the target financial stocks on average have returned -6.20%, the defensive alternatives +2.88%, and the S&P 500 +0.91%.

Last month, at the end of September, the target stocks were +0.14%, the defensive alternatives +7.47%, and the S&P 500 +8.60%. These all took a pretty big hit in October, but I"m glad to see that the defensive alternatives are proving to be more defensive than the S&P 500, which is really encouraging in the face of this October correction.

In my next article, I'll review how my service sector alternatives are tracking. There have been some major changes in the group since September. In that article, I'll calculate the performance of all 28 stocks I've written articles about so far, including the ones discussed here. Thanks for reading, and I'm happy to answer any questions in the comments section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMI, STT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.